My memory is getting worse so these days so I'm missing a lot of what is going on, as I just cannot remember whats happened in past series, so not enjoying this as I should
With you Rob. All these names flying about get me utterly confused. Same station as series whatever (no idea, could be, just looks like an office to me), that's the lad from series whatever (no idea mate, shit with remembering family names let alone a TV show), she was investigating such and such (was she ? no idea lad) etc etc. Still it's entertaining even for my constant questions annoying the mrs