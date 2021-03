They shows a flashback in the intro to him joining the police at the end of the last series. How’s he managed to get into that specific team though, or is that a case of the organised crime group/corrupt senior police pulling the strings. Good episode again though I thought.

Spoiler

Interestingly enough, the station where Ryan is, is where the Caddie started his police career. So, I suspect there is already a trail of corruptness on site there. I certainly don't think the boss there is H, but I do think he is in on some of the goings-on. That being the case, it would be quite easy to slip someone like Ryan in.