Reply #680 on: May 7, 2019, 11:53:18 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on May  7, 2019, 11:48:34 am
To be fair they've done that in every series?

Fuck me it's a format point. My bad. I joined relatviely late as I'd heard such good things.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Reply #681 on: May 7, 2019, 12:40:25 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on May  7, 2019, 11:30:01 am
ooooo I like that!
Hendon's the Met police training centre and this is supposed to be the fictional 'Central Police'.
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Reply #682 on: May 7, 2019, 01:42:50 pm
Without putting spoilers in - I felt it lost its way a little bit in the second half of this series.

The whole series was obsessed with cute references back on itself, whether it be characters we haven't seen for years having major roles again and ever more convoluted plot loops. It was all a little late Moffat Doctor Who with the focus more on "wow look how clever we are with this plot" than on good storytelling. The next series either needs to get back to what the show does best (a bent cop being gradually exposed) or wrap itself up.
Reply #683 on: May 11, 2019, 10:31:35 am
Reply #684 on: May 11, 2019, 11:47:58 am
Rewatching Series One now - forgot what an utter piece of shit that Ryan is.

If the next series sees him taking some kind of gruesome death then it's good for me...
Reply #685 on: May 22, 2019, 12:21:31 am
Just watched the S5 finale. Enjoyed it and thankfully not as far fetched as Dot shooting his way out of a cop shop a few seasons back.

Some good bits, some OK bits and some shite bits, but the AC-3 interrogation of Ted for the best part of the episode was fucking brilliantly done.  I was almost cheering when Gill stepped in to Ted's defence regarding the 50k and blew the fuckers away (how little i knew!)

That DCS Patricia Carmichael head of AC-3 is one ruthless biatch.  Brilliant character and superbly acted.

I reckon she could be destined to be Ted's boss next series.  I'm not convinced she isn't something to do with the OCG yet either.


(gutted Gill the MILF is no more :()
Reply #686 on: May 22, 2019, 11:01:35 am
Watched it last night too. I thought the finale was fine, but the series as a whole was by far the weakest so far.

I never understood the stick S4 got. It was fresh, exciting, and Thandie Newton was simply fantastic. It seemed people didn't like it because it was largely unconnected to the previous series' - yet this series is surely proof that too much connection can make for pretty sterile viewing at times. What you end up with is self-indulgence and an abundance of references to things which happened years ago. Without a re-watch you're left scratching your head at times.

In fact given how much screenwriters seem to listen to criticism these days you can probably blame those moaners for how average this one was. Keep things fresh and moving forwards, not looking backwards all the time.
Reply #687 on: May 22, 2019, 11:09:01 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on May 22, 2019, 11:01:35 am
Watched it last night too. I thought the finale was fine, but the series as a whole was by far the weakest so far.


Think you are pretty much spot on to be honest mate

I thought the efforts to catch a gang of raiders who got away with tens of millions of pounds worth of contraband while murdering scores of people were a little diluted.

In real life every government task force, agency and policeman would have been hunting relentlessly for the OCG, lets face it they were pretty much right under their noses all the time.

I know its only a TV program but you can see obviously the writer has done some really thorough research to make it realistic. Especially the interrogation scenes and police procedural.

Still enjoyed it though :)
Reply #688 on: May 22, 2019, 06:25:50 pm
I enjoyed it too, but felt the violence made it feel like a lot of other shows.
The interrogations, plot twists and characters you weren't sure who to trust  are what made line of duty great.
Reply #689 on: May 23, 2019, 01:54:46 am
Season 3 and 1 cant be touched, 2 was great too.

I enjoyed 4 and 5 but they werent anywhere near the first 3.

Whats everyones most shocking moment? Mine is Tony suicide in the season one finale, thought he was a great character, followed by Dot killing Denton and Dots escape from AC12 head quarters.
Reply #690 on: May 23, 2019, 08:01:27 am
Quote from: Walshy7 on May  7, 2019, 03:37:13 am
really poor this season, just felt cheap, they hardly ever left that cheap looking AC12 studio set

With the current spending freezes, real police stations look equally cheap.
Reply #691 on: November 19, 2019, 12:22:07 pm
Kelly MacDonald to play the lead role in season 6. Excellent.
Reply #692 on: November 19, 2019, 12:23:33 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 19, 2019, 12:22:07 pm
Kelly MacDonald to play the lead role in season 6. Excellent.

Do we know when its out?
Reply #693 on: November 19, 2019, 03:30:06 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 19, 2019, 12:23:33 pm
Do we know when its out?

Nah mate, not even Jed Mercurio knows for sure: "I would hope it's sometime in 2020, next year. But that's not something that we're able to confirm,"
Reply #694 on: February 11, 2020, 01:29:35 pm
Reply #695 on: February 11, 2020, 06:32:09 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 11, 2020, 01:29:35 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCOne/status/1227217080195436547?s=19

You missed the big tweet that Jed dropped, about Tony Gates and Lindsay Denton meeting !! Or at least he is implying that. Maybe they will cross over into other series in the new one.

Reply #696 on: May 12, 2020, 06:25:14 pm
Reply #697 on: November 30, 2020, 09:08:21 am
I am very late to this particular party but I have just finished Line of Duty, last night.

I started watching it alone about 2 months ago, and enjoyed the first series immensely and then the subsequent series - especially 2/3/4. I felt when watching series5 that I was a little bit familiar with it as I knew people who had watched it and I remember from Gogglebox there being a lot of drama around 'H' and Ted, so I felt towards the end of series 4, certainly the start of series 5 that this is where it was heading. And of course I knew series 6 was being filmed and saw images of Ted in his wee Police uniform so I did! So I knew those two were going to save the day.

But really enjoyable overall! And S6 has wrapped, so will look forward to that next year.
Reply #698 on: February 2, 2021, 12:07:44 pm
Reply #699 on: February 2, 2021, 12:09:01 pm
Reply #700 on: February 2, 2021, 01:18:29 pm
Quote from: jillc on February  2, 2021, 12:09:01 pm
Thanks for that. Time to watch that last series again then.  ;D

Haha. You'd think the new series will focus more on Ryan, the little shit.

BBC1 showing season 2 on Saturday nights from this weekend.
Reply #701 on: February 2, 2021, 01:22:20 pm
Is there a release date yet? Feel like we have been waiting for this for years.
Reply #702 on: February 2, 2021, 04:56:22 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on February  2, 2021, 01:22:20 pm
Is there a release date yet? Feel like we have been waiting for this for years.

I'm guessing the end of March/beginning of April.
Reply #703 on: February 27, 2021, 05:32:30 pm
Series 6 starts on Sunday 21 March.
Reply #704 on: February 27, 2021, 06:53:01 pm
It will be here in no time.  :o
Reply #705 on: February 28, 2021, 03:45:25 pm
I'm going to stick my neck out and say that Bloodlands will be more than filler while we wait. The first episode was quality last Sunday, whilst having to do all the hard yards of introducing everyone and showing how they interconnect, or not. The next couple starting tonight (yes, I'll be recording it as we clash, but if we are 7-0 down with 15 to go, I might just turn the computer off and head in there) should flow nicely.
Reply #706 on: February 28, 2021, 05:00:37 pm
I thought the acting on Bloodlands was dreadful - it really put me off. Watched the first episode but think i'll find it hard to go back to the second. Might wait and see what the reviews are like.
« Reply #707 on: Today at 03:33:50 am »

'Line of Duty | Series 6 | Trailer - BBC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LbKIzP4bmFA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LbKIzP4bmFA</a>
