I am very late to this particular party but I have just finished Line of Duty, last night.



I started watching it alone about 2 months ago, and enjoyed the first series immensely and then the subsequent series - especially 2/3/4. I felt when watching series5 that I was a little bit familiar with it as I knew people who had watched it and I remember from Gogglebox there being a lot of drama around 'H' and Ted, so I felt towards the end of series 4, certainly the start of series 5 that this is where it was heading. And of course I knew series 6 was being filmed and saw images of Ted in his wee Police uniform so I did! So I knew those two were going to save the day.



But really enjoyable overall! And S6 has wrapped, so will look forward to that next year.