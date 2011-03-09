« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021  (Read 30615 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
  • Klopptimist
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #440 on: May 26, 2021, 12:30:46 pm »
Spoiler
The only thing I thought a bit weird was that the gun that was placed at the end didn't seem like the weapon you'd use to assassinate someone across a street.

Also, it was a lot of faff to go through for the overall purpose of trying to get Felix to stand at the window when they took the shot. I fellt like what they wanted to do would be far easier to set up.
[close]

Not much of a TV show if it was though!
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,195
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #441 on: May 26, 2021, 01:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on May 26, 2021, 12:30:46 pm
Spoiler
The only thing I thought a bit weird was that the gun that was placed at the end didn't seem like the weapon you'd use to assassinate someone across a street.

Also, it was a lot of faff to go through for the overall purpose of trying to get Felix to stand at the window when they took the shot. I fellt like what they wanted to do would be far easier to set up.
[close]

Not much of a TV show if it was though!

Spoiler
It was timed with the fire drill so he had to be at the window when the alarm went off - he was at the window shouting her name with the alarm drawing attention too. And the manager came to check on him to get all guests out for the alarm.
She had also made him take notes that were left at the window, to look like it was just him spying on her.
[close]
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,058
  • Bam!
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #442 on: May 27, 2021, 08:21:55 pm »
I liked that the room number was 612, love the little things they add.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #443 on: June 1, 2021, 09:20:36 am »
Another brilliant episode last night - probably my favourite of this series so far. Shearsmith is excellent.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
  • Klopptimist
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #444 on: June 1, 2021, 11:16:35 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on June  1, 2021, 09:20:36 am
Another brilliant episode last night - probably my favourite of this series so far. Shearsmith is excellent.

Somewhat of a disturbing final shot! I'm not even sure I want to know the full real story of what happened to Ryan.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,451
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #445 on: June 3, 2021, 11:08:13 am »
Proper "Tales of the Unexpected", "Armchair Thriller" type ending that one.

Pemberton as Stan was ace.  As equally menacing as funny.

"Go and get dressed you, he doesn't want to be sitting here looking at your minge all afternoon" :lmao
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,058
  • Bam!
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #446 on: June 3, 2021, 11:52:26 am »
Wasn't as keen on this weeks. It was a great idea, but I think they could have done with an hour long show for what they really wanted to do. I'm obviously chatting shite as many people enjoyed it more than other episodes!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,451
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #447 on: June 3, 2021, 11:56:59 am »
Quote from: Elzar on June  3, 2021, 11:52:26 am
Wasn't as keen on this weeks. It was a great idea, but I think they could have done with an hour long show for what they really wanted to do. I'm obviously chatting shite as many people enjoyed it more than other episodes!

I'm with you. I did enjoy it but not quite as much as the first two.  But thought it was better than last weeks.

The episodes cover a multitude of genres so its a definite "horses for courses" type show. Which is a good thing.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,074
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #448 on: June 3, 2021, 12:16:59 pm »
I was honestly expecting it to be a bit Shutter Island, and it was all a mental institution
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,451
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #449 on: June 3, 2021, 12:24:17 pm »
All the way through I was like, 'This woman could have been on Father Ted'

Credits role...

Its only Pauline McLynn!!!
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,195
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #450 on: June 3, 2021, 12:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  3, 2021, 12:24:17 pm
All the way through I was like, 'This woman could have been on Father Ted'

Credits role...

Its only Pauline McLynn!!!

I thought that is why they added the bit where she offers him a cup of tea - just a little nod.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
  • Klopptimist
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #451 on: June 3, 2021, 03:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on June  3, 2021, 11:52:26 am
Wasn't as keen on this weeks. It was a great idea, but I think they could have done with an hour long show for what they really wanted to do. I'm obviously chatting shite as many people enjoyed it more than other episodes!

Not really my cup of tea, I've long preferred the more overtly comic ones to the darker episodes. I did think with this one that the daughter should have claimed it was her toy's birthday rather than hers, given where the episode ended up. But then I guess that wouldn't have piqued 'Bobby's' interest.

Also, I don't believe a modern police drama would refer to a bobby in the script instead of using police officer.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #452 on: June 3, 2021, 09:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June  3, 2021, 03:29:32 pm
Not really my cup of tea, I've long preferred the more overtly comic ones to the darker episodes. I did think with this one that the daughter should have claimed it was her toy's birthday rather than hers, given where the episode ended up. But then I guess that wouldn't have piqued 'Bobby's' interest.

Also, I don't believe a modern police drama would refer to a bobby in the script instead of using police officer.
I thought this was the most overtly comic episode of the series (albeit with the usual dark undertones). Properly laughed out loud a few times.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,428
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #453 on: June 3, 2021, 10:08:15 pm »
Adrian Dunbar was great.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
  • Klopptimist
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #454 on: June 3, 2021, 10:42:17 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on June  3, 2021, 09:15:54 pm
I thought this was the most overtly comic episode of the series (albeit with the usual dark undertones). Properly laughed out loud a few times.

You thought this week's was more overtly comic than week 1? So far that's the only one of the this season that I'd rewatch.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #455 on: June 4, 2021, 12:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June  3, 2021, 10:42:17 pm
You thought this week's was more overtly comic than week 1? So far that's the only one of the this season that I'd rewatch.
Yeah, fair point - forgot about the first ep!  That was funny too - this one was funny in a different way. Still, I enjoyed both  :)
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,451
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #456 on: June 4, 2021, 04:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on June  3, 2021, 10:42:17 pm
You thought this week's was more overtly comic than week 1? So far that's the only one of the this season that I'd rewatch.

Man, in regards to IN9, its a pity you don't like dark stuff as S&P are masters at it.  They literally put their names on the map with dark comedy.

The majority of episodes of this they have ever done almost always contain some kind of "don't go there" vibe.

Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,110
  • Indefatigability
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #457 on: June 6, 2021, 07:52:19 pm »
Thought the latest episode was great.

Spoiler
I rewatched it. There are a few clues along the way. The 'doll' is at the centre of the shot on a few occasions. Also, the daughter says "I know what happened to him".
[close]

This this series has been strong - better than the last one I think.

Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,428
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #458 on: June 6, 2021, 10:16:46 pm »
Won a BAFTA.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 09:18:26 am »
Only started watching this in Season 5 so decided to go from the start over the last week, currently up to season 3 episode 4.

So a question, and apologies if this has been asked before, but what is everyone's favourite episode?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,195
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 09:41:58 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:18:26 am
Only started watching this in Season 5 so decided to go from the start over the last week, currently up to season 3 episode 4.

So a question, and apologies if this has been asked before, but what is everyone's favourite episode?

12 days of Christine. Lot of discussion about it earlier in the thread. Possibly not just my favourite episode, but my favourite 30 mins of TV ever. Lost count of how many times I have watched it.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,750
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 09:41:58 am
12 days of Christine. Lot of discussion about it earlier in the thread. Possibly not just my favourite episode, but my favourite 30 mins of TV ever. Lost count of how many times I have watched it.

One of the finest TV programmes ever made.

In second place I'd probably have "A Quiet Night In". Completely different in tone but another superb half-hour of television.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,451
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 11:14:13 am »
Yeah '12 Days of Christine' (Sheridan Smith) is widely regarded as their best episode and rightly so.

My personal favourite though is 'The Devil of Christmas'.  A film within a film done in the style of a 70's cheaply made TV play/drama, a bad script and littered with bad acting and plot holes.  Really funny throughout but culminating in a shocking ending.

Cleverest episode for me was the one they did in reverse chronology called 'once removed'.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 12:06:25 pm »
Two that stood out for me are Zanzibar with Tanya Franks set in a hotel and Diddle Diddle Dumpling with Keeley Hawes, the one with the shoe.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,074
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 12:16:51 pm »
All the ones above were great

Really liked the magician one and Nana's Party.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,451
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 12:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:06:25 pm
Diddle Diddle Dumpling with Keeley Hawes, the one with the shoe.

Yeah that was a sad one.

A father dealing with grief.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,110
  • Indefatigability
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 12:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:14:13 am
Yeah '12 Days of Christine' (Sheridan Smith) is widely regarded as their best episode and rightly so.

My personal favourite though is 'The Devil of Christmas'.  A film within a film done in the style of a 70's cheaply made TV play/drama, a bad script and littered with bad acting and plot holes.  Really funny throughout but culminating in a shocking ending.

Cleverest episode for me was the one they did in reverse chronology called 'once removed'.
Agree - 'The Devil of Christmas' probably my favourite. There are a few that warrant several watches.

It's amazing how successful and enduring the League of Gents team are - even Jeremy Dyson is active in writing great stuff.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:14:13 am
Yeah '12 Days of Christine' (Sheridan Smith) is widely regarded as their best episode and rightly so.

My personal favourite though is 'The Devil of Christmas'.  A film within a film done in the style of a 70's cheaply made TV play/drama, a bad script and littered with bad acting and plot holes.  Really funny throughout but culminating in a shocking ending.

Cleverest episode for me was the one they did in reverse chronology called 'once removed'.

I took it to be a take on a 'snuff' movie....
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,428
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm »
"It's you isn't it? Mister Mistoffelees. No wait, that's Cats."
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,195
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm »
QC was called Daniel Webster:
Spoiler
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Devil_and_Daniel_Webster

Wonder if Chris Daw QC will be getting that visit one day?
[close]
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm by Craig S »
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,451
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #470 on: Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm
I took it to be a take on a 'snuff' movie....

Spoiler
Yes, of course the big reveal at the end was that it was all just a set up to film a snuff movie.  That's what made it so shocking.  You cant get much more shocking than a snuff movie to be fair.  S&P didn't hold back on the twist.

The actors and actress victim were lured there on the pretence of appearing in a crappy TV thriller about Krampus the mythical devil creature from Alpine folklore.

The episode was praised by critics for how remarkably similar in style and substance it was to the those cheap thrillers that were made in the 70's.

You also learn that the narrator throughout the episode (Derek Jacobi) was the TV show director who was re-watching the whole TV Episode/murder while giving a police interview following his arrest.
[close]
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,110
  • Indefatigability
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #471 on: Today at 08:15:16 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm
Spoiler
Yes, of course the big reveal at the end was that it was all just a set up to film a snuff movie.  That's what made it so shocking.  You cant get much more shocking than a snuff movie to be fair.  S&P didn't hold back on the twist.

The actors and actress victim were lured there on the pretence of appearing in a crappy TV thriller about Krampus the mythical devil creature from Alpine folklore.

The episode was praised by critics for how remarkably similar in style and substance it was to the those cheap thrillers that were made in the 70's.

You also learn that the narrator throughout the episode (Derek Jacobi) was the TV show director who was re-watching the whole TV Episode/murder while giving a police interview following his arrest.
[close]
While the '70s horror' was deliberately clunky, I actually think it was good in its own way. They did some good creepy scenes with the devil even though it was hammy.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
  • Klopptimist
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #472 on: Today at 11:05:14 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:15:16 am
While the '70s horror' was deliberately clunky, I actually think it was good in its own way. They did some good creepy scenes with the devil even though it was hammy.

I think the narrator circumstance reveal is definitely one of their cleverest.

Although:

Spoiler
I didn't get the sense they were purposefuly set up to film the murder? Like, it was a legit Krampus film thing, and then after the filming had wrapped and everyone left the director killed the girl still tied to the bed. Although I guess the question then is why didn't anyone untie her.
[close]

Maybe I just need to watch some of these more closely.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,451
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #473 on: Today at 12:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:05:14 am

Although:

Spoiler
I didn't get the sense they were purposefuly set up to film the murder? Like, it was a legit Krampus film thing, and then after the filming had wrapped and everyone left the director killed the girl still tied to the bed. Although I guess the question then is why didn't anyone untie her.
[close]


Well yeah, after everyone had left, Dennis the director and few others shot the extra scene.  Nobody was going to untie her as they were part of the "snuff" crew.

Just watched the last 2 minutes again on iPlayer.  Its really moody.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 