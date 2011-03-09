SpoilerThe only thing I thought a bit weird was that the gun that was placed at the end didn't seem like the weapon you'd use to assassinate someone across a street.Also, it was a lot of faff to go through for the overall purpose of trying to get Felix to stand at the window when they took the shot. I fellt like what they wanted to do would be far easier to set up.[close]Not much of a TV show if it was though!
Another brilliant episode last night - probably my favourite of this series so far. Shearsmith is excellent.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Wasn't as keen on this weeks. It was a great idea, but I think they could have done with an hour long show for what they really wanted to do. I'm obviously chatting shite as many people enjoyed it more than other episodes!
All the way through I was like, 'This woman could have been on Father Ted'Credits role...Its only Pauline McLynn!!!
Not really my cup of tea, I've long preferred the more overtly comic ones to the darker episodes. I did think with this one that the daughter should have claimed it was her toy's birthday rather than hers, given where the episode ended up. But then I guess that wouldn't have piqued 'Bobby's' interest.Also, I don't believe a modern police drama would refer to a bobby in the script instead of using police officer.
I thought this was the most overtly comic episode of the series (albeit with the usual dark undertones). Properly laughed out loud a few times.
You thought this week's was more overtly comic than week 1? So far that's the only one of the this season that I'd rewatch.
Only started watching this in Season 5 so decided to go from the start over the last week, currently up to season 3 episode 4. So a question, and apologies if this has been asked before, but what is everyone's favourite episode?
12 days of Christine. Lot of discussion about it earlier in the thread. Possibly not just my favourite episode, but my favourite 30 mins of TV ever. Lost count of how many times I have watched it.
Diddle Diddle Dumpling with Keeley Hawes, the one with the shoe.
Yeah '12 Days of Christine' (Sheridan Smith) is widely regarded as their best episode and rightly so.My personal favourite though is 'The Devil of Christmas'. A film within a film done in the style of a 70's cheaply made TV play/drama, a bad script and littered with bad acting and plot holes. Really funny throughout but culminating in a shocking ending.Cleverest episode for me was the one they did in reverse chronology called 'once removed'.
I took it to be a take on a 'snuff' movie....
Spoiler Yes, of course the big reveal at the end was that it was all just a set up to film a snuff movie. That's what made it so shocking. You cant get much more shocking than a snuff movie to be fair. S&P didn't hold back on the twist.The actors and actress victim were lured there on the pretence of appearing in a crappy TV thriller about Krampus the mythical devil creature from Alpine folklore.The episode was praised by critics for how remarkably similar in style and substance it was to the those cheap thrillers that were made in the 70's.You also learn that the narrator throughout the episode (Derek Jacobi) was the TV show director who was re-watching the whole TV Episode/murder while giving a police interview following his arrest. [close]
While the '70s horror' was deliberately clunky, I actually think it was good in its own way. They did some good creepy scenes with the devil even though it was hammy.
Although:SpoilerI didn't get the sense they were purposefuly set up to film the murder? Like, it was a legit Krampus film thing, and then after the filming had wrapped and everyone left the director killed the girl still tied to the bed. Although I guess the question then is why didn't anyone untie her.[close]
