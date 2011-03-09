Spoiler

Yes, of course the big reveal at the end was that it was all just a set up to film a snuff movie. That's what made it so shocking. You cant get much more shocking than a snuff movie to be fair. S&P didn't hold back on the twist.



The actors and actress victim were lured there on the pretence of appearing in a crappy TV thriller about Krampus the mythical devil creature from Alpine folklore.



The episode was praised by critics for how remarkably similar in style and substance it was to the those cheap thrillers that were made in the 70's.



You also learn that the narrator throughout the episode (Derek Jacobi) was the TV show director who was re-watching the whole TV Episode/murder while giving a police interview following his arrest.