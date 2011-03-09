« previous next »
Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 2nd Jan 2018
May 5, 2021, 07:47:25 pm
Permission granted.
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 2nd Jan 2018
May 5, 2021, 11:00:49 pm
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #402 on: May 6, 2021, 08:49:04 pm »
And a thread name change to celebrate (haven't got a clue what this is all about but a request is a request :wave)
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
May 10, 2021, 09:44:14 pm
I wasn't Fleabagging, I was Mirandaing.
I wasn't Fleabagging, I was Mirandaing.
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
May 10, 2021, 10:55:47 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 10, 2021, 09:44:14 pm
I wasn't Fleabagging, I was Mirandaing.

I didn't get that bit. Everything else was solid gold. I never like the 'horror' episodes of this but love when they play with a concept in an overall light hearted way.
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:47:37 am »
Didn't like this opening episode, thought it was quite weak, but did have a good cast.
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 11:52:46 am
Quote from: Riquende on May 10, 2021, 10:55:47 pm
I didn't get that bit. Everything else was solid gold. I never like the 'horror' episodes of this but love when they play with a concept in an overall light hearted way.

I missed that like last night (so many one liners flying about!), but in both those shows, Fleabag and Miranda break the 4th wall to talk directly into the camera in the way the character did last night.
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 01:16:11 pm »
Gonna watch this later on tonight. Love it usually
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 02:45:40 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:52:46 am
I missed that like last night (so many one liners flying about!), but in both those shows, Fleabag and Miranda break the 4th wall to talk directly into the camera in the way the character did last night.

Ah right. I've never watched either.

Also, I was amazed to find out that the Harlequin character was Kevin Bishop. Dunno what he's been doing recently but I quite liked his sketch show in *checks* 2008!
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 02:51:12 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:45:40 pm
Ah right. I've never watched either.

Also, I was amazed to find out that the Harlequin character was Kevin Bishop. Dunno what he's been doing recently but I quite liked his sketch show in *checks* 2008!

Do you remember Star Stories? Was pretty funny in a very un-PC way. He also seems to know Hassinator on Twitter (course he does).
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Yesterday at 05:56:36 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:51:12 pm
Do you remember Star Stories? Was pretty funny in a very un-PC way. He also seems to know Hassinator on Twitter (course he does).

Yeah, I saw a few. One with Beckham (with Super Hans as Terry "Spain? Piece of piss" Venables). I don't remember that many more.

Me and a mate still quote the Mind Cop from Bishop's own show, all this time later. "What did you do then, you sick fuck? Oh no. You raped her, didn't you". We try to avoid being overheard.
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 08:08:15 pm »
I enjoyed that but dont think it will be one of the more memorable ones. Good fun TV but the issue with IN9 is that at its best its up there with the best things on TV in the past decade. By its own standards the episode was quite average but thats not a criticism. So much to enjoy in it too, innumerable references ;D
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 09:42:12 pm »
I loved it - it was quite self-indulgent but they've earned the right to do whatever they like. As Columbina says, "...it's like something a drama teacher would have a wank to, but hey, it's series six..."

It's worth looking at the history of Commedia dell'arte if you're not familiar with it. Wuthering Heist was a classic scenario with many of the standard characters and the costumes and masks followed the traditional style. The two posh but hopeless lovers (Innamorati) are the only characters who aren't masked.

There were some nods to Shakespeare and to English Pantomime, Music Hall and of course Punch & Judy which all drew on the traditions of Commedia dell'arte.

Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #413 on: Today at 12:41:11 am »
Indeed. I thought it was excellent.

All that, crossed with Reservoir Dogs.
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #414 on: Today at 08:15:37 am »
I loved it - really clever with lots of references. I always enjoy the slightly silly ones.
Didn't get the bit at the end when the twin appeared though
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
Today at 08:27:14 am
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 08:15:37 am
I loved it - really clever with lots of references. I always enjoy the slightly silly ones.
Spoiler
Didn't get the bit at the end when the twin appeared though
[close]

The bit about the ham sandwich, lean? Had me giggling.

At the beginning when he entered he spoke about an Echo didnt he? But Im not completely sure why that was in there!
Re: Inside No. 9 - BBC2 New series starts 10th May 2021
« Reply #416 on: Today at 10:28:20 am »
I didn't get that either - the reviews seemed to suggest it was just playful / random.

I like the reference to the Derek Bentley case, good one for legal anoraks!
