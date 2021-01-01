« previous next »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:15 am
The report was put on .rawk a few weeks ago. Something like 20th for distance covered in the prem, way down in pressures as well.

Which thread was this on by any chance?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:43:25 am
Which thread was this on by any chance?

Slot thread somewhere I think.
We need to bin off the FA cup because this squad isn't big enough for 4 comps. It will hurt us in the other 3.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:43:25 am
Which thread was this on by any chance?

Quote from: Tepid water on December 31, 2024, 03:41:47 pm
This is a very very interesting article about Liverpool under slot.

https://www.blog.fc.pff.com/blog/pff-fc-liverpool-arneslot

20th out of 20 for distance covered this season for instance!
God knows what Slot sees from Elliott in training but he doesnt fancy him one little bit.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:10:03 am
God knows what Slot sees from Elliott in training but he doesnt fancy him one little bit.

He got a good preseason too.  I think it's just his lack of speed and power compared to Dom and Curtis in the 10 position.  Elliott will run all day long, but it takes him twice as long to cover the same distance as Dom.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:09:35 am


Thats fair enough thanks for posting. Probably less of a concern than would be initially.

Still think 4 trusted midfielders for the rest of the season is a big demand.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:18:47 am
Thats fair enough thanks for posting. Probably less of a concern than would be initially.

Still think 4 trusted midfielders for the rest of the season is a big demand.

Can you please now provide your evidence for this?

Quote from: killer-heels on December 15, 2024, 07:39:25 pm
Not sure about the rest of the side but the midfielders are covering as much ground as last season.

Or was it just 'coz JackWard said so'?  ;D
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:12:29 am
He got a good preseason too.  I think it's just his lack of speed and power compared to Dom and Curtis in the 10 position.  Elliott will run all day long, but it takes him twice as long to cover the same distance as Dom.

If it is something like this hes on a hiding to nothing to ever make it here. I wouldnt sell him but if we dont use him hes pointless.
Isn't there a case for resting players for a mental break as well? i think our midfield (apart from Alexis) has been poor last couple of games
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:25:36 am
If it is something like this hes on a hiding to nothing to ever make it here. I wouldnt sell him but if we dont use him hes pointless.

I do think Salah being free of any sort of pressing or tracking back is a huge part of it.  Means the 10 needs to be a workhorse than can cover ground quickly to make up for it.  If Salah were to leave at the end of the season it might actually benefit Elliott.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:57:21 am
We need to bin off the FA cup because this squad isn't big enough for 4 comps. It will hurt us in the other 3.

Waking up on the final's day is one of the better feeling, but I do also start to be thinking that. We don't play that intense according to stats, rotate when we can but it still looks like not enough. I think the same was last season when we rotated when possible before November-December but then hit a major injury crisis anyway. And it looks like Slot trusts even less players than Klopp.

Second thing is that I feel like more athletic match-ups have an easier go at us. Even Ange redid his approach for us a little bit and it seemed to work more than less. We still have a lot in our attack so it's difficult to contain us 100% but I think the template is here. Mid block, congest the middle and then press to not let us build-up that easily. It happened yesterday and on Sunday. NUFC did something similar to that and it was a difficult midfield battle. Both Chelsea and Arsenal also had some success against us.
