I think it was maybe Killer Heels who said that we are short in midfield, and thats a perfectly valid comment as we would all like more strength in our squad.



However tonight we saw excellent games from Wataru and Morton who are probably 6th and 7th choice after Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones and Elliott.



Wataru is not the quickest nor will he start many games but when he does play he puts in decent performances. Hes certainly good enough against teams like Southampton tonight where he was probably MOTM.



Moving on to Morton. Again hes not going to start many games but he had a very solid first half tonight and did ok when moved to RB.



We also have another couple of decent youngsters in Nyoni and McConnell. Not sure if Bajcetic will be back but he did show some promise too.



The problem of bringing in more midfield players is that the likes of Morton etc get blocked and therefore will probably not develop as they could. We have been patient with Jones and to some extent Gravenberch and Elliott who have all turned out to be very strong players who will play or come on most matches. Bradley is another one who comes to mind who was given his opportunity. Danns is one who may break into the first team squad.



I agree that it is a risk giving younger players a chance but pushing them further down the pecking order is also a risk. Nyoni and Morton look promising and they may break onto the first team in a year or two.



We all, probably nearly all, thought that we needed a DM but look what happened. We may still see one coming in but, for me, I think our midfield is pretty strong and we do have some very good youngsters like Nyoni coming up.



So I wont be disappointed if we dont bring in more midfield players but instead focus on getting the best out of the ones we have.



Its always difficult to predict how players will improve and if we pick up lots of injuries but Im fairly happy with the midfield players we have.



Feel free to disagree as this is just my opinion.