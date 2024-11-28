« previous next »
lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
November 28, 2024, 03:12:23 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on November 28, 2024, 01:03:42 pm
I still maintain Gravenberch, Macca and Jones is our strongest midfield and they showed that last night. Lots of room to grow but such great balance between the three of them.

Hard to not agree with that. So what happens if we go "balls on the table" this season and go and get Zubimendi in Jan, as planned in the summer.

Does he come in and rotate with Grav, or rotate with Grav and Macca, creating an elite group of 5 players for 3 slots (and one SLOT)??


Not hard to imagine: it is March. We play Inter Milan on a Weds night and Zubimendi starts. Meanwhile, Aston Villa on the Sunday: Gravenberch starts.





SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
November 28, 2024, 03:14:35 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on November 28, 2024, 01:03:42 pm
I still maintain Gravenberch, Macca and Jones is our strongest midfield and they showed that last night. Lots of room to grow but such great balance between the three of them.
I agree.  Dom may well benefit from an extended late-sub role. (I thought he was very good when he came on last night.)
Nessy76

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
November 28, 2024, 03:25:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 28, 2024, 03:14:35 pm
I agree.  Dom may well benefit from an extended late-sub role. (I thought he was very good when he came on last night.)

Dom as sub? Hmmm
SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
November 28, 2024, 03:26:02 pm
Quote from: Nessy76 on November 28, 2024, 03:25:24 pm
Dom as sub? Hmmm
versatility is an underrated attribute these days.



PS keep yer gutter talk out of this thread!!!  :)
Draex

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
November 28, 2024, 03:32:52 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 28, 2024, 03:12:23 pm
Hard to not agree with that. So what happens if we go "balls on the table" this season and go and get Zubimendi in Jan, as planned in the summer.

Does he come in and rotate with Grav, or rotate with Grav and Macca, creating an elite group of 5 players for 3 slots (and one SLOT)??

Not hard to imagine: it is March. We play Inter Milan on a Weds night and Zubimendi starts. Meanwhile, Aston Villa on the Sunday: Gravenberch starts.

Based on the assumption the "new" 6th is replacing Endo who is doing a great job closing out games but you'd expect we want someone more suited to Slot's style and someone who can start as you say and spread the work load. So yes I'd say 6 elite players for 3 spots is ideal, so yes another player at the same level as the ones we've already got would be excellent.

I can imagine internally there are a few topics of conversation i.e. is Morton or Bajcetic that player? Probably not I think both need another 12 months of development so we'll be looking at the market - Zubimendi, Baleba, Larsson have all been linked. Personally I'd be checking is Camavinga is available, that guy is incredibly talented, no chance of him but he'd be my top choice so that type of player and despite the poor start to this season I'd still be interested in Wharton and we love signing a player whose dipped in form, you might call it opportunistic..

I do think Slot has changed what he thinks he needs slightly, I think he likes the flexibility of having a double pivot of none "specialists" as that means he can flex his tactics game by game and half by half.
Nessy76

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
November 28, 2024, 03:35:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 28, 2024, 03:26:02 pm
versatility is an underrated attribute these days.



PS keep yer gutter talk out of this thread!!!  :)

We have a sexy midfield, what can I say?
mattD

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
November 28, 2024, 03:40:53 pm
I'm all for us getting a name who isn't a 'big name'. Somebody who is relatively inexpensive and youthful, a real moneyball signing. Maybe Larsson is that kind of guy.

Grav is showing his worth in the number 6 role, so maybe we don't need to blow a budget on one position as we previously thought. It would be good to have an up and coming youngster, go back to how we built the world winning squad in Jugen's initial years rather than superstar signings that blow all the budget on one position.
Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
November 28, 2024, 03:43:55 pm
Quote from: Nessy76 on November 28, 2024, 03:35:31 pm
We have a sexy midfield, what can I say?
They have a good bond, age profile is also good
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
November 28, 2024, 05:29:04 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on November 28, 2024, 03:43:55 pm
They have a good bond, age profile is also good
:)
BobPaisley3

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 1, 2024, 11:15:41 pm
Klopps parting gift. Just thinking back 18 months to when our key lads couldnt about the pitch, were picking up injuries on a frequent basis and were being outrun and outfought by much lesser players and teams. Fast forward to now and I wouldnt swap these younger lads for anyone. Weve got four absolutely top draw midfield players in Grav, Dom, Mc and Curtis. Thanks Jurgen.
SerbianScouser

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 14, 2024, 08:17:37 pm
Summer window in which we've got Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Macallister all for reasonable prices doesn't get anywhere near the credit it deserves. It'll go down as being successful as any window we've had over the last 10 years or so.

It also shows you can't rate a transfer window until you've given a players a good year or two to fully settle. Ever since Klopp took over I just love the work our recruiters are doing.

Few additions like this over the next two windows and our near future is gonna be memorable for a very, very long time.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 14, 2024, 08:24:24 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on December 14, 2024, 08:17:37 pm
Summer window in which we've got Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Macallister all for reasonable prices doesn't get anywhere near the credit it deserves. It'll go down as being successful as any window we've had over the last 10 years or so.

It also shows you can't rate a transfer window until you've given a players a good year or two to fully settle. Ever since Klopp took over I just love the work our recruiters are doing.

Few additions like this over the next two windows and our near future is gonna be memorable for a very, very long time.

The window when we recruited Szobozslai, Gravenberch and Macca was the window when essentially all our recruiters had left. I think the credit has to go to Jorge and Jurgen. They had this bizarre notion of recruiting for the positions we needed. They moved on if we couldn't bring someone in and above all they didn't sit on their arses waiting for an opportunistic signing for a position we didn't need to fall into their laps.
stockdam

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 18, 2024, 10:42:38 pm
I think it was maybe Killer Heels who said that we are short in midfield, and thats a perfectly valid comment as we would all like more strength in our squad.

However tonight we saw excellent games from Wataru and Morton who are probably 6th and 7th choice after Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones and Elliott.

Wataru is not the quickest nor will he start many games but when he does play he puts in decent performances. Hes certainly good enough against teams like Southampton tonight where he was probably MOTM.

Moving on to Morton. Again hes not going to start many games but he had a very solid first half tonight and did ok when moved to RB.

We also have another couple of decent youngsters in Nyoni and McConnell. Not sure if Bajcetic will be back but he did show some promise too.

The problem of bringing in more midfield players is that the likes of Morton etc get blocked and therefore will probably not develop as they could. We have been patient with Jones and to some extent Gravenberch and Elliott who have all turned out to be very strong players who will play or come on most matches. Bradley is another one who comes to mind who was given his opportunity. Danns is one who may break into the first team squad.

I agree that it is a risk giving younger players a chance but pushing them further down the pecking order is also a risk. Nyoni and Morton look promising and they may break onto the first team in a year or two.

We all, probably nearly all, thought that we needed a DM but look what happened. We may still see one coming in but, for me, I think our midfield is pretty strong and we do have some very good youngsters like Nyoni coming up.

So I wont be disappointed if we dont bring in more midfield players but instead focus on getting the best out of the ones we have.

Its always difficult to predict how players will improve and if we pick up lots of injuries but Im fairly happy with the midfield players we have.

Feel free to disagree as this is just my opinion.
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 19, 2024, 10:14:01 am
You can use the loan system to help players develop. In order to be the best and that's what Liverpool aspire to be you can't be a nursery team to help bed in young players. Bajcetic going on loan is a good example. If he turns out to be close to world class he will play for us. If not he will player for another decent team.
lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 19, 2024, 10:17:19 am
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on December 19, 2024, 10:14:01 am
You can use the loan system to help players develop. In order to be the best and that's what Liverpool aspire to be you can't be a nursery team to help bed in young players. Bajcetic going on loan is a good example. If he turns out to be close to world class he will play for us. If not he will player for another decent team.

Sidenote: he won't play until February now and Pep Linders is gone.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 19, 2024, 02:21:24 pm
If Baj isn't going to play we are better served getting him back and loaning him to a team that will play him.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 19, 2024, 02:30:10 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on December 19, 2024, 10:17:19 am
Sidenote: he won't play until February now and Pep Linders is gone.

Salzburg may be in their League winter break but they still have two CL games in January and will be playing friendlies against Bayern and Midtyland to build up to those games.
RedG13

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 19, 2024, 09:25:06 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on December 19, 2024, 02:21:24 pm
If Baj isn't going to play we are better served getting him back and loaning him to a team that will play him.
It much harder to cancel an international loan everybody has to agree too it
Knight

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 20, 2024, 09:45:46 am
I posted this in Nyoni's thread but feels more relevant to this one, can anyone help me with what's going on with our CM?

Quote from: Knight on December 20, 2024, 09:44:34 am
It's hard to work out what we're doing with our CMs, or at least it is for me, others may have it nailed! But it doesn't feel to me like we're playing 2 6s if by that you're suggesting those 2 players mirror each other in position and role. It feels to me like Grav plays a little deeper (although not much) and more central (depending on the game, significantly so), and then the other 6 plays wider on the left. That 6 is more like an 8 in some ways and seems to have a little more license to get into the box, which we rarely see Grav do but we have seen Mac and Jones pop up with goals from that left sided 6 role. Then Szoboslai plays a little more advanced (but not much) and more central (perhaps tending right?). Maybe it's tricky because what our 2 CMs who aren't Grav do changes game to game and sometimes within games, partly related to whether we invert Trent or not.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 20, 2024, 10:02:14 am
Quote from: stockdam on December 18, 2024, 10:42:38 pm
I think it was maybe Killer Heels who said that we are short in midfield, and thats a perfectly valid comment as we would all like more strength in our squad.

However tonight we saw excellent games from Wataru and Morton who are probably 6th and 7th choice after Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones and Elliott.

Wataru is not the quickest nor will he start many games but when he does play he puts in decent performances. Hes certainly good enough against teams like Southampton tonight where he was probably MOTM.

Moving on to Morton. Again hes not going to start many games but he had a very solid first half tonight and did ok when moved to RB.

We also have another couple of decent youngsters in Nyoni and McConnell. Not sure if Bajcetic will be back but he did show some promise too.

The problem of bringing in more midfield players is that the likes of Morton etc get blocked and therefore will probably not develop as they could. We have been patient with Jones and to some extent Gravenberch and Elliott who have all turned out to be very strong players who will play or come on most matches. Bradley is another one who comes to mind who was given his opportunity. Danns is one who may break into the first team squad.

I agree that it is a risk giving younger players a chance but pushing them further down the pecking order is also a risk. Nyoni and Morton look promising and they may break onto the first team in a year or two.

We all, probably nearly all, thought that we needed a DM but look what happened. We may still see one coming in but, for me, I think our midfield is pretty strong and we do have some very good youngsters like Nyoni coming up.

So I wont be disappointed if we dont bring in more midfield players but instead focus on getting the best out of the ones we have.

Its always difficult to predict how players will improve and if we pick up lots of injuries but Im fairly happy with the midfield players we have.

Feel free to disagree as this is just my opinion.

Thats all fine and I have said I have no issues with whoever is in the squad provided they play. So even if I felt that maybe Endo wasnt good enough, I wouldnt want another midfielder if like last season he was getting played. The issue is that whilst the league has been going on the likes of Endo and Morton havent had a look in.
jepovic

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 20, 2024, 10:20:32 am
Slot's been using the same 4 CMs for almost all important games. The question is whether Slot doesnt rotate much because he wants to keep a core group in form, or is it because he doesnt think the rest are good enough?
If he doesnt want to use more than 4 CMs, we would need to get a very good player to improve the team.

Personally I would get another CM if possible. We have been pretty lucky with injuries so far, and Grav and Mac have looked pretty tired lately. Endo is what he is, but Morton has a long way to go IMO.
jepovic

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
December 20, 2024, 10:22:14 am
Quote from: Knight on December 20, 2024, 09:45:46 am
I posted this in Nyoni's thread but feels more relevant to this one, can anyone help me with what's going on with our CM?
You're right, but I think its very normal for a 4231. Alonso had a lot more freedom than Mascherano, for instance.
SerbianScouser

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm
As is the case every single year we have tons of people dead worried about our players being tired especially midfielders.

I have looked at their minutes in comparison with our domestic CL rivals especially Arsenal because Chelsea don't use their first team in Europe and City is all over the place with their midfielders who have all been dreadful this season.

I will agree that Gravenberch definitely needs some rotation but when it comes to our other midfielders its completely standard situation.

Our midfielders total minutes in PL+CL:

Gravenberch 2190 mins
Macallister    1777
Szoboszlai    1511
Jones           1126

Arsenal midfielders total minutes in PL+CL (keep in mind Odegaard was injured for like a whole 2 months or something)

Thomas      1976
Rice           1792
Odegaard   1182

Chelsea PL only:

Caicedo  1777
Enzo       1420
Palmer    1750


So , yes Gravenberch should have played less but all this fuss and commotion about our other midfielders especially Macallister is unreasonable. He's playing what almost any midfielder in a top team is playing on average - getting all worked up about it and demanding that he plays less makes no sense.

If we are gonna be dead on our feet in this title race then so will our rivals.
RedG13

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm
As is the case every single year we have tons of people dead worried about our players being tired especially midfielders.

I have looked at their minutes in comparison with our domestic CL rivals especially Arsenal because Chelsea don't use their first team in Europe and City is all over the place with their midfielders who have all been dreadful this season.

I will agree that Gravenberch definitely needs some rotation but when it comes to our other midfielders its completely standard situation.

Our midfielders total minutes in PL+CL:

Gravenberch 2190 mins
Macallister    1777
Szoboszlai    1511
Jones           1126

Arsenal midfielders total minutes in PL+CL (keep in mind Odegaard was injured for like a whole 2 months or something)

Thomas      1976
Rice           1792
Odegaard   1182

Chelsea PL only:

Caicedo  1777
Enzo       1420
Palmer    1750


So , yes Gravenberch should have played less but all this fuss and commotion about our other midfielders especially Macallister is unreasonable. He's playing what almost any midfielder in a top team is playing on average - getting all worked up about it and demanding that he plays less makes no sense.

If we are gonna be dead on our feet in this title race then so will our rivals.
Playing Jones deeper with Dom and Elliott Rotating at the 10 would really help.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:21:46 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm
As is the case every single year we have tons of people dead worried about our players being tired especially midfielders.

I have looked at their minutes in comparison with our domestic CL rivals especially Arsenal because Chelsea don't use their first team in Europe and City is all over the place with their midfielders who have all been dreadful this season.

I will agree that Gravenberch definitely needs some rotation but when it comes to our other midfielders its completely standard situation.

Our midfielders total minutes in PL+CL:

Gravenberch 2190 mins
Macallister    1777
Szoboszlai    1511
Jones           1126

Arsenal midfielders total minutes in PL+CL (keep in mind Odegaard was injured for like a whole 2 months or something)

Thomas      1976
Rice           1792
Odegaard   1182

Chelsea PL only:

Caicedo  1777
Enzo       1420
Palmer    1750


So , yes Gravenberch should have played less but all this fuss and commotion about our other midfielders especially Macallister is unreasonable. He's playing what almost any midfielder in a top team is playing on average - getting all worked up about it and demanding that he plays less makes no sense.

If we are gonna be dead on our feet in this title race then so will our rivals.


Thats the point though, Gravenberch is playing far too much.
SerbianScouser

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:22:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:46 pm
Thats the point though, Gravenberch is playing far too much.
But any chance we can stop crying about Macallister and actually commend Slot for how he rotated between Szobo and Jones keeping them both fresh?
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:28:52 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:22:59 pm
But any chance we can stop crying about Macallister and actually commend Slot for how he rotated between Szobo and Jones keeping them both fresh?

Mac got an enforced break. The other two prove the point that by having a few options you can rotate and keep minutes down.

We absolutely need one more trusted player.
duvva

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:48:21 am
Perhaps Gravenberch will be one of these Milner types who, at his young age, can just go on and on. Anyone know how he did in the bleep test?

But yes we do need to find a way of giving him a bit more rotation. Difficult when hes that good though. Genuinely become one of the best midfielders around
A-Bomb

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 05:50:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:46 pm
Thats the point though, Gravenberch is playing far too much.

Hes had a few seasons to rest up for this one - I dont think hes playing too much right now at all.
Reflexivity

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 06:18:49 am
Give this young guy a break.I'm an arl c*nt, shouldn't be allowed to give a fucken opinion cos I know fuck all LOL.

The kid is brilliant...BUT.. coaches.... take care of the kid  he looks fucked don't wear the kid out.
He has loads of potential like most young guys .........  listen to your grandad not yer dad LOL
