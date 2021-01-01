« previous next »
I still maintain Gravenberch, Macca and Jones is our strongest midfield and they showed that last night. Lots of room to grow but such great balance between the three of them.

Hard to not agree with that. So what happens if we go "balls on the table" this season and go and get Zubimendi in Jan, as planned in the summer.

Does he come in and rotate with Grav, or rotate with Grav and Macca, creating an elite group of 5 players for 3 slots (and one SLOT)??


Not hard to imagine: it is March. We play Inter Milan on a Weds night and Zubimendi starts. Meanwhile, Aston Villa on the Sunday: Gravenberch starts.





I still maintain Gravenberch, Macca and Jones is our strongest midfield and they showed that last night. Lots of room to grow but such great balance between the three of them.
I agree.  Dom may well benefit from an extended late-sub role. (I thought he was very good when he came on last night.)
I agree.  Dom may well benefit from an extended late-sub role. (I thought he was very good when he came on last night.)

Dom as sub? Hmmm
Dom as sub? Hmmm
versatility is an underrated attribute these days.



PS keep yer gutter talk out of this thread!!!  :)
Hard to not agree with that. So what happens if we go "balls on the table" this season and go and get Zubimendi in Jan, as planned in the summer.

Does he come in and rotate with Grav, or rotate with Grav and Macca, creating an elite group of 5 players for 3 slots (and one SLOT)??

Not hard to imagine: it is March. We play Inter Milan on a Weds night and Zubimendi starts. Meanwhile, Aston Villa on the Sunday: Gravenberch starts.

Based on the assumption the "new" 6th is replacing Endo who is doing a great job closing out games but you'd expect we want someone more suited to Slot's style and someone who can start as you say and spread the work load. So yes I'd say 6 elite players for 3 spots is ideal, so yes another player at the same level as the ones we've already got would be excellent.

I can imagine internally there are a few topics of conversation i.e. is Morton or Bajcetic that player? Probably not I think both need another 12 months of development so we'll be looking at the market - Zubimendi, Baleba, Larsson have all been linked. Personally I'd be checking is Camavinga is available, that guy is incredibly talented, no chance of him but he'd be my top choice so that type of player and despite the poor start to this season I'd still be interested in Wharton and we love signing a player whose dipped in form, you might call it opportunistic..

I do think Slot has changed what he thinks he needs slightly, I think he likes the flexibility of having a double pivot of none "specialists" as that means he can flex his tactics game by game and half by half.
versatility is an underrated attribute these days.



PS keep yer gutter talk out of this thread!!!  :)

We have a sexy midfield, what can I say?
I'm all for us getting a name who isn't a 'big name'. Somebody who is relatively inexpensive and youthful, a real moneyball signing. Maybe Larsson is that kind of guy.

Grav is showing his worth in the number 6 role, so maybe we don't need to blow a budget on one position as we previously thought. It would be good to have an up and coming youngster, go back to how we built the world winning squad in Jugen's initial years rather than superstar signings that blow all the budget on one position.
We have a sexy midfield, what can I say?
They have a good bond, age profile is also good
