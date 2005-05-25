« previous next »
Offline mullyred94

  Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19880 on: November 8, 2024, 02:23:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  8, 2024, 02:06:01 pm
I get the impression Slot rates him highly from comments he's made, so agree he'll play a lot once fit

I think he'll rotate Elliot and Szobo depending on the opponent, Szobo you'd imagine would play the bigger games where transitional running may be more important than Elliots touch and guille, then when we play against teams who will sit back at home Elliot can flourish on the ball.

I also think Nunez and Jota would benefit from Elliot playing in behind them as his more of a passer than Szobo who prefers to use his power on the ball to dribble up the field and take space.
Offline Ah Fuck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19881 on: November 8, 2024, 02:33:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  8, 2024, 02:06:01 pm
I get the impression Slot rates him highly from comments he's made, so agree he'll play a lot once fit

Have no idea if the sentiment is accurate, but it feels as though Slot sees something of himself as a player in Harvey; highly technical, unable to compete directly with powerful, speedy players on their level so awareness is honed to the highest possible degree.

The "8-degree hip shift" Slot referenced when talking to Trent comes to mind, fine little details that allow players not physical beasts to contribute and thrive...

Cruyff said that smaller players tended to develop into two-footed ones to protect themselves from challenges. There's something of that in Harvey's game, I think, and Slot seems to think so, too...
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19882 on: November 8, 2024, 02:54:33 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November  8, 2024, 02:33:47 pm
Have no idea if the sentiment is accurate, but it feels as though Slot sees something of himself as a player in Harvey; highly technical, unable to compete directly with powerful, speedy players on their level so awareness is honed to the highest possible degree.

The "8-degree hip shift" Slot referenced when talking to Trent comes to mind, fine little details that allow players not physical beasts to contribute and thrive...

Cruyff said that smaller players tended to develop into two-footed ones to protect themselves from challenges. There's something of that in Harvey's game, I think, and Slot seems to think so, too...

Can't wait for Harvey to blast a kick off into the sun ;D
Offline suede lady

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19883 on: November 8, 2024, 03:07:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  8, 2024, 10:27:09 am
We absolutely need at least one more.

Things are great now but just one more injury in midfield and we are stuck with core options.

I meant that if Slot rates Elliot enough to be a starter - not a given as it is but could depend on Slot prioritising stability early on and then his injury - and Bajcetic is being seen as a option next year then Slot might be satisfied with that. Us wanting a midfielder in the summer had as much to do with Bajcetic going on loan and Endo not being seen as suited to the new style of play.

If Elliot passes muster, would you still want a midfielder in January?
Offline Ah Fuck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19884 on: November 8, 2024, 04:13:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  8, 2024, 02:54:33 pm
Can't wait for Harvey to blast a kick off into the sun ;D

That was a great Slot story... ;D
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19885 on: November 8, 2024, 04:36:06 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November  8, 2024, 04:13:31 pm
That was a great Slot story... ;D

I am dying to see us do that, he's gotta do it at some point ;D
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19886 on: November 8, 2024, 05:06:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  8, 2024, 04:36:06 pm
I am dying to see us do that, he's gotta do it at some point ;D
I wonder if the pitches at the AXA are set at the same orientation as Anfield, so that could be practiced?  :)
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19887 on: November 8, 2024, 05:07:58 pm »
Quote from: suede lady on November  8, 2024, 03:07:17 pm
I meant that if Slot rates Elliot enough to be a starter - not a given as it is but could depend on Slot prioritising stability early on and then his injury - and Bajcetic is being seen as a option next year then Slot might be satisfied with that. Us wanting a midfielder in the summer had as much to do with Bajcetic going on loan and Endo not being seen as suited to the new style of play.

If Elliot passes muster, would you still want a midfielder in January?

I highly doubt Slot would see Elliott as a 6 or an 8 though. That is where we need strengthening. I could see Elliott doing well in the most advanced midfielder role but we have lots of options there. We already have Szobo and Jones plus the likes of Macca, Lucho, Chiesa etc could do a job in there.

The other issue is that I couldn't see Slot combining the likes of Endo, Morton or Macca with Elliott because the midfield simply wouldn't be athletic enough. The highest midfield player jumps into the front three to make it a four when we press. As Slot said himself when that press gets beaten then the midfield has to sprint back to get into shape. I think it was telling that when Morton came on against Brighton Endo came off.

Where we are short is in the 6/8 position. I think moving one or both of Endo or Morton on and bringing in a top quality 6 would give us more balance and more depth. Whilst still allowing room for the likes of Nyoni to get minutes.
Offline KC7

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19888 on: November 8, 2024, 05:27:48 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on November  8, 2024, 02:22:14 pm
I would like to see MacAllister play the 10 position. Gravenberch play the 8 position and a shiny new no6 to play the deepest midfield position. The fun is who is than guy? Zubi or Toochy or someone else. Bench of Jones Szoboszlai and Elliott

That's the ideal.

Mac Allister is sacrificing himself this season playing in the deeper role. He's so adaptable which is why he is playing there (dovetailing with Gravenberch) but it's not a long term solution, for him or us. He's a world class 10, we saw that in January when he went into overdrive. He was performing at world XI level.

The role he is having to play now is a needs must situation as we failed to bring in a 6 and there is no-one else at the required level to do it. He's obviously doing a good job given the results, but it's a role that gets the least out of him. He is not a water carrier, he is a game changer.

A 6 frees up both him and Gravenberch to do even more damage.
Offline New Years Dra

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19889 on: November 8, 2024, 06:32:10 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on November  8, 2024, 02:22:14 pm
I would like to see MacAllister play the 10 position. Gravenberch play the 8 position and a shiny new no6 to play the deepest midfield position. The fun is who is than guy? Zubi or Toochy or someone else. Bench of Jones Szoboszlai and Elliott

Your bench our best midfielder in Jones? Very strange.
Offline tubby

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19890 on: November 8, 2024, 06:35:07 pm »
I have a suspicion that if we do get a new midfielder in this January, Mac Allister might be the one to lose the most minutes.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19891 on: November 8, 2024, 06:42:18 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on November  8, 2024, 05:27:48 pm
That's the ideal.

Mac Allister is sacrificing himself this season playing in the deeper role. He's so adaptable which is why he is playing there (dovetailing with Gravenberch) but it's not a long term solution, for him or us. He's a world class 10, we saw that in January when he went into overdrive. He was performing at world XI level.

The role he is having to play now is a needs must situation as we failed to bring in a 6 and there is no-one else at the required level to do it. He's obviously doing a good job given the results, but it's a role that gets the least out of him. He is not a water carrier, he is a game changer.

A 6 frees up both him and Gravenberch to do even more damage.


Please, please, please stop repeating this in every thread. He wasnt playing as a 10 in Klopps team, he was playing as an 8. Klopp didnt play with a 10 for most of his time here. Mac is an 8, he does a bit of everything. He can do the 6 job and the 10 job, because hes a very good footballer. We saw him playing as a 6 for much of last season. But hes most naturally an 8. And hes currently playing as an 8. An 8 in a double pivot which is exactly where he, mostly, played for Brighton before he signed for us.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19892 on: November 8, 2024, 07:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November  8, 2024, 06:42:18 pm

Please, please, please stop repeating this in every thread.

Haha strap yourself in for the 4 year anniversary of January 21. Expect a barrage.
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19893 on: November 8, 2024, 07:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November  8, 2024, 06:42:18 pm

Please, please, please stop repeating this in every thread. He wasnt playing as a 10 in Klopps team, he was playing as an 8. Klopp didnt play with a 10 for most of his time here. Mac is an 8, he does a bit of everything. He can do the 6 job and the 10 job, because hes a very good footballer. We saw him playing as a 6 for much of last season. But hes most naturally an 8. And hes currently playing as an 8. An 8 in a double pivot which is exactly where he, mostly, played for Brighton before he signed for us.

Not sure that is entirely true. At Brighton Macca started out as a 10 and even played as centre forward at times. Potter then dropped him much deeper but when De Zerbi came in he got pushed further and further forward. Overall the position he played most often at Brighton was as a 10.

He has the quality to score, De Zerbi explained after Mac Allister netted twice in an FA Cup win at Middlesbrough in January 2023. Before the World Cup, I used him in a midfield position, with responsibility to build the play. Now hes higher, and I think higher he can help us to find the last pass, to find goals, because he knows very well that position.

I would say De Zerbi was much closer to Slot in coaching philosophy than Potter. De Zerbi played a 4-2-3-1 with the keeper becoming the third centreback in possession and they looked to tempt the opposition to press and then looked to play through them in a similar way to Slot. As you say though Macca has the quality to play as a 6 an 8 or 10.
Offline New Years Dra

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19894 on: November 8, 2024, 07:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November  8, 2024, 06:42:18 pm

Please, please, please stop repeating this in every thread. He wasnt playing as a 10 in Klopps team, he was playing as an 8. Klopp didnt play with a 10 for most of his time here. Mac is an 8, he does a bit of everything. He can do the 6 job and the 10 job, because hes a very good footballer. We saw him playing as a 6 for much of last season. But hes most naturally an 8. And hes currently playing as an 8. An 8 in a double pivot which is exactly where he, mostly, played for Brighton before he signed for us.

Yep here's Slot

He is a player that I would maybe play in all three positions in the midfield because he is so comfortable in all these three positions

I think he is now in the moment our midfielder that plays a bit in between.

So, Ryan [Gravenberch] is almost always the deepest, Dom or Curtis are playing a bit higher and then hes in between.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19895 on: November 8, 2024, 07:51:19 pm »
https://fbref.com/en/players/83d074ff/matchlogs/2022-2023/Alexis-Mac-Allister-Match-Logs

Sure he played all 3 positions in his last season at Brighton. But he did not mostly play as an AM, as the above shows. The reality is he can do a bit of everything. Which means he can play as a 6,8 or 10. But if he does a bit of everything is makes most sense to play him in the position where he does a bit of everything. Which is the position hes playing right now.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19896 on: November 8, 2024, 07:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on November  8, 2024, 07:15:36 pm
Haha strap yourself in for the 4 year anniversary of January 21. Expect a barrage.

I thought I talked too much about Jan 21. But now I realise Im a total amateur compared to KC. Its possible hes an elaborate troll I guess.
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19897 on: November 8, 2024, 07:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November  8, 2024, 07:51:19 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/83d074ff/matchlogs/2022-2023/Alexis-Mac-Allister-Match-Logs

Sure he played all 3 positions in his last season at Brighton. But he did not mostly play as an AM, as the above shows. The reality is he can do a bit of everything. Which means he can play as a 6,8 or 10. But if he does a bit of everything is makes most sense to play him in the position where he does a bit of everything. Which is the position hes playing right now.

Transfermarket have it like this.

mkacca" border="0

For me Macca is better at dropping from higher up the pitch into a deeper role than doing the opposite. As you say though he is really versatile.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19898 on: November 8, 2024, 08:37:04 pm »
So he didnt mostly play as an AM then. Im glad transfermarket reaffirms.
Offline New Years Dra

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19899 on: November 9, 2024, 08:52:30 am »
Jones now the highest average ground covered per 90 at 11.7km in the squad.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19900 on: November 9, 2024, 09:07:18 am »
Quote from: Draex on November  8, 2024, 06:32:10 pm
Your bench our best midfielder in Jones? Very strange.

On current form I would bench MacAllister. But the best version of MacAllister is better than the best version of Jones IMHO. Anyway I like competition for places don't you?
Offline Knight

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19901 on: November 9, 2024, 10:46:54 am »
Quote from: Draex on November  9, 2024, 08:52:30 am
Jones now the highest average ground covered per 90 at 11.7km in the squad.

Hopefully this stops the, Szoboslai is way more athletic than Jones posts.

What do the Mac fanboys think of his form this season? Id be taking him out of the lineup and giving him a rest right now I suspect. Go with Grav, Jones, Dom.
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19902 on: November 9, 2024, 10:59:30 am »
Quote from: Knight on November  8, 2024, 08:37:04 pm
So he didnt mostly play as an AM then. Im glad transfermarket reaffirms.

Pretty much 6 defensive midfield player, 8 central midfield player, 10 attacking midfield player/second striker. ;)
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19903 on: November 9, 2024, 11:17:53 am »
Quote from: Knight on November  9, 2024, 10:46:54 am
Hopefully this stops the, Szoboslai is way more athletic than Jones posts.

What do the Mac fanboys think of his form this season? Id be taking him out of the lineup and giving him a rest right now I suspect. Go with Grav, Jones, Dom.

You need to know at what speed Jones is completing that 11.7km at. You get players like Ward-Prowse, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane who  complete huge distances game in game out. It doesn't mean they are Athletic. The way we play then recovery speed is more important in the 8/10 role than endurance. You can always swap out a player who lacks a bit of endurance it is far harder to make them quicker.

You could have a midfield three of Endo, Macca and Elliott and they could cover huge distances essentially chasing shadows it wouldn't mean they were an athletic midfield. Players like Szobozslai and Gravenberch have the kind of high-end speed that allows them get back at opponents when they end up on the wrong side of them. Jones is quicker and more athletic than the likes of Endo, Morton, Macca and Elliott but some way off Szobo and Grav for me.

Especially in the first half of games we have a strange press in which the 8/10 jumps forward to make the initial press a 4 but the defence sits deep as a 4. That means the midfield 3 need real speed and athleticism because the two deepest midfield players need to cover huge areas of the pitch until the highest midfield player gets back in.

I agree that if we are going to continue how we have been playing in the first half of games then Gravenberch, Jones and Szobozslai may be the best solution. Second half we tend to push the defensive line up, Trent inverts more and we are more compact. So bringing Macca on as either the 8 or the 8/10 role with half an hour to go wouldn't be the worst idea.
Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19904 on: November 15, 2024, 09:14:27 am »
Slot has started the season with Grav-Mac-Szobo midfield but it seems now that CJ has won the place in this midfield at Szobo's expense.

On paper Grav-Mac-CJ midfield is the most technically accomplished midfield we had in a very long time. Going forward I fully expect their cooperation on the pitch to go up a level, they have all the tools to be the midfield capable of doing what Slot is trying to accomplish from day one - killing teams with passes.

I hope they get the time to grow together as an unit, to build better understanding. If they do this I see us having possession as much as anyone in the league - not that it's extremely necessary as evident by our season so far but the evolution of this team imo will go into the direction of controlling games with the ball as opposed to controlling them without the ball as we have so far for the most part.

Villa game was a little preview of how easy is to win games and keep clean sheets when you starve your opponent off the ball thus cutting off their main threat completely out of the game as a result.
Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19905 on: November 15, 2024, 10:08:22 am »
On form, and possibly going forward, Jones and Gravenverch should start- then its a fight amongst Elliott, Alexis and Dom for the third spot.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19906 on: Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm »
Zuba who?

That was as good as anything I've seen in the last few years from our midfield.

Dom got a battle on his hands for Sunday now.
Offline mattD

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19907 on: Yesterday at 11:12:40 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm
Zuba who?

That was as good as anything I've seen in the last few years from our midfield.

Dom got a battle on his hands for Sunday now.

I can't see Dom starting.

I'm increasingly of the thought this midfield trio from tonight is becoming the midfield trio.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19908 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm
Zuba who?

That was as good as anything I've seen in the last few years from our midfield.

Dom got a battle on his hands for Sunday now.
I'd still take Zubimendi if he was willing to lose sight of the mountains...
Offline Blinis

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19909 on: Today at 12:05:18 am »
Im in love with this midfield. Grav - MacAllister - Jones, thats smooth and groovy. Pure quality and class. May be a bit light, but boy can they technically dominate most if not all other midfields
Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19910 on: Today at 12:10:58 am »
Last 3 games (Villa, Soton, Madrid) we've been averaging 62% possession which is a significant improvement to our average possession beforehand.

Our midfield is improving and we're getting closer to pure Slotball with every single game. CJ getting into the side is a huge part of this because the lad never gives the ball away. Onwards and upwards.
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19911 on: Today at 12:12:42 am »
^ Curtis loves the ball doesnt he. Im sure the managers loves them all right now. 4 very good players.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19912 on: Today at 12:15:58 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:12:42 am
^ Curtis loves the ball doesnt he. Im sure the managers loves them all right now. 4 very good players.

I love how he's always looking around before he receives the ball, like he's storing a mental map of the state of play. smart player.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19913 on: Today at 12:40:29 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:12:42 am
^ Curtis loves the ball doesnt he. Im sure the managers loves them all right now. 4 very good players.

But but but he is holding on to the ball for too long. maybe he just fits a slot midfield more than szobo who fits a klopp midfield. both are brilliant players to have on any day but obviously not better than casemiro, ugarte and mainoo obviously.

just hoping he freaking stays injury free. how many times have we said it before and then he breaks down and needs to climb the ladder again to regain his spot. elliot should be back soon also i guess so thats a pretty good midfield 5 that can be rotated and that is not including endo.
Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19914 on: Today at 04:12:45 am »
That was a world class midfield performance from those three tonight.

All three of them were fantastic, and Guardiola will be having nightmares until Sunday, then he'll be having new nightmares after the match.

