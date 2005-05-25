Hopefully this stops the, Szoboslai is way more athletic than Jones posts.



What do the Mac fanboys think of his form this season? Id be taking him out of the lineup and giving him a rest right now I suspect. Go with Grav, Jones, Dom.



You need to know at what speed Jones is completing that 11.7km at. You get players like Ward-Prowse, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane who complete huge distances game in game out. It doesn't mean they are Athletic. The way we play then recovery speed is more important in the 8/10 role than endurance. You can always swap out a player who lacks a bit of endurance it is far harder to make them quicker.You could have a midfield three of Endo, Macca and Elliott and they could cover huge distances essentially chasing shadows it wouldn't mean they were an athletic midfield. Players like Szobozslai and Gravenberch have the kind of high-end speed that allows them get back at opponents when they end up on the wrong side of them. Jones is quicker and more athletic than the likes of Endo, Morton, Macca and Elliott but some way off Szobo and Grav for me.Especially in the first half of games we have a strange press in which the 8/10 jumps forward to make the initial press a 4 but the defence sits deep as a 4. That means the midfield 3 need real speed and athleticism because the two deepest midfield players need to cover huge areas of the pitch until the highest midfield player gets back in.I agree that if we are going to continue how we have been playing in the first half of games then Gravenberch, Jones and Szobozslai may be the best solution. Second half we tend to push the defensive line up, Trent inverts more and we are more compact. So bringing Macca on as either the 8 or the 8/10 role with half an hour to go wouldn't be the worst idea.