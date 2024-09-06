« previous next »
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Maybe it's getting into semantics but I always considered a player who isn't athletic someone who doesn't and can't run much

 Elliot great stamina and runs a lot and presses a lot no? I'd say a player who runs a lot and presses a lot is athletic myself like, if you mean fast then just say fast...
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Elliot was made into central midfield workhorse to cover for legless Hendo and Fabhino but he is more natural playing further up front like he did for Under 21. I always feel he can make something special happen when he is close to the box but he struggles to playmake or open up the pitch when he plays in the middle.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: B0151? on September  6, 2024, 12:48:31 pm
Maybe it's getting into semantics but I always considered a player who isn't athletic someone who doesn't and can't run much

 Elliot great stamina and runs a lot and presses a lot no? I'd say a player who runs a lot and presses a lot is athletic myself like, if you mean fast then just say fast...
It's not just movement though.  If Elliott had the same pace he has but had the build of Rodri or even Fabinho then nobody would be talking about his perceived lack of pace.  There's not much Elliott can do about it but he's noticeably less athletic than Grav and Szobo.  Minamino had the same issue but I think Elliott does use his body better than Minamino ever did - probably a consequence of Elliott always being a bit smaller than his peers throughout youth football in England where adult-sized kids are always prized.

Elliott can clearly and will almost certainly play many games in our midfield this season.  I thought he looked really good in pre-season but I do remember Slot taking issue with him over something.  I can't remember what it was now but it wasn't anything major and presumably something they're working on together in training.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Draex on September  6, 2024, 12:39:06 pm
Saying Elliott only made it as a footballer because of his technical ability is a bizzare take, he's a brilliant all round footballer and anyone who can run over 13k a game consistently is an athlete.

He needs to improve the physical side of the game for sure, as you'd expect for a 21 year old as he learns how to dominant duels by using his body better.

I find it mad anyone would think Klopp would even enterain all these players if they were as bad as physical specimens "we" make out. The manager whose entire identify was based on energy and intensity, all key components on "athletic".


The running is the easy part. Trust me there are hundreds of cross country types in the lower leagues, there are far less probably none  with the natural ability of an Elliott?


Did you get to see him at Fulham? Or even when he first joined our youth team? He wasnt the type of lung busting runner you described him as, he was very much a trequarista renowned for his ability on the ball, if anything the powerful running has been added later on and its much easier to add that to your game than it is a wand of a left foot.

So yes he made it almost solely because of his technical ability and game intelligence.. And again Klopp is also the same manager who had Nuri Sahin playing a key role,  and Gotze, he has always valued technical ability. Not every player that has had a key role under Klopp has been a great athlete.





Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: B0151? on September  6, 2024, 12:48:31 pm
Maybe it's getting into semantics but I always considered a player who isn't athletic someone who doesn't and can't run much

 Elliot great stamina and runs a lot and presses a lot no? I'd say a player who runs a lot and presses a lot is athletic myself like, if you mean fast then just say fast...

In sports when we talk of great athletes explosiveness and pace is normally the hallmark of what we consider great ones, a footballer being able to run a lot at a much slower pace than his peers has never been the template of what we deem an athletic footballer.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
If you were a scout describing Elliott for the first time you wouldnt highlight his athleticism or call him a great athlete, you would do so if it was the first time seeing Henderson or Gerrard though.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Interesting question! I think a lot depends on the opponent and what tactics the team is going to use. For example, the trio of Lucas, Allen and Henderson does provide control and stability, which is important against teams that actively press and don't give space. This is especially important against more organized opponents like Arsenal, where controlling the midfield can be the key to victory.

However, against teams like Fulham, where there may be more space to maneuver, I would prefer something more creative like Coutinho in a deep role and Gerrard in the DM. This would add dynamism and surprise to the attacking action, especially on the counter-attack.

Ideally, we need to find a balance between control and creativity, perhaps alternating players depending on their form and opponents. Gerrard as DM gives defensive reliability, but his connection up front can create a threat in quick transitions.

How about the option of Gerrard, Henderson and Coutinho? We get both control and creativity.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Coolie High on September  6, 2024, 01:45:04 pm

The running is the easy part. Trust me there are hundreds of cross country types in the lower leagues, there are far less probably none  with the natural ability of an Elliott?

Did you get to see him at Fulham? Or even when he first joined our youth team? He wasnt the type of lung busting runner you described him as, he was very much a trequarista renowned for his ability on the ball, if anything the powerful running has been added later on and its much easier to add that to your game than it is a wand of a left foot.

So yes he made it almost solely because of his technical ability and game intelligence.. And again Klopp is also the same manager who had Nuri Sahin playing a key role,  and Gotze, he has always valued technical ability. Not every player that has had a key role under Klopp has been a great athlete.

I don't disgree Elliott came as an incredibly technical footballer and slow but over the last few years he's improved all the fitness side of his game. So no when he came you wouldn't call him a great athlete but I would call him one now. 13km a game is what Milner was capable.

I see him as having a similar career to B.Silva, that terrier like physicality rather than some Yaya Toure beast.

Henderson? You not seen his skills videos?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHd-0jtTMLI

Runs funny as well ;)

As others have said the key this season is Jones staying fit if he can't then we do have a depth issue.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Most distance covered in this season's Premier League:

1. Christian Norgaard (Brentford) - 35.54km
2. Flynn Downes (Southampton) - 34.94km
3. Bernardo Silva (Man City) - 34.9km
4. Dominik Szoboszlai (#LFC) - 33.92km
5. Alexis Mac Allister (#LFC) - 33.65km
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Have to wonder how the Endo situation affected what we tried to do in the summer. By all accounts Slot was open to letting him leave, so would we have gone out for a replacement?

I reckon that decision was made long before the Zubamendi affair, for what that's worth.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Nessy76 on September  6, 2024, 08:01:56 pm
Have to wonder how the Endo situation affected what we tried to do in the summer. By all accounts Slot was open to letting him leave, so would we have gone out for a replacement?

I reckon that decision was made long before the Zubamendi affair, for what that's worth.

it would mean one less player on the wage bill and a relatively small fee, fWIW we are better with Endo in the squad, he has plenty to offer
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Draex on September  6, 2024, 06:11:13 pm
Most distance covered in this season's Premier League:

1. Christian Norgaard (Brentford) - 35.54km
2. Flynn Downes (Southampton) - 34.94km
3. Bernardo Silva (Man City) - 34.9km
4. Dominik Szoboszlai (#LFC) - 33.92km
5. Alexis Mac Allister (#LFC) - 33.65km
didn't know rats were that energetic.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: CheckMate on September  6, 2024, 01:58:47 pm
Interesting question! I think a lot depends on the opponent and what tactics the team is going to use. For example, the trio of Lucas, Allen and Henderson does provide control and stability, which is important against teams that actively press and don't give space. This is especially important against more organized opponents like Arsenal, where controlling the midfield can be the key to victory.

However, against teams like Fulham, where there may be more space to maneuver, I would prefer something more creative like Coutinho in a deep role and Gerrard in the DM. This would add dynamism and surprise to the attacking action, especially on the counter-attack.

Ideally, we need to find a balance between control and creativity, perhaps alternating players depending on their form and opponents. Gerrard as DM gives defensive reliability, but his connection up front can create a threat in quick transitions.

How about the option of Gerrard, Henderson and Coutinho? We get both control and creativity.


Really confused. Is this an AI posting bot? Check the other posts.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:36:55 am

Really confused. Is this an AI posting bot? Check the other posts.

That is some bizarre posting history. It's either AI or someone pretending to be AI. Or someone who's struggling a little.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Definitely an AI bot.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
The question hangs in the air then:

Is Szoboszlai the best option to play number 10 for us, in an Arne Slot production?


You have Macca and Grav double-pivot and then you need silk and lace boots a bit further up.....
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:47:33 pm
The question hangs in the air then:

Is Szoboszlai the best option to play number 10 for us, in an Arne Slot production?

You have Macca and Grav double-pivot and then you need silk and lace boots a bit further up.....

I was wondering about this the other day, is the better long term fix for the midfield now a worldclass 10 and Szobo plays in the double pivot as a rotation option.

Also to add to this I do think one of our problems in an attacking sense is the fact we are concentrating incredibly hard not to conceed chances in defence, Trent has publically discussed how he's working hard on the defensive side of his game with Slot. I think we're focusing on a team on defense first and that means Trent for example is a bit more focused on that in-game rather than inverting and being an attacking outlet, causing our right side to be a little too spread thin so Szobo and Salah are ending up forcing play or being out numbered.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:47:33 pm
The question hangs in the air then:

Is Szoboszlai the best option to play number 10 for us, in an Arne Slot production?


You have Macca and Grav double-pivot and then you need silk and lace boots a bit further up.....

Looking the part so far. He's still a young player, and there's a lot of room for improvement, but he's shown exactly how good he can be on his day, and if he adds consistency to his game, the sky's the limit for him.
I think Harvey showed in pre-season how well he can also fit into this system. Same applies, still finding out about himself.

The other obvious "10" in the system is Mac Allister, and he's excellent there, too, but he also has a better grasp on the deeper role than the others.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:47:33 pm
The question hangs in the air then:

Is Szoboszlai the best option to play number 10 for us, in an Arne Slot production?
It's a very complex question because Dom is contributing a lot to our defensive structure, his athleticism and power is big factor to how our back 4 is protected and how we restrict the amount of shots we concede per game but his skillset is not good enough to what we need from our no. 10.

He's not a between the lines player who can connect our central midfield to our front 3 - a player who can consistently find space between the lines and feed our front 3 (this is why our no. 9s are uninvolved in games for the most part) and a player who can provide goal threat. His best role imo would be something of a runner in wide areas.

On another note we have a lot of games coming up against teams that will have a go at us which is where his qualities will come to the fore even if it's a no.10 position. Against low blocks it might get a bit sketchy.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:47:33 pm
The question hangs in the air then:

Is Szoboszlai the best option to play number 10 for us, in an Arne Slot production?


You have Macca and Grav double-pivot and then you need silk and lace boots a bit further up.....

Long-term, you'd like to think a more solid number 6 would come in, which would allow MacAllister to play a bit further forward. He's definitely got more silk in his boots that Szob.

Jones, Elliott and Gakpo would all be worth a go there as well, and again they all have a deftness that Szoboszlai probably doesn't have, despite his incredible workrate and good G/A numbers previously.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:47:33 pm
The question hangs in the air then:

Is Szoboszlai the best option to play number 10 for us, in an Arne Slot production?


You have Macca and Grav double-pivot and then you need silk and lace boots a bit further up.....

I think Dom so far is a bit like Rodgers-era Henderson in that he's thrown into midfield to run non-stop and that's his main function, to be the legs in the team. Henderson had to carry Gerrard in terms of legs and to an extent post-ACL Lucas. What he's being asked to do isn't really the typical number 10 and i'm not sure he is that anyway.

I'm happy to rotate Dom and Elliott in that role though and then Jones and Mac. What we're lacking is the alternative to Grav, although Endo and Morton can function as back ups.


Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:47:33 pm
The question hangs in the air then:

Is Szoboszlai the best option to play number 10 for us, in an Arne Slot production?


You have Macca and Grav double-pivot and then you need silk and lace boots a bit further up.....
No he isnt. We'd be more efficient with a 10 that's more incisive in his passing because the player formally receives it in a prime position to feed the 3 attackers.

Szoboszlai seems like a winger to me. He doesn't have the tactical discipline to play in the middle IMO. At the very least a midfielder should do the basics right like not giving it away cheaply and competing in duels. Basically, a good midfielder is boring and efficient.

When teammates know exactly what they'll get when they pass it to you, it gives everyone confidence unlike one where you're not not sure whether you'll be running 40m at full belt seconds after passing to him. To be more effective in midfield,  he needs to streamline his game and cut out unnecessary flash, flicks and tricks.

Wijanldum, for example,  was never the best in the world but he rarely gave it away and his upper body strength was key in retaining possession. By keeping the ball reliably, the game was less end to end for us and we could attack and attack.

Szoboszlai is a skillful player that would probably do well on the flanks because he'd have more space and his crossing is quite good. The space he'd have would give him more confidence to take risks because he's a player that seems put off when an opposing player is on his player for example.

At the end of the day, it's a trade off. If the 10 is more creative, we'd finish games earlier and run less because our opponents would give up anyway. If he's tidier on the ball, we run less. The same thing if he wins his duels.

Elliott would be good but the point of it is for the players to drive themselves. If a player is not performing well, he should work his way back into the team on merit.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:47:33 pm
The question hangs in the air then:

Is Szoboszlai the best option to play number 10 for us, in an Arne Slot production?


You have Macca and Grav double-pivot and then you need silk and lace boots a bit further up.....
Yes. He has all the talent to do it. He has the 3rd man running. The ability to create chances for other and for himself. He also a pressing machine. His ball carrying also
He also still working how put all his tools together within Liverpool too.
Him and Elliott are the most creative players in the MF.  His number have backed that up even if can be frustrating at times.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:36:59 pm
He has the 3rd man running. .


Think this is a very good point, the Dutch in general and Feyenoord under Slot in particular both placed emphasis on certain players making third man runs. Dom is good at making those sorts of runs as the 10...
