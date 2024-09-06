The question hangs in the air then:



Is Szoboszlai the best option to play number 10 for us, in an Arne Slot production?





You have Macca and Grav double-pivot and then you need silk and lace boots a bit further up.....



No he isnt. We'd be more efficient with a 10 that's more incisive in his passing because the player formally receives it in a prime position to feed the 3 attackers.Szoboszlai seems like a winger to me. He doesn't have the tactical discipline to play in the middle IMO. At the very least a midfielder should do the basics right like not giving it away cheaply and competing in duels. Basically, a good midfielder is boring and efficient.When teammates know exactly what they'll get when they pass it to you, it gives everyone confidence unlike one where you're not not sure whether you'll be running 40m at full belt seconds after passing to him. To be more effective in midfield, he needs to streamline his game and cut out unnecessary flash, flicks and tricks.Wijanldum, for example, was never the best in the world but he rarely gave it away and his upper body strength was key in retaining possession. By keeping the ball reliably, the game was less end to end for us and we could attack and attack.Szoboszlai is a skillful player that would probably do well on the flanks because he'd have more space and his crossing is quite good. The space he'd have would give him more confidence to take risks because he's a player that seems put off when an opposing player is on his player for example.At the end of the day, it's a trade off. If the 10 is more creative, we'd finish games earlier and run less because our opponents would give up anyway. If he's tidier on the ball, we run less. The same thing if he wins his duels.Elliott would be good but the point of it is for the players to drive themselves. If a player is not performing well, he should work his way back into the team on merit.