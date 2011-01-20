While I'd love to see players like Jones & Elliot progress and become key players for us in the future, I suspect one or possibly both will be replaced in the next 2-3 years. I don't think Elliot possess the physical attributes (speed/strength) to play in our midfield if he's not able to morph into a lite version of David Silva/Modric. Jones has a better chance of staying, but I need to see more growth, consistency and availability before I feel comfortable there. His performances at the end of last year as well as this summer show he's definitely heading in the right direction. With Thiago likely leaving this offseason and the nature of the game (injuries, performance regression) I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple of new midfielders coming in over the next few transfer periods.



I want to be clear here, when I judge our players I'm using our title/CL winning teams as a benchmark as well as other elite teams like City and Real Madrid. I'd prefer we don't settle on players who can compete against 90% of the teams in the world, but are then outclassed against the top teams. I'm hoping for players who can either compete against anyone today or look like they will be able to in the near future. For example, I'm comfortable putting up our attack and goaltending against any team in the world. The depth our attack is such that even losing a couple of players still leaves me confident against most teams. While our midfield overhaul was a big step in the right direction, I still think a little more work is required there before I'd be comfortable. Ask yourself if an additional midfielder at the same potential level of Szoboszlai could make our team better. I think it's pretty clear it would, so hopefully the team is thinking the same.



My biggest worry is we finish 2nd/3rd this year, getting back into the Champions League and FSG fall back to their conservative investment strategy leaving Klopp trying to work miracles during his potentially final few years.