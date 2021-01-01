I was being serious. If you are good enough you will thrive if not you will forge a career elsewhere. You can bring up examples of KDB and Salah being moved on and becoming world class elsewhere but the team that sold them won silverware.
Yes, I agree, but I think that's too binary of a vision. Trent is a good example for you, but Flanagan is not. There are also people who develop later like VVD for example, or Vardy. You just have to give them a chance. And no, we are not a finishing school, I agree, but individual cases should be judged individually. I think Bajcetic has the potential to make it, like Trent, but Morton, for example, doesn't (and I could be wrong). I'd give Bajcetic the chance while advocating for Morton to try somewhere else to develop, if that makes sense to you.