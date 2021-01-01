« previous next »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:26:43 pm
Because people like to bet.  I'm sure you've got an idea in your head of who will finish in the top 6 positions, as things stand right now?

yeah I know ppl like to bet but jeez ....

top 6, as things stand now?   I could probably come up with the teams but in order of final position? not sure I care to be honest, I only care about where we end up. 
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:49:35 pm
Assuming Lavia does indeed come in I think it's a fine group.  The bit for me is about leaving a pathway for the likes of Bajetic, Clark and possibly Morton (although feels as though his time may have gone to break through) to play.  There's always a certain amount of projecting before a new season in terms of what we or the club think may happen to a young player, and it could be right or wrong, but the desire to do it doesn't automatically mean a mistake has been made.  Dunno if that makes sense.  Basically if Bajetic for example doesn't perform at the level expected, I expect to see a lot of 'should've signed' or 'mingebags' but as a manager I could understand why you'd leave the door open to see if he develops at the rate he looks like doing.

There wont be a clear pathway for either Bajcetic or Clark if we sign Lavia, that would be five first team midfielders who are 24 or under, we need to start being realistic there isnt enough room for everyone to thrive.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:04:32 pm
There wont be a clear pathway for either Bajcetic or Clark if we sign Lavia, that would be five first team midfielders who are 24 or under, we need to start being realistic there isnt enough room for everyone to thrive.

This seems overly gloomy.  If someone's good enough, they'll make it.
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:23:55 pm
This seems overly gloomy.  If someone's good enough, they'll make it.

Not really, theyll make it in general it just might not be at this club, youngsters need opportunity more than anything however good they are, most of our young players who have broke through into the first team in the past have made it because they have the talent but also because at the time theyre breaking through they dont have several world class players ahead of them in the position they play.

Look at the age profiles of the players ahead of them also, for example how good would Doaks chances be if he was competing with a 24-25 year old Salah instead of one in his 30s, with Doak we can plan and say within two three years when Salah is on the wane we can earmark him as a replacement it would be different if he was competing with a Salah who just signed though.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:04:32 pm
There wont be a clear pathway for either Bajcetic or Clark if we sign Lavia, that would be five first team midfielders who are 24 or under, we need to start being realistic there isnt enough room for everyone to thrive.
huh Bajcetic and Lavia can both play 6 and rotate too. Possible play together without trent too.
Clark path not as clear but I dont see him getting more then 500ish minutes this season. Not signing a senior 6th forward leaves paths for Clark, Doak and Gordon. And with Clark would be mean Elliott wider(I view him as MFer but he also play wider)
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:06:32 pm
huh Bajcetic and Lavia can both play 6 and rotate too. Possible play together without trent too.
Clark path not as clear but I dont see him getting more then 500ish minutes this season. Not signing a senior 6th forward leaves paths for Clark, Doak and Gordon. And with Clark would be mean Elliott wider(I view him as MFer but he also play wider)

So can Thiago Jones and Macallister too, 6 is a position you tend to stick with one player in there once youve made your mind up, you dont see big teams rotating much in that position.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:08:57 pm
So can Thiago Jones and Macallister too, 6 is a position you tend to stick with one player in there once youve made your mind up, you dont see big teams rotating much in that position.
I dont expect Mac Allister and Jones to play there much whenever everybody is settled in. Thiago likely his last season and wont shock me if play farther forward when everybody settled in.
Im not counting out Bajcetic even with likely getting Lavia. Also do think if Possible will go for more rotation at the 6 or at least 60/30 at times. Mostly just as a result of 5 subs and lots of games.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:04:32 pm
There wont be a clear pathway for either Bajcetic or Clark if we sign Lavia, that would be five first team midfielders who are 24 or under, we need to start being realistic there isnt enough room for everyone to thrive.

Liverpool isnt a finishing school. Its sink or swim.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:03:17 pm
Liverpool isnt a finishing school. Its sink or swim.
Not sure if serious, but I've been caught on the hook before...

You can't expect people to be a finished product in whatever industry. The kids need to develop. Baicetic was awesome when he played, but he's still a kid. He needs to develop and develop here. No fucking loans, no sales with options to buy; that's how good he is. He will be given the chance, but nothing is guaranteed. We all salivate when a youngster does something extraordinary in an important game, but 9 out of 10 will fade away in obscurity. Let's hope that's not the case with Bajcetic, and that's all.
Sorry but the argument that us signing well established quality midfielders will hinder the development of the younger players is nonsense. If they are good enough they will break into the team and stay there, if not they will leave for a club more suited to their ability. We aren't Southampton, we are liverpool.
