This seems overly gloomy. If someone's good enough, they'll make it.



Not really, theyll make it in general it just might not be at this club, youngsters need opportunity more than anything however good they are, most of our young players who have broke through into the first team in the past have made it because they have the talent but also because at the time theyre breaking through they dont have several world class players ahead of them in the position they play.Look at the age profiles of the players ahead of them also, for example how good would Doaks chances be if he was competing with a 24-25 year old Salah instead of one in his 30s, with Doak we can plan and say within two three years when Salah is on the wane we can earmark him as a replacement it would be different if he was competing with a Salah who just signed though.