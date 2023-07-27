Yep. We screwed up the rebuild really badly which means were aiming to be back in the CL rather than being back in the title race. When you have that perspective a player like Lavia makes more sense.



I don't know if it's that bad. Maybe I am just an optimistic person. We took the same steps when Klopp built his first Liverpool team. I don't think we are aiming at just being back in CL but that will be the first step no matter who we sign this summer.I think the goal is still to compete for trophies but with someone like Lavia that will take a couple of years to get to, as he is raw.