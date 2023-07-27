« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1629592 times)

Offline Draex

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19400 on: July 27, 2023, 06:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Paul1611 on July 27, 2023, 05:46:32 pm
Just reading Pep Ljinders book intensity and he makes many references to the number 6 being the most important position.  Surely we have something up our sleeve apart from Lavia?

Isn't this the same book where he chats about Fabinho being called Lighthouse and hover, yet last year played like he had no power..
Offline SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19401 on: July 27, 2023, 06:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 27, 2023, 06:01:01 pm
Isn't this the same book where he chats about Fabinho being called Lighthouse and hover, yet last year played like he had no power..
not sure what your point is?  Pep is no good coz he's not psychic?
Offline Draex

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19402 on: July 27, 2023, 06:28:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 27, 2023, 06:19:14 pm
not sure what your point is?  Pep is no good coz he's not psychic?

The point is times change.
Offline SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19403 on: July 27, 2023, 06:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 27, 2023, 06:28:00 pm
The point is times change.
ah ok gotcha.   :thumbup
Offline Paul1611

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19404 on: July 27, 2023, 07:54:06 pm »
Times change but the importance of the 6 remains..  lavia and Trent as the 6 pivots with Mac and Dom ahead in the box could work well.  Youth, talent, power and skill in abundance.
Offline Max_powers

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19405 on: July 27, 2023, 08:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Knight on July 27, 2023, 05:55:27 pm
Yep. We screwed up the rebuild really badly which means were aiming to be back in the CL rather than being back in the title race. When you have that perspective a player like Lavia makes more sense.

I don't know if it's that bad. Maybe I am just an optimistic person. We took the same steps when Klopp built his first Liverpool team. I don't think we are aiming at just being back in CL but that will be the first step no matter who we sign this summer.

I think the goal is still to compete for trophies but with someone like Lavia that will take a couple of years to get to, as he is raw.
Offline Draex

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19406 on: July 27, 2023, 09:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on July 27, 2023, 08:29:06 pm
I don't know if it's that bad. Maybe I am just an optimistic person. We took the same steps when Klopp built his first Liverpool team. I don't think we are aiming at just being back in CL but that will be the first step no matter who we sign this summer.

I think the goal is still to compete for trophies but with someone like Lavia that will take a couple of years to get to, as he is raw.

Klopp is also building from a far far stronger foundation than he did the first time.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19407 on: Yesterday at 10:10:22 pm »
I have to say I am impaled on the horns of a dilemma with this rebuild in midfield. Part of me thinks getting Lavia in will finalise the midfield rebuild, leaving us with 7 options to choose from allowing enough game time to develop the young talent we have but potentially leaving us lacking experience should Thiago be injured long term again.

The other part of me thinks we need Lavia plus another experienced number 6 option to give us depth, but at the same time might block the development path of Bajcetic and possibly Lavia too.

Tough call for Jurgen in my view.
Offline suede lady

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19408 on: Yesterday at 10:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Paul1611 on July 27, 2023, 07:54:06 pm
Times change but the importance of the 6 remains..  lavia and Trent as the 6 pivots with Mac and Dom ahead in the box could work well.  Youth, talent, power and skill in abundance.

More likely to be Jones and Lavia - or Jones with Bajcetic or Thiago if Lavia does not arrive - with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in front. Trent is still seen as a defender
Online Knight

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19409 on: Today at 07:05:45 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on July 27, 2023, 08:29:06 pm
I don't know if it's that bad. Maybe I am just an optimistic person. We took the same steps when Klopp built his first Liverpool team. I don't think we are aiming at just being back in CL but that will be the first step no matter who we sign this summer.

I think the goal is still to compete for trophies but with someone like Lavia that will take a couple of years to get to, as he is raw.

Oh apologies. Our aim initially is the CL rather than competing for the title. And Tbf to Lavia if we were only really interested in getting top 4 we, arguably, go out and buy a player currently better than Lavia but with a lower ceiling.
