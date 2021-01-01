If there no new midfielder during this window, would moving to 4-2-3-1 be part of the fix?.I'd play Jones and Bajectic more..might as well if we continue to be like swiss cheese...
this whole discussion reminds me of Carragher's comment a few years back while he was still playing, when asked what LFC needed to turn around a run of poor results. He nailed it: "Better players".can't fault his honesty. I wonder if today's team feels the same way?
