If there no new midfielder during this window, would moving to 4-2-3-1 be part of the fix?.I'd play Jones and Bajectic more..might as well if we continue to be like swiss cheese...
If there no new midfielder during this window, would moving to 4-2-3-1 be part of the fix?.I'd play Jones and Bajectic more..might as well if we continue to be like swiss cheese...

Our problem is not the formation but that we dont have the legs in midfield to prevent the counters at source as often as we used to. What we'll need to do is play a bit deeper than we are used to in order to protect the back line. We had to do that in 20-21 when we ran out of centre halves. The high line only works when you have that quality everywhere. Right now we dont, so a middle block might help get us back to basics. Might as well pull back a bit and forego possession but get a little more space for the forward line and some protection in defense.
this whole discussion reminds me of Carragher's comment a few years back while he was still playing, when asked what LFC needed to turn around a run of poor results. 

He nailed it:  "Better players".

can't fault his honesty.  I wonder if today's team feels the same way?

They're not daft. Virg was imploring the club to sign a midfielder in the summer. That likely spoke for the dressing room. Not getting that then deflates morale as well.

It's like 20/21 where not signing a CB unravelled the whole season. It's just sheer negligence. In both seasons not signing one in the summer is one thing but then ignoring the problem in January compounds that a lot worse.
