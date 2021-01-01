So...midfield against Napoli. Assuming Thiago and Jones won't be fit enough to start, who do we have left? 3 from Fabinho, Arthur, Elliott, Milner?
The calls for a ban are amongst the most bizarre posts I've seen on here. A poster has a style you don't really like and confidently states their opinions, as well as criticising Klopp, and the poster deserves a ban?
Just reading the last page and while I don't agree with some of the arguments posted, the only objectionable thing is the calls for posters to be banned. Fucking soft shite that.
Unfortunately there are a few posters on here who dont like opinions different to there own, its always the same few, and they are like a pack of abusive vultures if you criticise anything its the abuse starts.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]