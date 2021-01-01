The calls for a ban are amongst the most bizarre posts I've seen on here. A poster has a style you don't really like and confidently states their opinions, as well as criticising Klopp, and the poster deserves a ban?



Unfortunately there are a few posters on here who dont like opinions different to there own, its always the same few, and they are like a pack of abusive vultures if you criticise anything the abuse starts, its the new world we live in, you arent allowed to criticise anything if you want to be a super fan like them.