Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:55:32 pm
I mean, you can see how that might be seen as arrogant, right? The idea that our coaching team don't understand some widely known principles is absurd. Perhaps they have ideas of their own? Perhaps they coach actual football rather than just read technical manuals? I don't know. But I'm pretty sure we don't need to worry about their tactical knowledge relative to our own...  ;D

Incidentally, this same team, without injuries and a year younger, won 2 trophies, made the CL final, and finished 1 point shy in the league last season. I didn't hear much about tactical deficiencies then.

I honestly don't care how it sounds, I can only comment upon what I see.

Alex Ferguson was an outstanding manager, achieving success in multiple countries, over multiple decades, dominating the Premier League and English football in a manner hitherto thought impossible, and amassing a trophy haul it may yet prove impossible to supersede.

He retired with barely any comprehension of the principles that guided the revolution that Guardiola was starting with Barcelona. In the 2011 CL final he started a flat 4-4-2 with no pressing structure, no engagement defensively from the two strikers, and no real idea of how to effectively build up from the goalkeeper - to be plain, he was still playing football from the 1990's; the result being one of the most famous humiliations in the history of football.

Arsene Wenger revolutionised English football; bringing a continental style of football and a modern sense of professionalism to these shores. He failed to adapt however, and was still playing 1990's football in 2018.

He was a legend, he didn't adapt, he became hated, he was sacked.

Jose Mourinho was seen by many as a tactical visionary a decade ago, he's seen by many as a tactical dinosaur today. I doubt that any Liverpool fan would willingly accept his appointment as Klopp's successor. In 2010? We would have clamoured for him.

It isn't arrogant to suggest a great manager hasn't quite kept up with the latest developments, it's arrogant to suggest that cannot happen.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Oh and I do think the, 'we're not running enough and we're not sprinting enough' may have quite a lot of mileage in so far as explanations for how badly we're doing go. If you get out run and out sprinted it doesn't matter if you invert your fullbacks or not, you're gonna struggle.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 10:14:11 pm
I honestly don't care how it sounds, I can only comment upon what I see.

Alex Ferguson was an outstanding manager, achieving success in multiple countries, over multiple decades, dominating the Premier League and English football in a manner hitherto thought impossible, and amassing a trophy haul it may yet prove impossible to supersede.

He retired with barely any comprehension of the principles that guided the revolution that Guardiola was starting with Barcelona. In the 2011 CL final he started a flat 4-4-2 with no pressing structure, no engagement defensively from the two strikers, and no real idea of how to effectively build up from the goalkeeper - to be plain, he was still playing football from the 1990's; the result being one of the most famous humiliations in the history of football.

Arsene Wenger revolutionised English football; bringing a continental style of football and a modern sense of professionalism to these shores. He failed to adapt however, and was still playing 1990's football in 2018.

He was a legend, he didn't adapt, he became hated, he was sacked.

Jose Mourinho was seen by many as a tactical visionary a decade ago, he's seen by many as a tactical dinosaur today. I doubt that any Liverpool fan would willingly accept his appointment as Klopp's successor. In 2010? We would have clamoured for him.

It isn't arrogant to suggest a great manager hasn't quite kept up with the latest developments, it's arrogant to suggest that cannot happen.



Amazing how tactically inept Klopp has a tremendous record against your tactical genius Guardiola. Amazing how Guardiola's only victory's in the last 8 meetings have been when we had no centre backs and when we were on the piss after lifting the League title. 

Jurgen has gone from the manager who got the closest to the quadruple to a tactical muppet in a couple of months according to you.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Al that is so poor. No effort to engage with the substance of the argument. No effort to articulate your opponent's argument in terms they themselves would accept.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
I like this Al
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:28:20 pm
I like this Al

He's learning from some of your posts  ;)
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:28:56 pm
He's learning from some of your posts  ;)

Youre not allowed to mention old posts Knight, behave.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:22:11 pm
Amazing how tactically inept Klopp has a tremendous record against your tactical genius Guardiola. Amazing how Guardiola's only victory's in the last 8 meetings have been when we had no centre backs and when we were on the piss after lifting the League title. 

Jurgen has gone from the manager who got the closest to the quadruple to a tactical muppet in a couple of months according to you.

Guardiola has won four of the last five premier league titles, we have won one - I believe there may be some validity in studying his approach to domestic football, and the techniques he applies to generate highly consistent results, with highly varied squads.

Guardiola has actually won a quadruple (a sextuple in-fact!), and I've never suggested Jurgen was a muppet - I love the man dearly, and have from him learned an immense amount; about both football and life. I merely believe that in our transition to a more "City-Like" system, with the wingers staying higher and wider, with the outside eights occupying the half spaces bilaterally, and with most of our chances being created from settled possession in the opponents half that we've unfortunately neglected a core component of that system, the inverted wingbacks that provide critical transitional protection; with Jurgen and Ljinders inexperience with this system being a potential cause of that oversight, which can of course be easily remedied.

Is that really so objectionable?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
The bald fraud has the sovereign wealth fund of an entire nation behind him. Mention that at least why don;t you.  :wave

And footballing ideologies haven't moved on so much in 3 months that makes Jurgen a muppet.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:09:12 pm
So theres a bunch of stuff youre saying which is too far for me (Im not sure we want to put it down so luck that our LCM has played the way they have) and youre not helping yourself with the comments about knowing more than Klopp. That said, youre actually suggesting a reason for our massive dysfunction in midfield and itd be good to see some alternative explanation for why were putting fullbacks and 8s on top of each other and leaving Salah high and dry wide right.

At a guess we have everyone high to win the ball back quickly, but we're looking sluggish across the pitch for whatever reason (old, too many games, bad preseason, something els or a bit of them all)

Trent has spoken about how it's basically everyone presses and Fabinho and the centre backs stay back. Salah stays more wide, Trent goes inside and it makes it 'easier' to press/recover from that position for him instead of from high and wide. With us looking off physically we can't press as well and so we can't sustain pressure and teams are countering on us easier than they have in previous seasons. That's not a good.combination. And some of the players we need to be good to challenge haven't been at their best. All adds up to not being great.

Today had the added issue of Carvalho coming in, getting injured and Klopp seemingly not wanting to really go away from the planned subs. It sound like we didn't work on the shape at all with Carvalho in there let alone Firmino.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:22:11 pm
Amazing how tactically inept Klopp has a tremendous record against your tactical genius Guardiola. Amazing how Guardiola's only victory's in the last 8 meetings have been when we had no centre backs and when we were on the piss after lifting the League title. 

Jurgen has gone from the manager who got the closest to the quadruple to a tactical muppet in a couple of months according to you.
I stand by my opinion, that what Klopp has done, is the single greatest feat since Shanks put our club on the map.

I do this will full knowledge and worship of what uncle Bob, Joe, King Kenny, Ged and beloved Rafa have done.

To reverse a drought of 3 decades, change the culture and mindset where the greatest club was hammered into acceptance of playing 2nd fiddle to the Mancs or Arsenal year in year out, to once again make this club a regular in the conversation of titles, and to do it within the club's financial means, is frankly astonishing.

We're going through an injury crisis at the moment, and perhaps yes, the team is collectively hungover from going flat out and falling short at the biggest hurdles last season.

We can perhaps question our lack of transfer activity, maybe link it with FSG's spending, and even make the odd comment about subbing in Milner today, all that is fair game, but to start questioning Klopp or his overall tactics and vision is completely misguided and reactionary. Way, way off the mark.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 10:33:09 pm
Guardiola has won four of the last five premier league titles, we have won one - I believe there may be some validity in studying his approach to domestic football, and the techniques he applies to generate highly consistent results, with highly varied squads.

Guardiola has actually won a quadruple (a sextuple in-fact!), and I've never suggested Jurgen was a muppet - I love the man dearly, and have from him learned an immense amount; about both football and life. I merely believe that in our transition to a more "City-Like" system, with the wingers staying higher and wider, with the outside eights occupying the half spaces bilaterally, and with most of our chances being created from settled possession in the opponents half that we've unfortunately neglected a core component of that system, the inverted wingbacks that provide critical transitional protection; with Jurgen and Ljinders inexperience with this system being a potential cause of that oversight, which can of course be easily remedied.

Is that really so objectionable?
Im pretty sure that if Klopp also had access to an oil states sovereign  wealth, with no limits, then Pep wouldnt have even won half of what he has.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:36:23 pm
The bald fraud has the sovereign wealth fund of an entire nation behind him. Mention that at least why don;t you.  :wave

And footballing ideologies haven't moved on so much in 3 months that makes Jurgen a muppet.

Indeed. Also, that while Guardiola has indeed won 4 out of the last five league titles, two of them have been by a point. Had one or two games gone differently, he would have won two out of five. They didn't of course but the small differences hardly point to some level of geniusness that is so far out of reach of Klopp.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:29:35 pm
Youre not allowed to mention old posts Knight, behave.

So quick to prove my point.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 10:33:09 pm
Guardiola has won four of the last five premier league titles, we have won one - I believe there may be some validity in studying his approach to domestic football, and the techniques he applies to generate highly consistent results, with highly varied squads.

Of the last 4:  We won one at a landslide with 99 points.  They won one very comfortably with 86 points.  The other two they won from us by a single point.

Do you really think that those 2 points across 76 games were due to a superior approach to domestic football, or could it come down to bad refereeing decisions, long range fluke strikes by a CB, a ball not crossing the line by less than 1cm, Aston Villa forgetting how to defend for the last 30 minutes, and other tiny little moments which made all of the difference?  Oh, not to mention the state owned bank account which they are able to dip into whenever they want and the proven FFP violations that went unpunished...

Oh, we've also made 3 CL finals and won one of them in the time that Guardiola has made precisely 0 CL finals in case you missed those.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:43:46 pm
Of the last 4:  We won one at a landslide with 99 points.  They won one very comfortably with 86 points.  The other two they won from us by a single point.

Do you really think that those 2 points across 76 games were due to a superior approach to domestic football, or could it come down to bad refereeing decisions, long range fluke strikes by a CB, a ball not crossing the line by less than 1cm, Aston Villa forgetting how to defend for the last 30 minutes, and other tiny little moments which made all of the difference?  Oh, not to mention the state owned bank account which they are able to dip into whenever they want and the proven FFP violations that went unpunished...

Oh, we've also made 3 CL finals and won one of them in the time that Guardiola has made precisely 0 CL finals in case you missed those.

They won another with 100 points quite comfortably as well.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 10:33:09 pm
Guardiola has won four of the last five premier league titles, we have won one - I believe there may be some validity in studying his approach to domestic football, and the techniques he applies to generate highly consistent results, with highly varied squads.

Guardiola has actually won a quadruple (a sextuple in-fact!), and I've never suggested Jurgen was a muppet - I love the man dearly, and have from him learned an immense amount; about both football and life. I merely believe that in our transition to a more "City-Like" system, with the wingers staying higher and wider, with the outside eights occupying the half spaces bilaterally, and with most of our chances being created from settled possession in the opponents half that we've unfortunately neglected a core component of that system, the inverted wingbacks that provide critical transitional protection; with Jurgen and Ljinders inexperience with this system being a potential cause of that oversight, which can of course be easily remedied.

Is that really so objectionable?

Maybe you should study City's abuse of FFP regulations, maybe you will understand why City have won 4 of the last 5 Premier League titles.

The brutal truth is that Klopp leads Guardiola 10 to 8 in head to head wins with 5 draws. That is despite Guardiola having a massive financial advantage at all the clubs he has managed. The best bit though is attempting to judge Klopp's system for this season without the benefit of a functioning midfield.

Where you lose me though is with the talk of City playing with inverted full backs. How does that work with right footed Kyle Walker playing at right back. You could argue that he tucks in but then so does Trent.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:38:42 pm
Im pretty sure that if Klopp also had access to an oil states sovereign  wealth, with no limits, then Pep wouldnt have even won half of what he has.

The sovereign wealth fund have almost infinite supplies at their disposal, they could hire any manager in the world to manage their club.

They chose Pep, have kept him for six years, and will no doubt be desperate to renew his contract. I think that speaks volumes.

He produced incredibly consistent domestic results in both Spain and Germany, he had no sovereign wealth fund then.

This isn't a matter of Klopp vs Pep, both have achieved outstanding things, and I doubt either could have emulated the success of the other, however we've entered a dominion of football where Guardiola is the leading expert, he's spent the longest time trying to generate a consistent solution to this problem, and has accumulated the scar tissue over time to prove it.

I think in this specific circumstance, I think he understands something that we haven't quite yet fully grasped, and we would be stronger and more consistent if we emulated his approach.

We've copied the high and wide wingers, copied the attacking eights, I feel we should copy the inverted full backs as well, we've seen at times partial implementation with Trent, I would like us go the whole way.

Seriously, we need to put the tribalism aside, and accept that their may be strong ideas on the "other" side.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 10:48:48 pm
The sovereign wealth fund have almost infinite supplies at their disposal, they could hire any manager in the world to manage their club.

They chose Pep, have kept him for six years, and will no doubt be desperate to renew his contract. I think that speaks volumes.

He produced incredibly consistent domestic results in both Spain and Germany, he had no sovereign wealth fund then.

This isn't a matter of Klopp vs Pep, both have achieved outstanding things, and I doubt either could have emulated the success of the other, however we've entered a dominion of football where Guardiola is the leading expert, he's spent the longest time trying to generate a consistent solution to this problem, and has accumulated the scar tissue over time to prove it.

I think in this specific circumstance, I think he understands something that we haven't quite yet fully grasped, and we would be stronger and more consistent if we emulated his approach.

We've copied the high and wide wingers, copied the attacking eights, I feel we should copy the inverted full backs as well, we've seen at times partial implementation with Trent, I would like us go the whole way.

Seriously, we need to put the tribalism aside, and accept that their may be strong ideas on the "other" side.


Fuck me are you really trying to paint Barca and Bayern as paupers ?

If Guardiola is the leading expert then why is he 8 v 10 in wins against Klopp and why does he shit the bed in the CL season in season out.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 10:48:48 pm
The sovereign wealth fund have almost infinite supplies at their disposal, they could hire any manager in the world to manage their club.

They chose Pep, have kept him for six years, and will no doubt be desperate to renew his contract. I think that speaks volumes.

He produced incredibly consistent domestic results in both Spain and Germany, he had no sovereign wealth fund then.

This isn't a matter of Klopp vs Pep, both have achieved outstanding things, and I doubt either could have emulated the success of the other, however we've entered a dominion of football where Guardiola is the leading expert, he's spent the longest time trying to generate a consistent solution to this problem, and has accumulated the scar tissue over time to prove it.

I think in this specific circumstance, I think he understands something that we haven't quite yet fully grasped, and we would be stronger and more consistent if we emulated his approach.

We've copied the high and wide wingers, copied the attacking eights, I feel we should copy the inverted full backs as well, we've seen at times partial implementation with Trent, I would like us go the whole way.

Seriously, we need to put the tribalism aside, and accept that their may be strong ideas on the "other" side.

Why has this super coach failed to win the CL with City with these superior coaching methods I wonder.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
They won another with 100 points quite comfortably as well.

Not in the last 4 they didn't.  Their 100 point season was while Klopp's team was still a work in progress as funnily enough he didn't have the luxury of inheriting a squad containing Kompany, De Bruyne, Silva, Aguero, Fernandinho, Sterling, etc etc.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 10:48:48 pm
The sovereign wealth fund have almost infinite supplies at their disposal, they could hire any manager in the world to manage their club.

They chose Pep, have kept him for six years, and will no doubt be desperate to renew his contract. I think that speaks volumes.

He produced incredibly consistent domestic results in both Spain and Germany, he had no sovereign wealth fund then.

This isn't a matter of Klopp vs Pep, both have achieved outstanding things, and I doubt either could have emulated the success of the other, however we've entered a dominion of football where Guardiola is the leading expert, he's spent the longest time trying to generate a consistent solution to this problem, and has accumulated the scar tissue over time to prove it.

I think in this specific circumstance, I think he understands something that we haven't quite yet fully grasped, and we would be stronger and more consistent if we emulated his approach.

We've copied the high and wide wingers, copied the attacking eights, I feel we should copy the inverted full backs as well, we've seen at times partial implementation with Trent, I would like us go the whole way.

Seriously, we need to put the tribalism aside, and accept that their may be strong ideas on the "other" side.
Bayern Munich also have a massive financial advantage over every other team in Germany.
Barcelona, Pep inherited Messi and several other world class players, and also had a massive financial advantage over all but one of his Rivals but was on par with them.

Your reply did not answer my point. Youre saying Pep is the greatest manger that has ever lived, however, if he did not have the wealth of Abu Dhabi to dip into whenever he wants, he would not have won half of what he has. If roles were reversed and Pep had the money available to Klopp and vice versa then Pep would likely have won nothing at all in England.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:33:52 pm
Don't be so thin skinned. I called you out for suggesting that someone who had a different opinion to you on FSG belonged on a right wing social media network.

Weird that you still think thats not cuntish behaviour to be honest, and you've just validated I was right to take issue with you since you said yourself there that it can be called out

The way you're describing your own posting is making it seem you think you're doing a public service by being abusive if someone holds a subjectively bad opinion. You're not

And I told you that wasn't his first asshole post - in fact that poster had been making same kind of dickhead post the last several days. You clearly didn't look at his posting history.

So if me telling him to go post on Twitter is being cuntish behavior in your eyes that doesn't really matter does it? It's a forum after all and I'm just expressing my opinion as you so happily have been saying I should let the others do.  :boring
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
I'll give credit for what Pep had done at Barca, but ever after he's taken the easiest road at every turn. Same with Mourinho, success at Porto, then go to where the chequebook was or the most dominant team in the league thereafter.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:27:10 pm
Al that is so poor. No effort to engage with the substance of the argument. No effort to articulate your opponent's argument in terms they themselves would accept.
At least he didn't tell them to go post on right wing social media websites!! That would have been beyond the pale.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:55:28 pm
Not in the last 4 they didn't.  Their 100 point season was while Klopp's team was still a work in progress as funnily enough he didn't have the luxury of inheriting a squad containing Kompany, De Bruyne, Silva, Aguero, Fernandinho, Sterling, etc etc.

Sorry i thought you meant their last 4 titles.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 10:33:09 pm
Guardiola has won four of the last five premier league titles, we have won one - I believe there may be some validity in studying his approach to domestic football, and the techniques he applies to generate highly consistent results, with highly varied squads.

Guardiola has actually won a quadruple (a sextuple in-fact!), and I've never suggested Jurgen was a muppet - I love the man dearly, and have from him learned an immense amount; about both football and life. I merely believe that in our transition to a more "City-Like" system, with the wingers staying higher and wider, with the outside eights occupying the half spaces bilaterally, and with most of our chances being created from settled possession in the opponents half that we've unfortunately neglected a core component of that system, the inverted wingbacks that provide critical transitional protection; with Jurgen and Ljinders inexperience with this system being a potential cause of that oversight, which can of course be easily remedied.

Is that really so objectionable?

No, but are you seriously suggesting that we've decided to adopt an approach pioneered by Guardiola but that our coaches - who already beat Man City this season and won trophies last season, not a decade ago, are not able to grasp some basic principles of the system they are trying to implement, but that you are? Isn't that extremely unlikely to be the correct interpretation? Essentially, they don't understand what they are trying to do...

And by the way, "how it sounds" is a key part of persuading and educating people, if that is what you are attempting. Abrasiveness is a choice, and not some signifier of a commitment to truth.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: harryc on Today at 10:53:15 pm
Why has this super coach failed to win the CL with City with these superior coaching methods I wonder.

Because he tunes his teams for control, and acquires the personnel that best suit that vision.

It works tremendously in domestic football, where I believe we should emulate his approach.

It's less viable in continental games, because the standard required to consistently control games against tough European opposition is practically impossible to reach. In addition, he's been managing a "club" sans heart; yet loaded with ill gotten cash, where unlike our situation the outcome of key CL matches is not pressing in terms of their financial and competitive future. The CL is practically irrelevant to them financially, to us it's critical.

Guardiola's approach has been incredibly successful in finals, which are frequently slower affairs on neutral ground. His difficulty has been in reaching them.

Klopp's approach has been tremendously successful in reaching finals, utilising the passion of the crowd to his advantage, but could you really suggest that it's been conducive to winning them?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Think we might see a midfield of Fabinho, Arthur and Thiago against Napoli.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:05:16 pm
Think we might see a midfield of Fabinho, Arthur and Thiago against Napoli.

don't think Thiago will be fit at that point. He will just return to training Monday.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 10:14:11 pm
I honestly don't care how it sounds, I can only comment upon what I see.

Alex Ferguson was an outstanding manager, achieving success in multiple countries, over multiple decades, dominating the Premier League and English football in a manner hitherto thought impossible, and amassing a trophy haul it may yet prove impossible to supersede.

He retired with barely any comprehension of the principles that guided the revolution that Guardiola was starting with Barcelona. In the 2011 CL final he started a flat 4-4-2 with no pressing structure, no engagement defensively from the two strikers, and no real idea of how to effectively build up from the goalkeeper - to be plain, he was still playing football from the 1990's; the result being one of the most famous humiliations in the history of football.

Arsene Wenger revolutionised English football; bringing a continental style of football and a modern sense of professionalism to these shores. He failed to adapt however, and was still playing 1990's football in 2018.

He was a legend, he didn't adapt, he became hated, he was sacked.

Jose Mourinho was seen by many as a tactical visionary a decade ago, he's seen by many as a tactical dinosaur today. I doubt that any Liverpool fan would willingly accept his appointment as Klopp's successor. In 2010? We would have clamoured for him.

It isn't arrogant to suggest a great manager hasn't quite kept up with the latest developments, it's arrogant to suggest that cannot happen.

After seeing your first post today, I couldn 't be bothered reading any more of  your self-congratulatory bullshit, mainly because you're so obviously in love with the sound of your own keyboard.

I think you're already well-positioned to win Most Pompous RAWK Poster of the Year.  well done.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:31:06 pm
He's just getting jumped in on my a bunch of people with meaningless one liners that don't address anything to do with the football related stuff Jack has raised.

Sort of the forum equivalent of a crowd of adults going 'youre shit ahhhhhhh' at the keeper.

The guy starts off talking about how completely different midfielders are freelancing in the exact same way on their own. Its insulting to anybody to with half a brain and then it gets worse from there. The guy needs a ban in my opinion.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 11:04:53 pm
Because he tunes his teams for control, and acquires the personnel that best suit that vision.

It works tremendously in domestic football, where I believe we should emulate his approach.

It's less viable in continental games, because the standard required to consistently control games against tough European opposition is practically impossible to reach. In addition, he's been managing a "club" sans heart; yet loaded with ill gotten cash, where unlike our situation the outcome of key CL matches is not pressing in terms of their financial and competitive future. The CL is practically irrelevant to them financially, to us it's critical.

Guardiola's approach has been incredibly successful in finals, which are frequently slower affairs on neutral ground. His difficulty has been in reaching them.

Klopp's approach has been tremendously successful in reaching finals, utilising the passion of the crowd to his advantage, but could you really suggest that it's been conducive to winning them?

Stop talking shit. He has at his disposal the best talent in the world because of the endless funds available to him so what tough opposition does he face in Europe?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Even PoP wasn't anywhere this smug. Fuckin' Hell! I'm out. 

You apply for the next managerial position of LFC when the time comes.  :wave
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:10:22 pm
The guy starts off talking about how completely different midfielders are freelancing in the exact same way on their own. Its insulting to anybody to with half a brain and then it gets worse from there. The guy needs a ban in my opinion.

Yeah thats pretty dumb. But then I keep coming back to whats actually happening on the pitch right now. So for example, why when Milner played LCM against Utd did he basically take a free role and appear all over the pitch? That was suicide. And yet there he was. Popping up all over the shop without the legs to get back to where we needed him to be. Was he under instruction to do that? And if so, why? In what world would that be a good idea?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:06:10 pm
don't think Thiago will be fit at that point. He will just return to training Monday.

We dont half miss him. Hope he stays fit. Interested to see how Arthur plays too he seems abit of a similar player too.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:00:55 pm
No, but are you seriously suggesting that we've decided to adopt an approach pioneered by Guardiola but that our coaches - who already beat Man City this season and won trophies last season, not a decade ago, are not able to grasp some basic principles of the system they are trying to implement, but that you are? Isn't that extremely unlikely to be the correct interpretation? Essentially, they don't understand what they are trying to do...

And by the way, "how it sounds" is a key part of persuading and educating people, if that is what you are attempting. Abrasiveness is a choice, and not some signifier of a commitment to truth.

I'm suggesting that we're walking the same path Guardiola walked, and making the same mistakes he likely made, I'm suggesting that the choice exists to skip to the end of the path, for the path is by now well lit.

I think mistakes are being made, have offered suggestions as to why, and have offered suggestions regarding their redress.

Neither truth nor nature care for the provenance of an idea, nor should you.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:13:11 pm
Yeah thats pretty dumb. But then I keep coming back to whats actually happening on the pitch right now. So for example, why when Milner played LCM against Utd did he basically take a free role and appear all over the pitch? That was suicide. And yet there he was. Popping up all over the shop without the legs to get back to where we needed him to be. Was he under instruction to do that? And if so, why? In what world would that be a good idea?

Bobby was coming way deep and then Milner was running beyond him to fill the space, would then float from there. I think they thought ManU was going to play just as they had in the previous 2 games but then that didnt happen. It certainly was a mistake.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 11:17:43 pm
I'm suggesting that we're walking the same path Guardiola walked, and making the same mistakes he likely made, I'm suggesting that the choice exists to skip to the end of the path, for the path is by now well lit.

I think mistakes are being made, have offered suggestions as to why, and have offered suggestions regarding their redress.

Neither truth nor nature care for the provenance of an idea, nor should you.

