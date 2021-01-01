So theres a bunch of stuff youre saying which is too far for me (Im not sure we want to put it down so luck that our LCM has played the way they have) and youre not helping yourself with the comments about knowing more than Klopp. That said, youre actually suggesting a reason for our massive dysfunction in midfield and itd be good to see some alternative explanation for why were putting fullbacks and 8s on top of each other and leaving Salah high and dry wide right.



At a guess we have everyone high to win the ball back quickly, but we're looking sluggish across the pitch for whatever reason (old, too many games, bad preseason, something els or a bit of them all)Trent has spoken about how it's basically everyone presses and Fabinho and the centre backs stay back. Salah stays more wide, Trent goes inside and it makes it 'easier' to press/recover from that position for him instead of from high and wide. With us looking off physically we can't press as well and so we can't sustain pressure and teams are countering on us easier than they have in previous seasons. That's not a good.combination. And some of the players we need to be good to challenge haven't been at their best. All adds up to not being great.Today had the added issue of Carvalho coming in, getting injured and Klopp seemingly not wanting to really go away from the planned subs. It sound like we didn't work on the shape at all with Carvalho in there let alone Firmino.