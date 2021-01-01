Im pretty sure that if Klopp also had access to an oil states sovereign wealth, with no limits, then Pep wouldnt have even won half of what he has.
The sovereign wealth fund have almost infinite supplies at their disposal, they could hire any manager in the world to manage their club.
They chose Pep, have kept him for six years, and will no doubt be desperate to renew his contract. I think that speaks volumes.
He produced incredibly consistent domestic results in both Spain and Germany, he had no sovereign wealth fund then.
This isn't a matter of Klopp vs Pep, both have achieved outstanding things, and I doubt either could have emulated the success of the other, however we've entered a dominion of football where Guardiola is the leading expert, he's spent the longest time trying to generate a consistent solution to this problem, and has accumulated the scar tissue over time to prove it.
I think in this specific circumstance, I think he understands something that we haven't quite yet fully grasped, and we would be stronger and more consistent if we emulated his approach.
We've copied the high and wide wingers, copied the attacking eights, I feel we should copy the inverted full backs as well, we've seen at times partial implementation with Trent, I would like us go the whole way.
Seriously, we need to put the tribalism aside, and accept that their may be strong ideas on the "other" side.