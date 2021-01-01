« previous next »
If you have a problem reading someones view of the football team we all support on a forum, it's probably you that's out of place and not them

No not really. If an opinion is absolute shit then it can be called out. And all the sudden lately you are trying to tell people that hey you can't stop people from having opinions. Like you did to me the other day. Guess what they can and happily should stop shit opinions from being spouted.
Would anyone take Gordon, Henderson will be gone soon and Keita is a waste of space. Jones hasn't progressed since coming on the scene and I have a feeling he won't make it long term as a regular..

No idea about Gordon but finding the next Henderson is crucial. We need a player like him to be the engine of the team.
Well sure, but it does seem to suggest that our midfield balance was a matter of luck (and individual player intelligence), rather than instruction from the manager, doesn't it? And that's just not true, since - as the poster themselves note - three different players have chosen to play that side conservatively. Or am I misreading it somehow?

Klopp's tactical acumen can hardly be in doubt. Right now, those tactical ideas are not manifesting themselves clearly on the pitch at all though. We look baffled, tamed, and full of doubt all over the pitch.

The original poster shared some views on tactics, which has allowed a conversation because you (for example) have taken it forwards and discussed some counter points. That's a good thing.

The poster i replied too threw their toys out the pram, tried to gatekeep talking about tactics (they could make a similar 'youre not klopp' jab to you about your reasonable point on tactics not ideally manifesting now) then to top it all off whined 'this is what makes rawk shit now'. I know which post I preferred!

On the point itself, I'd side with you and say that applying learning from tactics this game to reading years of previous examples is an overextrapolation.
We didn't play with a midfield today. I guess as soon as Jones was ruled out then Klopp must have said "fuck it". Was just Fabinho all at sea.



I'm not sure this shape is on the midfield. What are Mo and Diaz doing there? We transition to a 4-2-4 in attack this season. They are far too wide. Nunez is so isolated.
No not really. If an opinion is absolute shit then it can be called out. And all the sudden lately you are trying to tell people that hey you can't stop people from having opinions. Like you did to me the other day. Guess what they can and happily should stop shit opinions from being spouted.

Don't be so thin skinned. I called you out for suggesting that someone who had a different opinion to you on FSG belonged on a right wing social media network.

Weird that you still think thats not cuntish behaviour to be honest, and you've just validated I was right to take issue with you since you said yourself there that it can be called out

The way you're describing your own posting is making it seem you think you're doing a public service by being abusive if someone holds a subjectively bad opinion. You're not
Well sure, but it does seem to suggest that our midfield balance was a matter of luck (and individual player intelligence), rather than instruction from the manager, doesn't it? And that's just not true, since - as the poster themselves note - three different players have chosen to play that side conservatively. Or am I misreading it somehow?

Klopp's tactical acumen can hardly be in doubt. Right now, those tactical ideas are not manifesting themselves clearly on the pitch at all though. We look baffled, tamed, and full of doubt all over the pitch.

My perspective would be that the choice of Wijnaldum, Thiago and Jones to play a conservative interpretation of the LCM role is more likely due to individual agency than instructions from on high.

Wijnaldum - Actually played higher than remembered, but had excellent athleticism and could quickly recover to provide transitional cover.
Thiago - Naturally a second phase midfielder, tends to play deeper as that is where he excels, thus naturally provides transitional cover.
Jones - Naturally a LW, should realistically be playing in the left half space as an eight, but likely realised the defensive cover that the other two eights had provided was critical with our offensive RCM set up, and took it upon himself to provide that cover, even at the expense of his own offensive impact.

The fact that neither Milner, who as an experienced senior (to put it lightly) nor Carvalho have played as conservatively as the others when playing the LCM role implies that each individual was free to interpret that role as they pleased, and there was never any instruction regarding the LCM role being more conservative.

As to commentary regarding my knowledge exceeding Klopp's, many of the tactical innovations (IFB's, half space attackers, positional play) that we've seen emerge have only really come to the fore over the last five years, it's possible that Klopp/Ljinders simply don't fully understand them yet, but have felt it necessary to implement them as we've increasingly dominated both possession and field tilt, necessitating a more technical approach.

Before 2019 we had the luxury of both being able to press the opponents build up frequently and exploit transitions that their mistakes provided. As we've improved technically those situations have provided themselves less frequently. Therefore I believe we've been forced into a more "Guardiola-like" approach and this change has exposed gaps in Klopp/Pep's knowledge - the mangled set-ups we've seen being the result of that inexperience.

The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in practically every area exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.
My perspective would be that the choice of Wijnaldum, Thiago and Jones to play a conservative interpretation of the LCM role is more likely due to individual agency than instructions from on high.

Wijnaldum - Actually played higher than remembered, but had excellent athleticism and could quickly recover to provide transitional cover.
Thiago - Naturally a second phase midfielder, tends to play deeper as that is where he excels, thus naturally provides transitional cover.
Jones - Naturally a LW, should realistically be playing in the left half space as an eight, but likely realised the defensive cover that the other two eights had provided was critical with our offensive RCM set up, and took it upon himself to provide that cover, even at the expense of his own offensive impact.

The fact that neither Milner, who as an experienced senior (to put it lightly) nor Carvalho have played as conservatively as the others when playing the LCM role implies that each individual was free to interpret that role as they pleased, and there was never any instruction regarding the LCM role being more conservative.

As to commentary regarding my knowledge exceeding Klopp's, many of the tactical innovations (IFB's, half space attackers, positional play) that we've seen emerge have only really come to the fore over the last five years, it's possible that Klopp/Ljinders simply don't fully understand them yet, but have felt it necessary to implement them as we've increasingly dominated both possession and field tilt, necessitating a more technical approach.

Before 2019 we had the luxury of both being able to press the opponents build up frequently and exploit transitions that their mistakes provided. As we've improved technically those situations have provided themselves less frequently. Therefore I believe we've been forced into a more "Guardiola-like" approach and this change has exposed gaps in Klopp/Pep's knowledge - the mangled set-ups we've seen being the result of that inexperience.

The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in most areas exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.
.

Complete clown.
I'm not sure this shape is on the midfield. What are Mo and Diaz doing there? We transition to a 4-2-4 in attack this season. They are far too wide. Nunez is so isolated.

Theyve been playing wide all season.  Nothing to do with this one game in particular.
As to commentary regarding my knowledge exceeding Klopp's, many of the tactical innovations (IFB's, half space attackers, positional play) that we've seen emerge have only really come to the fore over the last five years, it's possible that Klopp/Ljinders simply don't fully understand them yet, but have felt it necessary to implement them as we've increasingly dominated both possession and field tilt, necessitating a more technical approach.

Before 2019 we had the luxury of both being able to press the opponents build up frequently and exploit transitions that their mistakes provided. As we've improved technically those situations have provided themselves less frequently. Therefore I believe we've been forced into a more "Guardiola-like" approach and this change has exposed gaps in Klopp/Pep's knowledge - the mangled set-ups we've seen being the result of that inexperience.

The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in most areas exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.
Oh my.  This cant be a serious post
My perspective would be that the choice of Wijnaldum, Thiago and Jones to play a conservative interpretation of the LCM role is more likely due to individual agency than instructions from on high.

Wijnaldum - Actually played higher than remembered, but had excellent athleticism and could quickly recover to provide transitional cover.
Thiago - Naturally a second phase midfielder, tends to play deeper as that is where he excels, thus naturally provides transitional cover.
Jones - Naturally a LW, should realistically be playing in the left half space as an eight, but likely realised the defensive cover that the other two eights had provided was critical with our offensive RCM set up, and took it upon himself to provide that cover, even at the expense of his own offensive impact.

The fact that neither Milner, who as an experienced senior (to put it lightly) nor Carvalho have played as conservatively as the others when playing the LCM role implies that each individual was free to interpret that role as they pleased, and there was never any instruction regarding the LCM role being more conservative.

As to commentary regarding my knowledge exceeding Klopp's, many of the tactical innovations (IFB's, half space attackers, positional play) that we've seen emerge have only really come to the fore over the last five years, it's possible that Klopp/Ljinders simply don't fully understand them yet, but have felt it necessary to implement them as we've increasingly dominated both possession and field tilt, necessitating a more technical approach.

Before 2019 we had the luxury of both being able to press the opponents build up frequently and exploit transitions that their mistakes provided. As we've improved technically those situations have provided themselves less frequently. Therefore I believe we've been forced into a more "Guardiola-like" approach and this change has exposed gaps in Klopp/Pep's knowledge - the mangled set-ups we've seen being the result of that inexperience.

The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in most areas exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.
.


Jesus Christ! You're serious.   :o

What are you the reincarnated version of Rinus Fuckin' Michels?

No idea about Gordon but finding the next Henderson is crucial. We need a player like him to be the engine of the team.

Genuinely dont understand how Newcastle got a free run at Guimaraes in January. He would have been the perfect hendo replacement.
Whilst Haaland is definitely the better player, if you replace Darwin with Haaland, Darwin would probably have 6 or so goals to his name while Haaland would be the one struggling.

City's midfield make sure that Haaland needs to just run into channels and they will find and present him with a ton of goal scoring chances, meanwhile our midfield literally offers nothing and to make it worse, Salah and Diaz are tucked wide meaning he's completely isolated from anyone. The only way to find him are either a hopeful cross or a fortunate hoof from the backline that bypass their defense.

If you invest in a striker like Nunez, you need to change your shape to fit him and so far we have failed him.
Jesus Christ! You're serious.   :o

What are you the reincarnated version of Rinus Fuckin' Michels?

I'll take that as a compliment.
The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in most areas exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.
Oh don't underestimate yourself.
Oh don't underestimate yourself.

Updated the wording, is it now more to your pleasing?

I've offered a brief overview of my perspective of some of our issues, and how I believe they may have occurred.

Either refute/criticize (constructively) the points I raise in my posts, expand on them, or stop commenting on them, I'm already tired of these needless personal attacks.

You never know mates. Klopp might actual read RAWK because he made some changes that were discussed here like giving Fab and Robbo a rest LOL.
Updated the wording, is it now more to your pleasing?

I've offered a brief overview of my perspective of some of our issues, and how I believe they may have occurred.

Either refute the points I raise in my posts, expand on them, or stop commenting on them, I'm already tired of these needless personal attacks.
That's why it's a forum, isn't it?
It's glaringly obvious that our midfield is not good enough to compete at the highest level and isn't equipped for the intensity of the premier league. I actually forget when we last pressed a team throughout a game like we used to week in and week out.
We don't have any athletic midfield player, the options we have are either inexperienced or too old to run their socks of unfortunately.
I'm sure our results would have been different with a fully fit midfield but the age is still there, old or young, and it's not what it needs to be.
We are either getting passed through or we are not giving enough support or quality to our forwards which in turn leaves them either scoring a worldie or getting a bit of luck to create something, and leaving our defence open to too many chances being created against them.
A couple of fit world class midfielders in there and I'd fancy us for the league and possibly the cl
My perspective would be that the choice of Wijnaldum, Thiago and Jones to play a conservative interpretation of the LCM role is more likely due to individual agency than instructions from on high.

Wijnaldum - Actually played higher than remembered, but had excellent athleticism and could quickly recover to provide transitional cover.
Thiago - Naturally a second phase midfielder, tends to play deeper as that is where he excels, thus naturally provides transitional cover.
Jones - Naturally a LW, should realistically be playing in the left half space as an eight, but likely realised the defensive cover that the other two eights had provided was critical with our offensive RCM set up, and took it upon himself to provide that cover, even at the expense of his own offensive impact.

The fact that neither Milner, who as an experienced senior (to put it lightly) nor Carvalho have played as conservatively as the others when playing the LCM role implies that each individual was free to interpret that role as they pleased, and there was never any instruction regarding the LCM role being more conservative.

As to commentary regarding my knowledge exceeding Klopp's, many of the tactical innovations (IFB's, half space attackers, positional play) that we've seen emerge have only really come to the fore over the last five years, it's possible that Klopp/Ljinders simply don't fully understand them yet, but have felt it necessary to implement them as we've increasingly dominated both possession and field tilt, necessitating a more technical approach.

Before 2019 we had the luxury of both being able to press the opponents build up frequently and exploit transitions that their mistakes provided. As we've improved technically those situations have provided themselves less frequently. Therefore I believe we've been forced into a more "Guardiola-like" approach and this change has exposed gaps in Klopp/Pep's knowledge - the mangled set-ups we've seen being the result of that inexperience.

The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in practically every area exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.
.


Yep you are deffo Jack.

That's why it's a forum, isn't it?

A forum where points raised are met by endless ad hominem attacks is no good forum for the expression of ideas.
We didn't play with a midfield today. I guess as soon as Jones was ruled out then Klopp must have said "fuck it". Was just Fabinho all at sea.



Startling, can't be by design having your fullbacks and centremids standing on top of each other like that?

Invert the fullbacks...
He's just getting jumped in on my a bunch of people with meaningless one liners that don't address anything to do with the football related stuff Jack has raised.

Sort of the forum equivalent of a crowd of adults going 'youre shit ahhhhhhh' at the keeper.
He's just getting jumped in on my a bunch of people with meaningless one liners that don't address anything to do with the football related stuff Jack has raised.

Sort of the forum equivalent of a crowd of adults going 'youre shit ahhhhhhh' at the keeper.

What do you expect when the gist of his post is questioning the tactical acumen of Klopp and Linders. We are without doubt one of the best, if not the best coached team on the planet. He then proceeds to question whether the LCM is more conservative by accident.

Anyone with a basic understanding of tactics can see that Klopp has always played a lopsided formation. Originally it was with one progressive full back and one cautious full back. That has progressed to the left side of the pitch being more cautious than the right.

The best bit though is that Klopp and Linders don't understand the technical innovations they have created and implemented.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:31:06 pm
He's just getting jumped in on my a bunch of people with meaningless one liners that don't address anything to do with the football related stuff Jack has raised.

Sort of the forum equivalent of a crowd of adults going 'youre shit ahhhhhhh' at the keeper.

Think that might have something to do with the fact that he flat out said that he understands the modern game more then Jurgen Klopp and Pep Ljinders do?
He's just getting jumped in on my a bunch of people with meaningless one liners that don't address anything to do with the football related stuff Jack has raised.

Sort of the forum equivalent of a crowd of adults going 'youre shit ahhhhhhh' at the keeper.

Thank you, Cara.

I appreciate I can be abrasive, but I would like to see posts considered for their merit rather than their presentation, and no poster should receive abuse merely for stating their footballing perspective.

This season, we have:

  • Nine points after six games.
  • Endured the worst opening to the season we've seen in a decade.
  • Looked more exposed defensively than any Liverpool side I can remember.

If we can't suggest that the coaching staff may be in error now, when can we?
Gordon has done more as footballer in about the three or four games that I have saw him than in the hundreds of games that I have saw Keita, Jones and Henderson. I would actually swop those three for him any day..
Congratulations.
Youve won the worst comment ever posted on RAWK award.
If we can't suggest that the coaching staff may be in error now, when can we?

While I have agreed with you to some extent about Elliot in that RCM role not working, we've largely been forced to play the way we have by the midfield being decimated by injury. Maybe the coaches feel that it's better to let the young players play their natural game than it is to shoehorn them into positions they're unfamiliar with.

We'll get a clearer picture of where we are over the next few weeks hopefully; Arthur is here, Curtis is/was close to a return, Thiago should be back soon, so we should have more balanced options available.
I get the idea that we want to overload the wings to create a numerical advantage but I think we've taken it to the absolute extreme here where in we have 0 threat down the middle. Our two modes of attack is either coming from wide areas or a long ball from deep. Neither is working at the minute.
I do not like Trent's new role where he is almost an inverted fullback who comes so far centrally instead of staying wide. I get that we need to be unpredictable but our mivements are so goddamn linearly repetitive that it becomes predictable after the first 5 minutes what we are looking to do. The fact that we are still creating chances is more down to individual quality than it is tactical.
We have a good squad even with the current set of injuries. They should be winning pretty much every single game that we've dropped points on. Still early days but I hope we see a more clear picture of where this tactical tweak is supposed to lead to because with every game we push ourselves closer and closer to being out of contention while we are figuring this out.
He's just getting jumped in on my a bunch of people with meaningless one liners that don't address anything to do with the football related stuff Jack has raised.

Sort of the forum equivalent of a crowd of adults going 'youre shit ahhhhhhh' at the keeper.

You think posts which basically imply that Klopp doesn't know what he is doing, doesn't understand modern football, and that over the past few years we've been bailed out by Wjinaldum, Thiago, and Jones (??) basically ignoring the game plan and doing their own thing should be taken seriously?

We came within 20 minutes and an inspired goalkeeping performance of winning the quadruple just over 3 months ago FFS.  Yet as soon as we have an injury crisis, a man sent off, and a few bad results suddenly the jackals and vultures appear.  We are only 5 points behind City as things stand, despite our poor run of results and them being hailed as an unstoppable juggernaut by many on here, and many of whom also think that Guardiola is a tactical genius despite having a literal bottomless pit of cash to spend.  City were lucky to not have dropped points against Palace as well, so how well would they have fared if they had 5 or 6 starting outfield players unavailable to start like us?

Sensible reflection on performances, tactics, or starting line-ups are all welcome.  A lot of what has been posted in the last few weeks hasn't come anywhere close to that, and instead has just been a diatribe of criticism, abuse, and entitled whining.
Thank you, Cara.

I appreciate I can be abrasive, but I would like to see posts considered for their merit rather than their presentation, and no poster should receive abuse merely for stating their footballing perspective.

This season, we have:

  • Nine points after six games.
  • Endured the worst opening to the season we've seen in a decade.
  • Looked more exposed defensively than any Liverpool side I can remember.

If we can't suggest that the coaching staff may be in error now, when can we?

You're not being abrasive fella, you're basically calling Klopp and Pep morons and out of touch with current football and stating you know better.

While I have agreed with you to some extent about Elliot in that RCM role not working, we've largely been forced to play the way we have by the midfield being decimated by injury. Maybe the coaches feel that it's better to let the young players play their natural game than it is to shoehorn them into positions they're unfamiliar with.

We'll get a clearer picture of where we are over the next few weeks hopefully; Arthur is here, Curtis is/was close to a return, Thiago should be back soon, so we should have more balanced options available.

I'd agree that it's much more likely that our issues are more down to not having a midfield than anything else... perhaps Klopp & co. are struggling to find solutions, but given that we just started a derby with two kids in midfield, who wouldn't? A combination of injury, decline, fatigue, and lack of recruitment have left us with very few viable options. I'm sure Klopp will find a way to piece it all together in any case - witness our performances a couple of seasons back with no central defenders. In 2024, I hear we're going to try a season with no strikers, and then go rush-goalie in 2026.
While I have agreed with you to some extent about Elliot in that RCM role not working, we've largely been forced to play the way we have by the midfield being decimated by injury. Maybe the coaches feel that it's better to let the young players play their natural game than it is to shoehorn them into positions they're unfamiliar with.

We'll get a clearer picture of where we are over the next few weeks hopefully; Arthur is here, Curtis is/was close to a return, Thiago should be back soon, so we should have more balanced options available.

My contention to that would be that while a change to more attacking midfielders occupying the two eight roles may have been by ill circumstance forced, it can be via tactical instruction addressed.

In a positional play oriented system - the type of system with which Guardiola has been so successful, the switch to attacking eights would automatically trigger a switch to inverted fullbacks, this would provide the cover necessary to defend transitions, and allow the attacking eights to be more effective offensively (the fullbacks inverting and the wingers staying wide opens the "half-spaces" for the eights and allows direct passes from the fullbacks to the attacking eights, penetrating the midfield line).

The inverted full back concept is going to be a key part of the future of top level football, it has been employed Guardiola to great success for more than half a decade, and is being increasingly adopted by top level sides across Europe, the fact that we don't seem to have it in our toolbag, or understand the necessity of its use, does concern me.

The tactical structure we permitted to occur today should never happen, and the structure of our midfield has cost us heavily this season. Personnel returning will somewhat address the problem, but this isn't an issue that absent personnel should cause.
