Well sure, but it does seem to suggest that our midfield balance was a matter of luck (and individual player intelligence), rather than instruction from the manager, doesn't it? And that's just not true, since - as the poster themselves note - three different players have chosen to play that side conservatively. Or am I misreading it somehow?



Klopp's tactical acumen can hardly be in doubt. Right now, those tactical ideas are not manifesting themselves clearly on the pitch at all though. We look baffled, tamed, and full of doubt all over the pitch.



My perspective would be that the choice of Wijnaldum, Thiago and Jones to play a conservative interpretation of the LCM role is more likely due to individual agency than instructions from on high.Wijnaldum - Actually played higher than remembered, but had excellent athleticism and could quickly recover to provide transitional cover.Thiago - Naturally a second phase midfielder, tends to play deeper as that is where he excels, thus naturally provides transitional cover.Jones - Naturally a LW, should realistically be playing in the left half space as an eight, but likely realised the defensive cover that the other two eights had provided was critical with our offensive RCM set up, and took it upon himself to provide that cover, even at the expense of his own offensive impact.The fact that neither Milner, who as an experienced senior (to put it lightly) nor Carvalho have played as conservatively as the others when playing the LCM role implies that each individual was free to interpret that role as they pleased, and there was never any instruction regarding the LCM role being more conservative.As to commentary regarding my knowledge exceeding Klopp's, many of the tactical innovations (IFB's, half space attackers, positional play) that we've seen emerge have only really come to the fore over the last five years, it's possible that Klopp/Ljinders simply don't fully understand them yet, but have felt it necessary to implement them as we've increasingly dominated both possession and field tilt, necessitating a more technical approach.Before 2019 we had the luxury of both being able to press the opponents build up frequently and exploit transitions that their mistakes provided. As we've improved technically those situations have provided themselves less frequently. Therefore I believe we've been forced into a more "Guardiola-like" approach and this change has exposed gaps in Klopp/Pep's knowledge - the mangled set-ups we've seen being the result of that inexperience.The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in practically every area exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.