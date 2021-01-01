All you have to do is look even 1-2 pages back and you'll see useless posts like FSG are cheapskates, they are refusing to back klopp, and even posts saying it's criminal what they are doing. How is that even useful?



We as fans are allowed opinions on the way the club is being run, thats why the supporters are involved with the club now, I called this issue long before the season started we have let our midfield grow old together and rather than do the prudent thing and replace players we have let them grow old together. you didnt need to be a genius to see the issue, ox, firmino, Milner, Keita can all leave for free at the end of the season. Ox and keita cannot be relied upon their injury records are horrendous, Thiago has played less than 40% of our games since he arrived, Milner is 37, hendo is 32 and his legs are going. You then have Fabinho who by the middle of next season will be in his 30s and Thiago will be 32. That leaves two potentially great players in Elliot and carvalho who Im sure become stalwarts for the club in time and Curtis Jones who has done nothing to prove worthy of being a starter. Now I think most of whats in the above is pretty accurate in my humble opinion, even a blind man could see we needed to do something, now everyone mentions champions league football and that being the holy grail to being able to spend money at the top end of the market and in the last few years we have made as much from the champions league as any club in Europe yet our spending is abysmal at a time when we need to spend. I know you dont like comparing our spending with other clubs but the fact of the matter is at a time when we do need a rebuild in midfield (even our manager has said we need to add, as do most ex players). We will probably out of the 20 clubs in the premier league end up being the 18th largest spenders at a time when we need to spend, some of our rivals will spend more in this window than FSG will in the 12 years at the club, £300mil net spend in 12 years is awful. I dont want a row with you mate Im to old for that its just my opinion (and Im not crying honest) that I think we are fucking this up with not strengthening when we were at our strongest. Remember this is just my opinion Im not crying Im 52 year old firefighter it takes a lot to make me cry lol, but if your opinion is different to mine If it is fair enough its your opinion I certainly wont have a go for having a different one to me, but your not allowed to have opinions anymore Im old fashioned I still think if you have bollux your a man and if you dont your not but hey what do I know.