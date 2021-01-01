These sorts of comments are the problem on here absolutely not input just a sarcastic pile of shit.
It's 100% true though. You have droned on about net-spend. I just explained why net spend is not the issue and how LFC finding good players has reduced the net spend. Teams like Everton and Villa have had a higher net spend than teams like Bayern Munich and us, yet they are shite. Buying crap players raises the net spend because then you have to discard them and take a loss and replace them again. If you buy a good player you often can sell them off for a profit after getting many years of service from them.
Coming back to midfield I don't think we lack quality or that our midfield is past it. The issue is that we have not gotten rid of some injury-prone players, I think we should have sold Ox and Kieta a while back and added a sturdy reliable midfielder. We have a huge number of midfielders in the first team or just knocking on the door. I can see why from squad building perspective the owners didn't splash big money for a player that may not be a regular starter when all players are fit. Melo makes sense as a transfer, prefer him to some of the other names we were linked with.
Once it was clear that Tchoumeni is joining RM and Bellingham is not for sale, I am not sure there are many midfielders that would excite me. Out of PL central midfielders that moved or were signed this summer, I guess Bissouma, Kalvin Phillips, and Casemiero stand out as proven entities, however, they all have their own issues. There are a few like Palinhiha and Nunes that look interesting but are pretty unproven.
Had we signed them I would be ok with and and would have trusted Klopp to get the best out of them but I don't know if there is any point cryarsing over them.