Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1497548 times)

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18320 on: Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 03:44:53 pm
 but the crux is in there 12 years at the helm they have a net spend of around £300mil which is roughly what Utd and Chelsea will spend in this window.

Which is to be lauded surely? Would you rather either of their squads to ours?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18321 on: Yesterday at 08:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
Which is to be lauded surely? Would you rather either of their squads to ours?

Trick question, the answer is DC United's squad.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18322 on: Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
Which is to be lauded surely? Would you rather either of their squads to ours?

In reference to the coaching and scouting staff, absolutely
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18323 on: Yesterday at 08:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
Which is to be lauded surely? Would you rather either of their squads to ours?

Yeah, surely the crux of it should be how successful we are rather than how much spending takes place?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18324 on: Yesterday at 08:34:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:10:26 pm
All you have to do is look even 1-2 pages back and you'll see useless posts like FSG are cheapskates, they are refusing to back klopp, and even posts saying it's criminal what they are doing. How is that even useful?

We as fans are allowed opinions on the way the club is being run, thats why the supporters are involved with the club now, I called this issue long before the season started we have let our midfield grow old together and rather than do the prudent thing and replace players we have let them grow old together. you didnt need to be a genius to see the issue, ox, firmino, Milner, Keita can all leave for free at the end of the season. Ox and keita cannot be relied upon their injury records are horrendous, Thiago has played less than 40% of our games since he arrived, Milner is 37, hendo is 32 and his legs are going. You then have Fabinho who by the middle of next season will be in his 30s and Thiago will be 32. That leaves two potentially great players in Elliot and carvalho who Im sure become stalwarts for the club in time and Curtis Jones who has done nothing to prove worthy of being a starter. Now I think most of whats in the above is pretty accurate in my humble opinion, even a blind man could see we needed to do something, now everyone mentions champions league football and that being the holy grail to being able to spend money at the top end of the market and in the last few years we have made as much from the champions league as any club in Europe yet our spending is abysmal at a time when we need to spend. I know you dont like comparing our spending with other clubs but the fact of the matter is at a time when we do need a rebuild in midfield (even our manager has said we need to add, as do most ex players). We will probably out of the 20 clubs in the premier league end up being the 18th largest spenders at a time when we need to spend, some of our rivals will spend more in this window than FSG will in the 12 years at the club, £300mil net spend in 12 years is awful. I dont want a row with you mate Im to old for that its just my opinion (and Im not crying honest) that I think we are fucking this up with not strengthening when we were at our strongest. Remember this is just my opinion Im not crying Im 52 year old firefighter it takes a lot to make me cry lol, but if your opinion is different to mine If it is fair enough its your opinion I certainly wont have a go for having a different one to me, but your not allowed to have opinions anymore Im old fashioned I still think if you have bollux your a man and if you dont your not but hey what do I know.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18325 on: Yesterday at 08:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 08:34:09 pm
We as fans are allowed opinions on the way the club is being run, thats why the supporters are involved with the club now, I called this issue long before the season started we have let our midfield grow old together and rather than do the prudent thing and replace players we have let them grow old together you didnt need to be a genius to see the issue, ox, firmino, Milner, Keita can all leave for free at the end of the season. Ox and keita cannot be relied upon their injury records are horrendous, Thiago has played less than 40% of our games since he arrived, Milner is 37, hendo is 32 and his legs are going. You then have Fabinho who by the middle of next season will be in his 30s and Thiago will be 32. That leaves two potentially great players in Elliot and carvalho who Im sure become stalwarts for the club in time and Curtis Jones who has done nothing to prove worthy of being a starter. Now I think most of whats in the above is pretty accurate in my humble opinion, even a blind man could see we needed to do something, now everyone mentions champions league football and that being the holy grail to being able to spend money at the top end of the market and in the last few years we have made as much from the champions league as any club in Europe yet our spending is abysmal at a time when we need to spend. I know you dont like comparing our spending with other clubs but the fact of the matter is at a time when we do need a rebuild in midfield (even our manager has said we need to add, as do most ex players). We will probably out of the 20 clubs in the premier league end up being the 18th largest spenders at a time when we need to spend, some of our rivals will spend more in this window than FSG will in the 12 years at the club, £300mil net spend in 12 years is awful. I dont want a row with you mate Im to old for that its just my opinion (and Im not crying honest) that I think we are fucking this up with not strengthening when we were at our strongest.



And I'm not disagreeing with you.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18326 on: Yesterday at 08:45:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:44:09 pm
And I'm not disagreeing with you.


Fair enough buddy its a game of opinions and I would never be arrogant enough to say mine is right and yours is wrong its just my opinion.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18327 on: Yesterday at 09:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 05:53:46 pm
Red figures spent, green received, although its still changing a lot today.

Do you have this but with DC United on?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18328 on: Yesterday at 09:53:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:42:33 pm
Do you have this but with DC United on?

I get to upset when I see Dc United they are on page 6 and I can only count to 5.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18329 on: Yesterday at 10:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
Which is to be lauded surely? Would you rather either of their squads to ours?

That's the problem. We sign players too cheaply. Carvalho and Elliott for 15 million is a steal. Had we signed say for example Doucoure or Donny Van De Beek, we would be worse off but our net spend would look "better". Whatever that means.

We have found a lot of bargains and splashed big for the right players as needed. But what we need to do buy expensive flops for a few seasons and get our net spend in line. We need to buy flops because buying expensive successful players is bad for your net-spend. (See Mane as an example)
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18330 on: Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:10:22 pm
That's the problem. We sign players too cheaply. Carvalho and Elliott for 15 million is a steal. Had we signed say for example Doucoure or Donny Van De Beek, we would be worse off but our net spend would look "better". Whatever that means.

We have found a lot of bargains and splashed big for the right players as needed. But what we need to do buy expensive flops for a few seasons and get our net spend in line. We need to buy flops because buying expensive successful players is bad for your net-spend. (See Mane as an example)


These sorts of comments are the problem on here absolutely not input just a sarcastic pile of shit.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18331 on: Yesterday at 11:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm
These sorts of comments are the problem on here absolutely not input just a sarcastic pile of shit.

It's 100% true though. You have droned on about net-spend. I just explained why net spend is not the issue and how LFC finding good players has reduced the net spend. Teams like Everton and Villa have had a higher net spend than teams like Bayern Munich and us, yet they are shite. Buying crap players raises the net spend because then you have to discard them and take a loss and replace them again. If you buy a good player you often can sell them off for a profit after getting many years of service from them.

Coming back to midfield I don't think we lack quality or that our midfield is past it. The issue is that we have not gotten rid of some injury-prone players, I think we should have sold Ox and Kieta a while back and added a sturdy reliable midfielder. We have a huge number of midfielders in the first team or just knocking on the door. I can see why from squad building perspective the owners didn't splash big money for a player that may not be a regular starter when all players are fit. Melo makes sense as a transfer, prefer him to some of the other names we were linked with.

Once it was clear that Tchoumeni is joining RM and Bellingham is not for sale, I am not sure there are many midfielders that would excite me. Out of PL central midfielders that moved or were signed this summer, I guess Bissouma, Kalvin Phillips, and Casemiero stand out as proven entities, however, they all have their own issues. There are a few like Palinhiha and Nunes that look interesting but are pretty unproven.

Had we signed them I would be ok with and and would have trusted Klopp to get the best out of them but I don't know if there is any point cryarsing over them.





Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18332 on: Yesterday at 11:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:00:48 pm
It's 100% true though. You have droned on about net-spend. I just explained why net spend is not the issue and how LFC finding good players has reduced the net spend. Teams like Everton and Villa have had a higher net spend than teams like Bayern Munich and us, yet they are shite. Buying crap players raises the net spend because then you have to discard them and take a loss and replace them again. If you buy a good player you often can sell them off for a profit after getting many years of service from them.

Coming back to midfield I don't think we lack quality or that our midfield is past it. The issue is that we have not gotten rid of some injury-prone players, I think we should have sold Ox and Kieta a while back and added a sturdy reliable midfielder. We have a huge number of midfielders in the first team or just knocking on the door. I can see why from squad building perspective the owners didn't splash big money for a player that may not be a regular starter when all players are fit. Melo makes sense as a transfer, prefer him to some of the other names we were linked with.

Once it was clear that Tchoumeni is joining RM and Bellingham is not for sale, I am not sure there are many midfielders that would excite me. Out of PL central midfielders that moved or were signed this summer, I guess Bissouma, Kalvin Phillips, and Casemiero stand out as proven entities, however, they all have their own issues. There are a few like Palinhiha and Nunes that look interesting but are pretty unproven.

Had we signed them I would be ok with and and would have trusted Klopp to get the best out of them but I don't know if there is any point cryarsing over them.


Disagreeing with how we have got to this point with our midfield is not crying it having an opinion, I dont agree with yours but I certainly wont post with a sarcastic comment Im not 12 its your opinion and thats fair enough your entitled to it whether or not you agree with mine is your choice but the sarcastic comment because you dont agree is just a waste of time that I would tell my kids off for.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18333 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 11:39:43 am
Arthur on loan. No lessons learnt from 2020/21 at all.

I'm absolutely disgusted with FSG.

are you called Xander after the moaning blert in Buffy?

you wanted a midfielder - we got one in
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18334 on: Yesterday at 11:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:10:43 pm

Disagreeing with how we have got to this point with our midfield is not crying it having an opinion, I dont agree with yours but I certainly wont post with a sarcastic comment Im not 12 its your opinion and thats fair enough your entitled to it whether or not you agree with mine is your choice but the sarcastic comment because you dont agree is just a waste of time that I would tell my kids off for.

I am being super serious though. Do you have a more specific thing you are concerned about? What do you want the club to do? Is there a specific player we should have signed? Some players we should sell?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18335 on: Yesterday at 11:23:07 pm »
Okay with the money bullshit but here's a thought:

Melo and Fabinho could play a "2" with
Fabio, Salah and Harvey roaming behind Darwin.

I'd be up for this. Diaz rotates with Fabio of course
and Thiago has less pressure to play twice a week.

Looks better, that.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18336 on: Yesterday at 11:27:59 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:23:07 pm
Okay with the money bullshit but here's a thought:

Melo and Fabinho could play a "2" with
Fabio, Salah and Harvey roaming behind Darwin.

I'd be up for this. Diaz rotates with Fabio of course
and Thiago has less pressure to play twice a week.

Looks better, that.

Also I think it's worth keeping in perspective that injuries don't last forever. Jones is back, and Thiago is expected back soon. I guess Hendo is out for a month or so. Kieta and Ox, who knows. Add in Fabinho, Melo, Ellliot and Milner and we should have bodies available.

I have been really impressed by Elliott. He is playing better than any of midfielders too, if he keeps it up, he will hard to dislodge from that midfield spot.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18337 on: Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:23:07 pm
Okay with the money bullshit but here's a thought:

Melo and Fabinho could play a "2" with
Fabio, Salah and Harvey roaming behind Darwin.

I'd be up for this. Diaz rotates with Fabio of course
and Thiago has less pressure to play twice a week.

Looks better, that.

Being honest Ive never seen him play but lets hope he adds what we need, window is shut we have to work with what we have now and hope we can get some players fit and start clicking again.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18338 on: Today at 12:50:20 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:10:43 pm

Disagreeing with how we have got to this point with our midfield is not crying it having an opinion, I dont agree with yours but I certainly wont post with a sarcastic comment Im not 12 its your opinion and thats fair enough your entitled to it whether or not you agree with mine is your choice but the sarcastic comment because you dont agree is just a waste of time that I would tell my kids off for.

You've made your opinion quite clear. Where the issue always rises up is that your opinion isn't fact but you treat it as such when responding to others which is seemingly common for almost all posters that take this line of argument. It's certainly possible come March of 2024 the club will release their accounts for this timeframe and you'll be proven right that FSG had X pounds taken out of the club instead of backing Klopp. Until that happens though all we have is the accounts that have been released so far which consistently shows LFC spend every pound, penny, euro, dollar, deutschmark, etc etc that it gets with nothing ever going outside the club. So without any proof that this has changed yours and others comments about "not being backed" are fucking ludicrous as you have no way to know that's true and is just entirely your opinion with all available evidence pointing to this not being true.

After having this response ignored for a million times even though it's the factual accurate take what else is there for posters like myself to do but mock and treat this line of complaint with the contempt it deserves? Please enlighten me with how these made up gripes are worthy of anything else, I'd love to hear it.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18339 on: Today at 02:45:29 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:52:10 pm
But I agree that they have handled the midfield transition poorly.

And I'm not going to cry non-stop about it.
It doesnt help that the two Prime age MF that where brought have not been able to stay fit and get a consistent run of form
The age brackets for the MF looks on Paper but availably  has been an issue
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18340 on: Today at 02:48:46 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:23:07 pm
Okay with the money bullshit but here's a thought:

Melo and Fabinho could play a "2" with
Fabio, Salah and Harvey roaming behind Darwin.

I'd be up for this. Diaz rotates with Fabio of course
and Thiago has less pressure to play twice a week.

Looks better, that.
Would say regardless if 433 or 4231 on paper this Harvey going to be most advanced of the 3. Same if Jones or Fabio started on the right side. Jones is probably more of being worked in the role Thiago plays then Elliott. Harvey on the heat map from last game was higher then Firmino it looked very 4231 by positions.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18341 on: Today at 01:03:07 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:14:44 pm
haha - his progressive and forward passing is his best quality.

His positional play at 22 was poor in a deteriorating Barca team? Do tell.

He has played 63 games for Juve, and he has scored one goal and have one asisst. If progressive and forward passing is his best quality, then iam looking forward to see his other qualities ;)
