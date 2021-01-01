« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:10:22 pm
We've spent £80 odd million this summer so far though.... :-\

And weve bought £76mil back in, exactly the same as
When we bought van Dijk and Alison it was financed thru sales.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:12:25 pm
And weve bought £76mil back in, exactly the same as
When we bought van Dijk and Alison it was financed thru sales.

Do you know how much DC United have spent in comparison?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Do we bank all this money to roll over into next year or something? Klopp said we have a budget to work to. Assuming we havent spent it, we get more money next year.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:17:38 pm
Do you know how much DC United have spent in comparison?

Whats that got to do with it I could but a Ferrari if I sold my house, but if I dont I cant. At the beginning of the season if us and Dc United started with net 0 theyve spent more than us lol, and according to that chart Dc United have spent £210,000 net more than us.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:12:25 pm
And weve bought £76mil back in, exactly the same as
When we bought van Dijk and Alison it was financed thru sales.

Yeah, a list that shows us with Sunderland and DC United means something. What a joke....
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:19:47 pm
Whats that got to do with it I could but a Ferrari if I sold my house, but if I dont I cant. At the beginning of the season if us and Dc United started with net 0 theyve spent more than us lol.

Just curious, they're a good barometer I think
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:20:25 pm
Yeah, a list that shows us with Sunderland and DC United means something. What a joke....

Why the fuck does it matter whos
On the list its only there to show net spend I couldnt give a shit whos on it.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:12:25 pm
And weve bought £76mil back in, exactly the same as
When we bought van Dijk and Alison it was financed thru sales.
Can you post our current wage pill for comparison?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:22:28 pm
Why the fuck does it matter whos
On the list its only there to show net spend I couldnt give a shit whos on it.

Yeah, why would any context matter? What a joke.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:21:23 pm
Just curious, they're a good barometer I think
the barom

It wouldnt matter if we spent sod all if we didnt need anyone and once again thats a game
Of opinions and in mine and most fans I sit with and know agree that not signing quality midfielders is a mistake.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:25:59 pm
Yeah, why would any context matter? What a joke.

Thanks for that heres your context

1 Chelsea £203mil net
2 Man Utd £202mil net
3 West Ham £147mil net
4 notts forest £137mil net
5 Newcastle £122mil net
6 spurs £118mil net
7 arsenal £100mil net
8 wolves £90mil net
9 Southampton £50ml net
10 brentford £42mil net
11 Fulham £32mil net
12 Crystal Palace £26mil net
13 Everton £19mil net
14 Bournemouth £14mil net
15 Aston Villa £12mil net
16 liverpool £4mil net


Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 04:25:11 pm
Can you post our current wage pill for comparison?

I'd like to see DC Uniteds wage bill Redric1970
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:26:55 pm
Thanks for that

Yeah, nobody ever said reason or context meant anything so you keep trucking there buddy.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:46:07 pm
And I'm entitled to my sentiment that you (and he) are a bunch of whiny babies. You know what we are going to get with FSG at this point. But all you and the FSG out crew do is fucking whine.

You are acting like you are in a fucking cult. Where did I say FSG out as well, are you inventing invisible letters in my post?


We haven't invested in a key area of Klopp's squad. Simple as. You can paint it or spin it any way you like. Now you can say we took a risk on Thiago (a wonderful player) but Keita's fitness issues have been well documented, Milner's age (and miles) is known, Ox played 0 mins since March I think and Hendo's fitness issues are well known to our coaches.

Klopp should have been backed on one or two midfielders for now, and I am not whinging about this; you accept it and you accept we might well not be competing for the title this season.

Even Klopp's genius isn't turning Calvalho and Harvey into the complete midfield solution. We look goosed and in need of radical refreshment in midfield, or we fall somewhat behind...
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:44:53 pm
snip

Fuck me, would you like to buy some fullstops? Think I feel a migraine coming on from just trying to decipher what you were trying to say.

Anyway lets break it down:

Quote
if you and other fans dont think our spending is a joke I give up

So if we dont agree with you, were the problem? Cool. Last time I checked the last players this club bought for the first team were Nunez, Ramsey, Diaz, Konaté, Jota, Tsimikas and Thiago? Disgusting.

Quote
why weve spent £4mil net

I understand not everyone is an accountant but net spend is such a fallacy if you dont consider the wage outlay in tandem. Take it from much smarter people than me (Swiss Ramble, Kieran Maguire et al) that there is a strong correlation between wages paid and league position. Last time I checked weve been there or thereabouts in the title race aside from a injury-plagued 20/21. The club have continued to reward great performances with regular contract upgrades and besides Sadio (who wanted a new challenge) theyve managed to keep everyone they wanted. When you look at the wages we pay, there is ambition there.

Quote
say for argument we dont make top 4

Thats a strange hypothetical, we have been and still are a very, very good team that will sail into the top 4.
 
Quote
Next season ox, firmino, keita, Milner all leave on free transfers Henderson will be 33 Thiago will be nearly 32 we are certainly not going to spend what would be needed to replace all of those players

But what are we going to need to spend, in your opinion? Weve recently picked up two of the best talents in the country (in Carvalho and Elliott) who are going to need to play somewhere and from what weve seen of them are going to be special. Yes, there will be a need to purchase 1-2 midfielders (hence the concerted effort to try get Tchouameni) but the whole we have to spend another £150m+ is overblown.

Quote
We were 30 seconds away from a very unhappy fan base last night we got out of jail

Youre telling me a fanbase was going to be unhappy with a draw at home? Wow, such insight!

Quote
but for me FSG and there transfer policy is not fit for purpose and that doesnt make me any less a fan I

Thats your opinion which youre entitled to. However, when youre going to go around labelling people communists for disagreeing with your viewpoint it screams wrong-un. Dont get me wrong, Id like FSG to be a little more aggressive in the market but theyve made a lot of good decisions (especially in terms of staff hires) so I give them rope.

Quote
the crux is in there 12 years at the helm they have a net spend of around £300mil which is roughly what Utd and Chelsea will spend in this window.

This team has been the only one in the past 5 years to get even remotely close to those sportswashers at Abu Dhabi FC, which says a lot. I couldnt give two hoots what Chelsea and United are up to, doesnt really impact us.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:20:25 pm
Yeah, a list that shows us with Sunderland and DC United means something. What a joke....

How?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:27:52 pm
I'd like to see DC Uniteds wage bill Redric1970


Im glad your happy obviously Dc United Had the £100mil from there champions league run thats why they spent more
Than us.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 04:36:57 pm
Fuck me, would you like to buy some fullstops? Think I feel a migraine coming on from just trying to decipher what you were trying to say.

Anyway lets break it down:

So if we dont agree with you, were the problem? Cool. Last time I checked the last players this club bought for the first team were Nunez, Ramsey, Diaz, Konaté, Jota, Tsimikas and Thiago? Disgusting.

I understand not everyone is an accountant but net spend is such a fallacy if you dont consider the wage outlay in tandem. Take it from much smarter people than me (Swiss Ramble, Kieran Maguire et al) that there is a strong correlation between wages paid and league position. Last time I checked weve been there or thereabouts in the title race aside from a injury-plagued 20/21. The club have continued to reward great performances with regular contract upgrades and besides Sadio (who wanted a new challenge) theyve managed to keep everyone they wanted. When you look at the wages we pay, there is ambition there.

Thats a strange hypothetical, we have been and still are a very, very good team that will sail into the top 4.
 
But what are we going to need to spend, in your opinion? Weve recently picked up two of the best talents in the country (in Carvalho and Elliott) who are going to need to play somewhere and from what weve seen of them are going to be special. Yes, there will be a need to purchase 1-2 midfielders (hence the concerted effort to try get Tchouameni) but the whole we have to spend another £150m+ is overblown.

Youre telling me a fanbase was going to be unhappy with a draw at home? Wow, such insight!

Thats your opinion which youre entitled to. However, when youre going to go around labelling people communists for disagreeing with your viewpoint it screams wrong-un. Dont get me wrong, Id like FSG to be a little more aggressive in the market but theyve made a lot of good decisions (especially in terms of staff hires) so I give them rope.

This team has been the only one in the past 5 years to get even remotely close to those sportswashers at Abu Dhabi FC, which says a lot. I couldnt give two hoots what Chelsea and United are up to, doesnt really impact us.

I cant even be arsed any more, lets
Hope Im 10000000% wrong and your all right and FSG have played a blinder.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:41:32 pm

Im glad your happy obviously Dc United Had the £100mil from there champions league run thats why they spent more
Than us.

I dont think Griffin Yow is earning his
Keep
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
How many pages do i have to go back for this thread to make sense?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:49:04 pm
How many pages do i have to go back for this thread to make sense?

About 100 pages at least
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Why are people moaning still now that we have gotten a midfielder and seems like some of the injured ones should be back soon too?

Is the whole issue the net-spend? We have like 10 midfielders in squad, we were not gonna sign a stop gap for big money if they weren't going to be good enough to be starter for us in the near future.

Artur is a decent gamble in this department as he has the talent to be a great player for us, but even if things don't work out, he still is another body in midfield and bring some CL experience.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:26:55 pm
Thanks for that heres your context

1 Chelsea £203mil net
2 Man Utd £202mil net
3 West Ham £147mil net
4 notts forest £137mil net
5 Newcastle £122mil net
6 spurs £118mil net
7 arsenal £100mil net
8 wolves £90mil net
9 Southampton £50ml net
10 brentford £42mil net
11 Fulham £32mil net
12 Crystal Palace £26mil net
13 Everton £19mil net
14 Bournemouth £14mil net
15 Aston Villa £12mil net
16 liverpool £4mil net


Where is Man City on this list?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Mint on Today at 05:41:13 pm

Where is Man City on this list?
Figures cant be verified?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Mint on Today at 05:41:13 pm

Where is Man City on this list?

Theyve sold more than they spent, but they had already spent a gazzilion in the last few seasons.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
This thread is mad.

I dont think its FSG, i think its the situation liverpool found themselves in, by waiting for more superior reinforcements, like Tchouameni. Eventually, we missed out on all of these targets, if we had got one in, im sure he'd be making a massive difference now.

Ive always like Arthur, but he's more like Alonso/Thiago than he is Wijnaldum or Momo Sissoko, with skill he might be able to buy himself some time, and open up the pitch. I think we relied too much on Trent to switch play and open up the pitch, in essence, maybe we played too many long passes, and they werent landing.

Yesterday i thought, we do need a right back, but remembered we actually do have one coming back from injury. Calvin Ramsay. I would like to see Trent given a license to just attack. He has too many critics on his defending, when he is undisciplined and trying to open up the play from his position, so moving him to RCM could be a tactical masterclass. His role wont really change, but he'll have cover when he does go forward? I'd like to see it tried anyway.

Harvey Elliot is getting a lot of plaudits for his recent efforts. He's really good in possession, and can press well. But I do feel he isn't the strongest and not the quickest. 2nd half yesterday, he earned a man of the match performance, he tried and tried to penetrate, a stubborn Newcastle low block. I feel that Trent is that physical beast now, and could really pull the strings from his position? Its a thought anyway. LCM is up for grabs i think.

Henderson, my god. The decline on him is immense, not from endeavour, but his body, I feel is just slowing, maybe his mind is fatigued too? The criticism he gets is blown out of proportion though. He's still an important leader of this squad. People are calling for him to be dropped completely. I just cant see it happening. Im not his biggest fan, even since the Rodgers era, but he has improved and improved usually. A new version of him is required, and his hoofing of the ball just needs to stop. I would imagine with Arthur coming in, he'll rotate with Henderson and Keita on that LCM position, possibly with Curtis Jones too (maybe Curtis Jones is Henderson mk2?), but it feels like we're too stocked with injury prone players, and we have to offload ox/naby (we paid a combined £100m for them, thats not FSG's fault).

The reality is, Klopp is changing the way this midfield is going to work. At the moment, we dont really know what blend he is looking for. Fabinho and Thiago seem to be vital cogs in his machine, but the 3rd midfielder, I dont really know what the plan is?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 05:42:33 pm
Figures cant be verified?

Red figures spent, green received, although its still changing a lot today.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:49:04 pm
How many pages do i have to go back for this thread to make sense?
since before the internet was invented.
