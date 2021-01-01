This thread is mad.



I dont think its FSG, i think its the situation liverpool found themselves in, by waiting for more superior reinforcements, like Tchouameni. Eventually, we missed out on all of these targets, if we had got one in, im sure he'd be making a massive difference now.



Ive always like Arthur, but he's more like Alonso/Thiago than he is Wijnaldum or Momo Sissoko, with skill he might be able to buy himself some time, and open up the pitch. I think we relied too much on Trent to switch play and open up the pitch, in essence, maybe we played too many long passes, and they werent landing.



Yesterday i thought, we do need a right back, but remembered we actually do have one coming back from injury. Calvin Ramsay. I would like to see Trent given a license to just attack. He has too many critics on his defending, when he is undisciplined and trying to open up the play from his position, so moving him to RCM could be a tactical masterclass. His role wont really change, but he'll have cover when he does go forward? I'd like to see it tried anyway.



Harvey Elliot is getting a lot of plaudits for his recent efforts. He's really good in possession, and can press well. But I do feel he isn't the strongest and not the quickest. 2nd half yesterday, he earned a man of the match performance, he tried and tried to penetrate, a stubborn Newcastle low block. I feel that Trent is that physical beast now, and could really pull the strings from his position? Its a thought anyway. LCM is up for grabs i think.



Henderson, my god. The decline on him is immense, not from endeavour, but his body, I feel is just slowing, maybe his mind is fatigued too? The criticism he gets is blown out of proportion though. He's still an important leader of this squad. People are calling for him to be dropped completely. I just cant see it happening. Im not his biggest fan, even since the Rodgers era, but he has improved and improved usually. A new version of him is required, and his hoofing of the ball just needs to stop. I would imagine with Arthur coming in, he'll rotate with Henderson and Keita on that LCM position, possibly with Curtis Jones too (maybe Curtis Jones is Henderson mk2?), but it feels like we're too stocked with injury prone players, and we have to offload ox/naby (we paid a combined £100m for them, thats not FSG's fault).



The reality is, Klopp is changing the way this midfield is going to work. At the moment, we dont really know what blend he is looking for. Fabinho and Thiago seem to be vital cogs in his machine, but the 3rd midfielder, I dont really know what the plan is?