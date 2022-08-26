Our problems in midfield are not something that wasn't lurking in the horizon for a long time. Not moving on Ox before this summer and still counting on him is negligence. Keeping on believing that Keita will shake off his injuries and come good is quite frankly delusional. So that's two options out of 8 you can't count on for sure. These two players have not shown enough to keep on showing trust in them.



Thiago is an injury prone player, but we know what he can offer when he's fit and he delivers. These two don't. Nothing personal against them cause they both seem like good lads to have around the team. The only way you can afford a luxury like Thiago is you have durable players in the background willing to take on the mantle when he's not fit.



Unfortunately Jones is quickly falling in the injury prone category and for me this season should be make or break for him. If he's not available enough or performs well enough for us, move him on before his value plummets. We need to be more ruthless cause at the end of the day we support Liverpool Football Club and not Player x Club.