Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1486534 times)

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18160 on: Yesterday at 09:38:27 am »
thiago and fabinho is the best midfield ive seen. add harvey at 10 spot and its great even tho he has to improve at CL level. what we need to do tho is treat it like attack and bring in 3 amazing backups like we did with jota, diaz and darwin. go out and get best midfielders like jude and the like and phase out hendo, ox milner etc
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18161 on: Yesterday at 09:47:10 am »
Quote from: goalhanger14 on Yesterday at 09:38:27 am
John Henry and Tom Werner is the worst ownership ive seen. add Linda at 10 spot and its better even tho she has to improve at CL level. what we need to do tho is treat it like attack and bring in 3 amazing backups like we did with Lebron, RedBird and Maverick Carter. go out and get best investors like DIC and the like and phase out Henry, Werner, Lucchino etc

Corrected that for you.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18162 on: Yesterday at 09:53:56 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:47:10 am
Corrected that for you.
Well done. Hes 14.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18163 on: Yesterday at 09:55:55 am »
Nah its Thierry Henrys account
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18164 on: Yesterday at 11:15:06 am »
Anyone think Bajcetic could come in against Bournemouth based on his impressive pre-season or is he still too young?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18165 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:06:32 am
Wealth does not maintain wealth by spending their own money, thats a given Al.

What did they do with the RedBird investment incidentally? Was our portion of it just to kick off the Annie Road expansion and maintain cashflow during COVID?

I guess it comes down to whats yours is mine and whats mine is mine.

We didn't get a portion. They went out and bought the Pittsburgh Penguins Ice hockey team for $900m. According to Si Hughes in the Athletic FSG are not providing a loan for the Annie Rd either. The club is financing it.

"FSG has invested in facilities and, after errors in the early years, hired the right manager to heave the club forward.

After the main stand (minus the suggested signage) was funded through low-interest loans issued by FSG, the owners signed off (at Klopps suggestion) on a new training facility in Kirkby. Another new stand at the Anfield Road end of the ground will bring the capacity to 61,000  though this is on the clubs tab, which directors say is a sign of Liverpools fiscal improvement."

So the question if the Club is indeed paying directly for the Annie Rd then how much of an impact is that having on our transfer budget. So we can pay for ground redevelopment directly because of our fiscal improvement according to the Directors but we cannot fund a signing for a clearly creaking midfield.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18166 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 am »
Quote from: Believe on Yesterday at 11:15:06 am
Anyone think Bajcetic could come in against Bournemouth based on his impressive pre-season or is he still too young?

He could do as we've 3 games in a week now and a derby next week. We can't just flog Milner and Henderson for all 3.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18167 on: Yesterday at 11:41:55 am »
Ideally we'll be a few goals up and can bring Bajcetic in for the last 15 minutes against Bournemouth, give him a taste of the PL.  But he's not ready to start games or even come in against top half teams just yet.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18168 on: Yesterday at 12:08:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:41:55 am
Ideally we'll be a few goals up and can bring Bajcetic in for the last 15 minutes against Bournemouth, give him a taste of the PL.  But he's not ready to start games or even come in against top half teams just yet.
You don't know that.

In preseason he didn't look inferior in duels against seasoned pros at all. You never know with young players until they're given a chance.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18169 on: Yesterday at 12:11:06 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 12:08:43 pm
You don't know that.

In preseason he didn't look inferior in duels against seasoned pros at all. You never know with young players until they're given a chance.

But he did look way off the pace as the games dragged on.  Don't think he's got the match fitness needed to compete at the top level yet.  A holding midfielder in our team is a really taxing position to play.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18170 on: Yesterday at 12:52:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:02:53 am
So....Liverpools midfield
What midfield?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18171 on: Yesterday at 01:11:23 pm »
Our problems in midfield are not something that wasn't lurking in the horizon for a long time. Not moving on Ox before this summer and still counting on him is negligence. Keeping on believing that Keita will shake off his injuries and come good is quite frankly delusional. So that's two options out of 8 you can't count on for sure. These two players have not shown enough to keep on showing trust in them.

Thiago is an injury prone player, but we know what he can offer when he's fit and he delivers. These two don't. Nothing personal against them cause they both seem like good lads to have around the team. The only way you can afford a luxury like Thiago is you have durable players in the background willing to take on the mantle when he's not fit.

Unfortunately Jones is quickly falling in the injury prone category and for me this season should be make or break for him. If he's not available enough or performs well enough for us, move him on before his value plummets. We need to be more ruthless cause at the end of the day we support Liverpool Football Club and not Player x Club.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18172 on: Yesterday at 01:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:31:42 am
We didn't get a portion. They went out and bought the Pittsburgh Penguins Ice hockey team for $900m. According to Si Hughes in the Athletic FSG are not providing a loan for the Annie Rd either. The club is financing it.

"FSG has invested in facilities and, after errors in the early years, hired the right manager to heave the club forward.

After the main stand (minus the suggested signage) was funded through low-interest loans issued by FSG, the owners signed off (at Klopps suggestion) on a new training facility in Kirkby. Another new stand at the Anfield Road end of the ground will bring the capacity to 61,000  though this is on the clubs tab, which directors say is a sign of Liverpools fiscal improvement."

So the question if the Club is indeed paying directly for the Annie Rd then how much of an impact is that having on our transfer budget. So we can pay for ground redevelopment directly because of our fiscal improvement according to the Directors but we cannot fund a signing for a clearly creaking midfield.

This isn't new information is it? 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18173 on: Yesterday at 01:31:24 pm »
We are not getting a new midfielder this window.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18174 on: Yesterday at 02:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 01:27:25 pm
This isn't new information is it? 

Rossi asked a question I answered it.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18175 on: Yesterday at 02:19:51 pm »
Quote from: SeanAxion on Yesterday at 01:23:22 am
Grujic and Shaq too (who was injured more than he was fit.)

Regardless, you've listed 5 players there and 2 of them have proven to be fit for more than half a season.

Shaq played more games as a right sided attacker than a midfielder, plus, he was a decent signing for the role he had in this team.

If you want to stick Grujic in that list of first team signings, then you can stick Elliot in with the successes so far  ;D

I know you are trying to make a point, but it doesnt make a whole lot of sense, the only real disappointment has been Keita - very much aided by injuries. Thiago and Ox stylistically and in what they have shown WHEN they played (pre that awful injury for Ox), showed them very good players for this midfield.

The strange aspect, is really is that it is quite a small sample size, maybe thats part of the issue. The midfield has been overlooked somewhat, relying heaviliy on few players, and a couple of them being far too injury prone to trust.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18176 on: Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:43:12 am
Guess my point is that there's a lot of irrationality about at the moment! (and only the first line was in relation to your agreeable point Hazell)

I've not debated much about our current situation, I've done so a couple of times but I find it a little boring to keep repeating the same thing - and it's much worse reading the same thing over and over - there's only so many times one people can say the same thing in a different way. Also, I think what I think doesn't chime with the current mood, especially in light of Klopp's comments last weekend, so I think I'm better off not going off too much about it.

I do agree about the irrationality point but that's been the case for a while. I did just want to comment about the idea that we should protest against the owners about transfers.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18177 on: Yesterday at 08:15:01 pm »
"I'm the one who said we don't need a midfielder, and now we need a midfielder - Klopp 26th August 2022



Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18178 on: Yesterday at 09:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:16:20 pm
I've not debated much about our current situation, I've done so a couple of times but I find it a little boring to keep repeating the same thing - and it's much worse reading the same thing over and over - there's only so many times one people can say the same thing in a different way. Also, I think what I think doesn't chime with the current mood, especially in light of Klopp's comments last weekend, so I think I'm better off not going off too much about it.

I do agree about the irrationality point but that's been the case for a while. I did just want to comment about the idea that we should protest against the owners about transfers.

Fuck me who has said protest against the owners over transfers.

It isn't about that. We have got really good owners. It is about nudging them in the right direction. FSG are a media savvy organisation. We are the customers they want to keep us happy. Especailly now the club has paid for a new stand that we need to fill.

They need to keep us happy. It isn't about United showcasing over the hill signings.

It is about giving Klopp a squad that he can compete with. Imagine going into the latter stages of the CL with the midfield we have. 

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18179 on: Yesterday at 10:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:27:43 pm
Fuck me who has said protest against the owners over transfers.

It isn't about that. We have got really good owners. It is about nudging them in the right direction. FSG are a media savvy organisation. We are the customers they want to keep us happy. Especailly now the club has paid for a new stand that we need to fill.

They need to keep us happy. It isn't about United showcasing over the hill signings.

It is about giving Klopp a squad that he can compete with. Imagine going into the latter stages of the CL with the midfield we have. 

It sounds like you said it but I've no desire to get into an argument with you, they only ever go one way when it comes to anything about the ownership.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18180 on: Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:27:43 pm
Fuck me who has said protest against the owners over transfers.

It isn't about that. We have got really good owners. It is about nudging them in the right direction. FSG are a media savvy organisation. We are the customers they want to keep us happy. Especailly now the club has paid for a new stand that we need to fill.

They need to keep us happy. It isn't about United showcasing over the hill signings.

It is about giving Klopp a squad that he can compete with. Imagine going into the latter stages of the CL with the midfield we have.

Even jurgen klopp has finally come out and agreed we need a midfielder so all of the No we dont everything is brilliant brigade will have to admit we fucked up, my blind cat knew we needed at least 1
If not 2 Midfielders, we should never have got to this stage with the midfield options we have.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18181 on: Yesterday at 11:18:56 pm »
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18182 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm »
Please hijack Paqueta if its not already too late.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18183 on: Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm
Please hijack Paqueta if its not already too late.
Bit extreme but I like it. We can then ask West Ham for a huge ransom and use that to buy someone. get them to leave it in the third binfrom the bus shelter. No cops or else.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18184 on: Today at 01:40:12 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 01:11:23 pm
Our problems in midfield are not something that wasn't lurking in the horizon for a long time. Not moving on Ox before this summer and still counting on him is negligence. Keeping on believing that Keita will shake off his injuries and come good is quite frankly delusional. So that's two options out of 8 you can't count on for sure. These two players have not shown enough to keep on showing trust in them.

Thiago is an injury prone player, but we know what he can offer when he's fit and he delivers. These two don't. Nothing personal against them cause they both seem like good lads to have around the team. The only way you can afford a luxury like Thiago is you have durable players in the background willing to take on the mantle when he's not fit.

Unfortunately Jones is quickly falling in the injury prone category and for me this season should be make or break for him. If he's not available enough or performs well enough for us, move him on before his value plummets. We need to be more ruthless cause at the end of the day we support Liverpool Football Club and not Player x Club.

Don't really agree with much of what you have said, except perhaps that Oxlade probably doesn't have much of a future at the club.

What happens to those players is somewhat irrelevant to whether we get in a CM, because even if you sold all of them as you recommend, you'd still need to find a CM and that doesn't have much to do with them leaving. It's not a case of "there's plenty of top class CMs about but we just need to raise funds to get them". The club has shown that it is prepared to spend and buy what we need when needed, and if the right player comes along. I think it's just the case that there weren't good CM options that were realistically available to buy for us and thus we haven't got anyone in.

People are clamouring for Bellingham but I don't think he'd solve all of our problems. Whoever we got in would take time to settle in and hit top form.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18185 on: Today at 02:08:29 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 01:40:12 am
Don't really agree with much of what you have said, except perhaps that Oxlade probably doesn't have much of a future at the club.

What happens to those players is somewhat irrelevant to whether we get in a CM, because even if you sold all of them as you recommend, you'd still need to find a CM and that doesn't have much to do with them leaving. It's not a case of "there's plenty of top class CMs about but we just need to raise funds to get them". The club has shown that it is prepared to spend and buy what we need when needed, and if the right player comes along. I think it's just the case that there weren't good CM options that were realistically available to buy for us and thus we haven't got anyone in.

People are clamouring for Bellingham but I don't think he'd solve all of our problems. Whoever we got in would take time to settle in and hit top form.

Probably?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18186 on: Today at 07:51:09 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 01:40:12 am
Don't really agree with much of what you have said, except perhaps that Oxlade probably doesn't have much of a future at the club.

What happens to those players is somewhat irrelevant to whether we get in a CM, because even if you sold all of them as you recommend, you'd still need to find a CM and that doesn't have much to do with them leaving. It's not a case of "there's plenty of top class CMs about but we just need to raise funds to get them". The club has shown that it is prepared to spend and buy what we need when needed, and if the right player comes along. I think it's just the case that there weren't good CM options that were realistically available to buy for us and thus we haven't got anyone in.

People are clamouring for Bellingham but I don't think he'd solve all of our problems. Whoever we got in would take time to settle in and hit top form.

So you're telling me there isn't a midfielder in world football who's got a better injury record than Ox and who's at least on par talent wise? Ok.
