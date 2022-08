Wealth does not maintain wealth by spending their own money, that’s a given Al.



What did they do with the RedBird investment incidentally? Was our portion of it just to kick off the Annie Road expansion and maintain cashflow during COVID?



I guess it comes down to what’s yours is mine and what’s mine is mine.



We didn't get a portion. They went out and bought the Pittsburgh Penguins Ice hockey team for $900m. According to Si Hughes in the Athletic FSG are not providing a loan for the Annie Rd either. The club is financing it."FSG has invested in facilities and, after errors in the early years, hired the right manager to heave the club forward.After the main stand (minus the suggested signage) was funded through low-interest loans issued by FSG, the owners signed off (at Klopp’s suggestion) on a new training facility in Kirkby. Another new stand at the Anfield Road end of the ground will bring the capacity to 61,000 — though this is on the club’s tab, which directors say is a sign of Liverpool’s fiscal improvement."So the question if the Club is indeed paying directly for the Annie Rd then how much of an impact is that having on our transfer budget. So we can pay for ground redevelopment directly because of our fiscal improvement according to the Directors but we cannot fund a signing for a clearly creaking midfield.