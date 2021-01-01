https://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/1142227943?-19388:814



Our spending is low despite our success as is shown in the above link

......



so I dont think we are entitled in any way but I do feel that our owners are tight whether you agree of disagree is upto you, the article above shows just how little we spend on transfers its shockingly low despite record turnover.



Are you more interested in what we spend than anything else? As if spend is the true measure of a club.We know these owners won't do this (whether that's objectively right or wrong, it's still true) and we know Klopp has a distaste for it as well: this idea that spending money is the only solution to a team's problems. He stated this early on in his tenure: his disbelief that in this league everyone is obsessed by transfers and spending as opposed to finding solutions through training and development. And while the sudden explosion in the market post-Neymar meant he had to accept that 50/60/70/80m fees are the 'new normal' for fees, rendering his comment about the 90m Pogba fee obsolete, and while he openly admitted that, in his usual likeable, self-effacing fashion, he has never rowed back on the subtstance of his thesis.So we have a combination of parsimonious owners and a manager who doesn't automatically look towards spending as an answer to the team and squad's issues. And we have a very active programme of buying players at a young age to train them in Klopp's methods and style and develop them for first team contention.All these things together, combined, predict that we will not, by our very nature, be among the top spending clubs. I'm not even commenting on whether this is right or wrong, or whether I personally think it's the right way or wrong way, I'm just pointing out that it's true.The way it manifests is that we make occasional big purchases and somewhat more smaller ones (usually of young players) and that we try to sell as we buy - bearing in mind that 'sell' is just a term of convenience these days; in the modern game football clubs can no longer sell players in the accepted original meaning of that verb. But that's another subject altogether, which I've wittered on about before and probably will do again before this window shuts [/due warningYet most of our first team is still based on purchases so we do look to the market to solve our most immediate needs; it's just that we no longer spend biggish money on punts or players who are merely 'good enough'. The players we bring in tend to work (injury bad fortune aside) because they are hand-picked to be something more than just 'good enough'.If there's one motto that encapsultes our way under Klopp then it'sand you can bet your bottom dollar I'm copyrighting that!This is the context we are working with. Yet a few people seem unwilling to come to terms with it. By which I mean that you don't have to agree with it; you might personally prefer a different way of doing things. But really we do need to come to terms with the reality of it, and not keep acting surprised that the Pope is Catholic.Or, if you really find it so unbearably offensive as an operational model then maybe instead of fruitlessly moaning about it, we need to actuallly do something tangible to being about a change of ownership model. But beware what we wish for because that could very well entail a change of owners, for the worse.If we want a combination of FSG and Klopp and his development/training-focused methodology then being low on net spend tables is the "price" we have to pay for it, even if that means you get bantered by your mates for our being low spenders.None of this means that we don't need some new players, especially in midfield, or that injuries may not have made that more urgent right now. But it might explain why we may not get someone, if the right someone, for the right price - a deal that works both for the manager and for the money men - is not available or gettable right now.