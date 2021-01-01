« previous next »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 03:17:16 pm
The Yanks have got away with murder with what they have spent on players, Klopp has really kept the heat off them. We have spent less than every Big team and even Everton have layed out more net.
We are doing up The Annie Rd end but only to make them more money, David Moores used to spend money every summer and I got the feeling most of it or part of it was his own money.

Noone will come close to what Klopp has done with the money he's spent. The sooner the owners realise this the better. If they think they're the smart ones with their policies and committees they should give their heads a check cause it's all Klopp. The moment he leaves they will have to dig dip in their pockets to even compete for top 4, never mind competing for the big titles. So it's better if they spend some money now then 5x this for less returns later.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Also this has nothing to do with nationality. Plenty of other clubs don't have oil barons owners and they are backing the club just fine. Chelsea have an American owner now and he still backing the club.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 03:17:16 pm
The Yanks have got away with murder with what they have spent on players, Klopp has really kept the heat off them. We have spent less than every Big team and even Everton have layed out more net.
We are doing up The Annie Rd end but only to make them more money, David Moores used to spend money every summer and I got the feeling most of it or part of it was his own money.

And unfortunately David Moores is one of the main reasons we fell so far behind Man United and Arsenal in the 90's as we did essentially what Everton have done and failed to change and capitalise on the massive market potential in football with the Premier League. This is something we've only just caught up with now 30 years later with the current owners.

I think we need more money released by the owners if money is the reason we can't get a midfielder, but similarly I don't think we are currently with owners who are chancers and thieves and need to be driven out of our club right now. We have lived with such owners and these lot are not that.

Simply put we need midfielders, bit also considering the fact that we are the healthiest we have ever been as a club for the entirety of my 29 years on this earth, I don't think we should start protesting because we may or may not be buying midfielders
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:28:55 pm
And unfortunately David Moores is one of the main reasons we fell so far behind Man United and Arsenal in the 90's as we did essentially what Everton have done and failed to change and capitalise on the massive market potential in football with the Premier League. This is something we've only just caught up with now 30 years later with the current owners.

I think we need more money released by the owners if money is the reason we can't get a midfielder, but similarly I don't think we are currently with owners who are chancers and thieves and need to be driven out of our club right now. We have lived with such owners and these lot are not that.

Simply put we need midfielders, bit also considering the fact that we are the healthiest we have ever been as a club for the entirety of my 29 years on this earth, I don't think we should start protesting because we may or may not be buying midfielders
Yep. I've got no problem with the club being self-sufficient (owner mistakes have been more stuff around non-playing matters, like ESL, furlough etc.) - but sometimes you need a credit card to meet an urgent need.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 03:28:26 pm
Also this has nothing to do with nationality. Plenty of other clubs don't have oil barons owners and they are backing the club just fine. Chelsea have an American owner now and he still backing the club.

In his first summer in charge - everyone knew what he would do.

In the first summer with Hicks and Gillet we bought Torres, we were seemingly backed. See how that turned out. Not saying Chelsea's man will be that but in the first window of a new owner it's incredibly hard to say "See he spends big, he will always spend big"
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:31:08 pm
In his first summer in charge - everyone knew what he would do.

In the first summer with Hicks and Gillet we bought Torres, we were seemingly backed. See how that turned out. Not saying Chelsea's man will be that but in the first window of a new owner it's incredibly hard to say "See he spends big, he will always spend big"
In our case, we have more than enough FFP to invest in our team. It's better and easier to strengthen when you're on top. See what teams like Arsenal and Man Utd have spent to get back into the Champions League and win big trophies.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:30:54 pm
Yep. I've got no problem with the club being self-sufficient (owner mistakes have been more stuff around non-playing matters, like ESL, furlough etc.) - but sometimes you need a credit card to meet an urgent need.

Absolutely. I feel if we don't buy a midfielder we shouldn't be losing our mind, calling them bad, say we need someone else, call them thieves. Call it a mistake and hope it doesn't cost us too dearly

If it continues then yeah maybe then get angry at the ownership as a whole.

But at the moment despite mistakes these are by leaps and bounds, by fucking miles, the best owners I have seen at this club. That's not sucking up to them that's just an objective fact - I don't know for sure if we can do better or not but we can do significantly worse, because we have seen significantly worse not too long ago
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:33:14 pm
It isn't really. That was my initial thought a few weeks ago as to why we might be looking to shift one or two before bringing in new players.

But we currently have 22 'senior' players, i.e. 22 or older at the start of the season. Jones is 22 during the season. Those 22 players includes Phillips, who is probably the player we can sell with least impact to the squad and (you'd think) there'd be some moderate interest from lower-mid table clubs before the deadline. Selling Phillips would leave us with 9 defenders, including Ramsay and van Den Berg, which should be enough.

Upfront, we've got 5 senior players plus Carvalho and maybe Elliott. If he's ever fit again, we know Klopp is prepared to use Ox as much as a wide option than as a central midfielder. But you could certainly argue we need another forward. I think it's less pressing than a midfielder (though we actually have more of those), but a longer injury crisis upfront could also leave us dangerously thinly spread.

Six senior midfielders, plus Jones and Elliott (and maybe Carvalho). Three of them over 30, the others will be 28, 29 and 29 by season's end. The player usually available more than any other is the oldest, and least comfortable central midfielder. Three of them qualify as properly 'injury prone'. The other two - the possible 6's - have increasingly had minor issues in recent seasons and looked fatigued at times. Jones is young enough that he might turn out not to be injury prone, but there have been a worrying number so far.

Long story short - if we had unlimited money, the squad could comfortably take another 3 or 4 players (ideally, 22-26 year olds), without selling anyone other than Phillips. If we miraculously sold Keita and Ox, we could add another couple to that. We don't want or need quite that many - and we don't want to completely block progression for Jones, Elliott, Carvalho - but the squad could certainly take an extra midfielder and an extra forward, on top of the numbers we have now. Ideally, there'd be an extra body in midfield plus an upgrade on Ox, probably, of the two.



I disagree a bit of that. For me, Elliott and Jones are proper options for our team, regardless of age. Now, I wouldn't have too many of those, but you should really have some of those in the squad.

In midfield we have 8 options for 3 positions. Even 6 for 3 positions is a lot but its certainly bloated when 6 of those (Ox, Thiago, Fab, Keita, Henderson, Milner) are earning 100k or more. To me that feels far too bloated because many of those were bought for big money. Really we should have about 4 or 5 really key, reliable starters with a couple of youngsters in there.

For me we need to get back to a more slimmed down, reliable bunch of players.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:34:19 pm
In our case, we have more than enough FFP to invest in our team. It's better and easier to strengthen when you're on top. See what teams like Arsenal and Man Utd to get back into the Champions League and win big trophies.

I agree this summer at least there should be more investment.

That doesn't mean that Chelsea's current owner is the ultimate ideal and always going to spend £400 million a summer. Also doesn't mean that we have to get protesting for an owner like Bohly or Villa's owner, or Leicester owner who ironically enough was the poster child for our ideal owner other than FSG last summer, and now they aren't buying anyone because they sold no one, so no one here mentions them anymore.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:36:31 pm
I disagree a bit of that. For me, Elliott and Jones are proper options for our team, regardless of age. Now, I wouldn't have too many of those, but you should really have some of those in the squad.

In midfield we have 8 options for 3 positions. Even 6 for 3 positions is a lot but its certainly bloated when 6 of those (Ox, Thiago, Fab, Keita, Henderson, Milner) are earning 100k or more. To me that feels far too bloated because many of those were bought for big money. Really we should have about 4 or 5 really key, reliable starters with a couple of youngsters in there.

For me we need to get back to a more slimmed down, reliable bunch of players.
I agree, as a general principle and over the long term. The point was about where we are now. Part of the reason we have a midfield with bloated wages is that the age profile is too old - apart from maybe Milner's reduced contract, we're paying peak contracts for several players who are on their way out of their peak, or are rarely available. But we're not going to fix that problem this summer. We might go a long way to fixing it next summer, but that doesn't help us right now.

(The point about U21s wasn't that they can't contribute, but that they don't take up squad registration spots).
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:54:11 pm
Considering how cheap they bought the club for and the club value now with the success we had we should have a bigger budget available. They are not angels like what some people think and personally I think they should have done better commercially and should be more flexible but still I wouldn't want other owners than them even if they don't make money available to bring a midfielder now, yes they are lucky to have Klopp but also we are lucky to have them because they are doing the right things for the long term health of the club.

Having said that Klopp also takes part of the blame regarding the midfield. He shouldn't have kept AOC and Naby this long or bought Thiago with the injury record he had. Anyhow whatever happens I am sure it will be a positive season we just need a little bit of luck with injuries and if not still we will learn alot from it.

They can drive you up the wall but the alternative is a nation state onwership or some dodgy oligarch, especially with what it takes now to own a club of Liverpool's size. Perhaps another wet-behind-the ears American sports franchise owner like Boehly or a leveraged buy out pouring debt on to the club like the Glazers.

Levy at Spurs, Kroenke at Arsenal also had plenty of critics over the years and have both had a spell out the CL (or trophy droughts) down to their own fuzzy thinking and poor decision making at times.

It's easy to look at what other clubs are spending and feel cheated but I don't want us to be showered in oil money either. It's just where I wish we'd speculate a bit more on transfers, when we have it's how we've generated future transfer revenue anyway.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:28:55 pm
And unfortunately David Moores is one of the main reasons we fell so far behind Man United and Arsenal in the 90's as we did essentially what Everton have done and failed to change and capitalise on the massive market potential in football with the Premier League. This is something we've only just caught up with now 30 years later with the current owners.

I think we need more money released by the owners if money is the reason we can't get a midfielder, but similarly I don't think we are currently with owners who are chancers and thieves and need to be driven out of our club right now. We have lived with such owners and these lot are not that.

Simply put we need midfielders, bit also considering the fact that we are the healthiest we have ever been as a club for the entirety of my 29 years on this earth, I don't think we should start protesting because we may or may not be buying midfielders

FSG have been left playing catch up off the pitch, having to build and finance two new stands over the last 5-10 years (and a new training ground). That's not helped transfer budgets along with a pandemic, although clubs like Spurs in a similar position have found a way.

The Anny Road was only rebuilt barely 20 years ago but was such a botched job and the ultimate pay cheap pay twice.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:36:31 pm
I disagree a bit of that. For me, Elliott and Jones are proper options for our team, regardless of age. Now, I wouldn't have too many of those, but you should really have some of those in the squad.

In midfield we have 8 options for 3 positions. Even 6 for 3 positions is a lot but its certainly bloated when 6 of those (Ox, Thiago, Fab, Keita, Henderson, Milner) are earning 100k or more. To me that feels far too bloated because many of those were bought for big money. Really we should have about 4 or 5 really key, reliable starters with a couple of youngsters in there.

For me we need to get back to a more slimmed down, reliable bunch of players.

A while back I said Kieta would never make it at this club and many argued and thought he would, when he went down holding his head and rolling around like a Gobshite after not being touched was the final straw for me. I like Jones but he needs to get a move on and knuckle down and he is starting to get injured far too much for someone so young, Christ if I had his chance..
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:47:16 pm
They can drive you up the wall but the alternative is a nation state onwership or some dodgy oligarch, especially with what it takes now to own a club of Liverpool's size. Perhaps another wet-behind-the ears American sports franchise owner like Boehly or a leveraged buy out pouring debt on to the club like the Glazers.

Levy at Spurs, Kroenke at Arsenal also had plenty of critics over the years and have both had a spell out the CL (or trophy droughts) down to their own fuzzy thinking and poor decision making at times.

It's easy to look at what other clubs are spending and feel cheated but I don't want us to be showered in oil money either.

That's it ultimately. You look at Arsenal who is being used as an example of good ownership spending because they seemingly spent well this summer, but then that ignores the past decade or so of chasing after bad money and poor decision.

You look at Levy who for the longest while was tight as fucking anything and is seemingly now pilling in the debt in his club.

Glazers who up until 2 days ago was set to have massive mass protest from admittedly a group of spoiled brats.

Even Chelsea's new owner is hard to say because it is the honeymoon period of first transfer window, and it's looking like purchases made are going to be wild and foolish for big money.

Villa's owners are sometimes shown and non-petrostate billionaires who could be a good example of owners, but you then look at Villa who spent relatively big for no real return.

You have the likes of Moshiri who is made and wasted all the money/lost all the money through sanctions. Leicester who seemed good but when you actually look is sell to buy. Everyone else is good smaller club business but nothing for a top 6 club.

While there are faults, in the PL at least I don't think you get a better owner than FSG other than Oil States or Oligarchs which I don't want. They improved every aspect of the club to be a great modern football club business.

Just they need to spend more money right now, they really do. We desperately need midfielders
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 03:17:16 pm
The Yanks have got away with murder with what they have spent on players, Klopp has really kept the heat off them. We have spent less than every Big team and even Everton have layed out more net.
We are doing up The Annie Rd end but only to make them more money, David Moores used to spend money every summer and I got the feeling most of it or part of it was his own money.

In the last 5 years we have spent less net than

Arsenal. £440mil.
Aston Villa  £248mil
Chelsea  £322mil
Wolves. £248mil
West Ham. £317mil
Spurs.  £286mil
Newcastle. £253mil
Man Utd. £461mil
Man City gazillions

And since the 19/20 season our nets spends are as follow (according to transfermarker).  LAST 4 SEASONS

19/20                20/21.               21/22.             22/23
+£30.69mil.      -£60.17mil.        -£51.71mil.      -£4.59mil

So in the last 4 years we have a net spend of £85.78mil which equals £21.43mil per year now if anyone thinks we can keep competing with Man City, Real Madrid, PSG with that your a lot more optimistic than me, for gods sake nottingham forest spent nearly double this season than weve spent in the previous 4, and thats at a time where we have reached 2 champions league finals and earned a reported £200mil in doing so, and yet despite that we have spent £21mil for the last 4 years I cant work it out.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:34:51 pm
Absolutely. I feel if we don't buy a midfielder we shouldn't be losing our mind, calling them bad, say we need someone else, call them thieves. Call it a mistake and hope it doesn't cost us too dearly

If it continues then yeah maybe then get angry at the ownership as a whole.

But at the moment despite mistakes these are by leaps and bounds, by fucking miles, the best owners I have seen at this club. That's not sucking up to them that's just an objective fact - I don't know for sure if we can do better or not but we can do significantly worse, because we have seen significantly worse not too long ago
Yeah all well and good although if we had bought a good defender at the beginning of the January window ( you know which one) we may well have gone on to win the title.
Lets hope not buying a midfielder or two now doesnt have a similar impact on this season. 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
If you look at the age of all our midfielders, you can easily see where the problem is:

Milner 36
Henderson 31
Thiago 31
Oxlade Chamberlain 29
Fabinho 28
Keita 27
Curtis Jones - 21
Harvey Elliot - 19
Tyler Morton -19
Bajectic - 17

Look at the age gap of Keita and Jones. And if you probably looked at minutes played, you'd probably see Harvey Elliot and jones has more minutes played than players above them. If anything, the young ones have played too much.

When we got rid of Wijnaldum, we didnt replace him with a similar player at all, in fact, did we even replace him? Thiago? Keita? None have the speed and agility of Wijnaldum. I'm not saying we miss Wijnaldum, it was time for him to be refreshed with new blood, and it didnt happen.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 03:54:47 pm
A while back I said Kieta would never make it at this club and many argued and thought he would, when he went down holding his head and rolling around like a Gobshite after not being touched was the final straw for me. I like Jones but he needs to get a move on and knuckle down and he is starting to get injured far too much for someone so young, Christ if I had his chance..
You're BLAMING Curtis for getting injured? Baffling.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 05:20:29 pm
If you look at the age of all our midfielders, you can easily see where the problem is:

Milner 36
Henderson 31
Thiago 31
Oxlade Chamberlain 29
Fabinho 28
Keita 27
Curtis Jones - 21
Harvey Elliot - 19
Tyler Morton -19
Bajectic - 17

Look at the age gap of Keita and Jones. And if you probably looked at minutes played, you'd probably see Harvey Elliot and jones has more minutes played than players above them. If anything, the young ones have played too much.

When we got rid of Wijnaldum, we didnt replace him with a similar player at all, in fact, did we even replace him? Thiago? Keita? None have the speed and agility of Wijnaldum. I'm not saying we miss Wijnaldum, it was time for him to be refreshed with new blood, and it didnt happen.

It's ultimately a result of:

Not moving players on sooner who could be replaced (specifically Ox and Keita). Even Milner if it was at the expense of getting someone else in. I was happy for him to sign the deal but not at the expense of refreshing the midfield.

Signings not working out: Keita and Ox would be the heart of our midfield now if the signings had worked. You can never get every signing right (it seems like we have to) but it comes back to the first point above of cutting your losses, as we did with Benteke or Carroll. if Ox and Keita work out then that's two players in their peak years, rather than a midfield of kids and 30-somethings.

Not investing. I agreed with the decision over not giving Wijnaldum the contract he wanted on the assumption we'd replace him with a 20-something player, as you can't have 4 or 5 midfielders over 30 growing old together (we already have 3). We were complacent/unwilling to spend and didn't. We've then doubled down on that this summer.

Not refreshing the squad this summer - specifically midfield - after the exertions of last season and the age profile.

A week left of the window and it's salvageable but like at the end of the January 2021 window, we don't want to be operating on the backfoot or in a panic. We like careful negotiations (i.e. Thiago/Nunez) and taking our time and sticking to valuations. This time of the window is silly season and we like getting business done early.



Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 05:20:29 pm
If you look at the age of all our midfielders, you can easily see where the problem is:

Milner 36
Henderson 31
Thiago 31
Oxlade Chamberlain 29
Fabinho 28
Keita 27
Curtis Jones - 21
Harvey Elliot - 19
Tyler Morton -19
Bajectic - 17

Look at the age gap of Keita and Jones. And if you probably looked at minutes played, you'd probably see Harvey Elliot and jones has more minutes played than players above them. If anything, the young ones have played too much.

When we got rid of Wijnaldum, we didnt replace him with a similar player at all, in fact, did we even replace him? Thiago? Keita? None have the speed and agility of Wijnaldum. I'm not saying we miss Wijnaldum, it was time for him to be refreshed with new blood, and it didnt happen.

I honestly believed that Thiago was indeed Gini's replacement, and it signaled an intent to upgrade the technical ability of our midfield. Just didn't expect him to be on the sidelines so often. The age profiles of the midfield core is damning though.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 05:45:32 pm
I honestly believed that Thiago was indeed Gini's replacement, and it signaled an intent to upgrade the technical ability of our midfield. Just didn't expect him to be on the sidelines so often. The age profiles of the midfield core is damning though.

Well that was a stupid plan then. Not exactly unknown how fragile Thiago is.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:22:35 pm
In the last 5 years we have spent less net than

Arsenal. £440mil.
Aston Villa  £248mil
Chelsea  £322mil
Wolves. £248mil
West Ham. £317mil
Spurs.  £286mil
Newcastle. £253mil
Man Utd. £461mil
Man City gazillions

And since the 19/20 season our nets spends are as follow (according to transfermarker).  LAST 4 SEASONS

19/20                20/21.               21/22.             22/23
+£30.69mil.      -£60.17mil.        -£51.71mil.      -£4.59mil

So in the last 4 years we have a net spend of £85.78mil which equals £21.43mil per year now if anyone thinks we can keep competing with Man City, Real Madrid, PSG with that your a lot more optimistic than me, for gods sake nottingham forest spent nearly double this season than weve spent in the previous 4, and thats at a time where we have reached 2 champions league finals and earned a reported £200mil in doing so, and yet despite that we have spent £21mil for the last 4 years I cant work it out.

Think FSG has pumped a lot of money into the club infrastructure, not sure why people keep neglecting to mention that. Sure, there is a ROI element involved in them, but they are interest free loans from FSG, which I think cant be discounted.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:32:19 pm
Think FSG has pumped a lot of money into the club infrastructure, not sure why people keep neglecting to mention that. Sure, there is a ROI element involved in them, but they are interest free loans from FSG, which I think cant be discounted.

I struggle to give credit to interest free loans when they got the club for £300mil and a few years later its reportedly worth £5 billion, without klopp working miracles which I hope continue but we will run out of them soon, the simple fact is spending £21 mil Per season for the last four season will catch up With us and if teams like city, Utd, Newcastle, arsenal, Chelsea, spurs continue to spend 5-10 times more
Than us each window this will only go one way.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:32:19 pm
Think FSG has pumped a lot of money into the club infrastructure, not sure why people keep neglecting to mention that. Sure, there is a ROI element involved in them, but they are interest free loans from FSG, which I think cant be discounted.
Interest-free loans that have increased the club's value ten-fold? It's not like they are not gaining. Our net spend won't have us competing in the medium term.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 06:37:32 pm
I struggle to give credit to interest free loans when they got the club for £300mil and a few years later its reportedly worth £5 billion, without klopp working miracles which I hope continue but we will run out of them soon, the simple fact is spending £21 mil Per season for the last four season will catch up With us and if teams like city, Utd, Newcastle, arsenal, Chelsea, spurs continue to spend 5-10 times more
Than us each window this will only go one way.

You know the £1 billion that Chelsea got from their ex-Russian owner were also all interest free loans? In fact, generally speaking very few owners actually give money to the clubs they own with no strings attached. Generally they all become debt on the clubs balance sheet.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:27:32 pm
You're BLAMING Curtis for getting injured? Baffling.

He is reported to be ill not injured and there are reports of him abroad. There was also a mystery of him being injured last season with a scratched eye, I said before the lad needs to knuckle down. He hasn't progressed since he came on the scene and although he hasn't had many chances he needs to take his chance with both feet.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:22:35 pm
In the last 5 years we have spent less net than

Arsenal. £440mil.
Aston Villa  £248mil
Chelsea  £322mil
Wolves. £248mil
West Ham. £317mil
Spurs.  £286mil
Newcastle. £253mil
Man Utd. £461mil
Man City gazillions

And since the 19/20 season our nets spends are as follow (according to transfermarker).  LAST 4 SEASONS

19/20                20/21.               21/22.             22/23
+£30.69mil.      -£60.17mil.        -£51.71mil.      -£4.59mil

So in the last 4 years we have a net spend of £85.78mil which equals £21.43mil per year now if anyone thinks we can keep competing with Man City, Real Madrid, PSG with that your a lot more optimistic than me, for gods sake nottingham forest spent nearly double this season than weve spent in the previous 4, and thats at a time where we have reached 2 champions league finals and earned a reported £200mil in doing so, and yet despite that we have spent £21mil for the last 4 years I cant work it out.



Thanks, worse than I thought..
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 05:20:29 pm
If you look at the age of all our midfielders, you can easily see where the problem is:

Milner 36
Henderson 31
Thiago 31
Oxlade Chamberlain 29
Fabinho 28
Keita 27
Curtis Jones - 21
Harvey Elliot - 19
Tyler Morton -19
Bajectic - 17

Look at the age gap of Keita and Jones. And if you probably looked at minutes played, you'd probably see Harvey Elliot and jones has more minutes played than players above them. If anything, the young ones have played too much.

When we got rid of Wijnaldum, we didnt replace him with a similar player at all, in fact, did we even replace him? Thiago? Keita? None have the speed and agility of Wijnaldum. I'm not saying we miss Wijnaldum, it was time for him to be refreshed with new blood, and it didnt happen.
Its not the ages , its the injury record. Theres just too many who are constantly injured and contributing nothing. They should be moved on, yeah maybe Its sad for the players but they are multi millionaires so its not like they would be down the job centre. The club has to come first when it becomes clear that the situation is not going to change.
