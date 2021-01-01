If you look at the age of all our midfielders, you can easily see where the problem is:



Milner 36

Henderson 31

Thiago 31

Oxlade Chamberlain 29

Fabinho 28

Keita 27

Curtis Jones - 21

Harvey Elliot - 19

Tyler Morton -19

Bajectic - 17



Look at the age gap of Keita and Jones. And if you probably looked at minutes played, you'd probably see Harvey Elliot and jones has more minutes played than players above them. If anything, the young ones have played too much.



When we got rid of Wijnaldum, we didnt replace him with a similar player at all, in fact, did we even replace him? Thiago? Keita? None have the speed and agility of Wijnaldum. I'm not saying we miss Wijnaldum, it was time for him to be refreshed with new blood, and it didnt happen.



It's ultimately a result of:Not moving players on sooner who could be replaced (specifically Ox and Keita). Even Milner if it was at the expense of getting someone else in. I was happy for him to sign the deal but not at the expense of refreshing the midfield.Signings not working out: Keita and Ox would be the heart of our midfield now if the signings had worked. You can never get every signing right (it seems like we have to) but it comes back to the first point above of cutting your losses, as we did with Benteke or Carroll. if Ox and Keita work out then that's two players in their peak years, rather than a midfield of kids and 30-somethings.Not investing. I agreed with the decision over not giving Wijnaldum the contract he wanted on the assumption we'd replace him with a 20-something player, as you can't have 4 or 5 midfielders over 30 growing old together (we already have 3). We were complacent/unwilling to spend and didn't. We've then doubled down on that this summer.Not refreshing the squad this summer - specifically midfield - after the exertions of last season and the age profile.A week left of the window and it's salvageable but like at the end of the January 2021 window, we don't want to be operating on the backfoot or in a panic. We like careful negotiations (i.e. Thiago/Nunez) and taking our time and sticking to valuations. This time of the window is silly season and we like getting business done early.