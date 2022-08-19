« previous next »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:35:10 am
It's doubly confusing by the fact as well that, with an ageing midfield that played more games last year than ever in such a condensed season, going into another condensed with season with a shorter pre-season than usual, we didn't think increased injuries or fatigue would be an issue and seemingly decided against freshening it up.

In hindsight (3 games in), seems madness.

Considering they looked absolutely hammered towards the end of lst season, it shouldn't have been a great shock!

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
This isnt the first time we have had a massive injury list. Are we just unlucky? Do we just have far too many injury prone players? Is it something to do with the training? (Unlikely)
It is time now to be ruthless. Keita and Ox should be gone, even if its on frees to free up their wages- were not going to get much for either of them now anyway. The situation in midfield is not going to improve this season. Fabino will hopefully get his form back but Thiago is never playing a full season, Hendo has been great but is evidently slowing down and is technically limited at times. Elliot is good but still learning and Jones seems to be missing as much as anyone lately. Then there is Ox and Keita.
Weve gone as far as we can with the current midfield and if we dont invest now were going to have these issues for the rest of the season.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 09:27:33 am
Barella is miles ahead of Bellingham at the moment but he's of course 6 years older than him. Do we go for the finished product or do we go for the prospect? I think that the 22-24 year old players was the sweet spot for us to be honest. I remember the same thing under Rafa too. Players under that age are usually too expensive and the price based on their potential rather than current ability. I have watched some youtube compilations of Kone after someone mentioned him on here and he seems exactly what we need. He looks a bit like Camavinga, which would have been another excellent purchase.

Barella is my dream signing but I honestly think we need 3 midfield signings and 1 forward as come the end of the season ox keita firmino can all leave on free transfers and milner will be 37 and thats not including 32 year old hendo and 31 year old thiago. What worries me is FSG have never let us spend without selling but this mess is beyond balanced books with are looking at a £200-£300 of investment needed will FSG do that absolutely no chance.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Just seen an article in the Echo that Dortmund 'are interested in signing Keita'. As much as I would like to believe that that is true, is it just me who thinks that the Echo is now just another media outlet drumming up speculation, and as bad as all the rest of the dross?

Getting rid of Keita in this window would give me great pleasure as it would mean that we are absolutely guaranteed to be bringing in fresh - and more reliable - legs in our midfield. Sadly though, I think it is just a case of this rag just inventing rubbish as click bait.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 10:01:38 am
Just seen an article in the Echo that Dortmund 'are interested in signing Keita'. As much as I would like to believe that that is true, is it just me who thinks that the Echo is now just another media outlet drumming up speculation, and as bad as all the rest of the dross?

Getting rid of Keita in this window would give me great pleasure as it would mean that we are absolutely guaranteed to be bringing in fresh - and more reliable - legs in our midfield. Sadly though, I think it is just a case of this rag just inventing rubbish as click bait.

Have you just realised that? They are all about clicks. They are using Bellingham to get fans excited. They did the same with Mbappe as well and what made it clear it was cynical was that the journalists for that paper would appear and slag off fans thinking we should sign Mbappe.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:06:30 am
Have you just realised that? They are all about clicks. They are using Bellingham to get fans excited. They did the same with Mbappe as well and what made it clear it was cynical was that the journalists for that paper would appear and slag off fans thinking we should sign Mbappe.

Not really - have thought this to be the case for a while. A great shame, because some of my earliest memories as a Liverpool supporter was sitting at the feet of my father as a youngster in South Africa waiting for my turn to read 'the pink paper' which had arrived, rolled up in a paper sleeve, after being shipped from England. In those days, it was a 'proper' newspaper.

I guess just another example of how the world has changed.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 10:31:26 am
Not really - have thought this to be the case for a while. A great shame, because some of my earliest memories as a Liverpool supporter was sitting at the feet of my father as a youngster in South Africa waiting for my turn to read 'the pink paper' which had arrived, rolled up in a paper sleeve, after being shipped from England. In those days, it was a 'proper' newspaper.

I guess just another example of how the world has changed.
The Echo has been a rag for decades now, they lost any insider access to the club during Houlliers reign I think.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:01:02 am
Barella is my dream signing but I honestly think we need 3 midfield signings and 1 forward as come the end of the season ox keita firmino can all leave on free transfers and milner will be 37 and thats not including 32 year old hendo and 31 year old thiago. What worries me is FSG have never let us spend without selling but this mess is beyond balanced books with are looking at a £200-£300 of investment needed will FSG do that absolutely no chance.

I think 2 would be enough for next summer as Ox doesn't really contribute anything. Hendo will take Milner's place in the squad and we'll get a replacement for Hendo in the starting eleven and one for Keita. Depending on the budget we will get one for Firmino. The only way I can see us getting a replacement for Firmino as well is if we get one of the three signings on a free. There are a lot of good players on a free next summer yet again and I'm surprised that considering our budget and our success on the free agents market that we don't dip in this market more. Milner and Matip have been mainstays for us in the team and both of them have come on a free. We need to be more flexible/intelligent in our dealings as our budget is not unlimited. Same thing should apply when letting players leave on a free.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 10:37:48 am
I think 2 would be enough for next summer as Ox doesn't really contribute anything. Hendo will take Milner's place in the squad and we'll get a replacement for Hendo in the starting eleven and one for Keita. Depending on the budget we will get one for Firmino. The only way I can see us getting a replacement for Firmino as well is if we get one of the three signings on a free. There are a lot of good players on a free next summer yet again and I'm surprised that considering our budget and our success on the free agents market that we don't dip in this market more. Milner and Matip have been mainstays for us in the team and both of them have come on a free. We need to be more flexible/intelligent in our dealings as our budget is not unlimited. Same thing should apply when letting players leave on a free.

Theres no such thing as a free transfer.

Big signing on fee and salary are required.
« Reply #17969 on: Today at 10:55:42 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 10:48:57 am
Theres no such thing as a free transfer.

Big signing on fee and salary are required.

I knew this was coming. We don't do free transfers yet our agent fees are always amongst the highest. Do you think that normal transfers don't get large signing on fees and large salaries?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:36:39 am
The Echo has been a rag for decades now, they lost any insider access to the club during Houlliers reign I think.

Houllier and Benitez wouldn't deal with Bascombe.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:58:19 am
This isnt the first time we have had a massive injury list. Are we just unlucky? Do we just have far too many injury prone players? Is it something to do with the training? (Unlikely)
It is time now to be ruthless. Keita and Ox should be gone, even if its on frees to free up their wages- were not going to get much for either of them now anyway. The situation in midfield is not going to improve this season. Fabino will hopefully get his form back but Thiago is never playing a full season, Hendo has been great but is evidently slowing down and is technically limited at times. Elliot is good but still learning and Jones seems to be missing as much as anyone lately. Then there is Ox and Keita.
Weve gone as far as we can with the current midfield and if we dont invest now were going to have these issues for the rest of the season.

we do have some talented kids - but now we are on the back foot and I do think we just need some experienced legs to get us through this season.
I cannot believe we put all our eggs  in the Touchemeni basket and next season in the Belligham basket.
Surely we have some alternatives - although it would be have been nice to have had them on board 6 weeks ago.

I am hopeful that the Ward/Klopp and FSG will try do something before end of transfer window. Let us see
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on August 19, 2022, 02:41:02 pm
As I said Donkey lad, there's no doubting how rational and seemingly sensible the points are that you are making. It's simply that the same players powered the team to achieving amazing heights last season and they are only marginally older so if Jurgen and his staff felt or still feel that we're desperately in need of being revitalized/reinforced from outside in order to maintain those same levels then I'm confident that something will be done. If Jurgen doesn't feel that way then I think with his microscopic insight into what is and isn't needed we just have to back his judgement and not keep thinking that from our remote perspective we actually know better than him and his staff what is or isn't needed.

Speaking for myself , I'd absolutely fucking love it if we signed another robust, jet heeled, tough tackling, goal scoring midfielder before the window closes. But if we don't then I trust 100% that there are sound reasons for not doing so that only the proximity and close insight of Jurgen and his team into what we do and don't need to achieve our goals can accurately and reliably assess.

Got to say I've changed on my highlighted stance since Jurgen's ambiguous interview last week and the performance of the makeshift midfield against United and the almost farcical ongoing Keita situation. I think Jurgen may have done too.

Whilst before I was merely "wishing" for the club to bring in a reliable midfield option, I now don't think we have any other choice if we still want to compete at the top table but to bring in at least one decent calibre reliable footballer for the midfield. My gut hunch is that Jurgen and the club simply have to be viewing this situation along the same lines.

The frailty/unreliability of the so called "cavalry" we hope to return over the next few weeks, any one of whom can be said to be liable to break down again at any time, plus the very imminent increased playing demands don't really leave much other option for the club if they wish to maintain recent levels.

So, fair play to those who were arguing this standpoint all along. I think you've been proven correct.  The faith of Jurgen and the likes of myself in the reliability of what we already had sufficing until we get the right man/men next summer does seem to have been somewhat overly optimistic and misplaced in this particular instance. The past few weeks post the complacency that abounded following the despatching of City in the Charity Shield seems to have laid bare this new dawning reality.

The club has gotten away with their sort of sensibly frugal long term approach in the past and it's paid off so fair play to them for that. But this time really does seem like a bridge to far. We now surely do need an immediate injection of vitality and reliability in our engine room.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 10:37:48 am
I think 2 would be enough for next summer as Ox doesn't really contribute anything. Hendo will take Milner's place in the squad and we'll get a replacement for Hendo in the starting eleven and one for Keita. Depending on the budget we will get one for Firmino. The only way I can see us getting a replacement for Firmino as well is if we get one of the three signings on a free. There are a lot of good players on a free next summer yet again and I'm surprised that considering our budget and our success on the free agents market that we don't dip in this market more. Milner and Matip have been mainstays for us in the team and both of them have come on a free. We need to be more flexible/intelligent in our dealings as our budget is not unlimited. Same thing should apply when letting players leave on a free.

I would be over the moon with 2 signings but from
All the rumours it doesnt seem we will sign anyone this window which is a scarey thought.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:59 am
We have an absolutely massive squad and I would say, quite a bloated one. The midfield is a bit of a mess and I know thats a controversial take considering we almost won the lot last season. But it is the case that we should have changed it around.
It isn't really. That was my initial thought a few weeks ago as to why we might be looking to shift one or two before bringing in new players.

But we currently have 22 'senior' players, i.e. 22 or older at the start of the season. Jones is 22 during the season. Those 22 players includes Phillips, who is probably the player we can sell with least impact to the squad and (you'd think) there'd be some moderate interest from lower-mid table clubs before the deadline. Selling Phillips would leave us with 9 defenders, including Ramsay and van Den Berg, which should be enough.

Upfront, we've got 5 senior players plus Carvalho and maybe Elliott. If he's ever fit again, we know Klopp is prepared to use Ox as much as a wide option than as a central midfielder. But you could certainly argue we need another forward. I think it's less pressing than a midfielder (though we actually have more of those), but a longer injury crisis upfront could also leave us dangerously thinly spread.

Six senior midfielders, plus Jones and Elliott (and maybe Carvalho). Three of them over 30, the others will be 28, 29 and 29 by season's end. The player usually available more than any other is the oldest, and least comfortable central midfielder. Three of them qualify as properly 'injury prone'. The other two - the possible 6's - have increasingly had minor issues in recent seasons and looked fatigued at times. Jones is young enough that he might turn out not to be injury prone, but there have been a worrying number so far.

Long story short - if we had unlimited money, the squad could comfortably take another 3 or 4 players (ideally, 22-26 year olds), without selling anyone other than Phillips. If we miraculously sold Keita and Ox, we could add another couple to that. We don't want or need quite that many - and we don't want to completely block progression for Jones, Elliott, Carvalho - but the squad could certainly take an extra midfielder and an extra forward, on top of the numbers we have now. Ideally, there'd be an extra body in midfield plus an upgrade on Ox, probably, of the two.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:33:14 pm
It isn't really. That was my initial thought a few weeks ago as to why we might be looking to shift one or two before bringing in new players.

But we currently have 22 'senior' players, i.e. 22 or older at the start of the season. Jones is 22 during the season. Those 22 players includes Phillips, who is probably the player we can sell with least impact to the squad and (you'd think) there'd be some moderate interest from lower-mid table clubs before the deadline. Selling Phillips would leave us with 9 defenders, including Ramsay and van Den Berg, which should be enough.

Upfront, we've got 5 senior players plus Carvalho and maybe Elliott. If he's ever fit again, we know Klopp is prepared to use Ox as much as a wide option than as a central midfielder. But you could certainly argue we need another forward. I think it's less pressing than a midfielder (though we actually have more of those), but a longer injury crisis upfront could also leave us dangerously thinly spread.

Six senior midfielders, plus Jones and Elliott (and maybe Carvalho). Three of them over 30, the others will be 28, 29 and 29 by season's end. The player usually available more than any other is the oldest, and least comfortable central midfielder. Three of them qualify as properly 'injury prone'. The other two - the possible 6's - have increasingly had minor issues in recent seasons and looked fatigued at times. Jones is young enough that he might turn out not to be injury prone, but there have been a worrying number so far.

Long story short - if we had unlimited money, the squad could comfortably take another 3 or 4 players (ideally, 22-26 year olds), without selling anyone other than Phillips. If we miraculously sold Keita and Ox, we could add another couple to that. We don't want or need quite that many - and we don't want to completely block progression for Jones, Elliott, Carvalho - but the squad could certainly take an extra midfielder and an extra forward, on top of the numbers we have now. Ideally, there'd be an extra body in midfield plus an upgrade on Ox, probably, of the two.



As I said just above I don't think it's a question of can we afford to bring in a reliable decent calibre midfielder this window. For the reasons I stated above I think it's a case of can we afford not to do so if we want maintain our recent levels. I'll be very surprised if the club and particularly Jurgen aren't feeling the same. Sure the squad as a whole may be a bit bloated as you say but the unreliability of so many of that bloated squad surely means in stark immediate terms that needs must.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:44:28 pm
As I said just above I don't think it's a question of can we afford to bring in a reliable decent calibre midfielder this window. For the reasons I stated above I think it's a case of can we afford not to do so if we want maintain our recent levels. I'll be very surprised if the club and particularly Jurgen aren't feeling the same. Sure the squad as a whole may be a bit bloated as you say but the unreliability of so many of that bloated squad surely means in stark immediate terms that needs must.
Yep, I think we can gamble on the forwards - though there'll be some "I told you so" if we get a couple of significant injuries. I agree with you though, I've belatedly come round to the "we need a midfielder now" camp, even if we can't sell anyone - and even if it means dipping into next year's Bellingham fund.
