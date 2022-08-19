We have an absolutely massive squad and I would say, quite a bloated one. The midfield is a bit of a mess and I know thats a controversial take considering we almost won the lot last season. But it is the case that we should have changed it around.



It isn't really. That was my initial thought a few weeks ago as to why we might be looking to shift one or two before bringing in new players.But we currently have 22 'senior' players, i.e. 22 or older at the start of the season. Jones is 22 during the season. Those 22 players includes Phillips, who is probably the player we can sell with least impact to the squad and (you'd think) there'd be some moderate interest from lower-mid table clubs before the deadline. Selling Phillips would leave us with 9 defenders, including Ramsay and van Den Berg, which should be enough.Upfront, we've got 5 senior players plus Carvalho and maybe Elliott. If he's ever fit again, we know Klopp is prepared to use Ox as much as a wide option than as a central midfielder. But you could certainly argue we need another forward. I think it's less pressing than a midfielder (though we actually have more of those), but a longer injury crisis upfront could also leave us dangerously thinly spread.Six senior midfielders, plus Jones and Elliott (and maybe Carvalho). Three of them over 30, the others will be 28, 29 and 29 by season's end. The player usually available more than any other is the oldest, and least comfortable central midfielder. Three of them qualify as properly 'injury prone'. The other two - the possible 6's - have increasingly had minor issues in recent seasons and looked fatigued at times. Jones is young enough that he might turn out not to be injury prone, but there have been a worrying number so far.Long story short - if we had unlimited money, the squad could comfortably take another 3 or 4 players (ideally, 22-26 year olds), without selling anyone other than Phillips. If we miraculously sold Keita and Ox, we could add another couple to that. We don't want or need quite that many - and we don't want to completely block progression for Jones, Elliott, Carvalho - but the squad could certainly take an extra midfielder and an extra forward, on top of the numbers we have now. Ideally, there'd be an extra body in midfield plus an upgrade on Ox, probably, of the two.