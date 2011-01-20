« previous next »
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17920
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:58:12 pm
Now now Al, the Werner deal (bullet dodged eh) was nixed due to his price and the impact of COVID. Youre (conveniently?) forgetting we spent 40m on Jota instead.
The difference is that the fee we paid for Diogo was spread over 4/5 years while Leipzig wanted Werner's release clause upfront.
SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17921
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 04:50:54 pm
He wanted to sign Tchouameni for a club record so clearly wasn't okay with his midfield.

at the risk of opening a can of rhetorical worms ... that is certainly the accepted truth on RAWK, although it exists in the absence of real evidence proving it is correct.

unless I missed something apart from transfer rumour crap?
Redric1970

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17922
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 05:48:26 pm
Put it this way, If we failed to q for the champions league the last few years then how would we had funded the Anfield Road end? It's obvious that our net spent is really low but surley there is money there to spend. All these big tv deals, concerts, membership, selling shirts and we can't afford to spend big?

Thats what makes no sense to me we have made the last two champions league finals which is estimated to have made us a ballpark figure of £200mil and we still cant spend, what will happen if we fail to qualify none of it makes any sense to me UTD fans demonstrating because there owners have only spent £723mil in the last 5 years without champions league football and us with champions league football we have spent £198mil thats a massive difference, even the much hated Mike Ashley at Newcastle spent more in his last 5 years than we did. This squad has got old together because we havent invested, klopp worked miracles but that miracle is getting older in one go now, klopp loves barella hes on record saying it, inter are skint go and offer £75 mil, go and buy caicedo from Brighton for £40mil and sesko for £50ml thats keita ox and firmino replaced and gives us a much stronger squad this season or do nothing and miss out on champions league football and struggle to attract the players that want champions league football, FSG need to step up weve spent net £150mil less
Than Nottingham forest for gods sake.
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17923
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:02:26 pm
at the risk of opening a can of rhetorical worms ... that is certainly the accepted truth on RAWK, although it exists in the absence of real evidence proving it is correct.

unless I missed something apart from transfer rumour crap?
Player himself came out and said he met/spoke with Klopp but had already made his mind up.
Oskar

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17924
We're not buying another centre forward for £50m after signing Nunez, if you're hoping that will happen then you're setting yourself up for disappointment.
Red Bird

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17925
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:02:26 pm
at the risk of opening a can of rhetorical worms ... that is certainly the accepted truth on RAWK, although it exists in the absence of real evidence proving it is correct.

unless I missed something apart from transfer rumour crap?
What form would that take?

EDIT: Just seen rossie’s post.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:09:50 pm by Red Bird
SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17926
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:05:20 pm
Player himself came out and said he met/spoke with Klopp but had already made his mind up.

never saw that.  ta.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17927
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:01:17 pm
The difference is that the fee we paid for Diogo was spread over 4/5 years while Leipzig wanted Werner's release clause upfront.

So who would you prefer?

Jota or Werner?
Redric1970

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17928
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 06:06:46 pm
We're not buying another centre forward for £50m after signing Nunez, if you're hoping that will happen then you're setting yourself up for disappointment.

And there lies the problem firmino unfortunately isnt the player he was and he will leave for free at the end of the season, and we play a front 3 and only have 4 forwards ridiculous.
SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17929
Quote from: Red Bird on Yesterday at 06:07:32 pm
What form would that take?
a sworn affidavit would help.

if not then this works.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:05:20 pm
Player himself came out and said he met/spoke with Klopp but had already made his mind up.

btw I think I'm just in an argumentative mood today .... for some reason ....
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17930
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:08:53 pm
So who would you prefer?

Jota or Werner?
Obviously Jota.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17931
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:02:26 pm
at the risk of opening a can of rhetorical worms ... that is certainly the accepted truth on RAWK, although it exists in the absence of real evidence proving it is correct.

unless I missed something apart from transfer rumour crap?

We wanted Tchouameni but the idea we were going to pay a club record fee for him is doubtful at best.

The club briefed that they had no interest in a bidding war and before Real stepped in the fee was touted at around 40 mill.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17932
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 06:09:22 pm
And there lies the problem firmino unfortunately isnt the player he was and he will leave for free at the end of the season, and we play a front 3 and only have 4 forwards ridiculous.

Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Firmino - five forwards. Six if you include Carvalho but he may be more of an attacking mid.
T.Mills

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17933
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:20:41 pm
Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Firmino - five forwards. Six if you include Carvalho but he may be more of an attacking mid.

Think he meant itll be 4 next season if we dont replace Bobby
number 168

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17934
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:05:20 pm
Player himself came out and said he met/spoke with Klopp but had already made his mind up.

There is no evidence that he rejected us only speculation. The Spanish press claimed Jurgen called him and even flew to France to try and convince him but that has never been corroborated. The player did say that once Real Madrid called his mind was made up, but again nothing to say he rejected us. It might all be true but apart from press speculation, and Spanish press at that, nothing else.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17935
I know Barella is good, but is he actually what we need?

It seems to me we need a midfielder that is dynamic, can run forever, and has great tactical discipline/nouse. A 2018-2020 era Henderson.

rossipersempre

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17936
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm
I know Barella is good, but is he actually what we need?

It seems to me we need a midfielder that is dynamic, can run forever, and has great tactical discipline/nouse. A 2018-2020 era Henderson.


Youve answered your own question. Plus added extras.
Tobelius

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17937
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm
I know Barella is good, but is he actually what we need?

It seems to me we need a midfielder that is dynamic, can run forever, and has great tactical discipline/nouse. A 2018-2020 era Henderson.

I'd take a young Momo Sissoko type player right now to carry our midfield water if such a player exists these days.
Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17938
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:58:12 pm
Now now Al, the Werner deal (bullet dodged eh) was nixed due to his price and the impact of COVID. Youre (conveniently?) forgetting we spent 40m on Jota instead.

I think you are right in saying that the Werner deal was impacted by COVID. Personally though I think it was pulled because of COVID as the pandemic robbed us of our ability to generate funds from selling players.

Jota on the other hand with a tiny upfront payment meant we could wait and generate the funds in subsequent windows. Jota had a far smaller effect on our cash flow than Werner would have done.
Redric1970

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17939
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm
I know Barella is good, but is he actually what we need?

It seems to me we need a midfielder that is dynamic, can run forever, and has great tactical discipline/nouse. A 2018-2020 era Henderson.

And some, hes special absolutely what we are screaming out for, and in my humble opinion a much better signing than Bellingham, below is a link in which klopp heaps praise on him.

https://youtu.be/atiaDszp-xg


killer-heels

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17940
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm
I know Barella is good, but is he actually what we need?

It seems to me we need a midfielder that is dynamic, can run forever, and has great tactical discipline/nouse. A 2018-2020 era Henderson.



In that he works his arse off, is box to box, is technically excellent then yeah he is exactly what we need.
Sangria

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17941
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm
I know Barella is good, but is he actually what we need?

It seems to me we need a midfielder that is dynamic, can run forever, and has great tactical discipline/nouse. A 2018-2020 era Henderson.



2010-12 Lucas is probably the best fit for what we need. Problem being, of course, that it took 3 years to get him to that level. So Mascherano or even Sissoko would fit us (the latter at a pinch). We really, really need physicality and defensive capability with immediacy. If there's a CM who's exceptionally good at winning the ball but is barely capable of playing football, then we can make do for a season while we sort out the squad departures.
redwillow

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17942
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:37:31 pm
2010-12 Lucas is probably the best fit for what we need. Problem being, of course, that it took 3 years to get him to that level. So Mascherano or even Sissoko would fit us (the latter at a pinch). We really, really need physicality and defensive capability with immediacy. If there's a CM who's exceptionally good at winning the ball but is barely capable of playing football, then we can make do for a season while we sort out the squad departures.

We don't even need to go back that far, what we need is Wijnaldum finally replaced
Redric1970

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17943
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:37:31 pm
2010-12 Lucas is probably the best fit for what we need. Problem being, of course, that it took 3 years to get him to that level. So Mascherano or even Sissoko would fit us (the latter at a pinch). We really, really need physicality and defensive capability with immediacy. If there's a CM who's exceptionally good at winning the ball but is barely capable of playing football, then we can make do for a season while we sort out the squad departures.

Barella can run a game, he works his socks off and is absolute quality hes exactly what we need, inter are financially knackered but we need two midfielders but mainly we need FSG to step up.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17944
Why LFC kept relying on Ox when after his last return you could see he is finished at the top level. As for Keita well I put him in the Bruno Cheyrou camp where he doesnt affect games and was continually injured. I mean keitas record is appalling and I do t think he is good enough. Add into the mix Hendo who is dropping off due to his age and Thiagos injury record then you really dont have a midfield. Jones and Elliot are still young. Fab is out of form. We are in a situation we had with the defenders a few years ago. We will be playing catch up for a champions league place and this could go on folks. . Yet Klopp seems to think we dont need anyone until next season. Unreal.
Suareznumber7

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17945
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 01:40:43 pm
I dont want to sound like a broken record but this is make Or break for FSG,

Lol
grenny158

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #17946
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm
I know Barella is good, but is he actually what we need?

It seems to me we need a midfielder that is dynamic, can run forever, and has great tactical discipline/nouse. A 2018-2020 era Henderson.

Barella is all that, plus a whole lot more. Genuinely. When we drew Inter in the CL last season, the thing that made me happiest was the fact that Barella was suspended for both games against us. Absolutely brilliant player.
