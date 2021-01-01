We dont need world class midfielders.
We need ones that can fit into our system.
We are the sixth richest club in the world.
This isnt a knee jerk reaction to this result from me I have honestly had an issue with FSG for a while, we are the sixth richest club in world football, but we have Arguably the tightest owners in world football. I watched utd fans have a protest last night because they think their owners dont spend enough on new players yet in the last 5 years they have a net spend of £723mil and thats without champions league football for most of those 5 years, in the same time in those 5 years we have a net spend of £198mil despite not only being in the champions league but reaching 2 finals. Newcastle fans moaned about Mike ashley and rightly so but in his last 5 years Newcastle had a larger net spend than us despite no
European football, notts forest have just been promoted and have spent £151mil and big old liverpool have once again balanced the books and have a net spend of £5mil despite making over £100mil from last years champions league run, what the fuck are we going to have to spend if we didnt have champions league football. In the last 2 years arsenal have a net spend of £220mil, West Ham £160mil, spurs £130mil, notts forest £131 (including a year in the championship), Newcastle, man utd £220mil,
£170mil, Crystal Palace £103mil, Brentford £75mil, wolves £77mil and then theres us with £54mil despite
Making over £200mil extra from the champions league we are being outspent by Brentford
And notts forest. Now we all knew the old saying the best teams strengthen when they are at there strongest and even a blind man knows our midfield Needs a major overhaul, Milner is 36, hendo is 31 and his legs are going, Thiago is superb but is 30 and very injury prone, keita and ox cannot be relied upon and you cant put to much on Elliot and carvalho, even up front we sold mane and minamino and origi left firmino is now in his 30s and once again is starting to look His age. This for Me FSG have to look at how they want this club to move forward because our rivals are putting their money where there mouths are, and this isnt knee jerk FSG bought this club for £300mil and its now valued at around £5billion if klopp needs £300mil to rebuild he should get it, lets be honest we have a brilliant first 11 but after that we are very weak and our midfield doesnt need a bandaid it needs surgery.