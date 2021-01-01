We dont need world class midfielders.



We need ones that can fit into our system.



We are the sixth richest club in the world.



This isnt a knee jerk reaction to this result from me I have honestly had an issue with FSG for a while, we are the sixth richest club in world football, but we have Arguably the tightest owners in world football. I watched utd fans have a protest last night because they think their owners dont spend enough on new players yet in the last 5 years they have a net spend of £723mil and thats without champions league football for most of those 5 years, in the same time in those 5 years we have a net spend of £198mil despite not only being in the champions league but reaching 2 finals. Newcastle fans moaned about Mike ashley and rightly so but in his last 5 years Newcastle had a larger net spend than us despite noEuropean football, notts forest have just been promoted and have spent £151mil and big old liverpool have once again balanced the books and have a net spend of £5mil despite making over £100mil from last years champions league run, what the fuck are we going to have to spend if we didnt have champions league football. In the last 2 years arsenal have a net spend of £220mil, West Ham £160mil, spurs £130mil, notts forest £131 (including a year in the championship), Newcastle, man utd £220mil,£170mil, Crystal Palace £103mil, Brentford £75mil, wolves £77mil and then theres us with £54mil despiteMaking over £200mil extra from the champions league we are being outspent by BrentfordAnd notts forest. Now we all knew the old saying the best teams strengthen when they are at there strongest and even a blind man knows our midfield Needs a major overhaul, Milner is 36, hendo is 31 and his legs are going, Thiago is superb but is 30 and very injury prone, keita and ox cannot be relied upon and you cant put to much on Elliot and carvalho, even up front we sold mane and minamino and origi left firmino is now in his 30s and once again is starting to look His age. This for Me FSG have to look at how they want this club to move forward because our rivals are putting their money where there mouths are, and this isnt knee jerk FSG bought this club for £300mil and its now valued at around £5billion if klopp needs £300mil to rebuild he should get it, lets be honest we have a brilliant first 11 but after that we are very weak and our midfield doesnt need a bandaid it needs surgery.