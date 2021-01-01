« previous next »
Offline redmark

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17720 on: Today at 12:00:34 am »
Quote from: chrisevry on Yesterday at 11:56:34 pm
Go back and watch it again tomorrow. Pretty much everything he did with the ball was inch perfect.
I think you're misunderstanding my point; I'm not criticising him in the slightest. And no chance I'm watching any of that again.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17721 on: Today at 12:00:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm
I'd make Dortmund an offer they cannot refuse,we're desperate for legs atm

2 buttons, a piece of string and couple of pennies.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Coolie High

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17722 on: Today at 12:02:10 am »
Bissouma would have been perfect for us I feel, as good as Bellingham is he does profile similar to Carvahlo Jones Elliott Keita as an attacking number 8. At times Ive felt like weve missed the Wijinaldum esque physical beast of a midfielder who wouldnt score many goals or add much creatively but does so much for team shape, intensity and ball retention.
Offline chrisevry

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17723 on: Today at 12:03:15 am »
As much as I hate to say this, Ferguson always knew when certain players were at the end of their shelf life. I feel Like Klopp is at this juncture with a few. Some due to age, some due to persistent injury.
Offline number 168

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17724 on: Today at 12:04:00 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:57:41 pm
Yeah, like anyone's going to watch that aberration of a game again.  ;D

Apart from the squad who will have to squirm while they see just how crap they were. Let's hope it shakes them up and Milner and Henderson never play together again.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17725 on: Today at 12:09:38 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:04:00 am
Apart from the squad who will have to squirm while they see just how crap they were. Let's hope it shakes them up and Milner and Henderson never play together again.
I don't think it's up to them mate.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17726 on: Today at 12:28:39 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 12:00:36 am
2 buttons, a piece of string and couple of pennies.

And a weeks worth of bellybutton fluff.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17727 on: Today at 04:45:43 am »


What midfield.
Offline Lycan

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17728 on: Today at 04:51:43 am »
It's been clear to most that our midfield was in need of some fresh blood for some time now. The current one is starting to show its age and is pretty injury-prone. We need to stop delaying and start building a new one.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17729 on: Today at 05:51:24 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm
Only a functioning midfield with Thiago in it.

Needs a massive overhaul and if we wait a year we'll have to accept more shambolic performances like tonight.

How is it getting solved even in a year though? We need at least 2, ideally 3 midfielders. We have a sell to buy policy. Who's left to sell that'll give us enough money to buy 2-3 top class midfielders?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17730 on: Today at 05:55:29 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:51:24 am
How is it getting solved even in a year though? We need at least 2, ideally 3 midfielders. We have a sell to buy policy. Who's left to sell that'll give us enough money to buy 2-3 top class midfielders?

We should have sold the likes of Ox, Keita etc. even for smaller fees than we like to. If they were fit then i can understand us thinking they are more use to us than just letting them go cheaply, but they are not only injured a fair deal but not trusted much when they are.
Offline Lycan

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17731 on: Today at 06:00:19 am »
Now would be a nice time for our scouts to find us some unknown gems that we could pick up for next to nothing.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17732 on: Today at 06:05:59 am »
It was painful watching Fabinho when he came on. Everytime he was pressed you were on the edge of your seat wondering what would be the outcome.

Not that i blame him, there was one point that it felt like he had to get past four players and there seemed to be no midfielder within 10-15 yards helping out.
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17733 on: Today at 07:25:07 am »
It's a bit like what happened to United's midfield in Ferguson's last few years. Giggs, Scholes and Carrick got old but still played regularly and they didn't sign anyone for years. The league is a lot stronger now at the top than 10 years ago.

The other big thing is if you want to play a high defensive line you can't carry a slow and brittle midfield. Last season has took out whatever was left out of them.

We chose not to strengthen so we will have to adapt and abandon the high line and change tactics to account for the mess of our own making.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17734 on: Today at 07:33:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:05:59 am
It was painful watching Fabinho when he came on. Everytime he was pressed you were on the edge of your seat wondering what would be the outcome.

Not that i blame him, there was one point that it felt like he had to get past four players and there seemed to be no midfielder within 10-15 yards helping out.

Fabinho was on his own. Milner was completely off the pace of the game till he went off. Then there was the attacking 4 in front. Carvalho did well but again Fabinho on his own defensively.

We desperately need more solidity in there
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline -Willo-

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17735 on: Today at 07:56:55 am »
We need to go back to basics, we have our midfield so far forward but it doesn't warrant it because we don't control games like we used too.

City do it too and occasionally get caught, but they control the game throughout the 90.

The midfield selections at the minute are horrible too, Henderson + Milner would struggle to get in some mid table sides in the Prem yet they're starting away to Man Utd, midfields been severely neglected for a few years now and its starting to show, we have not addressed the fact our only players who are available week in week out aren't good enough largely.

Its all well and good listing Thiago + Keita at the start of the season, but they are available for half of it, its all very annoying. Our fans pressuring FSG into giving Henderson that deal looks terrible now.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17736 on: Today at 08:05:23 am »
Will cost us top four if we dont solve it.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Cid

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17737 on: Today at 08:05:53 am »
We aren't City.  We don't have the money to sit world class midfielders on the bench every week.  Having said that to have a midfield with Milner And Henderson at its core for a game against Manchester United is not a recipe for success.  They don't excel at any side of the role.

We have two world class midfielders and one is very injury prone.  It's a real problem and if we don't solve it in the transfer market I fear this season will be a rough one.
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17738 on: Today at 08:08:28 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:05:23 am
Will cost us top four if we dont solve it.

Looks like we'll be miles off the pace by the time of the World Cup which already can't come soon enough. Hopefully we can turn things around after that - and use the January market again to boost things - but the last thing we can be is complacent, as we're sleepwalking into another Jan-March 2021 situation which was also avoidable/caused by injuries and bad squad planning.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dree

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17739 on: Today at 08:09:47 am »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 08:05:53 am
We aren't City.  We don't have the money to sit world class midfielders on the bench every week.  Having said that to have a midfield with Milner And Henderson at its core for a game against Manchester United is not a recipe for success.  They don't excel at any side of the role.

We have two world class midfielders and one is very injury prone.  It's a real problem and if we don't solve it in the transfer market I fear this season will be a rough one.

Buy midfielders and bench Henderson, Milner, Ox, Elliott who are a million miles off being world class. I just cant believe there is no money to spend. Sell Keita for 10 mill as he is just useless.

Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17740 on: Today at 08:14:22 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:56:55 am
We need to go back to basics, we have our midfield so far forward but it doesn't warrant it because we don't control games like we used too.

City do it too and occasionally get caught, but they control the game throughout the 90.

The midfield selections at the minute are horrible too, Henderson + Milner would struggle to get in some mid table sides in the Prem yet they're starting away to Man Utd, midfields been severely neglected for a few years now and its starting to show, we have not addressed the fact our only players who are available week in week out aren't good enough largely.

Its all well and good listing Thiago + Keita at the start of the season, but they are available for half of it, its all very annoying. Our fans pressuring FSG into giving Henderson that deal looks terrible now.

I don't think the fans had much to do with it. Klopp was very vocal in wanting Henderson's deal sorting out (in a way he wasn't with Gini).

Henderson is the club captain and a key part of the dressing room. Would we have had the season we did if he was fucked off last summer? Because Henderson wanted to sign or leave, not just run his contract down. That needed sorting one way or the other.

Issue is Henderson and Milner should be squad players, setting the standards and coming on off the bench, one starting at most. The fact they're both still starting big games together in midfield is a joke, frankly.

Henderson signing a contract doesn't excuse not replacing Wijnaldum last summer, or inexplicably doing nothing this summer. They're not mutually exclusive.

It's Ox and Keita that should have been moved on by now and replaced by players in their early to mid 20s who could take the baton from Henderson and Thiago.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17741 on: Today at 08:18:03 am »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 08:05:53 am
We aren't City.  We don't have the money to sit world class midfielders on the bench every week.  Having said that to have a midfield with Milner And Henderson at its core for a game against Manchester United is not a recipe for success.  They don't excel at any side of the role.

We have two world class midfielders and one is very injury prone.  It's a real problem and if we don't solve it in the transfer market I fear this season will be a rough one.

We dont need world class midfielders.

We need ones that can fit into our system.

We are the sixth richest club in the world.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline MD1990

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17742 on: Today at 08:43:08 am »
Gomez at RB
Try Trent as a RCM. Worth a try against Bournemouth imo
Offline Sharado

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17743 on: Today at 08:43:21 am »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 08:05:53 am
We aren't City.  We don't have the money to sit world class midfielders on the bench every week.  Having said that to have a midfield with Milner And Henderson at its core for a game against Manchester United is not a recipe for success.  They don't excel at any side of the role.

We have two world class midfielders and one is very injury prone.  It's a real problem and if we don't solve it in the transfer market I fear this season will be a rough one.

We don't need to spend what city spend to have better options than people who are too old, too young or consistently injured. It's complete nonsese to even imply we can't do far far better than our current options.
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17744 on: Today at 08:45:48 am »
Naby Keita to undergo a further scan on a muscle injury today, but the Liverpool midfielder looks to be facing another spell on the sidelines.

#LFC 🔴

https://t.co/vF81elYoNK

Incredible. Noone at the club can deny we need a signing now.
Online Redric1970

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17745 on: Today at 08:49:08 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:18:03 am
We dont need world class midfielders.

We need ones that can fit into our system.

We are the sixth richest club in the world.


This isnt a knee jerk reaction to this result from me I have honestly had an issue with FSG for a while, we are the sixth richest club in world football, but we have Arguably the tightest owners in world football. I watched utd fans have a protest last night because they think their owners dont spend enough on new players yet in the last 5 years they have a net spend of £723mil and thats without champions league football for most of those 5 years, in the same time in those 5 years we have a net spend of £198mil despite not only being in the champions league but reaching 2 finals. Newcastle fans moaned about Mike ashley and rightly so but in his last 5 years Newcastle had a larger net spend than us despite no
European football, notts forest have just been promoted and have spent £151mil and big old liverpool have once again balanced the books and have a net spend of £5mil despite making over £100mil from last years champions league run, what the fuck are we going to have to spend if we didnt have champions league football. In the last 2 years arsenal have a net spend of £220mil, West Ham £160mil, spurs £130mil, notts forest £131 (including a year in the championship), Newcastle, man utd £220mil,
£170mil, Crystal Palace £103mil, Brentford £75mil, wolves £77mil and then theres us with £54mil despite
Making over £200mil extra from the champions league we are being outspent by Brentford
And notts forest. Now we all knew the old saying the best teams strengthen when they are at there strongest and even a blind man knows our midfield Needs a major overhaul, Milner is 36, hendo is 31 and his legs are going, Thiago is superb but is 30 and very injury prone, keita and ox cannot be relied upon and you cant put to much on Elliot and carvalho, even up front we sold mane and minamino and origi left firmino is now in his 30s and once again is starting to look His age. This for Me FSG have to look at how they want this club to move forward because our rivals are putting their money where there mouths are, and this isnt knee jerk FSG bought this club for £300mil and its now valued at around £5billion if klopp needs £300mil to rebuild he should get it, lets be honest we have a brilliant first 11 but after that we are very weak and our midfield doesnt need a bandaid it needs surgery.
Online ztommyy

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17746 on: Today at 09:04:32 am »
I just dont understand how and why we wanted to kick off the season when we already had many players out and we knew they wont be coming back soon. We also knew that some of those injured are very sensitive players (or old) and will probably get injured again at some point. Clearly our subs are not quality enough to replace them for long.

Even Thiago has been injured for weeks and I think he is the latest one And the fckin window has been open for months but now we are in a hurry to get someone in until the end of next week

And we had a season like this a couple of years ago so it is not even a new thing to think about. So frustrating :butt

It is just naivety but why ??
Let me tell you of our football team...

Online jepovic

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17747 on: Today at 09:05:41 am »
So predictable that this would turn into another FSG thread. Please stop.
FSG did not force Klopp to sign Thiago or resign with Ox, Milner or Henderson.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17748 on: Today at 09:06:45 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:05:23 am
Will cost us top four if we dont solve it.
3 games out of 38 is not huge but we need to see it as a wakeup call that our midfield options are not good enough and try to improve before the transfer window closes.
Online Redric1970

« Reply #17749 on: Today at 09:07:10 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:05:41 am
So predictable that this would turn into another FSG thread. Please stop.
FSG did not force Klopp to sign Thiago or resign with Ox, Milner or Henderson.

Here we go, are we not allowed to criticise our owners, I get sick to death of the FSG love squad, even klopp came out yesterday and said hes not sure if theres money to spend and he has no control, you might not want to criticise FSG but I think they are the issue.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17750 on: Today at 09:08:40 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:05:41 am
So predictable that this would turn into another FSG thread. Please stop.
FSG did not force Klopp to sign Thiago or resign with Ox, Milner or Henderson.
Yeah let's criticise the manager instead shall we....the one who's been working minor miracles on a limited budget compared to the teams we're competing against, that guy.

Maybe if he had a bigger budget we wouldn't be so reliant on Ox, Milner and Henderson??
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17751 on: Today at 09:14:16 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 08:45:48 am
Naby Keita to undergo a further scan on a muscle injury today, but the Liverpool midfielder looks to be facing another spell on the sidelines.

#LFC 🔴

https://t.co/vF81elYoNK

Incredible. Noone at the club can deny we need a signing now.

Like how Matip breaking his foot at the end of January reluctantly forced us into action, although it was too late in the day to do anything more than scratch around for loans and the like. We've at least got a week.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17752 on: Today at 09:17:20 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:08:40 am
Yeah let's criticise the manager instead shall we....the one who's been working minor miracles on a limited budget compared to the teams we're competing against, that guy.

Maybe if he had a bigger budget we wouldn't be so reliant on Ox, Milner and Henderson??

Problem Klopp has is he has to get every transfer bob on.

Most of the time he has but Keita and Ox haven't worked out so we have a midfield issue as other players have aged/left without being replaced.

How many transfers have Chelsea got wrong for example only to fuck them off and spend another shitload (Werner/Lukaku this summer alone).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Big Dirk

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17753 on: Today at 09:17:33 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:43:08 am
Gomez at RB
Try Trent as a RCM. Worth a try against Bournemouth imo
You realise Konate and Matip are out injured?Plus when we are lacking creativity playing Gomez at RB isnt the answer.
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17754 on: Today at 09:20:13 am »
People just don't seem to get it, we aren't a billionaires plaything. Revenue is good yes but we are rebuilding the stadium and have a big wage bill.
We've already brought in a huge signing this summer and it's against everything the club has practiced for years now to panic sign players like United. We are going to have to pull together this season and hopefully stay in and around a few points of City until all our injured players recover. FA and league cup need to be completely fucked off this season and left to the under 21's to play in. Hopefully next summer we get a couple of midfielders.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17755 on: Today at 09:21:05 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 09:17:33 am
You realise Konate and Matip are out injured?Plus when we are lacking creativity playing Gomez at RB isnt the answer.

We've already moved Carvalho out of the forward rotation into the midfield one (Elliott as well). We've no midfielders so we'll just put our forwards and defenders there instead, isn't really the solution.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online lolowalsh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17756 on: Today at 09:22:18 am »
People keep saying we cannot afford paying high wages to world class midfielders. We have OX, Keita collecting paycheck for doing nothing and sucking us dry. that's 240k of wages being wasted on players who add nothing of value to our team, surely we can attract a world class midfielder with that amount of wages. 
Online Redric1970

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17757 on: Today at 09:23:03 am »
Klopp has said he loves barella and Bellingham even if it cost us £175mil for the two its worth every penny, but no chance its just a pipe dream, over to you FSG.
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17758 on: Today at 09:23:56 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:20:13 am
People just don't seem to get it, we aren't a billionaires plaything. Revenue is good yes but we are rebuilding the stadium and have a big wage bill.
We've already brought in a huge signing this summer and it's against everything the club has practiced for years now to panic sign players like United. We are going to have to pull together this season and hopefully stay in and around a few points of City until all our injured players recover. FA and league cup need to be completely fucked off this season and left to the under 21's to play in. Hopefully next summer we get a couple of midfielders.

Panic buys happen due to poor squad planning. Not for the first time the make-do-and-mend strategy has backfired.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17759 on: Today at 09:24:19 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 09:22:18 am
People keep saying we cannot afford paying high wages to world class midfielders. We have OX, Keita collecting paycheck for doing nothing and sucking us dry. that's 240k of wages being wasted on players who add nothing of value to our team, surely we can attract a world class midfielder with that amount of wages. 

Yep, no matter how you spin it, the midfield is a completely mess in terms of resources. Lots of money being spent on players who are not contributing enough.
