Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17600 on: August 20, 2022, 05:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Knight on August 20, 2022, 07:10:28 am
Is this debate really about people scapegoating the midfield or thinking it would be a panacea?
No, but one shouldn't assume that every post applies to every post, so to speak. Its a case of if the cap fits...

It's a busy, fast moving forum. Conversations and/or ideas are continued, or added to, over many pages and even between threads. To converse in good faith we have to give a degree of latitude such as understanding that if someone says, for example, 'signing a new midfielder won't be a panacea', then it's aimed only at those posts, and posters, who implied that it would be a panacea (albeit maybe not using exactly those words). Not to anyone else.

Part of the problem is that people tend to start taking sides, or rather imagining that there are sides, and that X is on my side but Y isn't etc, and so tend to get affronted at posts by someone 'on the other side', when it should just really be about the content of posts not the person or any putative 'sides'.

This post is only applicable to people it applies to. No-one else.  ;)
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17601 on: August 20, 2022, 08:32:12 pm »
Very good post and perspective.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17602 on: Today at 09:50:08 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on August 20, 2022, 06:30:04 am
The Roles are different. Pep Push the 2 CM high  into the halves spaces and has his FB tuck into the MF to protect vs the counter along with using his winger for width. Klopp 2 CM sit and both FB can go forward to provide the width and Winger tuck in. Normally It Fabinho and Thiago roles that sit back more, and the RCM which has been Henderson goes forward more.

I agree, but that means our RCM should be offering a lot more in terms of numbers and threat. Any one of KDB, Bernardo or Gundogan would do so for us. Therefore, I stand by them being demonstrably better than ours and anyone who says otherwise is kidding themselves.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17603 on: Today at 04:05:56 pm »
This was from Zaha's goal last week.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17604 on: Today at 04:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:05:56 pm
This was from Zaha's goal last week.


Doesn't look great that does it.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17605 on: Today at 04:35:41 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 04:28:59 pm
Doesn't look great does it.

Not really, no. But this is more for those saying Fabinho is slowing down or ManC's midfield is better, yada yada yada. Someone find me a screenshot from yesterday showing Rodri that exposed even as ASM rampaged in the first half. I'd bet they'll never find one.
