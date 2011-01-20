Honestly prefer the low profile signings. The problem is that the players get built up way too much and then no matter how they perform, they'll never be good enough. Our best signings have always been the ones that are a little bit out of left field and under the radar.
Mane - already a good player at Southampton but became a world superstar and someone in contention for Ballon d'Or here
Matip - when he's not been injured and had a consistent run of games, he actually looks as good, if not at times better than, dare I say it, big Virgil
Salah - wasn't really wanted at Chelsea and was good but not groundbreaking at Roma, but has become one of the best forwards on the planet with us
Robertson - The best LB by some distance for a while. His stock has fallen in recent times but still a top player
Jota - nobody thought that this guy was worth signing, but his record is incredible and he scores at nearly 1 in every 2 games for us. Amazing.
I think when we buy hyped up players, they are doomed to fail. Look at Keita - really elegant classy player but we paid a huge fee and then had a whole year to wait for him to arrive and unfortunately thought we were getting some kind of Kante-Jorginho-Coutinho combined maestro that would be a world beater. Not saying that he's failed, but when the bar of expectation is set too high, then only disappointment is possible.