« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 432 433 434 435 436 [437]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1406391 times)

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17440 on: January 15, 2022, 07:19:21 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on January 14, 2022, 04:08:29 pm
He's likely not though.

Some young players look exciting when they first break out to the team. They are confident with the ball at their feet, don't look out of place among the first teamers, etc. but then that's it. They just hit a plateau. I'm afraid Jones is one of those guys. He does everything fairly well, but doesn't have an outstanding attribute. He's not strong, he's not fast, therefore can't really beat a man despite his nice footwork, doesn't have a killer pass in him, doesn't offer much of a goal threat.

At 20 Trent was already a starter for us, providing 12 assists a season. Foden at 20 was a regular starter at City despite their ridiculous squad, scoring 9 in the process. Those are the players who can become superstars. Jones is about to be 21 soon and he has done nothing special. The best we could hope for is him becoming a Henderson/Lallana type player (good but not great, and definitely not superstar).

It'd be foolish to bank on the likes of Jones and Elliott to become the future mainstay of our midfield.

This is based on the (false) premise that players who can make a big difference in this league appear to be able to do so right from when they start playing (i.e. early 20s) and if they don't make such a difference then they are good but not great.

Players develop at different rates. It's more about attitude and mentality than anything else. If Curtis and the other young lads can get the right attitude and go about developing their craft in the right way then there's no reason they can become great players. It's also about finding how players fit into a team and utilising their talents to good effect. A lot of it is luck as well. Sometimes it takes a run of games to build a bit of confidence and that can all be undone when you get an eye injury and can't even get on the pitch, or you get covid and then feel knackered afterward even though you're allowed to play again.

I wouldn't be so quick to write players off. No-one is banking on Jones or Elliot to become anything. They are at the club and are good young players. If they are good enough, and available for selection, and have trained well, then they'll play and if not, then they won't. We have plenty of others as well so we aren't banking on anything.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,902
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17441 on: January 15, 2022, 07:48:59 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 14, 2022, 01:15:50 pm
Hang on there mate. I'm guessing you haven't seen the likes of Diao, Spearing, Poulsen, Cole, Adam etc.

If you are blaming critics of Keita for being hyperbolic, you are not coming across very well there, mate.

Gini had many dreadful games in a Liverpool shirt but was still a top player.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17442 on: January 15, 2022, 03:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 14, 2022, 04:44:43 pm
Wowzers, what a crock of shite this is.

He's reguarly in a Jurgen Klopp squad, getting a good amount of game time too. That should be an indication of how good he can or should be.

This shite about not having a killer pass or not being a goal threat is kind of ridiculous too. Firstly our midfield isn't set-up too score too many goals, we rely on our front three for that with the midfielders 'chipping in'. Assits are mosty through our full-backs and the the front three.

But Jones has still managed 1 x goal and 1 x assist so far this season even though he's missed a lot of games. In terms og G+A per minute played, that's better than any other midfielder in our squad.
He got 6 appearances including 3 starts this season lol. His goal was a deflected shot and his assist was a simple pass to Salah who then went on to score the solo goal of the season. But I get your point though. But you seem to miss mine.

I was countering the claim that Jones' gonna be a superstar. So, when he becomes a superstar, quote me and call my post shite. I'll be happy if that happens.
Logged

Offline marmite sw

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17443 on: January 15, 2022, 05:31:16 pm »
jones is good but hes not first team good .... just yet i think he will be but needs work
Logged
im autistic and have dyslexia as well as being born deaf so if thats a problem then its your problem ... awaits the gramma nazis ......lfc supporter since 1976 watch every game and get up to liverpool as often as i can......

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17444 on: January 15, 2022, 05:49:17 pm »
Quote from: marmite sw on January 15, 2022, 05:31:16 pm
jones is good but hes not first team good .... just yet i think he will be but needs work

He is skillful and confident but he can be ponderous. I would like to see more urgency as he can slow up play..
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,091
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17445 on: January 15, 2022, 08:21:50 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on January 15, 2022, 03:53:20 pm
He got 6 appearances including 3 starts this season lol. His goal was a deflected shot and his assist was a simple pass to Salah who then went on to score the solo goal of the season. But I get your point though. But you seem to miss mine.

I was countering the claim that Jones' gonna be a superstar. So, when he becomes a superstar, quote me and call my post shite. I'll be happy if that happens.

I'll call your post shit right now - hope that's ok.

Citing his appearances this season shows you are an idiot - started with a concussion - then a very very serious eye injury - then covid. He's been played when available. You don't start a CL game away if Klopp doesn't trust you.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17446 on: January 15, 2022, 11:01:35 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on January 15, 2022, 03:53:20 pm
He got 6 appearances including 3 starts this season lol. His goal was a deflected shot and his assist was a simple pass to Salah who then went on to score the solo goal of the season. But I get your point though. But you seem to miss mine.

I was countering the claim that Jones' gonna be a superstar. So, when he becomes a superstar, quote me and call my post shite. I'll be happy if that happens.

Nobody is going to wait all that time to call your post as shite. Others are not saying, he will definitely become a superstar, they are saying there is a chance he might, whereas you are clear cut in saying he cannot be a superstar just because he is not Trent good or Foden good. There is a huge difference in both. The people who are saying there is a chance are not wrong even if he may not eventually become a superstar. Do you even know that different players develop at different rates and at different ages? Have you never heard of late bloomers?

I just went through the current best players in the League to see what they were doing at 20.

Alisson - Yet to make his senior debut.
Van Dijk - Was at Groningen in the Eredivisie, finishing 14th in the table. Nobody knew he was a world class talent. The next year, he was offered to Ajax and they declined him. They thought he was not good enough for them.
Robertson - Was playing for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.
Fabinho - Having struggled to make it through to the Real Madrid side from their academy, he was sent on loan to Monaco. When he turned 20, he had a grand total of 9 senior starts for his clubs.
Thiago - Under 15 starts for Barca when he turned 20.
Salah - Just moved to Basel in Switzerland from Egypt.
Mane - Was playing in the French 2nd Tier.
Firmino - Had 12 starts in Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, who finished 11th at the end of that season.
Ederson - Playing in the Portuguese league for Rio Ave.
Cancelo - Had 1 Top flight appearance for Benfica.
Rodri - 3 Top Flight appearances for Villareal.
Ruben Dias - Yet to make his debut in the Top flight for Benfica.
De Bruyne - Was playing in Belgium for Genk.
Bernardo Silva - Made 1 appearance for Benfica before being loaned out to Monaco (Btw, that's the 4th Benfica player that Man City have snatched in this list).
Sterling - Was a Premier League starter for Liverpool.
Mahrez - Was playing amateur football in France.
Mendy - Playing in the 3rd Division of France.
Thiago Silva - Was playing in the Portugues 3rd Division.
Rudiger - Less than 20 Bundesliga appearances for Stuttgart.
Kante - Was playing in the French 2nd Division.
Jorginho - Was playing in Italian 2nd Division for Hellas Verona.
Lukaku - Regular in the Belgian League, and had a good season for West Brom in the Premier League.
Bruno Fernandes - Regular for Udinese in Serie-A.
Vardy - Was playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels earning £30 a week.
Son Heung-min - Regular for Hamburg in Bundesliga.

Out of these, you could've maybe predicted Sterling and at a stretch, Lukaku to have the career they've had when they were 20 - none of the rest were straight forward, whereas there have been plenty of talents hyped as better when they were 20, who've not made the cut. Development is not linear, so let's wait and see, before dismissing a promising talent eh?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,343
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17447 on: January 16, 2022, 12:15:43 am »
^^^ You have time on your hands, mate... ;D But this is much appreciated information, thanks!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17448 on: January 16, 2022, 12:16:26 am »
Tchouameni please as the Gini replacement.

I'm sold after watching Youtube videos the other day.

Linked heavily with Chelsea though the last few days.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,343
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17449 on: January 16, 2022, 12:27:30 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 16, 2022, 12:16:26 am
Tchouameni please as the Gini replacement.

I'm sold after watching Youtube videos the other day.

Linked heavily with Chelsea though the last few days.
No need for Tchouameni, I'd be happy with one quality player.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17450 on: January 16, 2022, 12:39:37 am »
Quote from: farawayred on January 16, 2022, 12:27:30 am
No need for Tchouameni, I'd be happy with one quality player.

As long as it's not another injury prone midfielder. We have tchouameni of those
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,492
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17451 on: January 16, 2022, 03:35:27 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 15, 2022, 11:01:35 pm
Nobody is going to wait all that time to call your post as shite. Others are not saying, he will definitely become a superstar, they are saying there is a chance he might, whereas you are clear cut in saying he cannot be a superstar just because he is not Trent good or Foden good. There is a huge difference in both. The people who are saying there is a chance are not wrong even if he may not eventually become a superstar. Do you even know that different players develop at different rates and at different ages? Have you never heard of late bloomers?

I just went through the current best players in the League to see what they were doing at 20.

Alisson - Yet to make his senior debut.
Van Dijk - Was at Groningen in the Eredivisie, finishing 14th in the table. Nobody knew he was a world class talent. The next year, he was offered to Ajax and they declined him. They thought he was not good enough for them.
Robertson - Was playing for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.
Fabinho - Having struggled to make it through to the Real Madrid side from their academy, he was sent on loan to Monaco. When he turned 20, he had a grand total of 9 senior starts for his clubs.
Thiago - Under 15 starts for Barca when he turned 20.
Salah - Just moved to Basel in Switzerland from Egypt.
Mane - Was playing in the French 2nd Tier.
Firmino - Had 12 starts in Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, who finished 11th at the end of that season.
Ederson - Playing in the Portuguese league for Rio Ave.
Cancelo - Had 1 Top flight appearance for Benfica.
Rodri - 3 Top Flight appearances for Villareal.
Ruben Dias - Yet to make his debut in the Top flight for Benfica.
De Bruyne - Was playing in Belgium for Genk.
Bernardo Silva - Made 1 appearance for Benfica before being loaned out to Monaco (Btw, that's the 4th Benfica player that Man City have snatched in this list).
Sterling - Was a Premier League starter for Liverpool.
Mahrez - Was playing amateur football in France.
Mendy - Playing in the 3rd Division of France.
Thiago Silva - Was playing in the Portugues 3rd Division.
Rudiger - Less than 20 Bundesliga appearances for Stuttgart.
Kante - Was playing in the French 2nd Division.
Jorginho - Was playing in Italian 2nd Division for Hellas Verona.
Lukaku - Regular in the Belgian League, and had a good season for West Brom in the Premier League.
Bruno Fernandes - Regular for Udinese in Serie-A.
Vardy - Was playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels earning £30 a week.
Son Heung-min - Regular for Hamburg in Bundesliga.

Out of these, you could've maybe predicted Sterling and at a stretch, Lukaku to have the career they've had when they were 20 - none of the rest were straight forward, whereas there have been plenty of talents hyped as better when they were 20, who've not made the cut. Development is not linear, so let's wait and see, before dismissing a promising talent eh?

Bravo for the research.

Playing top level football at 19 is an achievement. Playing regular top level football for an elite club at 19 puts you in a very small group.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17452 on: January 16, 2022, 04:55:21 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 15, 2022, 11:01:35 pm
Nobody is going to wait all that time to call your post as shite. Others are not saying, he will definitely become a superstar, they are saying there is a chance he might, whereas you are clear cut in saying he cannot be a superstar just because he is not Trent good or Foden good. There is a huge difference in both. The people who are saying there is a chance are not wrong even if he may not eventually become a superstar. Do you even know that different players develop at different rates and at different ages? Have you never heard of late bloomers?

I just went through the current best players in the League to see what they were doing at 20.

Alisson - Yet to make his senior debut.
Van Dijk - Was at Groningen in the Eredivisie, finishing 14th in the table. Nobody knew he was a world class talent. The next year, he was offered to Ajax and they declined him. They thought he was not good enough for them.
Robertson - Was playing for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.
Fabinho - Having struggled to make it through to the Real Madrid side from their academy, he was sent on loan to Monaco. When he turned 20, he had a grand total of 9 senior starts for his clubs.
Thiago - Under 15 starts for Barca when he turned 20.
Salah - Just moved to Basel in Switzerland from Egypt.
Mane - Was playing in the French 2nd Tier.
Firmino - Had 12 starts in Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, who finished 11th at the end of that season.
Ederson - Playing in the Portuguese league for Rio Ave.
Cancelo - Had 1 Top flight appearance for Benfica.
Rodri - 3 Top Flight appearances for Villareal.
Ruben Dias - Yet to make his debut in the Top flight for Benfica.
De Bruyne - Was playing in Belgium for Genk.
Bernardo Silva - Made 1 appearance for Benfica before being loaned out to Monaco (Btw, that's the 4th Benfica player that Man City have snatched in this list).
Sterling - Was a Premier League starter for Liverpool.
Mahrez - Was playing amateur football in France.
Mendy - Playing in the 3rd Division of France.
Thiago Silva - Was playing in the Portugues 3rd Division.
Rudiger - Less than 20 Bundesliga appearances for Stuttgart.
Kante - Was playing in the French 2nd Division.
Jorginho - Was playing in Italian 2nd Division for Hellas Verona.
Lukaku - Regular in the Belgian League, and had a good season for West Brom in the Premier League.
Bruno Fernandes - Regular for Udinese in Serie-A.
Vardy - Was playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels earning £30 a week.
Son Heung-min - Regular for Hamburg in Bundesliga.

Out of these, you could've maybe predicted Sterling and at a stretch, Lukaku to have the career they've had when they were 20 - none of the rest were straight forward, whereas there have been plenty of talents hyped as better when they were 20, who've not made the cut. Development is not linear, so let's wait and see, before dismissing a promising talent eh?

An excellent summary. The irony being that you have omitted Hendo from our first team who was starting for Sunderland at 20 and essentially played 70 premier league games for them and was their standout young player which earned him a move to us. Ironically, despite this and the career he's then gone and had, he's still somehow paraded by many (including the original poster who prefers to call him good but not great) as anything but a modern great, including a certain Alex Ferguson too.

It just highlights to me how poor other people are at predicting what someone will do with their football career. I see absolutely no reason for someone to take a 20 year old prospect just breaking their way into arguably one of the top 5 teams in the world and say just because they watched a few games and didn't do anything Youtube worthy or gamebreaking that they just won't ever be top class, or that they'll only be good but not great. The overwhelming body of evidence suggests that this form of evaluation is completely unreliable. It is in fact why the old school scouting system has largely  been replaced by analytics and a more scientific/rigorous way of forming evaluations on players potential.

Curtis is plenty good enough. He has skills/talent, opportunity. He just needs the right bit of attitude/desire/determination, luck, and guidance to make the most of his career. Lets see what happens. When his career is done, and it turns out that it was simply 'good but not great', then I will concede the original point that maybe the poster knew something we didn't know (but actually you could just say this about every player and be correct the majority of the time and be pleasantly surprised if your wrong - win win but still stupid)

Logged

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17453 on: January 16, 2022, 05:30:30 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on January 16, 2022, 04:55:21 am
An excellent summary. The irony being that you have omitted Hendo from our first team who was starting for Sunderland at 20 and essentially played 70 premier league games for them and was their standout young player which earned him a move to us.
Milner was also playing top level football at an early age.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17454 on: January 16, 2022, 09:53:23 am »
Yes, but it's not an irony. I omitted Hendo and Milner consciously because they aren't currently among the best players in the league and aren't close to their peak.

A couple of years ago, Hendo would've been in and a few other I mentioned would've been out. That's the way the game goes. And Hendo was a regular at Sunderland, but I don't think anyone still predicted him at that time to have the career he has had, and not to mention, how many times he was written off after joining Liverpool. If anything, it supports my point of each player having their own development rates.

You must've noticed how I didn't include Kane and Aubameyang as well, not because they were ripping it when they were 20, but because they're no longer at the level they used to be.
« Last Edit: January 16, 2022, 09:59:22 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,902
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17455 on: January 16, 2022, 10:49:51 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on January 16, 2022, 04:55:21 am
An excellent summary. The irony being that you have omitted Hendo from our first team who was starting for Sunderland at 20 and essentially played 70 premier league games for them and was their standout young player which earned him a move to us.

I wouldn't count a middling/struggling PL club as the top level though. Tom Davies was starting regularly for Everton's midfield at 19 in the PL (or Jack Rodwell).

It's important for players to be getting first team minutes at 18-19 but it's rarely as a regular starter for a team at the top in midfield. Fabregas would be an example, it takes a real boy wonder. Pedri as well at Barca, with the caveat that they're a real shambles at the moment which opens up a place.



« Last Edit: January 16, 2022, 10:53:17 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,564
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17456 on: January 16, 2022, 12:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 16, 2022, 03:35:27 am
Bravo for the research.

Playing top level football at 19 is an achievement. Playing regular top level football for an elite club at 19 puts you in a very small group.

Playing top level football at that age also isn't a guarantee that you're going to become a superstar.  Just look at Renato Sanches and the trajectory of his career so far. 
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,003
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17457 on: January 16, 2022, 02:00:05 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on January 14, 2022, 04:08:29 pm
He's likely not though.

Some young players look exciting when they first break out to the team. They are confident with the ball at their feet, don't look out of place among the first teamers, etc. but then that's it. They just hit a plateau. I'm afraid Jones is one of those guys. He does everything fairly well, but doesn't have an outstanding attribute. He's not strong, he's not fast, therefore can't really beat a man despite his nice footwork, doesn't have a killer pass in him, doesn't offer much of a goal threat.

At 20 Trent was already a starter for us, providing 12 assists a season. Foden at 20 was a regular starter at City despite their ridiculous squad, scoring 9 in the process. Those are the players who can become superstars. Jones is about to be 21 soon and he has done nothing special. The best we could hope for is him becoming a Henderson/Lallana type player (good but not great, and definitely not superstar).

It'd be foolish to bank on the likes of Jones and Elliott to become the future mainstay of our midfield.

I hope you are wrong but fear you may be proved correct. His appearances in the 2019-20 season were very promising, he seemed to have a dynamism and creative instinct that's not really flourished since then. However last season was a bad one for any young player to come in and play a lot of games, the team was in turmoil with injuries and it makes it much more difficult for players starting out.

It's a toss up, you are right about him not really having a distinguishing attribute but that could because he's more of an all rounder and those type of players tend to come into their own aged 23-24 rather than earlier.

Anyway let's hope he bangs in a couple today and kicks on, sometimes that's all a young player needs to become the player they can be, confidence and belief!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,902
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17458 on: January 16, 2022, 05:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 16, 2022, 12:29:04 pm
Playing top level football at that age also isn't a guarantee that you're going to become a superstar.  Just look at Renato Sanches and the trajectory of his career so far.

It's often going to be the wonderkid types who are playing regularly at that age. Some of them stay the real deal others don't. Ousmane Dembele was meant to be a superstar at 17-18.

A bar career move/injuries/ending up with the wrong manager can often set players back a lot.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17459 on: January 16, 2022, 08:08:34 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on January 16, 2022, 05:53:40 pm
Wow thanks for the essay. I didn't read all of it though because I do know that there are late boomers lol.

Yeah, you know that and you are still skeptical of him because he isn't as good as Trent/Foden at 20? Either you are being willfully ignorant or you cannot put 2 and 2 together.

Anyway, if you have reading trouble, you shouldn't be on a forum, eh?

Quote
Now the person I replied to was definitely saying Jones will become a superstar. He literally wrote:
And in my reply I wrote:
Between "is gonna be" and "not likely", which one leans towards "definitely" and which one leans towards "there's a chance", you moron?


I'm not bothered with your exchange with the other poster that you are mentioning. My comment was based on the general sentiments/opinions of people on Jones and your kill-joy comment regarding that. The general sentiments are that he can become a superstar, and there is no evidence as of now why he cannot. I can relate to people who say he has to improve certain areas of his game, I do agree with them, but to be this negative on a good young player was unwarranted. Yes, a few others may have been optimistic about our youngsters, what's wrong in that? It's not like everyone has said he will be a superstar for sure and then you are Nostradamus and you know he won't and are educating others here.

My point clearly addressed your notion that you have to be Trent good or Foden good at 20 to become a superstar which is plain wrong. It is not the case, and there are counter-examples everywhere around. I gave a list of counter-examples with players who have been in various stages of their development at 20, which you didn't bother to read (shows you have no interest in a productive discussion), but are enthusiastic about calling others who disagree with you as "morons". You, sir, have been reported  :wave

Btw, as smart as you want to sound by all those cute highlighting of not likely and gonna be and definitely, you also said

Quote
The best we could hope for is him becoming a Henderson/Lallana type player (good but not great, and definitely not superstar).

Not in quite in line with what you are claiming, is it? All I'm sure is that the above statement definitely used 'definitely not superstar'.

I only commented on your post, yet you want to resort to personal attacks, I'm least interested in extending this bit of extremely immature name-calling in your post. Good Bye. Next, what? You're going to call me outside?

Quote
Now with this much evidence it's sufficient to call your post shite without resorting to the future.

What I posted on the topic wasn't even an opinion, it was a definitive piece of information on different players that several other genuine posters found interesting, means zilch for me what you think is shite.
« Last Edit: January 16, 2022, 08:23:51 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17460 on: January 17, 2022, 02:39:44 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 16, 2022, 09:53:23 am

A couple of years ago, Hendo would've been in and a few other I mentioned would've been out. That's the way the game goes. And Hendo was a regular at Sunderland, but I don't think anyone still predicted him at that time to have the career he has had, and not to mention, how many times he was written off after joining Liverpool. If anything, it supports my point of each player having their own development rates.


Put yer boxing gloves down mate. I'm agreeing with you not arguing with you. This is exactly my point.

I was pointing out the irony that the original poster you were responding to was saying that Hendo was 'good but not great', yet he WAS starting regularly at a young age and was the best young thing to come out of Sunderland for quite some time and then became a world beater. What I am highlighting is the deficiency in the original poster's argument which is that

i) top class players exhibit that ability right from the outset and it stays that way
ii) those that do not, generally do not become top class

The deficiencies are that plenty of players demonstrably become top class even though they have modest beginnings, and that the poster can't even identify what top class is when he's out there calling Hendo good but not great even though he was one of the integral figures to 2 champions league finals, a world club cup title, a premier league title and a sustained run at the title consistently against the odds considering we are effectively fighting against a small well resourced nation that doesn't play by the rules and haven't done anything of the sort for years. Hendo was widely acknowledged to be an integral component to our surprising title run under Rodgers as well and it was no surprise that many acknowledged our title challenge fell apart when he picked up a suspension late in the season. The point is that top class comes in many guises and has nothing to do with what you are doing at a young age because people change over time.

Hendo's level has fallen considerably compared to 2 seasons ago, this further reiterates my point that a players capabilities are always changing. Players can go from good to great, and from great to good, and any other combination. Again, this is not informed by what you were doing at 21.



« Last Edit: January 17, 2022, 02:41:36 am by mrantarctica »
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17461 on: January 17, 2022, 09:16:50 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on January 17, 2022, 02:39:44 am
Put yer boxing gloves down mate. I'm agreeing with you not arguing with you. This is exactly my point.


Actually I was agreeing with you too, didn't mean to sound argumentative in that post. I didn't get which part you called as irony. I was just clarifying regarding missing Hendo and Milly (raised by another poster) if I didn't put the right words on paper.

Apologies if it sounded something else.
« Last Edit: January 17, 2022, 09:19:14 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17462 on: January 17, 2022, 09:26:15 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 17, 2022, 09:16:50 am
Actually I was agreeing with you too, didn't mean to sound argumentative in that post. I didn't get which part you called as irony. I was just clarifying regarding missing Hendo and Milly (raised by another poster) if I didn't put the right words on paper.

Apologies if it sounded something else.

All good. I think the main thing is that the original poster probably completely misguided about assessing class.

Personally, I think there's too much labelling of players as top class this or world class that. I think it's much more useful to use terms like this at the conclusion of someone's career. If they have been at the top of their game for a long time and had a major impact on the outcome of matches or tournaments, or been a major outlier in comparison to the other players in the same division/tournament etc then they can be described as top class players. For everyone else, it's just a matter of current form.

Curtis needs to be back in the team playing regularly and be given the license to display his natural talents in the game with his creativity and skills. He's had major disruptions with a serious eye injury but hopefully he is back and in contention for regular selection now. Couldn't give a toss about what Mount or Foden are doing for their teams to be honest. Can let Mr Southgate worry about all that
Logged

Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,162
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17463 on: January 17, 2022, 07:22:49 pm »
You dont really need a world class player in every position. Is he good enough to play 20-25 games in a Liverpool side challenging for trophies. Then thats all we need. Curtis is doing that reasonably well already. Are there better players, bloody hell yes there are. There is always someone better or more suited to a manager style. I dont think any of us really expects him to be a Pirlo or Maradona. Can he be a player like Gini or Milner in terms of fitting into a title challenging side? If he can and is from the academy then most top teams would bite your hand off for him. It is really difficult to see academy lads consistently playing in on the top sides
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17464 on: January 18, 2022, 06:02:43 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on January 17, 2022, 07:22:49 pm
You dont really need a world class player in every position.

yep - shankly's quote comes to mind.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,677
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17465 on: January 21, 2022, 11:09:43 am »
That game was a great example of how important Firmino is to our midfield, especially in buildup. The way he meets the defenders, finds space and links up. Jota doesn't do that. I mean, we also got a very clear display why Jota plays, amazing striker, but the different ways they play affect our midfield a lot.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,792
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17466 on: January 21, 2022, 01:14:41 pm »
Jones was brilliant last night, off the back of getting 90 mins against Brentford too. Hoping he can stay fit until the end of the season and perform, which would leave him in good stead to start games next year too, it's all been a bit too stop/start for him this season so far. What a talent though, still not 21 until the end of the month either.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,514
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17467 on: February 8, 2022, 01:58:52 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on January 17, 2022, 07:22:49 pm
Can he be a player like Gini or Milner in terms of fitting into a title challenging side? If he can and is from the academy then most top teams would bite your hand off for him. It is really difficult to see academy lads consistently playing in on the top sides

I see him as being a Gini-type....and that kind of player can be used in any squad, and from ur youth ranks without cost? Perfect.

Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,291
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17468 on: Today at 05:32:42 am »
With everyone fit, Fabinho - Thiago - Keita should be our first choice midfield 3. Well at least that would be my choice 
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17469 on: Today at 05:42:09 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 05:32:42 am
With everyone fit, Fabinho - Thiago - Keita should be our first choice midfield 3. Well at least that would be my choice 
or Fabinho - Thiago - Elliott. Will be interesting to see what the go too Midfield is in a big game.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,824
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17470 on: Today at 09:14:07 am »

Im pretty confident that Jones will have a fantastic career for us, his firm this season is down to injuries and disruption to his rhythm, there arent many midfield players if his age that I would swap him for
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 432 433 434 435 436 [437]   Go Up
« previous next »
 