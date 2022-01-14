« previous next »
Quote from: PEG2K on January 14, 2022, 04:08:29 pm
He's likely not though.

Some young players look exciting when they first break out to the team. They are confident with the ball at their feet, don't look out of place among the first teamers, etc. but then that's it. They just hit a plateau. I'm afraid Jones is one of those guys. He does everything fairly well, but doesn't have an outstanding attribute. He's not strong, he's not fast, therefore can't really beat a man despite his nice footwork, doesn't have a killer pass in him, doesn't offer much of a goal threat.

At 20 Trent was already a starter for us, providing 12 assists a season. Foden at 20 was a regular starter at City despite their ridiculous squad, scoring 9 in the process. Those are the players who can become superstars. Jones is about to be 21 soon and he has done nothing special. The best we could hope for is him becoming a Henderson/Lallana type player (good but not great, and definitely not superstar).

It'd be foolish to bank on the likes of Jones and Elliott to become the future mainstay of our midfield.

This is based on the (false) premise that players who can make a big difference in this league appear to be able to do so right from when they start playing (i.e. early 20s) and if they don't make such a difference then they are good but not great.

Players develop at different rates. It's more about attitude and mentality than anything else. If Curtis and the other young lads can get the right attitude and go about developing their craft in the right way then there's no reason they can become great players. It's also about finding how players fit into a team and utilising their talents to good effect. A lot of it is luck as well. Sometimes it takes a run of games to build a bit of confidence and that can all be undone when you get an eye injury and can't even get on the pitch, or you get covid and then feel knackered afterward even though you're allowed to play again.

I wouldn't be so quick to write players off. No-one is banking on Jones or Elliot to become anything. They are at the club and are good young players. If they are good enough, and available for selection, and have trained well, then they'll play and if not, then they won't. We have plenty of others as well so we aren't banking on anything.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 14, 2022, 01:15:50 pm
Hang on there mate. I'm guessing you haven't seen the likes of Diao, Spearing, Poulsen, Cole, Adam etc.

If you are blaming critics of Keita for being hyperbolic, you are not coming across very well there, mate.

Gini had many dreadful games in a Liverpool shirt but was still a top player.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 14, 2022, 04:44:43 pm
Wowzers, what a crock of shite this is.

He's reguarly in a Jurgen Klopp squad, getting a good amount of game time too. That should be an indication of how good he can or should be.

This shite about not having a killer pass or not being a goal threat is kind of ridiculous too. Firstly our midfield isn't set-up too score too many goals, we rely on our front three for that with the midfielders 'chipping in'. Assits are mosty through our full-backs and the the front three.

But Jones has still managed 1 x goal and 1 x assist so far this season even though he's missed a lot of games. In terms og G+A per minute played, that's better than any other midfielder in our squad.
He got 6 appearances including 3 starts this season lol. His goal was a deflected shot and his assist was a simple pass to Salah who then went on to score the solo goal of the season. But I get your point though. But you seem to miss mine.

I was countering the claim that Jones' gonna be a superstar. So, when he becomes a superstar, quote me and call my post shite. I'll be happy if that happens.
jones is good but hes not first team good .... just yet i think he will be but needs work
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 05:31:16 pm
jones is good but hes not first team good .... just yet i think he will be but needs work

He is skillful and confident but he can be ponderous. I would like to see more urgency as he can slow up play..
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 03:53:20 pm
He got 6 appearances including 3 starts this season lol. His goal was a deflected shot and his assist was a simple pass to Salah who then went on to score the solo goal of the season. But I get your point though. But you seem to miss mine.

I was countering the claim that Jones' gonna be a superstar. So, when he becomes a superstar, quote me and call my post shite. I'll be happy if that happens.

I'll call your post shit right now - hope that's ok.

Citing his appearances this season shows you are an idiot - started with a concussion - then a very very serious eye injury - then covid. He's been played when available. You don't start a CL game away if Klopp doesn't trust you.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 03:53:20 pm
He got 6 appearances including 3 starts this season lol. His goal was a deflected shot and his assist was a simple pass to Salah who then went on to score the solo goal of the season. But I get your point though. But you seem to miss mine.

I was countering the claim that Jones' gonna be a superstar. So, when he becomes a superstar, quote me and call my post shite. I'll be happy if that happens.

Nobody is going to wait all that time to call your post as shite. Others are not saying, he will definitely become a superstar, they are saying there is a chance he might, whereas you are clear cut in saying he cannot be a superstar just because he is not Trent good or Foden good. There is a huge difference in both. The people who are saying there is a chance are not wrong even if he may not eventually become a superstar. Do you even know that different players develop at different rates and at different ages? Have you never heard of late bloomers?

I just went through the current best players in the League to see what they were doing at 20.

Alisson - Yet to make his senior debut.
Van Dijk - Was at Groningen in the Eredivisie, finishing 14th in the table. Nobody knew he was a world class talent. The next year, he was offered to Ajax and they declined him. They thought he was not good enough for them.
Robertson - Was playing for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.
Fabinho - Having struggled to make it through to the Real Madrid side from their academy, he was sent on loan to Monaco. When he turned 20, he had a grand total of 9 senior starts for his clubs.
Thiago - Under 15 starts for Barca when he turned 20.
Salah - Just moved to Basel in Switzerland from Egypt.
Mane - Was playing in the French 2nd Tier.
Firmino - Had 12 starts in Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, who finished 11th at the end of that season.
Ederson - Playing in the Portuguese league for Rio Ave.
Cancelo - Had 1 Top flight appearance for Benfica.
Rodri - 3 Top Flight appearances for Villareal.
Ruben Dias - Yet to make his debut in the Top flight for Benfica.
De Bruyne - Was playing in Belgium for Genk.
Bernardo Silva - Made 1 appearance for Benfica before being loaned out to Monaco (Btw, that's the 4th Benfica player that Man City have snatched in this list).
Sterling - Was a Premier League starter for Liverpool.
Mahrez - Was playing amateur football in France.
Mendy - Playing in the 3rd Division of France.
Thiago Silva - Was playing in the Portugues 3rd Division.
Rudiger - Less than 20 Bundesliga appearances for Stuttgart.
Kante - Was playing in the French 2nd Division.
Jorginho - Was playing in Italian 2nd Division for Hellas Verona.
Lukaku - Regular in the Belgian League, and had a good season for West Brom in the Premier League.
Bruno Fernandes - Regular for Udinese in Serie-A.
Vardy - Was playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels earning £30 a week.
Son Heung-min - Regular for Hamburg in Bundesliga.

Out of these, you could've maybe predicted Sterling and at a stretch, Lukaku to have the career they've had when they were 20 - none of the rest were straight forward, whereas there have been plenty of talents hyped as better when they were 20, who've not made the cut. Development is not linear, so let's wait and see, before dismissing a promising talent eh?
^^^ You have time on your hands, mate... ;D But this is much appreciated information, thanks!
Tchouameni please as the Gini replacement.

I'm sold after watching Youtube videos the other day.

Linked heavily with Chelsea though the last few days.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:16:26 am
Tchouameni please as the Gini replacement.

I'm sold after watching Youtube videos the other day.

Linked heavily with Chelsea though the last few days.
No need for Tchouameni, I'd be happy with one quality player.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:27:30 am
No need for Tchouameni, I'd be happy with one quality player.

As long as it's not another injury prone midfielder. We have tchouameni of those
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm
Nobody is going to wait all that time to call your post as shite. Others are not saying, he will definitely become a superstar, they are saying there is a chance he might, whereas you are clear cut in saying he cannot be a superstar just because he is not Trent good or Foden good. There is a huge difference in both. The people who are saying there is a chance are not wrong even if he may not eventually become a superstar. Do you even know that different players develop at different rates and at different ages? Have you never heard of late bloomers?

I just went through the current best players in the League to see what they were doing at 20.

Alisson - Yet to make his senior debut.
Van Dijk - Was at Groningen in the Eredivisie, finishing 14th in the table. Nobody knew he was a world class talent. The next year, he was offered to Ajax and they declined him. They thought he was not good enough for them.
Robertson - Was playing for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.
Fabinho - Having struggled to make it through to the Real Madrid side from their academy, he was sent on loan to Monaco. When he turned 20, he had a grand total of 9 senior starts for his clubs.
Thiago - Under 15 starts for Barca when he turned 20.
Salah - Just moved to Basel in Switzerland from Egypt.
Mane - Was playing in the French 2nd Tier.
Firmino - Had 12 starts in Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, who finished 11th at the end of that season.
Ederson - Playing in the Portuguese league for Rio Ave.
Cancelo - Had 1 Top flight appearance for Benfica.
Rodri - 3 Top Flight appearances for Villareal.
Ruben Dias - Yet to make his debut in the Top flight for Benfica.
De Bruyne - Was playing in Belgium for Genk.
Bernardo Silva - Made 1 appearance for Benfica before being loaned out to Monaco (Btw, that's the 4th Benfica player that Man City have snatched in this list).
Sterling - Was a Premier League starter for Liverpool.
Mahrez - Was playing amateur football in France.
Mendy - Playing in the 3rd Division of France.
Thiago Silva - Was playing in the Portugues 3rd Division.
Rudiger - Less than 20 Bundesliga appearances for Stuttgart.
Kante - Was playing in the French 2nd Division.
Jorginho - Was playing in Italian 2nd Division for Hellas Verona.
Lukaku - Regular in the Belgian League, and had a good season for West Brom in the Premier League.
Bruno Fernandes - Regular for Udinese in Serie-A.
Vardy - Was playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels earning £30 a week.
Son Heung-min - Regular for Hamburg in Bundesliga.

Out of these, you could've maybe predicted Sterling and at a stretch, Lukaku to have the career they've had when they were 20 - none of the rest were straight forward, whereas there have been plenty of talents hyped as better when they were 20, who've not made the cut. Development is not linear, so let's wait and see, before dismissing a promising talent eh?

Bravo for the research.

Playing top level football at 19 is an achievement. Playing regular top level football for an elite club at 19 puts you in a very small group.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm
Nobody is going to wait all that time to call your post as shite. Others are not saying, he will definitely become a superstar, they are saying there is a chance he might, whereas you are clear cut in saying he cannot be a superstar just because he is not Trent good or Foden good. There is a huge difference in both. The people who are saying there is a chance are not wrong even if he may not eventually become a superstar. Do you even know that different players develop at different rates and at different ages? Have you never heard of late bloomers?

I just went through the current best players in the League to see what they were doing at 20.

Alisson - Yet to make his senior debut.
Van Dijk - Was at Groningen in the Eredivisie, finishing 14th in the table. Nobody knew he was a world class talent. The next year, he was offered to Ajax and they declined him. They thought he was not good enough for them.
Robertson - Was playing for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.
Fabinho - Having struggled to make it through to the Real Madrid side from their academy, he was sent on loan to Monaco. When he turned 20, he had a grand total of 9 senior starts for his clubs.
Thiago - Under 15 starts for Barca when he turned 20.
Salah - Just moved to Basel in Switzerland from Egypt.
Mane - Was playing in the French 2nd Tier.
Firmino - Had 12 starts in Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, who finished 11th at the end of that season.
Ederson - Playing in the Portuguese league for Rio Ave.
Cancelo - Had 1 Top flight appearance for Benfica.
Rodri - 3 Top Flight appearances for Villareal.
Ruben Dias - Yet to make his debut in the Top flight for Benfica.
De Bruyne - Was playing in Belgium for Genk.
Bernardo Silva - Made 1 appearance for Benfica before being loaned out to Monaco (Btw, that's the 4th Benfica player that Man City have snatched in this list).
Sterling - Was a Premier League starter for Liverpool.
Mahrez - Was playing amateur football in France.
Mendy - Playing in the 3rd Division of France.
Thiago Silva - Was playing in the Portugues 3rd Division.
Rudiger - Less than 20 Bundesliga appearances for Stuttgart.
Kante - Was playing in the French 2nd Division.
Jorginho - Was playing in Italian 2nd Division for Hellas Verona.
Lukaku - Regular in the Belgian League, and had a good season for West Brom in the Premier League.
Bruno Fernandes - Regular for Udinese in Serie-A.
Vardy - Was playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels earning £30 a week.
Son Heung-min - Regular for Hamburg in Bundesliga.

Out of these, you could've maybe predicted Sterling and at a stretch, Lukaku to have the career they've had when they were 20 - none of the rest were straight forward, whereas there have been plenty of talents hyped as better when they were 20, who've not made the cut. Development is not linear, so let's wait and see, before dismissing a promising talent eh?

An excellent summary. The irony being that you have omitted Hendo from our first team who was starting for Sunderland at 20 and essentially played 70 premier league games for them and was their standout young player which earned him a move to us. Ironically, despite this and the career he's then gone and had, he's still somehow paraded by many (including the original poster who prefers to call him good but not great) as anything but a modern great, including a certain Alex Ferguson too.

It just highlights to me how poor other people are at predicting what someone will do with their football career. I see absolutely no reason for someone to take a 20 year old prospect just breaking their way into arguably one of the top 5 teams in the world and say just because they watched a few games and didn't do anything Youtube worthy or gamebreaking that they just won't ever be top class, or that they'll only be good but not great. The overwhelming body of evidence suggests that this form of evaluation is completely unreliable. It is in fact why the old school scouting system has largely  been replaced by analytics and a more scientific/rigorous way of forming evaluations on players potential.

Curtis is plenty good enough. He has skills/talent, opportunity. He just needs the right bit of attitude/desire/determination, luck, and guidance to make the most of his career. Lets see what happens. When his career is done, and it turns out that it was simply 'good but not great', then I will concede the original point that maybe the poster knew something we didn't know (but actually you could just say this about every player and be correct the majority of the time and be pleasantly surprised if your wrong - win win but still stupid)

Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 04:55:21 am
An excellent summary. The irony being that you have omitted Hendo from our first team who was starting for Sunderland at 20 and essentially played 70 premier league games for them and was their standout young player which earned him a move to us.
Milner was also playing top level football at an early age.
Yes, but it's not an irony. I omitted Hendo and Milner consciously because they aren't currently among the best players in the league and aren't close to their peak.

A couple of years ago, Hendo would've been in and a few other I mentioned would've been out. That's the way the game goes. And Hendo was a regular at Sunderland, but I don't think anyone still predicted him at that time to have the career he has had, and not to mention, how many times he was written off after joining Liverpool. If anything, it supports my point of each player having their own development rates.

You must've noticed how I didn't include Kane and Aubameyang as well, not because they were ripping it when they were 20, but because they're no longer at the level they used to be.
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 04:55:21 am
An excellent summary. The irony being that you have omitted Hendo from our first team who was starting for Sunderland at 20 and essentially played 70 premier league games for them and was their standout young player which earned him a move to us.

I wouldn't count a middling/struggling PL club as the top level though. Tom Davies was starting regularly for Everton's midfield at 19 in the PL (or Jack Rodwell).

It's important for players to be getting first team minutes at 18-19 but it's rarely as a regular starter for a team at the top in midfield. Fabregas would be an example, it takes a real boy wonder. Pedri as well at Barca, with the caveat that they're a real shambles at the moment which opens up a place.



Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:35:27 am
Bravo for the research.

Playing top level football at 19 is an achievement. Playing regular top level football for an elite club at 19 puts you in a very small group.

Playing top level football at that age also isn't a guarantee that you're going to become a superstar.  Just look at Renato Sanches and the trajectory of his career so far. 
Quote from: PEG2K on January 14, 2022, 04:08:29 pm
He's likely not though.

Some young players look exciting when they first break out to the team. They are confident with the ball at their feet, don't look out of place among the first teamers, etc. but then that's it. They just hit a plateau. I'm afraid Jones is one of those guys. He does everything fairly well, but doesn't have an outstanding attribute. He's not strong, he's not fast, therefore can't really beat a man despite his nice footwork, doesn't have a killer pass in him, doesn't offer much of a goal threat.

At 20 Trent was already a starter for us, providing 12 assists a season. Foden at 20 was a regular starter at City despite their ridiculous squad, scoring 9 in the process. Those are the players who can become superstars. Jones is about to be 21 soon and he has done nothing special. The best we could hope for is him becoming a Henderson/Lallana type player (good but not great, and definitely not superstar).

It'd be foolish to bank on the likes of Jones and Elliott to become the future mainstay of our midfield.

I hope you are wrong but fear you may be proved correct. His appearances in the 2019-20 season were very promising, he seemed to have a dynamism and creative instinct that's not really flourished since then. However last season was a bad one for any young player to come in and play a lot of games, the team was in turmoil with injuries and it makes it much more difficult for players starting out.

It's a toss up, you are right about him not really having a distinguishing attribute but that could because he's more of an all rounder and those type of players tend to come into their own aged 23-24 rather than earlier.

Anyway let's hope he bangs in a couple today and kicks on, sometimes that's all a young player needs to become the player they can be, confidence and belief!
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm
Nobody is going to wait all that time to call your post as shite. Others are not saying, he will definitely become a superstar, they are saying there is a chance he might, whereas you are clear cut in saying he cannot be a superstar just because he is not Trent good or Foden good. There is a huge difference in both. The people who are saying there is a chance are not wrong even if he may not eventually become a superstar. Do you even know that different players develop at different rates and at different ages? Have you never heard of late bloomers?
Wow thanks for the essay. I didn't read all of it though because I do know that there are late boomers lol.

Now the person I replied to was definitely saying Jones will become a superstar. He literally wrote:
Quote
This kid is gonna be a superstar.

And in my reply I wrote:
Quote
He's likely not though.

Between "is gonna be" and "not likely", which one leans towards "definitely" and which one leans towards "there's a chance", you moron?

Now with this much evidence it's sufficient to call your post shite without resorting to the future.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:29:04 pm
Playing top level football at that age also isn't a guarantee that you're going to become a superstar.  Just look at Renato Sanches and the trajectory of his career so far.

It's often going to be the wonderkid types who are playing regularly at that age. Some of them stay the real deal others don't. Ousmane Dembele was meant to be a superstar at 17-18.

A bar career move/injuries/ending up with the wrong manager can often set players back a lot.
