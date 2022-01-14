He got 6 appearances including 3 starts this season lol. His goal was a deflected shot and his assist was a simple pass to Salah who then went on to score the solo goal of the season. But I get your point though. But you seem to miss mine.



I was countering the claim that Jones' gonna be a superstar. So, when he becomes a superstar, quote me and call my post shite. I'll be happy if that happens.



Nobody is going to wait all that time to call your post as shite. Others are not saying, he will definitely become a superstar, they are saying there is a chance he might, whereas you are clear cut in saying he cannot be a superstar just because he is not Trent good or Foden good. There is a huge difference in both. The people who are saying there is a chance are not wrong even if he may not eventually become a superstar. Do you even know that different players develop at different rates and at different ages? Have you never heard of late bloomers?I just went through the current best players in the League to see what they were doing at 20.Alisson - Yet to make his senior debut.Van Dijk - Was at Groningen in the Eredivisie, finishing 14th in the table. Nobody knew he was a world class talent. The next year, he was offered to Ajax and they declined him. They thought he was not good enough for them.Robertson - Was playing for Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.Fabinho - Having struggled to make it through to the Real Madrid side from their academy, he was sent on loan to Monaco. When he turned 20, he had a grand total of 9 senior starts for his clubs.Thiago - Under 15 starts for Barca when he turned 20.Salah - Just moved to Basel in Switzerland from Egypt.Mane - Was playing in the French 2nd Tier.Firmino - Had 12 starts in Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, who finished 11th at the end of that season.Ederson - Playing in the Portuguese league for Rio Ave.Cancelo - Had 1 Top flight appearance for Benfica.Rodri - 3 Top Flight appearances for Villareal.Ruben Dias - Yet to make his debut in the Top flight for Benfica.De Bruyne - Was playing in Belgium for Genk.Bernardo Silva - Made 1 appearance for Benfica before being loaned out to Monaco (Btw, that's the 4th Benfica player that Man City have snatched in this list).Sterling - Was a Premier League starter for Liverpool.Mahrez - Was playing amateur football in France.Mendy - Playing in the 3rd Division of France.Thiago Silva - Was playing in the Portugues 3rd Division.Rudiger - Less than 20 Bundesliga appearances for Stuttgart.Kante - Was playing in the French 2nd Division.Jorginho - Was playing in Italian 2nd Division for Hellas Verona.Lukaku - Regular in the Belgian League, and had a good season for West Brom in the Premier League.Bruno Fernandes - Regular for Udinese in Serie-A.Vardy - Was playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels earning £30 a week.Son Heung-min - Regular for Hamburg in Bundesliga.Out of these, you could've maybe predicted Sterling and at a stretch, Lukaku to have the career they've had when they were 20 - none of the rest were straight forward, whereas there have been plenty of talents hyped as better when they were 20, who've not made the cut. Development is not linear, so let's wait and see, before dismissing a promising talent eh?