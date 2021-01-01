Its no coincidence they both bring what we lack hugely, players who advance the ball upfield quickly instead of taking 18 touches to be closed down and cut off all your options. Jones got the ball once soon as he came on and the stark difference was there



Ox did eff all - he produced one over hit cross, and gave the ball away leading to an Aresenal half-chance. Jones I'd agree - but he did *no more* than Keita has done every single match - and yet gets pilloried for it. So my point was why praise Jones and then slate Keita (like most - not saying you are one who does this)? He also, in 35 mins against a 10 men Arsenal side, as good as he looked, created zero chances and zero shots on goal. So didn't actually produce anything - just looked better doing it than Milner. Jones also has had some of the worst midfield games I've seen from on of our players - likely due to age, inexperience and being in and out of the team so excusable. Ox is just mediocre these days - it's been legitimately years since I've seen him put together a midfield performance worthy of a top 4-6 side.You only have to look back at the Chelsea & Leics games - midfields with Hendo/Fab/Milner (or Ox in the case of Leics) who produced nothing going forward at all; Keita came on and in both games beat more players, and set up 2 chances (more than the other 3 combined) in 20/30 mins.I have been saying for years (at least before Gini left, probably before last season kicked off) that a MF with a 3 of Fab/Hendo/Milner (and at the time, I included Gini in place of Milner) was not good enough to really break down teams, and leaves too much responsibility on our (wonderful) full backs game in, game out.