Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1395158 times)

Offline theMilkman

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17400 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm »
Have only beat Shrewesbury since Thiago got covid/injured.
Offline Asam

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17401 on: Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:47:19 pm
Unless were going to splash the cash we really need Elliott back soon and no adverse reactions to the injury. Such a pedestrian bunch

Spoiler alert; were not splashing the cash any time soon

Hopefully Elliott/Keita and Jones can add some urgency and guile to our play
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17402 on: Yesterday at 09:53:44 pm »
Midfield was poor, full-backs were poor, but there was nothing from the front three. No movement, no penetration, no pace.

Offline bornandbRED

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17403 on: Yesterday at 09:56:53 pm »
A lot of people on here called these events in the summer, and were lambasted widely for doing so.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17404 on: Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm »
Jordan and Fabinho both really struggling. Moving the ball too slowly, hardly winning a 50-50 and keep losing second balls to the opposition.
Offline Rahul21

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17405 on: Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:56:53 pm
A lot of people on here called these events in the summer, and were lambasted widely for doing so.

Yep.
Offline Legoland

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17406 on: Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm
Jordan and Fabinho both really struggling. Moving the ball too slowly, hardly winning a 50-50 and keep losing second balls to the opposition.

Fabinho was fine. In fact he looked most likely of progressing the ball forward of the three in midfield when thats not even his primary role.
Offline Knight

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17407 on: Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm »
Why did it take Klopp so long to change the midfield? We had 5 subs, it could honestly have happened as soon as arsenal went down to 10. Jones did more offensively in his 34 minutes than the other 3 did between them all game.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17408 on: Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Legoland on Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm
Fabinho was fine. In fact he looked most likely of progressing the ball forward of the three in midfield when thats not even his primary role.

Fabinho was ok - he gave the ball away on numerous occasions, and his passing was ok.  I don't think he did much better than Hendo, although he was definitely better than Milner.

Also - everyone going on about how good Curtis' spell was - other than the AM game, I don't think I've seen Keita play a game and not been at least that good at bringing the ball forward, taking players on, creating chances, etc.  Yet he continually gets all the stick in the world
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17409 on: Yesterday at 10:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm
Fabinho was ok - he gave the ball away on numerous occasions, and his passing was ok.  I don't think he did much better than Hendo, although he was definitely better than Milner.

Also - everyone going on about how good Curtis' spell was - other than the AM game, I don't think I've seen Keita play a game and not been at least that good at bringing the ball forward, taking players on, creating chances, etc.  Yet he continually gets all the stick in the world

Its no coincidence they both bring what we lack hugely, players who advance the ball upfield quickly instead of taking 18 touches to be closed down and cut off all your options. Jones got the ball once soon as he came on and the stark difference was there
Offline Perkinsonian

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17410 on: Yesterday at 10:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
Why did it take Klopp so long to change the midfield? We had 5 subs, it could honestly have happened as soon as arsenal went down to 10. Jones did more offensively in his 34 minutes than the other 3 did between them all game.

Klopp is less concerned with a quick success than with a long-term positive atmosphere in the team. Milner would not forgive Klopp if he changed him after 40 minutes.
Offline Knight

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17411 on: Yesterday at 10:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 10:11:49 pm
Klopp is less concerned with a quick success than with a long-term positive atmosphere in the team. Milner would not forgive Klopp if he changed him after 40 minutes.

I mused at the possibility that hes more likely to pull Keita early because Keita wont kick up a stink whereas others would and got shot down for it. But at a certain point purely footballing reasons cease to be credible.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17412 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 10:11:49 pm
Klopp is less concerned with a quick success than with a long-term positive atmosphere in the team. Milner would not forgive Klopp if he changed him after 40 minutes.

Wow. Time to leave the thread.
Offline Perkinsonian

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17413 on: Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm
Wow. Time to leave the thread.
It's his style of management so why are you so upset? Few coaches want to have such a conflict with influential players on the team, and Klopp is definitely not one of them.
Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17414 on: Yesterday at 10:31:54 pm »
Midfield needs an overhaul (as it did last year, it's not about missing Gini).

It's the area of the team/squad we've made a bit of a mess of. Even 5 years ago Henderson and Milner in the same midfield didn't work. We made a great buy in Fabinho which eventually made Fab/Hendo/Gini the main midfield for the glory years. Keita, Ox and Thiago signings haven't worked out (being any combination of injuries/fitness/tactically) and we're back to Milner and Henderson starting in the same midfield in big games 5 years on.

Be ruthless in terms of ins and outs and make some dynamic signings in there.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17415 on: Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm
It's his style of management so why are you so upset?

Because its bullshit

Milner is the ultimate professional
Offline rushyman

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17416 on: Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm »
I think Milner might have got inside jurgens heart strings

It was funny at West Ham when he kicked off and we scored but hes seems to be raging every time hes swung off. God knows what hes like when hes not in the team

Lads got to realise hes 36 and not only that but hes no lock picker either. So playing him with Hendo aswell is just bizarre. To me anyway, but wtf do I know Im no CL and PL winning manager
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17417 on: Yesterday at 10:36:13 pm »
I don't care what midfield you put out there, if Trent is going to be that bad then the team is going to look bad creatively no matter what.  Not to absolve Milner and Hendo today as they were not good.  But we don't expect them to be the creative fulcrum of the team in combination with Salah which Trent is and he just was really bad today.
Offline Perkinsonian

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17418 on: Yesterday at 10:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm
Because its bullshit

Milner is the ultimate professional

Have you played in any professional team in your life? Professionals demand respect from themselves and for themselves. And you do not arouse respect with your comments.

As far as I know, for every professional player, an early removal from the pitch is an insult to their sense of professionalism driven by ambition and I assume Milner is no exception to this rule.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17419 on: Today at 12:58:08 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:11:47 pm
Its no coincidence they both bring what we lack hugely, players who advance the ball upfield quickly instead of taking 18 touches to be closed down and cut off all your options. Jones got the ball once soon as he came on and the stark difference was there

Ox did eff all - he produced one over hit cross, and gave the ball away leading to an Aresenal half-chance.  Jones I'd agree - but he did *no more* than Keita has done every single match - and yet gets pilloried for it.  So my point was why praise Jones and then slate Keita (like most - not saying you are one who does this)?  He also, in 35 mins against a 10 men Arsenal side, as good as he looked, created zero chances and zero shots on goal.  So didn't actually produce anything - just looked better doing it than Milner.  Jones also has had some of the worst midfield games I've seen from on of our players -  likely due to age, inexperience and being in and out of the team so excusable.  Ox is just mediocre these days - it's been legitimately years since I've seen him put together a midfield performance worthy of a top 4-6 side.

You only have to look back at the Chelsea & Leics games - midfields with Hendo/Fab/Milner (or Ox in the case of Leics) who produced nothing going forward at all; Keita came on and in both games beat more players, and set up 2 chances (more than the other 3 combined) in 20/30 mins. 

I have been saying for years (at least before Gini left, probably before last season kicked off) that a MF with a 3 of Fab/Hendo/Milner  (and at the time, I included Gini in place of Milner) was not good enough to really break down teams, and leaves too much responsibility on our (wonderful) full backs game in, game out. 
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17420 on: Today at 02:38:21 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:09:27 pm
Fabinho was ok - he gave the ball away on numerous occasions, and his passing was ok.  I don't think he did much better than Hendo, although he was definitely better than Milner.

Also - everyone going on about how good Curtis' spell was - other than the AM game, I don't think I've seen Keita play a game and not been at least that good at bringing the ball forward, taking players on, creating chances, etc.  Yet he continually gets all the stick in the world

Not saying I agree with the criticism, but it might be because we paid 50m for him and expect him, at 26, and after 4 seasons at the club, to be the finished article and make an immediate impact. Curtis, at 20, and with half the games of Naby under his belt, is still seen as a bit of an academy prospect and so gets forgiven readily if we see inconsistencies or rough parts to his game.

Reputation counts as much as anything with football fans, and people on here (and in the media) clearly have their favourite narratives. Hopefully Naby comes back from AFCON with no injuries and is ready to go for a consistent run of games for us. We need some freshening up in there because the Hendo Fab Milner axis is looking a bit tired and short of ideas and spark.
