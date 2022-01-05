This isn't the transfer thread so not going to get bogged down into who we should get though I think it's reasonable to state that Bundesliga production should definitely be questioned based on recent transfers and CL performances. It seems clear that Bundesliga stats aren't going to translate to the PL on a 1 to 1 level.



The more interesting question and probably pertinent question is with Elliot returning relatively soon is will we see a return of the Trent, Salah, Elliot triangle and what does that then mean for the rest of the midfield? Lets not forgot that prior to his injury Elliot was seemingly first choice for this new midfield role that Klopp and his staff had created based on the change in positioning for Salah and Trent. If you have Harvey taking one spot and Fabinho the other then the availability of certain midfielders and where they fit is completely different than the discussions being had now. That's what I think will come to the forefront in the second half of the season, at least assuming Elliot is 100% fit. If it does then the conversation about what will happen this summer is completely different than what people are thinking and posting now.



Said similar yesterday. I think most people just assumed that Elliott's inclusion early in the season was because Thiago and Henderson were late arriving back from the Euros (even though neither started games for their respective nations), but I think Klopp decided during pre-season that Elliott would be perfect for that right sided eight position which given Trent's shift in role required a very specific set of skills. As such, I would not be at all surprised to see Elliott just pick up where he left off (once up to speed) and just become our best option in that right sided eight position.It was a small sample but the underlying numbers he was putting up were pretty crazy for an 18 year old. Take the Burnley game for example, he and Trent led the team in progressive passes - 10 each, but Elliott also put up 10 progressive carries to Trent's 6. So Elliott made 20 progressive actions in the game, Trent 16, next best was Naby who made 13 (tbf he was taken off on 80). Not only that, in terms of pressures, Elliott led the team with a frankly ridiculous 27, next best were Trent and Jota at 16 each. 27 pressures is like 99th percentile for midfielders, so is the 10 progressive carries and 10 progressive passes though..Although it's just one game, the patterns were similar in other games. For example against Chelsea, he again led the team in pressures with 20 (next best was 14) and was second only to Trent for progressive passes and carries (21 to 23). That really isn't normal for an 18 year old who had never really played as an eight before.Think it's fairly clear that Klopp sees him as a Gotze level talent (hopefully with fewer injury issues) and our midfield is likely to be built around him for the foreseeable future.