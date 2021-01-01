Sometimes the decisions the club makes work out and sometimes they don't. Thankfully for us fans they usually are right more than not but you'd have to say at this point the decision to spend big on Thiago when we already had 30 somethings in Hendo and Milner has not been the clubs best decision. That's not to say Thiago isn't amazing, he clearly is, but he's just not on the field enough to justify not investing those funds in someone younger who is more available and will lessen the blow of Hendo and Milner's eventual slowdown which for me is here already to one extent or another.



There's also a bigger issue to me here. If you truly believe Milner, who is clearly done at this level, is the best option in a must win game over Keita, Ox or Jones then there is a clear disconnect between the coaching staff and Edwards in regards to squad building. Hendo for me has lost a step as there's been too many games now where he just loses it because the game is seemingly passing him buy. The first half against ManC and these last 2 games are pretty stark in highlighting this. To then put someone who is even slower on the field and who can't recover when the ball gets past him with any consistency is just strange. Milner's best role at this point seems to be a late game sub to come on, muddy up the game, get a yellow and help see out a lead. If you don't trust Keita or Ox at this point over a clearly done Milner then why are they still here getting a weekly 6 figure check? Even if you have to loan them out there needs to be a freeing of wages and squad places to bring in players the coaching staff wants so that you aren't in a must win game at Stamford Bridge and having to play someone that can't compete at this level unless it's due to Covid.



And with that all said with some better luck today or in other games throughout the season we may still have won or still win the title. Life at the top is cruel as there can only be one winner so the margins are just razor thin.