Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1382818 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17200 on: Yesterday at 08:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:08:20 pm
I think the telling thing with Ox is that at the age of 28 he is still looking for a position.

At Arsenal he ended up as a wing back, at Liverpool he has played as a false 9. How many players have played for a top club as a defender, midfield player and forward. He has all the physical attributes is good technically he just lacks game intelligence for me.
He does have a best position though, we just never play him there. All of his best moments have come from midfield. Driving from deep central areas, late runs into the box, a threat with his shooting outside the box. Yet he gets more minutes on the wing or in the Bobby/Jota role. Hes really poor with his back to goal and hes not so good at taking on defenders one-on-one. Nor is he particularly fast off the mark. He probably ends up playing there because of our lack of depth in those positions, maybe hes not trusted enough with the defensive side, but for me its completely clear where his best position is.

False 9 is a really, really poor position for him though. Id rather try playing Keita there to be honest.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17201 on: Yesterday at 08:06:45 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:57:05 pm

Jesus, the absolute state of this forum

Well, fucking hell - who are you to come in here saying that sort of thing after the lads have barely scraped a draw against a team that would be no match for Welton fucking Rovers!
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline JackWard33

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17202 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:36:26 pm
Bellingham is far more than a new Henderson which is why he will cost 100m, little chance he comes here.

He wont cost that much and theres a really good chance he comes here imo
If not him well find another one
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17203 on: Today at 12:07:18 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm
He wont cost that much and theres a really good chance he comes here imo
If not him well find another one

He has got to be at least £70-80m. Would probably be our record transfer if it happens, which it wont.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17204 on: Today at 12:08:53 am »
Absolutely no chance we sign Bellingham unless we make a big sale, for me. At no point have we spent that kind of money under FSG except for the post-Coutinho windfall.
Offline Heritage

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17205 on: Today at 12:14:06 am »
What other young midfield players would be enticing to consider besides Bellingham? I fancy declan rice myself but he would also be massively expensive.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17206 on: Today at 12:51:19 am »
Sometimes the decisions the club makes work out and sometimes they don't.  Thankfully for us fans they usually are right more than not but you'd have to say at this point the decision to spend big on Thiago when we already had 30 somethings in Hendo and Milner has not been the clubs best decision.  That's not to say Thiago isn't amazing, he clearly is, but he's just not on the field enough to justify not investing those funds in someone younger who is more available and will lessen the blow of Hendo and Milner's eventual slowdown which for me is here already to one extent or another.

There's also a bigger issue to me here. If you truly believe Milner, who is clearly done at this level, is the best option in a must win game over Keita, Ox or Jones then there is a clear disconnect between the coaching staff and Edwards in regards to squad building.  Hendo for me has lost a step as there's been too many games now where he just loses it because the game is seemingly passing him buy.  The first half against ManC and these last 2 games are pretty stark in highlighting this.  To then put someone who is even slower on the field and who can't recover when the ball gets past him with any consistency is just strange.  Milner's best role at this point seems to be a late game sub to come on, muddy up the game, get a yellow and help see out a lead.  If you don't trust Keita or Ox at this point over a clearly done Milner then why are they still here getting a weekly 6 figure check?  Even if you have to loan them out there needs to be a freeing of wages and squad places to bring in players the coaching staff wants so that you aren't in a must win game at Stamford Bridge and having to play someone that can't compete at this level unless it's due to Covid.

And with that all said with some better luck today or in other games throughout the season we may still have won or still win the title.  Life at the top is cruel as there can only be one winner so the margins are just razor thin.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17207 on: Today at 12:52:02 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:07:18 am
He has got to be at least £70-80m. Would probably be our record transfer if it happens, which it wont.

Why dont people think well never set another record transfer fee not that 70 million would be  but its a weird belief that well never spend significantly on a fee again
Offline JackWard33

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17208 on: Today at 12:58:16 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:51:19 am
Sometimes the decisions the club makes work out and sometimes they don't.  Thankfully for us fans they usually are right more than not but you'd have to say at this point the decision to spend big on Thiago when we already had 30 somethings in Hendo and Milner has not been the clubs best decision.  That's not to say Thiago isn't amazing, he clearly is, but he's just not on the field enough to justify not investing those funds in someone younger who is more available and will lessen the blow of Hendo and Milner's eventual slowdown which for me is here already to one extent or another.

There's also a bigger issue to me here. If you truly believe Milner, who is clearly done at this level, is the best option in a must win game over Keita, Ox or Jones then there is a clear disconnect between the coaching staff and Edwards in regards to squad building.  Hendo for me has lost a step as there's been too many games now where he just loses it because the game is seemingly passing him buy.  The first half against ManC and these last 2 games are pretty stark in highlighting this.  To then put someone who is even slower on the field and who can't recover when the ball gets past him with any consistency is just strange.  Milner's best role at this point seems to be a late game sub to come on, muddy up the game, get a yellow and help see out a lead.  If you don't trust Keita or Ox at this point over a clearly done Milner then why are they still here getting a weekly 6 figure check?  Even if you have to loan them out there needs to be a freeing of wages and squad places to bring in players the coaching staff wants so that you aren't in a must win game at Stamford Bridge and having to play someone that can't compete at this level unless it's due to Covid.

And with that all said with some better luck today or in other games throughout the season we may still have won or still win the title.  Life at the top is cruel as there can only be one winner so the margins are just razor thin.

Couldnt agree more with this, especially the middle paragraph and posted as such in the summer
Offline wige

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17209 on: Today at 12:59:29 am »
Gini is still a significant miss for me.

Just brought balance to everything when we had the other key ones in with him. Able to put his foot on it and calm things down, retain possession under high pressure, contribute with goals, and fill in all the gaps that the best (or even just very good) teams exploit.

At the moment it feels like we don't have many gears between 1 and 5. Not putting all of that on Gini, but we've got to improve, and very quickly, at managing games particularly in terms of possession at key moments.
Online Coolie High

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17210 on: Today at 01:02:57 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:51:19 am
Sometimes the decisions the club makes work out and sometimes they don't.  Thankfully for us fans they usually are right more than not but you'd have to say at this point the decision to spend big on Thiago when we already had 30 somethings in Hendo and Milner has not been the clubs best decision.  That's not to say Thiago isn't amazing, he clearly is, but he's just not on the field enough to justify not investing those funds in someone younger who is more available and will lessen the blow of Hendo and Milner's eventual slowdown which for me is here already to one extent or another.

There's also a bigger issue to me here. If you truly believe Milner, who is clearly done at this level, is the best option in a must win game over Keita, Ox or Jones then there is a clear disconnect between the coaching staff and Edwards in regards to squad building.  Hendo for me has lost a step as there's been too many games now where he just loses it because the game is seemingly passing him buy.  The first half against ManC and these last 2 games are pretty stark in highlighting this.  To then put someone who is even slower on the field and who can't recover when the ball gets past him with any consistency is just strange.  Milner's best role at this point seems to be a late game sub to come on, muddy up the game, get a yellow and help see out a lead.  If you don't trust Keita or Ox at this point over a clearly done Milner then why are they still here getting a weekly 6 figure check?  Even if you have to loan them out there needs to be a freeing of wages and squad places to bring in players the coaching staff wants so that you aren't in a must win game at Stamford Bridge and having to play someone that can't compete at this level unless it's due to Covid.

And with that all said with some better luck today or in other games throughout the season we may still have won or still win the title.  Life at the top is cruel as there can only be one winner so the margins are just razor thin.

Good post.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17211 on: Today at 01:04:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:52:02 am
Why dont people think well never set another record transfer fee not that 70 million would be  but its a weird belief that well never spend significantly on a fee again

We will if we sell a significant amount of players or a player for big money. We dont have the money otherwise for a signing of such a level.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17212 on: Today at 01:10:51 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:04:57 am
We will if we sell a significant amount of players or a player for big money. We dont have the money otherwise for a signing of such a level.

Not sure what club youre talking about but it isnt this one - we turn over nearly 500 million, have one do the biggest wage bills in world football and something like 8 or 9 40+ million transfers and 3 50+ million transfers so far
Weve spent the last 3 years using most of our budget to keep this group together the balance of that spend will clearly change over the next 3 years 
Online Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17213 on: Today at 01:16:20 am »
we would probs have to sell Tiago, Keita , Jones and Ox to get the money for Bellingham to be honest, however we should look at players like Zakaria who is on a free for next summer, also think if we dont salah dont sign before the summer we should sell and try bring some1 in, Dembele? (though fitness record is dire). However midfield wise i fancy Klopp will find someone or a few someones to replace what we have esp as Milner its possibly his final season too
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17214 on: Today at 01:17:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:10:51 am
Not sure what club youre talking about but it isnt this one - we turn over nearly 500 million, have one do the biggest wage bills in world football and something like 8 or 9 40+ million transfers and 3 50+ million transfers so far
Weve spent the last 3 years using most of our budget to keep this group together the balance of that spend will clearly change over the next 3 years 

If that wage bill is swallowing up most of that revenue, where does the transfer spend come from?
Offline jckliew

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17215 on: Today at 01:17:44 am »
Our midfield is just too slow. How many times did Chelsea's midfielders beat ours to the ball?
Hendo, Milly and Fab are just like oil tankers.
Online Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17216 on: Today at 01:17:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:52:02 am
Why dont people think well never set another record transfer fee not that 70 million would be  but its a weird belief that well never spend significantly on a fee again

The irony is that I think we will. However it will be a 'United' signing. It will be a big signing when we are on the way down to appease the fans.
Online Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17217 on: Today at 01:19:04 am »
I think alot of our tranfer money has gone on building the grounds up , i just hope we can stay on the top four until the returns on the upgrades make us profit, the extra seat etc will give us a fair ammount over a season
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17218 on: Today at 01:20:21 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:17:58 am
The irony is that I think we will. However it will be a 'United' signing. It will be a big signing when we are on the way down to appease the fans.

Im not going to lie id take that.
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17219 on: Today at 01:22:29 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:16:20 am
we would probs have to sell Tiago, Keita , Jones and Ox to get the money for Bellingham to be honest, however we should look at players like Zakaria who is on a free for next summer, also think if we dont salah dont sign before the summer we should sell and try bring some1 in, Dembele? (though fitness record is dire). However midfield wise i fancy Klopp will find someone or a few someones to replace what we have esp as Milner its possibly his final season too

5th richest club in world football who have a net spend lower than Mike Ashley's Newcastle in the last 3 years and this is what FSG have our fanbase believing.

The PR job they've done on this fan base is staggering.

We should have the money to buy 3 Bellingham's.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17220 on: Today at 01:23:01 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:52:02 am
Why dont people think well never set another record transfer fee not that 70 million would be  but its a weird belief that well never spend significantly on a fee again

If say we sold Nat & ox or Keita then I don't see why we couldn't make one big signing. Its not like we'll be bringing in several players. All a bit footy manager I know but it's not Mbappe level impossible.
Online Coolie High

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17221 on: Today at 01:23:49 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:19:04 am
I think alot of our tranfer money has gone on building the grounds up , i just hope we can stay on the top four until the returns on the upgrades make us profit, the extra seat etc will give us a fair ammount over a season

Sounds like Arsenal  ;D
Online Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17222 on: Today at 01:25:10 am »
Its very odd we have the lowest agregate(sp) spend i read somewhere of - (minus) 3.6m yet the second highers wages, someone somewhere gave out some very interesting bumper contracts , this kinda worries me that we wont get Salah to sign as we would have highest wages in the league unless we can ship out several players
Online Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17223 on: Today at 01:25:43 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:00:34 pm
He does have a best position though, we just never play him there. All of his best moments have come from midfield. Driving from deep central areas, late runs into the box, a threat with his shooting outside the box. Yet he gets more minutes on the wing or in the Bobby/Jota role. Hes really poor with his back to goal and hes not so good at taking on defenders one-on-one. Nor is he particularly fast off the mark. He probably ends up playing there because of our lack of depth in those positions, maybe hes not trusted enough with the defensive side, but for me its completely clear where his best position is.

False 9 is a really, really poor position for him though. Id rather try playing Keita there to be honest.

You have to be more than a one trick pony to play in central midfield. Yes Ox is great at picking the ball up in space and driving forward. That is it though. His pressing is poor, he doesn't win tackles or make interceptions, he is terrible at tracking runners and his decision making is poor.

He has a couple of truly exceptional qualities but is largely an irrelevance for games on end.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17224 on: Today at 01:27:02 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:23:49 am
Sounds like Arsenal  ;D

Who FSG modelled their approach on.
Online Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17225 on: Today at 01:28:02 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:23:49 am
Sounds like Arsenal  ;D

unfortuentely yes it does but i think we are maybe in a better situation than Arsenal, the problam is we cant really compete when you bid for a player and PSG/Chelsea/ManCity etc will doublethe price and wages, which again brings me to the super high wages we have compared to City and Chelsea etc
Online Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17226 on: Today at 01:37:00 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 01:22:29 am
5th richest club in world football who have a net spend lower than Mike Ashley's Newcastle in the last 3 years and this is what FSG have our fanbase believing.

The PR job they've done on this fan base is staggering.

We should have the money to buy 3 Bellingham's.

Where do u think the money comes from, we have upgraded the stadium not once but in process of twice, we had covid which cut the earnings down massively and we have a rediculously high wage bill without giving the extra 200k or whatever a week Salah wants ( and deserves i guess), bear in mind when clubs start shutting down for financial reason we wont ever hopefully be in that situation again we nearly was pretty much one day away from it. or we could go Man Utd way and owe the bank 450m ish  and hope the bank dont ask us for it back ...
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17227 on: Today at 01:43:32 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:59:29 am
Gini is still a significant miss for me.

Just brought balance to everything when we had the other key ones in with him. Able to put his foot on it and calm things down, retain possession under high pressure, contribute with goals, and fill in all the gaps that the best (or even just very good) teams exploit.

At the moment it feels like we don't have many gears between 1 and 5. Not putting all of that on Gini, but we've got to improve, and very quickly, at managing games particularly in terms of possession at key moments.

There was also an added threat if we needed to push him further forward.

Since Coutinho, our midfield has been solid rather than inspiring. Gerrard, Alonso and Coutinho was inspiring. Henderson, Gini and Fab were dependable the past 2-3 seasons. Now it is just workmanlike with a slower engine.

Something needs to improve.
Online Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17228 on: Today at 01:44:46 am »
As much as people dislike Coutinho we really could use someone like him or him in our midfield now
Offline farawayred

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17229 on: Today at 01:45:16 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:25:10 am
Its very odd we have the lowest agregate(sp) spend i read somewhere of - (minus) 3.6m yet the second highers wages, someone somewhere gave out some very interesting bumper contracts , this kinda worries me that we wont get Salah to sign as we would have highest wages in the league unless we can ship out several players

Did we not get the 2nd highest wage bill when we won the CL and then the PL? I could be wrong, but I thought that our players' earnings were highly incenivized, hence the higher wage bill. I'd be surprised if the base pay is higher than that of City, United, Chelsea and maybe Arsenal and Spurs.
Online Lubeh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17230 on: Today at 01:53:46 am »
apparently we have a few players on 200k ish a week which is a fair whack when u read the money some players in spains big teams are on like 80k etc, we also "loan" money from FSG that we have to pay back , though i think that went on ground renevations, and training centre, this money that people say we should have we really dont we are not far off 300million in debt, just the lenders know we are "good" for it (from what i have read) ( edit : its about 230m debt)
Online mrantarctica

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17231 on: Today at 01:58:08 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:25:43 am
You have to be more than a one trick pony to play in central midfield. Yes Ox is great at picking the ball up in space and driving forward. That is it though. His pressing is poor, he doesn't win tackles or make interceptions, he is terrible at tracking runners and his decision making is poor.

He has a couple of truly exceptional qualities but is largely an irrelevance for games on end.

Probably a little bit extreme to be fair. It's hard to judge as he's never really had a sustained run in the team playing in the CM role. That being said, I think Klopp prefers genuine all rounders in the midfield areas and neither Ox nor Keita are quite disciplined enough (or available enough, sadly) to start games, and that's part of the reason why he hasn't had an extended run at CM. It will be interesting to see what unfolds as we really only have Hendo, Fab, Milner, Ox and Curtis available in the middle. It will say a lot if Milner and Curtis are preferred. Once Thiago returns, that's another name that's definitely ahead of him.
Offline RedG13

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17232 on: Today at 02:03:21 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:51:19 am
Sometimes the decisions the club makes work out and sometimes they don't.  Thankfully for us fans they usually are right more than not but you'd have to say at this point the decision to spend big on Thiago when we already had 30 somethings in Hendo and Milner has not been the clubs best decision.  That's not to say Thiago isn't amazing, he clearly is, but he's just not on the field enough to justify not investing those funds in someone younger who is more available and will lessen the blow of Hendo and Milner's eventual slowdown which for me is here already to one extent or another.

There's also a bigger issue to me here. If you truly believe Milner, who is clearly done at this level, is the best option in a must win game over Keita, Ox or Jones then there is a clear disconnect between the coaching staff and Edwards in regards to squad building.  Hendo for me has lost a step as there's been too many games now where he just loses it because the game is seemingly passing him buy.  The first half against ManC and these last 2 games are pretty stark in highlighting this.  To then put someone who is even slower on the field and who can't recover when the ball gets past him with any consistency is just strange.  Milner's best role at this point seems to be a late game sub to come on, muddy up the game, get a yellow and help see out a lead.  If you don't trust Keita or Ox at this point over a clearly done Milner then why are they still here getting a weekly 6 figure check?  Even if you have to loan them out there needs to be a freeing of wages and squad places to bring in players the coaching staff wants so that you aren't in a must win game at Stamford Bridge and having to play someone that can't compete at this level unless it's due to Covid.

And with that all said with some better luck today or in other games throughout the season we may still have won or still win the title.  Life at the top is cruel as there can only be one winner so the margins are just razor thin.
Coaching staff and transfer staff work together to sign player.
Also Dont think Milner and Henderson should start together in the MF or even play together much. I don't know why they started Milner, there no way Jones was starting he just got back from Injury and Covid. Ox hasnt done enough to earn a start. Keita not sure why he didn't play but they have more information on fitness then all of us. Thiago has a small injury. Elliott still hurt.
The Staff and Recruitment staff have consistently signed players to fit the roles for the 8 and 10 that Klopp is looking for in MF, Gini, Ox(Injuries really hurt him), Keita(has hard time getting a run games wo injury),Elliott(was brought in more as forward), Jones(was in academy and came though as more for Forward), Thiago(had some small injury issues and covid).
They look for guys who can play in half spaces, Press with good Pass and are creative.
Online Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17233 on: Today at 02:26:15 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 01:58:08 am
Probably a little bit extreme to be fair. It's hard to judge as he's never really had a sustained run in the team playing in the CM role. That being said, I think Klopp prefers genuine all rounders in the midfield areas and neither Ox nor Keita are quite disciplined enough (or available enough, sadly) to start games, and that's part of the reason why he hasn't had an extended run at CM. It will be interesting to see what unfolds as we really only have Hendo, Fab, Milner, Ox and Curtis available in the middle. It will say a lot if Milner and Curtis are preferred. Once Thiago returns, that's another name that's definitely ahead of him.

I think the key thing is that he has never had a sustained run at CM because he isn't a natural CM. He was a goal scoring winger at Southampton and at Arsenal generally played either as a wide midfield player or as a wing back.

Most wide players are a bit quicker and more direct than CM's but they don't have the defensive qualities. Ox's biggest issue is that he struggles against a low block which is exactly the kind of games you want a progressive midfield player to shine in.
Online Coolie High

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17234 on: Today at 02:28:37 am »
One things for sure, lets hope we have Thiago and Fabinho both fit for our tough European games this season because otherwise the likes of Madrid will pass off the pitch again, even in their old age Kroos and Modric offer a level of ability we dont get from our similarly aged midfielders.
Online mrantarctica

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17235 on: Today at 02:33:06 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:28:37 am
One things for sure, lets hope we have Thiago and Fabinho both fit for our tough European games this season because otherwise the likes of Madrid will pass off the pitch again, even in their old age Kroos and Modric offer a level of ability we dont get from our similarly aged midfielders.

I think that's a big difference we are seeing is that for both Hendo and Millie, although their work rate and positioning and general athleticism is phenomenal, it's the little elements of technique that make big differences against really top opposition. Both have pretty poor first touch and aren't two footed. Against most midfielders, it is hardly noticeable because we dominate the game anyway. When you come up against genuinely good midfield players, they look a class apart. Let's see what happens in the remaining games but having a really technical midfielder in there is vital for us. Getting Curtis back is key too as he has pretty good first touch and is generally secure on the ball.
Online Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17236 on: Today at 02:36:27 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:37:00 am
Where do u think the money comes from, we have upgraded the stadium not once but in process of twice, we had covid which cut the earnings down massively and we have a rediculously high wage bill without giving the extra 200k or whatever a week Salah wants ( and deserves i guess), bear in mind when clubs start shutting down for financial reason we wont ever hopefully be in that situation again we nearly was pretty much one day away from it. or we could go Man Utd way and owe the bank 450m ish  and hope the bank dont ask us for it back ...


Spending on infrastructure should have no impact on transfer spending. Instead of using the increase in value of LFC to buy the Penguins, FSG should be funding the Stadium and training ground developments.

No excuses, no bullshit. 
Online Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17237 on: Today at 02:40:10 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 02:33:06 am
I think that's a big difference we are seeing is that for both Hendo and Millie, although their work rate and positioning and general athleticism is phenomenal, it's the little elements of technique that make big differences against really top opposition. Both have pretty poor first touch and aren't two footed. Against most midfielders, it is hardly noticeable because we dominate the game anyway. When you come up against genuinely good midfield players, they look a class apart. Let's see what happens in the remaining games but having a really technical midfielder in there is vital for us. Getting Curtis back is key too as he has pretty good first touch and is generally secure on the ball.

I would say Hendo and Milners positioning is poor. It is their desire, athleticism and professionalism that has bailed them out over the years. For me father time has caught up with both of them.

A well rested Hendo is still an asset but for me Milly's days at the top level are done.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17238 on: Today at 02:55:15 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:52:02 am
Why dont people think well never set another record transfer fee not that 70 million would be  but its a weird belief that well never spend significantly on a fee again

Dont think anyone feels we'll never do it again, the only question I really see asked a lot is the one that's never answered. It happend on a very regular basis with the Mbappe nonsense... where's the money coming from?

Fans are back but anfield is still being expanded further, we still have contract renewals to be done and that includes likely the biggest one of all plus we now have a big wage bill. So it's not so strange for people to question our ability to make a Bellingham like signing unless we make a big sale first. Even if we do, unless it's at CM (which let's be honest, it likely wouldn't be) then we would have another position to fill, a big sale would likely be a player of a very high level which leaves a replacement needed which wont come cheap.

I dont think anyone feels we'll never break our transfer record again but I do think some question where the money for significant signings will come from, i'm very much one of them. I never claim to know the ins and outs of our finances extensively but still... I dont know where we're going to get the cash from to make a big signing or even the few we need relatively soon. This month will likely bring no one and what is realistically likely to bring us a large amount of money by summer to spend a decent  amount except for a big sale? Even if a few leave to accumulate some cash, there will be a level of replacement needed for the squad!
Online mrantarctica

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #17239 on: Today at 03:41:39 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:40:10 am
I would say Hendo and Milners positioning is poor. It is their desire, athleticism and professionalism that has bailed them out over the years. For me father time has caught up with both of them.

A well rested Hendo is still an asset but for me Milly's days at the top level are done.

I think part of Hendo's positioning is poor because he's playing a semi-advanced midfield role and playing quite wide for a central midfielder. Some of this is tactical. In general, he's been pretty good when asked to do the job of a No. 6. That being said, he's not a technically gifted midfielder. I think Hendo still has his athleticism but Milner, unfortunately, seems to have declined considerably in terms of what he gives on the pitch. Neither the athleticism, nor the experience/leadership, nor technical qualities are showing through at the minute and to be fair, I'm amazed he gets any minutes at all because there are players who probably offer a bit more than he does at the minute.
