Expecting Klopp to criticise a midfield for not being as 'progressive' as they might be is an exercise in futility. He's never going to do that. He knows what Gini, Fab and Henderson will be good at. And when he picks that midfield he sets us up to play in a way that accentuates their strengths and minimises their weaknesses, just like he does for all of our players. But if he could have all their strengths with improved 'progressive' capacity do you not think he'd want that? Of course he would, that's why he's picked players like that and that's why he's bought players like that. It's such a shame Keita can't get fit. He does all these things and this conversation wouldn't be happening if he'd found his feet.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:53:59 PM
Go on then, explain what else did you mean when you were talking about balance that we now have, but did in someway lack before, even though we were close to success in all fronts in the way of breaking club records last season (and all-time records this season)?

Go on, explain it all away as part of a healthy discussion that you are so interested in.

It doesn't make sense to say that we've always had a progressive passer/dribbler in midfield when we've done well. Not at all. We had Henderson, Wijnaldum and Milner (Milner is probably a bit more progressive, but is in no way a playmaker, he drifted wide and sent in crosses for his assists more than progressing through the middle) in the 2017-18 CL campaign all the way to the finals, and then we had Fabinho, Hendo and Wijnaldum predominantly in the league and CL (raking 97 points and winning the CL) and the three of them starred in the campaign. Calling this trio to be lacking in balance is not only disrespectful, but plain wrong and only circulates narratives about what has always been a successful midfield trio.

Even if we aren't really bothered, these are the narratives on which opposition fans thrive on.

Oxlade-Chamberlain started both Champions league games against City in 17/18 (and the 4-3 in the league), and the first against Roma too, before his unfortunate injury. He was probably our best midfielder during that time and a regular in the big games. Beside the point perhaps, but just wanted to mention that.

And the poster you replied to did also say: "The problem with our midfield, on the few occasions in 2+ years when there has been a problem, hasnt been individuals so much as balance" so not sure why you believe he is being disrespectful towards anyone.

For what it's worth, I think, paradoxically as I rated Fabinho as our best midfielder before his injury, that we've looked slightly better without him. Henderson has been as good if not even better as the number 6, and well, the balance in midfield is slightly different when we play can get either Chamberlain or Keita into the team. It's doesn't mean that Wijnadum, Fabinho and Henderson isn't a great midfield - they clearly dominate every opponents we've faced - but Keita in particular gives something extra to that. Our performances against Leicester, Salzburg, Sheffield (Milner, I know, but he plays more similar to Keita than Fabinho to me), and United have seen us move up another level, I think. Maybe that is just coincidence, and not down to the personell in midfield, but to me it looks like we managed to stay as compact and ruthless, while getting a few more percent out of the attack during this current run.
Quote from: Magix on Today at 01:59:26 PM
4-2-3-1 seems to be on the cards with the core of our 4-3-3 midfielders (namely Henderson and Gini, and Milner and Lallana) getting on in the thirties and the names we've been linked with (Havertz, Werner).

Whilst I don't disagree that 4-2-3-1 might be where we go I'm not sure you can use the names we are linked with as justification. Firstly I'd take those links with a pinch of salt. Also, Werner would be a No.9. Where does that leave Salah in a 4-2-3-1, given Salah has hardly ever played wide right when we play that situation? With Harvetz where does he fit in a 4-2-3-1 given I would say Firmino is really only suited to playing in the middle of the 3 in that formation (maybe wide left at a push).

The counter argument to all this is that we've just bought Minamino as a Firmino back upon the false 9 position. Could be argued he's be bought for the RHS in either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 or for the No.10 position in a 4-2-3-1. Who knows?

What we cam say with confidence is that both 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 (plus 4-2-2-2) are options with this squad. That in part is down to the quality, quantity and differing skillsets we have in midfield in attack currently
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:27:04 PM
Whilst I don't disagree that 4-2-3-1 might be where we go I'm not sure you can use the names we are linked with as justification. Firstly I'd take those links with a pinch of salt. Also, Werner would be a No.9. Where does that leave Salah in a 4-2-3-1, given Salah has hardly ever played wide right when we play that situation? With Harvetz where does he fit in a 4-2-3-1 given I would say Firmino is really only suited to playing in the middle of the 3 in that formation (maybe wide left at a push).

The counter argument to all this is that we've just bought Minamino as a Firmino back upon the false 9 position. Could be argued he's be bought for the RHS in either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 or for the No.10 position in a 4-2-3-1. Who knows?

What we cam say with confidence is that both 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 (plus 4-2-2-2) are options with this squad. That in part is down to the quality, quantity and differing skillsets we have in midfield in attack currently

I'm just prepared to get amazed by us, yet again, tactically. The evolution of the gegenpress has been a sight to behold over the past two seasons. Which is why I don't think it's both fair and correct to frame our midfield's perceived weakness as a problem, when we've been successfully refining it ever since Cou left.
Quote from: Magix on Today at 03:39:55 PM
I'm just prepared to get amazed by us, yet again, tactically. The evolution of the gegenpress has been a sight to behold over the past two seasons. Which is why I don't think it's both fair and correct to frame our midfield's perceived weakness as a problem, when we've been successfully refining it ever since Cou left.

Coutinho was never a midfielder in my eyes and not a long term option there. Was only good playing in 1 direction despite him being willing to do defensive work.

That's not revisionism on my part. If you go back to the Coutinho thread you can see I was saying the same thing during his last 6-12 months at the club when he was being mooted more and more as a midfield option in 4-3-3.
