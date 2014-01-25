@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
13mins - Bournemouth have gone home. Utd kicked off anyway. Still 0-0 as Smalling passes it back to De Gea.
Cry more you big fanny
Steady...Mike Bassett
My wife did 7 years as a Paramedic, and she completes a nursing degree in September, we could start negotiations now if you like.We're not greedy either.
Great shout. What's her best position?
Why's CHOPPER allowed to open so many sarcastic threads ?
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
The way things are going with injuries, I think it would be a decent signing.Thoughts?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Coz am a right fucking c*nt and as opinions go, I want to shit all over yours.
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]