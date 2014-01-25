« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Florence Nightingale  (Read 3430 times)

Online SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,936
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Florence Nightingale
« on: January 25, 2014, 11:15:24 AM »
The way things are going with injuries, I think it would be a decent signing.

Thoughts?
« Last Edit: January 25, 2014, 11:16:56 AM by ﻿ＣＨＯＰＰＥＲ »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline L666KOP

  • Wants everyone to fuck off. Especially you. Yes YOU! Too Tender for Tinder. Would swallow his knob on a genuine fuck up.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,114
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #1 on: January 25, 2014, 11:17:06 AM »
My wife did 7 years as a Paramedic, and she completes a nursing degree in September, we could start negotiations now if you like.

We're not greedy either.

Logged
Quote from: MakeUsDreamAgain on May 15, 2016, 03:33:10 PM
13mins - Bournemouth have gone home. Utd kicked off anyway. Still 0-0 as Smalling passes it back to De Gea.

Offline Anywhichwayicant

  • Clique member #2,367, #FakeNews. Banned Closet Bluenose. "Captain, I am sensing the bleeding obvious!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,610
  • I'm too moist and tender to retire.
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #2 on: January 25, 2014, 11:18:04 AM »
Italians traditionally don't adapt well to the hustle and bustle of the EPL.
Logged

Online SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,936
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #3 on: January 25, 2014, 11:18:43 AM »
Quote from: L666KOP on January 25, 2014, 11:17:06 AM
My wife did 7 years as a Paramedic, and she completes a nursing degree in September, we could start negotiations now if you like.

We're not greedy either.


Great shout. What's her best position?



;D
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,979
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #4 on: January 25, 2014, 11:20:04 AM »
Haha good shout. ;D
Logged

Offline L666KOP

  • Wants everyone to fuck off. Especially you. Yes YOU! Too Tender for Tinder. Would swallow his knob on a genuine fuck up.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,114
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #5 on: January 25, 2014, 11:21:08 AM »
Quote from: ﻿ＣＨＯＰＰＥＲ on January 25, 2014, 11:18:43 AM
Great shout. What's her best position?



;D

She quite solid up front Chops.

 :D
And she's certainly not as creepy looking as Zaf.

Logged
Quote from: MakeUsDreamAgain on May 15, 2016, 03:33:10 PM
13mins - Bournemouth have gone home. Utd kicked off anyway. Still 0-0 as Smalling passes it back to De Gea.

Offline simply_red

  • Holding back the tears. Of negativity. Utter negativity.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #6 on: January 25, 2014, 03:08:49 PM »
Why's CHOPPER  allowed to open so many sarcastic threads ?
Logged
kopblocks.com

FSG out.

Offline timhendo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #7 on: January 25, 2014, 03:11:31 PM »
I'm a nurse..give me a job at anfield!
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #8 on: January 25, 2014, 03:11:38 PM »
Quote from: simply_red on January 25, 2014, 03:08:49 PM
Why's CHOPPER  allowed to open so many sarcastic threads ?

Because life is like a box of chocolates
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,005
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #9 on: January 25, 2014, 03:23:15 PM »
Quote from: simply_red on January 25, 2014, 03:08:49 PM
Why's CHOPPER  allowed to open so many sarcastic threads ?

I know. Shocking it is. Have a word in feedback mate. I'll back yer up.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,691
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #10 on: January 25, 2014, 03:27:25 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 PM
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Upinsmoke

  • Is a grump, get used to it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,215
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #11 on: January 25, 2014, 03:28:16 PM »
I think we will be okay. Could even have a couple more I think and still be looking good for top four.
Logged

Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,005
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #12 on: January 25, 2014, 03:35:26 PM »
Quote from: ﻿ＣＨＯＰＰＥＲ on January 25, 2014, 11:15:24 AM
The way things are going with injuries, I think it would be a decent signing.

Thoughts?

Couldn't hold a candle to Nurse Ratchett who would instill more discipline I feel.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,643
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #13 on: January 25, 2014, 04:10:02 PM »
Quote from: simply_red on January 25, 2014, 03:08:49 PM
Why's CHOPPER  allowed to open so many sarcastic threads ?
Because he's got the photographs.
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,151
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #14 on: January 25, 2014, 04:10:55 PM »
Is she up for it on a cold Wednesday night at the Britannia?
Logged

Offline fingermouse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #15 on: January 25, 2014, 04:28:12 PM »
It would be a crimea if she doesn't sign now.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,979
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #16 on: January 25, 2014, 04:29:50 PM »
Logged

Offline Je99ers

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #17 on: January 25, 2014, 05:26:43 PM »
Quote from: Y2J on January 25, 2014, 03:27:25 PM


That would be interesting to see a player using this celebration after scoring.
Logged

Online SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,936
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #18 on: January 25, 2014, 06:37:25 PM »
Quote from: simply_red on January 25, 2014, 03:08:49 PM
Why's CHOPPER  allowed to open so many sarcastic threads ?
Coz am a right fucking c*nt and as opinions go, I want to shit all over yours.


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online fredfrop

  • IWOOT
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
  • After Truth comes Justice
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #19 on: January 25, 2014, 07:37:36 PM »
She invented the pie chart - FACT.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Spraynard Kruger

  • Wholeheartedly supports the cause but would stay seated in a walk-out protest cos, you know, it's so expensive to get to the game, so doesn't wholeheartedly support after all and misses the point completely. All in one sentence. Wow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #20 on: January 25, 2014, 08:14:40 PM »
Quote from: simply_red on January 25, 2014, 03:08:49 PM
Why's CHOPPER  allowed to open so many sarcastic threads ?

Yeah I'm going to be honest, I'll be quite upset if this is a wind up and we're not actually linked with Florence Nightingale.
Logged
"Sometimes you have to just chill out, look at the Everton fans and let them realise what time it is." - Daniel Sturridge

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,763
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #21 on: January 26, 2014, 05:01:20 PM »
Quote from: simply_red on January 25, 2014, 03:08:49 PM
Why's CHOPPER  allowed to open so many sarcastic threads ?

You try keeping up with the c*nt.
Logged

Offline Prince Elzar: Son of King Balthazar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,564
  • Bam!
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #22 on: January 26, 2014, 06:25:50 PM »
Isn't she a bluenose?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,170
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #23 on: January 26, 2014, 09:31:29 PM »
Quote from: ﻿ＣＨＯＰＰＥＲ on January 25, 2014, 06:37:25 PM
Coz am a right fucking c*nt and as opinions go, I want to shit all over yours.




Agreed well the first part anyway.

Some miserable.twats in this forum including that Mick Hicknall poster.
Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC) is the principal organisation representing pensioners in the United Kingdom. It is made up of around 1,000 bodies representing 1.5 million members, organised into federal regional units.
The NPC was founded by former Transport and General Workers' Union trade union leader, Jack Jones in 1979

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,300
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #24 on: January 27, 2014, 12:55:47 AM »
I could resurrect her..........
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • Reina es el rey (de Milán)
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #25 on: January 27, 2014, 01:40:09 AM »
I hear Hodgson fancies taking her to the World Cup as she works so well with Lamps.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,151
Re: Florence Nightingale
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:13:09 PM »
She might come in handy over this period.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 