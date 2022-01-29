From John Muller today:
Here are the definitions of each metric:Possess
Build-up: likelihood that an open-play possession starting in teams own third will reach the final third
Field tilt: teams percentage share of both teams attacking third passes
Safety: likelihood that team will retain possession or move the ball out of the first 60 per cent of the pitch within eight seconds of winning it there (see counter-press in the Press section)
Disrupt
Progressive passes: average number of progressive passes (successful, open play passes that gain at least 25 per cent of the remaining distance to goal) per possession
Switches: average number of switches (successful passes that cross at least half the width of the pitch) per possession
Dribbling: average combined number of progressive carries (carries that move the ball at least 15 per cent of that remaining distance to goal) or successful take-ons per possessionFinish
Transition: likelihood that a possession starting in final 60 per cent of pitch will end in a shot within 12 seconds
Chance creation: average non-penalty expected goals per each possession that reaches final third
Set pieces: average non-penalty expected goals within eight seconds of a corner kick or free kick taken fewer than 35 metres from goalPress
Counter-press: likelihood that team will recover a ball in the highest 60 per cent of the pitch within eight seconds of losing it there (this is the inverse of Safety in the Possess section at the top)
High press: passes allowed per defensive action in highest 40 per cent of pitch
Start distance: average starting distance from opponents goal of teams open play possessionsDefend
High defence: likelihood that team will prevent opponents open play possessions starting in opponents third from reaching teams third (see build-up in the Possess section)
Low defence: average non-penalty expected goals conceded per opponent possession that reaches teams third (see chance creation in the Finish section)
Set-piece defence: average non-penalty expected goals conceded within eight seconds of opponent corner kick or free kick taken fewer than 35 metres from goal (see set pieces in the Finish section)