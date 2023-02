Mods, please merge this with the Klopp Template thread if you feel this isn't new thread worthy, but I found this to be the oddest stat ever:The KU Leuven team’s sophisticated xT-like metric, called VAEP, credited the player on the ball for the full value of each action, including the result. The 0.1 xG value of that through-ball would be assigned to the midfielder who played the pass, and the winger who made a well-timed run and controlled a tricky ball while a defender nipped at his heels would get no credit for helping his team until he tried the next pass or dribble.They created an alternative “atomic” version of VAEP that divides a pass’s value between the passer and the receiver. The passer gets credit for however much moving the ball from Point A to Point B changes his team’s probability of scoring or conceding. Crucially, though, this number doesn’t include the result of the pass. Whether a defender intercepts the ball or a team-mate receives it, the pass value stays the same.If the pass is complete, the receiver gets the rest of the value for beating the defence to Point B and successfully collecting the ball. Depending on the kind of pass and how likely it was to be completed, that receiving value may be worth next to nothing or it may be bigger than the passer’s share.Adding receiving value to the equation changed how VAEP rates players. “You often see two different types of strikers: strikers that are good at scoring goals and strikers that are good at receiving the ball, keeping possession of it, and then playing to another player who scores the goal,” explained Pieter Robberechts, a PhD student who works on VAEP. The atomic version rewards that second type of striker that adds value by receiving dangerous passes and linking play.It's a pretty fascinating article but it's behind a paywall so can't paste the whole thing. This blog has more details for anyone interested-- https://dtai.cs.kuleuven.be/sports/blog/valuing-on-the-ball-actions-in-soccer-a-critical-comparison-of-xt-and-vaep/