Im finding the last weeks narrative volte face funny.
Weve gone from hailing certain qualities to deriding them.
Podcast content has gone from saying Alisson is nigh on unstoppable (Norwich in particular) and that the back four allow certain shots because we know we can rely on the shot stopping to saying Van Dijk has become casual or complacent.
We make a rare concession at a corner, then we make another, then we look sleepy and knock off and allow an easy goal from open play and get angry enough to win playing pretty much our standard game to put things right.
Watford play a blinder and, minus Henderson, we have a collective off night. Three games of football, all of which see us facing deep lying defences - its nothing new - its just been well executed and weve been lethargic for whatever reason, and somehow unable to play routine passes or get routine chances buried.
Winning games at a canter has become worrying trends. Or to rephrase, journalists need clicks. https://www.footballwhispers.com/blog/whats-happened-to-liverpool
I dunno - we need to just present numbers and do it consistently I think. The same commentators reaching wildly different conclusions off the same underlying numbers smacks of agenda.