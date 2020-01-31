I think tackle and interception tallies are useful for defensive midfielders because they give you an idea of how good they are at stopping opposite progression in dangerous areas. Lucas and Maschernao always had league-best tallies for us.



Dribbling tallies are useful for attacking players because they at least give you a vague indication of how good they are at progressing the ball for your team, somewhat.



Other than that I don't think there's many cases where I'm interested in seeing raw tallies for any action? Like a shot tally on its own tells me very little about the quality of the shot. Raw passing tallies aren't telling me how many players those passes are taking out the game. Keita and your average PL midfielder might have the same number of pass volumes but you can bet your bottom dollar that Keita's passes on average take out more players per pass.



Whoscored mashes a lot of these useless tallies together to get their ratings. So yeah, it really just tells you players who are doing a lot of stuff as opposed to players who are doing a lot of useful stuff.