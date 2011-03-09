Find it odd the reverence some hold this franchise in. First film is an absolute classic but the rest is just schlock...besides Prometheus ironically enough, which was at the very least, a truly ambitious sci fi film and not just another reboot/remake/sequel for the sake of it.





Its not particularly ambitious in terms of storytelling and its actually anti-science. Its pro-religion and the whole basis of the storyline distorts everything we know about the origins of life, how evolution actually works and the way DNA works.The religion is a mishmash of judeo-Christian and other creation stories that is essentially anthropocentric - it discounts everyone of the estimated five billion non-human species that have ever existed in Earth as irrelevant because somehow, all the DNA for humans was already there anyway. I find it hard to convey just how stupid it is.Its unambitiuous because it take creation myths that are unscientific, simplistic attempts to explain the world and applies modern movie-making techniques and science fiction tropes. Its a religious movie not a science-based movie. Its what happens when you let religion distort science.And it was lazy - a devious android? Heads being chopped off? Just lazy re-hashing. The original and the first sequel were great because there was no deep origin story for the alien. They just were. Terrifying and driven by the need to reproduce, which is an understandable evolutionary principle. To do the religion/anthropocentric thing and make them all about humans/humanoids is just a bit sad.Its like making an origin story for Jaws that discounts the millions of years of amazing evolution that led to the Great White as an apex predator and substitutes a mad scientist creating it in a lab.