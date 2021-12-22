« previous next »
Christmas songs

Re: Christmas songs
December 22, 2021, 12:52:24 pm
Oh and All Night Garage by Joe Cornish.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Re: Christmas songs
December 22, 2021, 03:00:29 pm
Quote from: androulla on December 20, 2021, 11:05:38 pm
Last Christmas - Wham  :)
All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey  :)

Several years ago I declined the offer of attending a Mariah Carey gig in New York.

It was to be an impromptu affair, with no more than about 500 attendees, taking place in about ten minutes time, in the venue where I already happened to be. Moreover, the whole thing was to be free of charge.

I went shopping for a suit instead.

And I fucking hate shopping.

True story. And I'm still very happy with my decision.

Needless to say, I consider your selection of her Christmas song to be beyond the pale, my good man.

Re: Christmas songs
December 22, 2021, 03:18:54 pm
Quote from: Only Me on December 22, 2021, 03:00:29 pm
Several years ago I declined the offer of attending a Mariah Carey gig in New York.

It was to be an impromptu affair, with no more than about 500 attendees, taking place in about ten minutes time, in the venue where I already happened to be. Moreover, the whole thing was to be free of charge.

I went shopping for a suit instead.

And I fucking hate shopping.

True story. And I'm still very happy with my decision.

Needless to say, I consider your selection of her Christmas song to be beyond the pale, my good man.
You are a very wise man indeed.  :)

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Christmas songs
Today at 09:31:07 am
NSFW - KEVIN BLOODY WILSON - Hey Santa Claus

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/af7LwnA913g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/af7LwnA913g</a>


And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
