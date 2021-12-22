Last Christmas - Wham
All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
Several years ago I declined the offer of attending a Mariah Carey gig in New York.
It was to be an impromptu affair, with no more than about 500 attendees, taking place in about ten minutes time, in the venue where I already happened to be. Moreover, the whole thing was to be free of charge.
I went shopping for a suit instead.
And I fucking hate
shopping.
True story. And I'm still very happy with my decision.
Needless to say, I consider your selection of her Christmas song to be beyond the pale, my good man.