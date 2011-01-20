1) I Believe in Father Christmas - Greg Lake
2) Fairytale of New York - Pogues and Kirsty
3) Must Be Santa - Bob Dylan
4) In Dulce Jubilo - Mike Oldfield
5) Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
6) Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy - Bowie and Bing Crosby
7) Let it Snow - Dean Martin
2000 Miles - The Pretenders
9) X-M@$ - Corey Taylor
10) Please Come Home For Christmas - The Eagles
11) Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer - Elmo & Patsy
12) Merry Christmas Baby - Otis Redding
13) Carol Of The Bells - Metallica version
14) Christmas Wrapping - The Waitresses
15) A Spaceman Came Travelling - Chris De Burgh
16) Santa Claus is Coming to Town - Bruce Springsteen