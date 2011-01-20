« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Christmas songs  (Read 4570 times)

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,129
  • Asterisks baby!
IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #80 on: December 13, 2021, 11:46:39 am »
Top Ten Christmas toons!

What would yours be?


For me;


1. Merry Christmas Everyone
2. Rocking around the Christmas Tree
3. Fairytale of New York
4. Wonderful Christmastime
5. Let it Snow! Let it Snow!
6. The Christmas Song
7. I wish it could be Christmas Every Day
8. Baby, It's Cold Outside
9. White Christmas
0. Stop the Cavalry
« Last Edit: December 13, 2021, 01:19:38 pm by John C »
Logged
I like cats

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,505
Re: IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #81 on: December 13, 2021, 11:50:05 am »
1 Fairy tale of New York

2 Stop the Cavalry

There are no other decent Christmas tunes
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #82 on: December 13, 2021, 11:55:46 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December 13, 2021, 11:50:05 am
1 Fairy tale of New York

2 Stop the Cavalry

There are no other decent Christmas tunes

How To Make Gravy - Paul Kelly
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,000
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #83 on: December 13, 2021, 12:12:03 pm »
Delete a few As from the thread title please - fucked up the formatting on my phone!
Logged

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,541
Re: IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #84 on: December 13, 2021, 12:12:48 pm »
Fairytale of New York is the only good christmas song.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #85 on: December 13, 2021, 12:42:12 pm »
Cristina - Things Fall Apart (by a mile)
Pogues and Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale of New York
Ramones - Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)
Clarence Carter - Backdoor Santa
Run DMC - Christmas in Hollis
Big Star - Jesus Christ
Paul Simon - Getting Ready For Christmas Day
Kid Creole and the Coconuts - Christmas on Riverside Drive
Pretenders - 2000 Miles
James Brown - Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto

Honourable mention (since it's an instrumental): Morgan - Christmas in Waikiki
Dishonourable mention (because we can never play it again): Gary Glitter - Another Rock n'Roll Christmas
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,456
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #86 on: December 13, 2021, 12:42:24 pm »
Where's a Spaceman Came Travelling? Chris De Burgh went all Bowie for a few minutes.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,463
Re: IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #87 on: December 13, 2021, 12:51:30 pm »
Pretty much all atrocious (apart from Carol of the bells and a few Ella Fitzgerald ones) and having a Christmas song come on in a bar or club is a cue to exit.
« Last Edit: December 13, 2021, 04:12:55 pm by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,505
Re: IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #88 on: December 13, 2021, 12:56:06 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 13, 2021, 12:51:30 pm
having a Christmas song come on in a bar or club is a cue to exit.

this
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,882
  • 27 years...
Re: IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #89 on: December 13, 2021, 01:07:37 pm »
Like most:

I Believe In Father Christmas - Greg Lake.

A Spaceman Came Travelling - Chris de Burgh.


Like least:

Fairytale of New York - Pogues.

Do They Know It's Christmas? - Band Aid.
« Last Edit: December 13, 2021, 01:09:52 pm by Son of Ebenezer »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Oh Campione

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #90 on: December 13, 2021, 01:11:15 pm »
The Waitresses - Christmas Wrapping is the correct answer
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,000
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: IT'S CHRISTMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
« Reply #91 on: December 13, 2021, 01:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on December 13, 2021, 01:11:15 pm
The Waitresses - Christmas Wrapping is the correct answer

Not heard that yet this year. Its a good one.
Logged

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,993
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #92 on: December 13, 2021, 02:06:10 pm »
Think the Die Hard Soundtrack is my favourite Christmas Album
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,071
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #93 on: December 13, 2021, 02:55:13 pm »
Christmas Time (Dont let the bells end) - The Darkness

End of thread
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #94 on: December 13, 2021, 03:09:33 pm »
Best thing about Christmas are the songs

1 Slade - Merry Christmas everyone
2 Wham - Lat Christmas
3 Wizard
4 Lennon - War is over
5 stop the cavalry
6 The waitresses
7 The Pogues
8 Band Aid - Do They Know It's Christmas
9 East 17 Stay now
10 Shakin' Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,505
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #95 on: December 13, 2021, 03:34:42 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on December 13, 2021, 02:55:13 pm
Christmas Time (Dont let the bells end) - The Darkness

End of thread


 :lmao
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,839
  • Scrubbers
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #96 on: December 13, 2021, 03:47:32 pm »
Greg Lake - I Believe in Father Christmas
Jethro Tull -  Solstice Bells
Chris Squire/Alan White - Run with the Fox

Just proggying this festive season up
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #97 on: December 13, 2021, 04:10:35 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T660TnswFRk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T660TnswFRk</a>
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,098
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #98 on: December 13, 2021, 04:12:13 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on December 13, 2021, 02:55:13 pm
Christmas Time (Dont let the bells end) - The Darkness

End of thread

No Christmas Tree Farm..!? Surprising!
Logged
JFT96.

Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,071
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #99 on: December 13, 2021, 04:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 13, 2021, 04:12:13 pm
No Christmas Tree Farm..!? Surprising!
Haha I havent actually listened to that. Will look it up
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,758
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #100 on: December 13, 2021, 04:31:19 pm »
Love a good Christmas Tune.
Logged

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 457
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #101 on: December 13, 2021, 09:19:40 pm »
Theres only two Christmas songs I can tolerate,

The waitresses - Christmas wrapping

Dominic the Donkey

All the rest are played to death over a 5 week period.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,983
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #102 on: December 13, 2021, 09:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 13, 2021, 03:09:33 pm

9 East 17 Stay now


Horrendous shout mate. Fuck all to do with Christmas, and it's shite no matter what.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,000
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #103 on: December 13, 2021, 09:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 13, 2021, 09:22:32 pm
Horrendous shout mate. Fuck all to do with Christmas, and it's shite no matter what.

How dare you.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #104 on: December 13, 2021, 09:32:52 pm »
Deck the Hodge and slap Konchesky
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,757
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #105 on: December 13, 2021, 10:12:35 pm »
Not enough Xmas in Hollis - Run DMC in this thread

followed by the waitresses and the darkness.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,000
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #106 on: December 13, 2021, 10:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Jake on December 13, 2021, 10:12:35 pm
Not enough Xmas in Hollis - Run DMC in this thread

followed by the waitresses and the darkness.

Another good shout (less so for The Darkness!).
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #107 on: December 13, 2021, 10:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 13, 2021, 09:22:32 pm
Horrendous shout mate. Fuck all to do with Christmas, and it's shite no matter what.

I dont disagree, but still like it,
what would you replace it with that I hadnt already picked
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,983
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #108 on: December 13, 2021, 11:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 13, 2021, 10:33:46 pm
I dont disagree, but still like it,
what would you replace it with that I hadnt already picked

A Mariah Carey video  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #109 on: December 15, 2021, 08:51:14 am »
A new addition.

Christmas Train - Paul Kelly (featuring Vika Bull)

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/MlCrRXwIlI0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/MlCrRXwIlI0</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #110 on: December 15, 2021, 09:12:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 13, 2021, 11:04:44 pm
A Mariah Carey video  :D


Sorry mate , the only acceptable answers were Greg Lake, I believe in Father Christmas or Chris de Burgh - A Spaceman Came Travelling


Merry Christmas   :-*
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,948
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #111 on: December 15, 2021, 04:44:18 pm »
My Christmas playlist is as follows - not in any order except how they play

01.   That'll be Christmas - Thea Gilmore
02.   Must be Santa - Bob Dylan
03.   Frosty the snowman - Cocteau Twins
04.   Christmas in LA - The Killers
05.   Merry Christmas everybody - Mostly Autumn
06.   Another rock'n'roll Christmas - Iron Maiden
07.   The night before Christmas - The December people
08.   In the bleak midwinter - Albion Christmas Band
09.   It's Christmas time  Heart
10.   St Stephen's day murders - Elvis Costello
11.   Merry Christmas - Big Big Train
12.   Have yourself a merry little Christmas - The Pretenders
13.   Christmas truce - Sabaton
14.   Santa Claus is coming to town - Bruce Springsteen
15.   Joy to the world - Kate Rusby
16.   Fairytale of New York - The Pogues
17.   It's Christmas so we'll stop - Frightened Rabbit
18.   First snow on Brooklyn - Jethro Tull
19.   Step into Christmas - The Wedding Present
20.   Christmas without a kiss - Smoke Fairies
21.   Please be come home for Christmas - B B King
22.   God Rest ye Merry Gentlemen - Ronnie James Dio
23.   Standing by my Christmas Tree - Cara Dillon
24.   Christmas all over again - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
25.   Merry Xmas(War is over) - John Lennon
26.   The holly and the ivy - Annie Lennox
27.   We're following the wrong star - Billy Bragg
28.   Christmas (Baby, please come home) - U2
29.   The season's upon us - Dropkick Murphys
30.   I believe in Father Christmas - Greg Lake
31.   I wish it was Christmas today - Julian Casablancas
32.   2000 miles - The Unthanks
33.   December will be magic again - Kate Bush
34.   Viking Christmas - Amon Amarth
35.   Three ships - Jon Anderson
36.   A very sorry Christmas - The New Mendicants
37.   Spirit of Christmas past  Mostly Autumn
38.   The rebel Jesus  Albion Christmas Band
39.   Blue Christmas - Ann and Nancy Wilson
40.   Snowfall - Big Big Train
41.   Light of the stable - Emmylou Harris
42.   Santa Claws is coming to town - Alice Cooper
43.   Winter wonderland - Cocteau Twins
44.   Here comes Santa Claus - Bob Dylan
45.   Run Rudolph Run  Lemmy
46.   River  Joni Mitchell
47.   Silent night/ The 7 o'clock news - Simon and Garfunkel
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,000
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #112 on: December 15, 2021, 05:06:51 pm »
You dont hear Rock and Roll Christmas by Gary Glitter very much any more do you?

Except on the same one Christmas CD my parents still own and dig out every year. :D
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,948
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #113 on: December 15, 2021, 05:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 15, 2021, 05:06:51 pm
You dont hear Rock and Roll Christmas by Gary Glitter very much any more do you?

Except on the same one Christmas CD my parents still own and dig out every year. :D

As above, I prefer Iron Maiden's version!
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,093
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #114 on: December 15, 2021, 07:46:43 pm »

1) I Believe in Father Christmas - Greg Lake
2) Fairytale of New York - Pogues and Kirsty
3) Must Be Santa - Bob Dylan
4) In Dulce Jubilo - Mike Oldfield
5) Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
6) Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy - Bowie and Bing Crosby
7) Let it Snow - Dean Martin
8) 2000 Miles - The Pretenders
9) X-M@$ - Corey Taylor
10) Please Come Home For Christmas - The Eagles
11) Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer - Elmo & Patsy
12) Merry Christmas Baby - Otis Redding
13) Carol Of The Bells - Metallica version
14) Christmas Wrapping - The Waitresses
15) A Spaceman Came Travelling - Chris De Burgh
16) Santa Claus is Coming to Town - Bruce Springsteen
Logged

Offline androulla

  • aka little monkey
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 552
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #115 on: December 20, 2021, 11:05:38 pm »
Last Christmas - Wham  :)
All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey  :)
Logged

Offline jackh@xmas

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,546
    • @hartejack
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 01:08:45 pm »
Couple of nice covers:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zMJJl74Li1o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zMJJl74Li1o</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GSpoSWc3kz8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GSpoSWc3kz8</a>
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,766
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 06:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 13, 2021, 03:09:33 pm
Best thing about Christmas are the songs

1 Slade - Merry Christmas everyone
2 Wham - Lat Christmas
3 Wizard
4 Lennon - War is over
5 stop the cavalry
6 The waitresses
7 The Pogues
8 Band Aid - Do They Know It's Christmas
9 East 17 Stay now
10 Shakin' Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone

Lennon's is way ahead by miles.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,757
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #118 on: Yesterday at 09:51:34 pm »
We've all heard the sweary Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson song headed for Xmas number one this year right?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8dF_iSGp1o
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online roy ho ho ho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas songs
« Reply #119 on: Today at 06:50:17 am »
James Brown - Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto
Bjork - Frosti
Broadcast - Winter Now

Cant top the Pogues and Stop The Cavalry tho.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 