My Christmas playlist is as follows - not in any order except how they play



01. That'll be Christmas - Thea Gilmore

02. Must be Santa - Bob Dylan

03. Frosty the snowman - Cocteau Twins

04. Christmas in LA - The Killers

05. Merry Christmas everybody - Mostly Autumn

06. Another rock'n'roll Christmas - Iron Maiden

07. The night before Christmas - The December people

08. In the bleak midwinter - Albion Christmas Band

09. It's Christmas time  Heart

10. St Stephen's day murders - Elvis Costello

11. Merry Christmas - Big Big Train

12. Have yourself a merry little Christmas - The Pretenders

13. Christmas truce - Sabaton

14. Santa Claus is coming to town - Bruce Springsteen

15. Joy to the world - Kate Rusby

16. Fairytale of New York - The Pogues

17. It's Christmas so we'll stop - Frightened Rabbit

18. First snow on Brooklyn - Jethro Tull

19. Step into Christmas - The Wedding Present

20. Christmas without a kiss - Smoke Fairies

21. Please be come home for Christmas - B B King

22. God Rest ye Merry Gentlemen - Ronnie James Dio

23. Standing by my Christmas Tree - Cara Dillon

24. Christmas all over again - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

25. Merry Xmas(War is over) - John Lennon

26. The holly and the ivy - Annie Lennox

27. We're following the wrong star - Billy Bragg

28. Christmas (Baby, please come home) - U2

29. The season's upon us - Dropkick Murphys

30. I believe in Father Christmas - Greg Lake

31. I wish it was Christmas today - Julian Casablancas

32. 2000 miles - The Unthanks

33. December will be magic again - Kate Bush

34. Viking Christmas - Amon Amarth

35. Three ships - Jon Anderson

36. A very sorry Christmas - The New Mendicants

37. Spirit of Christmas past  Mostly Autumn

38. The rebel Jesus  Albion Christmas Band

39. Blue Christmas - Ann and Nancy Wilson

40. Snowfall - Big Big Train

41. Light of the stable - Emmylou Harris

42. Santa Claws is coming to town - Alice Cooper

43. Winter wonderland - Cocteau Twins

44. Here comes Santa Claus - Bob Dylan

45. Run Rudolph Run  Lemmy

46. River  Joni Mitchell

47. Silent night/ The 7 o'clock news - Simon and Garfunkel

