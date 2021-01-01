Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Chess World Championship
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
8
9
10
11
12
[
13
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Chess World Championship (Read 61567 times)
kavah's christmas Cava palava
the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,349
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chess World Championship
«
Reply #480 on:
Today
at 02:05:56 am »
Teenage Champion
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/dec/12/gukesh-dommaraju-india-wins-world-chess-championship-youngest-champion-ding-liren
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
8
9
10
11
12
[
13
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Chess World Championship
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.93]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2