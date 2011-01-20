- GuardianThe latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed.The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake.The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the worlds top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.Niemann has mounted a vigorous denial of the allegations, though he did confess to violating the rules of fair play at least twice in the past by using the assistance of chess engines: first as a 12-year-old in an online tournament, and then as a 16-year-old playing unrated games while streaming.But the Chess.com report, which relied on cheating-detection tools including a comparison of a players moves to those recommended by powerful supercomputers, has offered compelling data-driven evidence that dramatically contradicts those statements. The investigation made no conclusions regarding Niemanns over-the-board games, but did flag contests from six of his stronger in-person events, stating they merit further investigation based on the data.The full investigation, which was made public on Tuesday evening, stated that Niemann privately confessed to the allegations, and that he was subsequently banned from for a period of time from Chess.com, the worlds most popular chess platform.The Chess.com report backed up Carlsens assessment of Niemanns uncommonly rapid climb up Fides world ratings  a gain of 350 Elo points in four years and an astonishing surge from 2,500 to 2,600 in just three months  describing his rise as statistically extraordinary while stopping short of concluding that hes cheated in any over-the-board games.Outside his online play, Hans is the fastest rising top player in Classical [over-the-board] chess in modern history, the report said. Looking purely at rating, Hans should be classified as a member of this group of top young players. While we dont doubt that Hans is a talented player, we note that his results are statistically extraordinary.The report further explains the methodology behind Chess.coms cheat-detection tools, which include: analytics that compare moves to those recommended by chess engines; studies of a players past performance and strength profile; monitoring behavior such as players opening up other browsers while playing; and input from grandmaster fair play analysts. Notably, it revealed that dozens of grandmasters have been caught cheating on Chess.com, including some of the worlds current top 100, all of whom confessed.It also addressed Niemanns curious postgame analysis of his stunning win over Carlsen in St Louis, which top players at the time characterised as at odds with the level of preparation that Hans claimed was at play in the game and the level of analysis needed to defeat the World Chess Champion.Fide, the sports world governing body, issued a statement last week saying it will convene its own three-person panel to look into the allegations.The focus of the investigation would be twofold: checking the world champions claims of alleged cheating by Niemann and Niemanns self-statement regarding online cheating, it read. The panel will ensure a fair ruling, protecting the rights of both parties during the investigation.