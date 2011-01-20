Spent a while thinking about online chess abuse this week. Once had a 'threat to life', and once had an impressive essay about how he knew where I lived.
The death threat stuff, when it's short sharp and shite you laugh off, but the detailed 'I know where you live' (even tho there's no evidence of this) always felt uncomfortable. When you have a certain relaishionshop with playing chess online which I have, it's still strange to receive this shit bollocks. Just remember...
they know NOTHING about chess.