Author Topic: Chess World Championship

Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #440 on: December 16, 2019, 03:38:55 pm
Quote from: Sangria on December 16, 2019, 03:09:24 pm
Magnus Carlsen currently (and proudly) top of the Official Premier League Fantasy Football League rankings. He'll probably be displaced tonight by Nick Tanner though (yeah, that Nick Tanner).

Didn't know he was interested in football. Which team does he support? Being from Norway, I'd imagine it's Liverpool... ;)
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #441 on: December 17, 2019, 05:43:24 am
Quote from: stoa on December 16, 2019, 03:38:55 pm
Didn't know he was interested in football. Which team does he support? Being from Norway, I'd imagine it's Liverpool... ;)

Real Madrid apparently  :-\ . Saw some footage of him recently doing 100 keepy ups in his bare feet. Pretty decent.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #442 on: December 25, 2019, 12:36:59 am
Many happy Christmasses to all those who post in the chess thread.   :-*
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #443 on: January 4, 2020, 01:23:42 am
Chosen by a good few as best game of 2019 in classical chess (ish) at least. Some crazy stuff going on here.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UiNDlaBKVgg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UiNDlaBKVgg</a>

Marc Narciso Dublan vs Vitaliy Bernadskiy
Lorca Open (2019), Round 7 12-28-2019
King's Indian defence (E60)


Players receive 90 minutes for the entire game, plus a 30-second increment starting from move one.

Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #444 on: January 14, 2020, 03:25:37 pm
Tata Steel Masters with Gustaffson & Svidler:

https://www.twitch.tv/chess24


Currently talking about prog rock, Genesis and Bret Easton Ellis ;D
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #445 on: January 14, 2020, 07:24:24 pm
Quote from: Filler. on January 14, 2020, 03:25:37 pm
Tata Steel Masters with Gustaffson & Svidler:

https://www.twitch.tv/chess24


Currently talking about prog rock, Genesis and Bret Easton Ellis ;D

Watching it on youtube. At around 1h50m Svidler confidently explains the tenets of the reptilian overlord theory espoused by David Icke. They are the chess equivalent of Test Match Special.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #446 on: January 14, 2020, 10:38:24 pm
Quote from: Filler. on January 14, 2020, 03:25:37 pm
Tata Steel Masters with Gustaffson & Svidler:

https://www.twitch.tv/chess24


Currently talking about prog rock, Genesis and Bret Easton Ellis ;D

Been following Tata Steel a little bit.

Been more interested in the Pro Chess League recently.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #447 on: January 15, 2020, 08:01:26 am
Did watch a bit on the weekend. Sadly they were just talking about chess when I was watching... ;)
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #448 on: January 15, 2020, 09:27:58 am
Quote from: stoa on January 15, 2020, 08:01:26 am
Did watch a bit on the weekend. Sadly they were just talking about chess when I was watching... ;)

At one point in yesterday's commentary Svidler also mentions that he's trying to track down more episodes of A Bit of Fry and Laurie as well. It's the classic different differing duo partnership, with chess pundit Gustafsson paired with the amateur Blofeld Svidler providing colour. Perhaps they can get that other amateur Carlsen on to talk about hip hop. For "Beyond a Boundary", read "Over the Board".
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #449 on: January 15, 2020, 11:41:05 pm
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on January 14, 2020, 10:38:24 pm
Been following Tata Steel a little bit.

Been more interested in the Pro Chess League recently.

Have only watched an hour or two yesterday but will hopefully get a grip of what's going on tomorrow. Never heard of the Pro Chess League. Don't understand how any of it comes about tbf! In tennis there are grand slams... there are big fights in boxing... in chess there's the world title bit and Luk van zwee? (sp) and this? and maybe 5 or 6 big ones? Candidates of course... but am very shabby with my chess structure knowledge.

Enjoyed their brief Monty Python chat the other day. Saw them get a bit of grief in youtube commenets from a few sad c*nts. On the whole I reckon the online chess community is among the worst but that's another story. Depresses me at times. Thank god for Half Man Half Biscuit.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #450 on: January 17, 2020, 06:13:16 pm
Said earlier that I don't get to watch or follow professional chess as much as I'd like, but that is definitely the first time I've (part) watched Anish Giri win a game ;D
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #451 on: February 14, 2020, 12:13:23 am
Got cheated online today. First time for a long while. Thing was, he was playing fischer random. So game starts and he's quiet for 60 seconds roughly* (I play 4m + 2), then starts and slowly but surely crushes me. I mean to set up a rig like that you won't have fucked for months. Sorry, years.

*edit: takes a while to sort the pieces out.


edit2 Went thru his moves and all clocks up.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #452 on: March 3, 2020, 11:29:48 pm
Spent a while thinking about online chess abuse this week. Once had a 'threat to life', and once had an impressive essay about how he knew where I lived.

The death threat stuff, when it's short sharp and shite you laugh off, but the detailed 'I know where you live' (even tho there's no evidence of this) always felt uncomfortable. When you have a certain relaishionshop with playing chess online which I have, it's still strange to receive this shit bollocks. Just remember...

they know NOTHING about chess.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #453 on: March 6, 2020, 04:00:07 pm
Chess Grandmaster Stanislav Bogdanovich and his Chess pro girlfriend Alexandra Vernigora found dead.  Apparently from inhaling laughing gas

Bizarre. But I suppose being a Chess player means you don't get to laugh much in work.

Shame all the same and he seemed to be a pretty shit hot player

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-51767082

RIP
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #454 on: December 10, 2020, 11:28:24 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  6, 2020, 04:00:07 pm


Bizarre. But I suppose being a Chess player means you don't get to laugh much in work.



Chess can be brilliantly funny.


Today played a game against somebody who said Hi, so I said Hi, to which he replied 'OMG, somebody said Hi back'.  So we exchanged short human tomes to eachother. He lost graciously. I think he was a child. Thankyou young man.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #455 on: November 10, 2021, 10:59:19 pm
World Chess Championship 2021 is happening in 2 weeks time... Magnus Carlsen v Ian Nepomniachtchi. Sadly this is being played in Dubai so it doesn't matter.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #456 on: November 18, 2021, 11:39:50 pm
Mods: Can we please drag this thread into the General Sports Section? I will start PM'ing you soon and you don't want that. I'll bore you to death... seriously.

99% sure that England (or UK?) is the only country in Europe that doesn't list Chess as a sport. So do it for that reason if nothing else.



Please PLEASE debate me that it is a sport. Although saying that. the World Champion Magnus Carlsen has been preparing to defend his crown by playing blitz games online and generally looking very relaxed. It's the equivalent of a boxer being photographed eating in a MacDonalds.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #457 on: November 29, 2021, 12:15:30 am
Quote from: Filler. on November 18, 2021, 11:39:50 pm
Mods: Can we please drag this thread into the General Sports Section? I will start PM'ing you soon and you don't want that. I'll bore you to death... seriously.

99% sure that England (or UK?) is the only country in Europe that doesn't list Chess as a sport. So do it for that reason if nothing else.



Please PLEASE debate me that it is a sport. Although saying that. the World Champion Magnus Carlsen has been preparing to defend his crown by playing blitz games online and generally looking very relaxed. It's the equivalent of a boxer being photographed eating in a MacDonalds.

Seconded

Would be good to have some chat around it

Pretty surprised at Nepos first two white games - months of prep and hes played into 2 Ruys where Carlson has no weaknesses
Reply #458 on: November 29, 2021, 12:35:29 am
Quote from: Filler. on March  3, 2020, 11:29:48 pm
Spent a while thinking about online chess abuse this week. Once had a 'threat to life', and once had an impressive essay about how he knew where I lived.

The death threat stuff, when it's short sharp and shite you laugh off, but the detailed 'I know where you live' (even tho there's no evidence of this) always felt uncomfortable. When you have a certain relaishionshop with playing chess online which I have, it's still strange to receive this shit bollocks. Just remember...

they know NOTHING about chess.

I play on RedHotPawn. Never had a problem so far (One bloke seemed to think I was a girl and offered some fairly suggestive stuff we could get up to)

I reported him and they banned him.

Apart from that, everyone is respectful and decent.

Most of the games I play are in a couple of clans I'm a member of - so you quite ofter play the same people eventually

Also get challenged from time to time for ladder games.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #459 on: November 29, 2021, 01:03:10 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on November 29, 2021, 12:35:29 am
I play on RedHotPawn. Never had a problem so far (One bloke seemed to think I was a girl and offered some fairly suggestive stuff we could get up to)

I reported him and they banned him.

If you play 1.e4 and your opponent says he's thinking of a night out, he might be talking about the Alekhine defence (1...Nf6).
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #460 on: November 29, 2021, 02:57:22 am
Quote from: Sangria on November 29, 2021, 01:03:10 am
If you play 1.e4 and your opponent says he's thinking of a night out, he might be talking about the Alekhine defence (1...Nf6).

:D
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #461 on: December 5, 2021, 02:11:30 am
Quote from: Filler. on November 18, 2021, 11:39:50 pm
Mods: Can we please drag this thread into the General Sports Section? I will start PM'ing you soon and you don't want that. I'll bore you to death... seriously.

99% sure that England (or UK?) is the only country in Europe that doesn't list Chess as a sport. So do it for that reason if nothing else.



Please PLEASE debate me that it is a sport. Although saying that. the World Champion Magnus Carlsen has been preparing to defend his crown by playing blitz games online and generally looking very relaxed. It's the equivalent of a boxer being photographed eating in a MacDonalds.

How's the PMing going?

Game 6 was truly something quite astonishing. Incredible endurance from both players, real drama with the missed opportunities around first time control and the time pressure Magnus was under. Then the Queen sacrifice followed by the rook sacrifice and the incredible patience and concentration from Magnus to grind out the win in the longest game in WC history.
Awesome chess.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #462 on: December 5, 2021, 02:51:57 am
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on December  5, 2021, 02:11:30 am
How's the PMing going?

Game 6 was truly something quite astonishing. Incredible endurance from both players, real drama with the missed opportunities around first time control and the time pressure Magnus was under. Then the Queen sacrifice followed by the rook sacrifice and the incredible patience and concentration from Magnus to grind out the win in the longest game in WC history.
Awesome chess.

Physical endurance, psychological tension, unbalancing the game to push for a decision, nerve under time pressure, exquisite endgame technique to squeeze a result from a near-dead position. Near-dead, not dead.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #463 on: December 5, 2021, 11:39:19 pm
Quote from: Sangria on December  5, 2021, 02:51:57 am
Physical endurance, psychological tension, unbalancing the game to push for a decision, nerve under time pressure, exquisite endgame technique to squeeze a result from a near-dead position. Near-dead, not dead.

Today's utter capitulation was a direct result of the psychological damage inflicted on Friday I'd say.

Chess at this level is brutal and Carlsen is truly the greatest.

Seems mad to say it already but I'm really looking forward to Carlsen Firouzja.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #464 on: December 6, 2021, 12:43:38 am
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on December  5, 2021, 11:39:19 pm
Today's utter capitulation was a direct result of the psychological damage inflicted on Friday I'd say.

Chess at this level is brutal and Carlsen is truly the greatest.

Seems mad to say it already but I'm really looking forward to Carlsen Firouzja.


Wesley So had a hex over Carlsen after their Fischer chess match, until (I think it was So) Carlsen took him into an obscure endgame in one of their mini-tourneys. So hasn't been the same since.

Each World Champion has had his own mark on the history of chess. I think Carlsen will be remembered for his endgame technique. All the super GMs have a mastery of space and the middlegame, but Carlsen's backup plan of forcing his opponent into an excruciatingly precise endgame is unique to him. It's not even as though it's a sequence of moves that must be followed precisely. It's a sequence of plans, often with a near-inconceivable idea in mind, that has to be dreamed up even before you start on that sequence of moves. Queen and pawn endgames, mostly seen as drawn before him, are his particular specialty.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #465 on: December 7, 2021, 04:05:10 pm
Today's blunder from Ian is unreal. Even I spotted it, and without any prompting or engine.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #466 on: December 10, 2021, 03:43:33 pm
All over bar the shouting.


..and now all over after game 11.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #467 on: December 10, 2021, 10:56:10 pm
Quote from: Sangria on December  6, 2021, 12:43:38 am
Wesley So had a hex over Carlsen after their Fischer chess match, until (I think it was So) Carlsen took him into an obscure endgame in one of their mini-tourneys. So hasn't been the same since.

Each World Champion has had his own mark on the history of chess. I think Carlsen will be remembered for his endgame technique. All the super GMs have a mastery of space and the middlegame, but Carlsen's backup plan of forcing his opponent into an excruciatingly precise endgame is unique to him. It's not even as though it's a sequence of moves that must be followed precisely. It's a sequence of plans, often with a near-inconceivable idea in mind, that has to be dreamed up even before you start on that sequence of moves. Queen and pawn endgames, mostly seen as drawn before him, are his particular specialty.

Great post I think thats exactly what hell be remembered for - and game 6 will be in his greatest games not because its a perfect game but because its an example of constant application of pressure until the other man cracked
And that was a microcosm of the match - one of the better examples of a competitor cracking completely

To be honest it shows how good Carauna is and how well he played in London to hold va Carlsen 
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #468 on: December 10, 2021, 11:25:52 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 10, 2021, 10:56:10 pm
Great post I think thats exactly what hell be remembered for - and game 6 will be in his greatest games not because its a perfect game but because its an example of constant application of pressure until the other man cracked
And that was a microcosm of the match - one of the better examples of a competitor cracking completely

To be honest it shows how good Carauna is and how well he played in London to hold va Carlsen 

One of my favourite Carlsen moves was in one of his tourneys against Ding Liren IIRC, where he decided to have fun and just gave up a piece to completely close the position and make it actually impossible for Ding to break through. Svidler on commentary laughed when he played the move. It's rare in an actual game where a player has no breaks whatsoever; usually there is a pawn break or piece sacrifice somewhere, even if it loses the game.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #469 on: July 3, 2022, 05:54:22 pm
Nepo wins the Candidates tournament with a game to spare, so he will play Carlsen again, assuming Carlsen defends his title.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #470 on: July 20, 2022, 06:37:01 pm
There will be a new world champion in 2023, as Carlsen has declined to defend the title. From the 2022 Candidates, 1st and 2nd placed Nepo and Ding will play for the title.
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #471 on: Today at 09:50:42 pm
Magnus Carlsen has some thoughts about Hans Niemann



Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #472 on: Today at 10:26:54 pm
As a fellow countryman (and as a very mediocre chess player) I have followed Magnus over the the years.. Brilliant player; relatively good mood all round actually , but can be grumpy as hell when he lose.. But - amostly mad at himself, and sometimes at the press when he is down.. he can face the challenge also, but when he is this upset - it is either the best player we have ever seen or a cheat..
Re: Chess World Championship
Reply #473 on: Today at 10:31:16 pm
Have been following this in recent weeks and I'm wondering what will come next. Carlsen seems to have more info to either prove or at least substantiate his belief that Niemann is cheating, but for whatever reason can't talk about it. Read somewhere that chess.com have a database about cheating players and that people who were allowed to look at it had to sign an NDA. Might be something like that. Nepo not feeling comfortable playing Niemann seems to suggest there are issues that need to be addressed and this is not Carlsen being a whiny bitch.
