Today's utter capitulation was a direct result of the psychological damage inflicted on Friday I'd say.



Chess at this level is brutal and Carlsen is truly the greatest.



Seems mad to say it already but I'm really looking forward to Carlsen Firouzja.





Wesley So had a hex over Carlsen after their Fischer chess match, until (I think it was So) Carlsen took him into an obscure endgame in one of their mini-tourneys. So hasn't been the same since.Each World Champion has had his own mark on the history of chess. I think Carlsen will be remembered for his endgame technique. All the super GMs have a mastery of space and the middlegame, but Carlsen's backup plan of forcing his opponent into an excruciatingly precise endgame is unique to him. It's not even as though it's a sequence of moves that must be followed precisely. It's a sequence of plans, often with a near-inconceivable idea in mind, that has to be dreamed up even before you start on that sequence of moves. Queen and pawn endgames, mostly seen as drawn before him, are his particular specialty.