Saw this on reddit, I guess Pizzolatto went back to S1 for some inspiration!
Series 1 of this show is still one of the greatest TV shows I've ever seen, what a monumental disappointment the subsequent 2 series were.
First episode of the new season 4 is out.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WkL7cpG2UhE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WkL7cpG2UhE</a>
First episode of True Detective S4 was good. Set things up nicely but I wish it was all available to binge. I love a slow burn but I need to know what the fuck is going on
I watched and loved series one - but have never seen 2 or 3 for whatever reason.I'm going to binge them all - are they connected in any way or are they all separate stories?
Reminds me of Fortitude thus far.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Thought it was a bit meh to be honest. Let's see how it develops.
I wonder what the devil is going on?
No idea but it's been really good. Foster in particular.
I think so too. Plot-wise it's a bit slow but that doesn't bother me as the characters are interesting to follow. Although things moved a bit in the third episode.SpoilerEspecially at the end - things moving towards the supernatural? What's going on with Navarro's mother? Is she like some demon queen? That's my shit theory anyway.[close]
Agree with that.SpoilerI thought so re supernatural. Especially with the hospital scene and the patient getting up to speak to Navarro.[close]
SpoilerYeah. Still could go either way though but that patient at the end looking like he was possessed has certainly moved the story in a direction I didn't expect. Think her sister's going to be key in this give she's basically having the same issues as her mother.[close]
Enjoyed most of the series but found that ending to be very unsatisfying.
Spoilerit was very meh. Also the way they romanticised suicide was extremely poor form.[close]
All in all - it was completely shit and a bit embarassing really. No compelling characters whatsoever. Show keeps blowing supernatural smoke up our ass only to flip into dumb procedural detecive show in the last episode. Stupid conclusion, stupid everything really. They go through loops and loops to find entrance to the fabled cave system - do a little Scooby Doo walk in there and hey presto they are inside the science facility. Really? People associated with this should be ashamed of their work.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.55]