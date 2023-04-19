« previous next »
Quote from: JoeCole on February 28, 2019, 09:18:23 pm
Saw this on reddit, I guess Pizzolatto went back to S1 for some inspiration!



My brother reckons series 1 was "Peak Mcconaughey" in terms of his role, location and all the usual signposts for him.
Series 1 of this show is still one of the greatest TV shows I've ever seen, what a monumental disappointment the subsequent 2 series were.
The scene in season 1 when Rust talks about the fallacy of man made religion during a sermon under the tent while a Preacher is rattling along.

Love that scene, makes me smile seeing religion so eloquently destroyed in a cool meh way.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on April 24, 2023, 02:33:18 am
Series 1 of this show is still one of the greatest TV shows I've ever seen, what a monumental disappointment the subsequent 2 series were.

Season 3 was outstanding.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on January 15, 2024, 04:52:08 pm
First episode of the new season 4 is out.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WkL7cpG2UhE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WkL7cpG2UhE</a>

Quote from: Agent99 on January 15, 2024, 06:29:30 pm
First episode of True Detective S4 was good. Set things up nicely but I wish it was all available to binge. I love a slow burn but I need to know what the fuck is going on :D

Couple of episodes now available via Sky (and Now TV, I think). Watched the first one last night - lots going on but it seems promising.

Can't believe the first season was a decade ago  :o
Thought it was a bit meh to be honest.
Let's see how it develops.
I was hoping for Insomnia but it was more of the Thing with the research station and what not.
Reminds me of Fortitude thus far.
Just feels all a bit paint by numbers. Im not shocked by the shocking things and theres way too many characters and sub-plots. Ill watch the next ep but my attention span is ON THIN ICE as it were.
I watched and loved series one - but have never seen 2 or 3 for whatever reason.

I'm going to binge them all - are they connected in any way or are they all separate stories?
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on January 25, 2024, 08:26:06 am
I watched and loved series one - but have never seen 2 or 3 for whatever reason.

I'm going to binge them all - are they connected in any way or are they all separate stories?

They're all different, both narratively and thematically.  For what it's worth, I enjoyed season two a lot more than most, it was a sort of pulpy, melodramatic LA Noir type thing, some really strange dialogue, especially from Vince Vaughn (trying to ape James Ellroy but failing spectacularly) but I found it entertaining.
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 23, 2024, 10:39:00 pm
Reminds me of Fortitude thus far.

Only seen one episode, but I got these vibes too.
Quote from: Zlen on January 23, 2024, 10:44:39 am
Thought it was a bit meh to be honest.
Let's see how it develops.

Pretty much where I am so far.....although i did get quite excited with the music which was originally in the Detectorists. I found myself smiling at a murder scene as a result
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 23, 2024, 10:39:00 pm
Reminds me of Fortitude thus far.

Havent watched it yet but that is exactly the vibe from the trailers.

By any chance does Stanley Tucci play a Scotland Yard DI?  ;D
I wonder what the devil is going on?
Quote from: The Last Known Survivor on January 29, 2024, 10:07:40 pm
I wonder what the devil is going on?
No idea but it's been really good. Foster in particular.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 29, 2024, 10:31:27 pm
No idea but it's been really good. Foster in particular.

I think so too. Plot-wise it's a bit slow but that doesn't bother me as the characters are interesting to follow. Although things moved a bit in the third episode.

Spoiler
Especially at the end - things moving towards the supernatural? What's going on with Navarro's mother? Is she like some demon queen? That's my shit theory anyway.
[close]
Quote from: Hazell on February  3, 2024, 06:27:08 pm
I think so too. Plot-wise it's a bit slow but that doesn't bother me as the characters are interesting to follow. Although things moved a bit in the third episode.

Spoiler
Especially at the end - things moving towards the supernatural? What's going on with Navarro's mother? Is she like some demon queen? That's my shit theory anyway.
[close]

Agree with that.


Spoiler
I thought so re supernatural. Especially with the hospital scene and the patient getting up to speak to Navarro.
[close]
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February  3, 2024, 06:37:29 pm
Agree with that.


Spoiler
I thought so re supernatural. Especially with the hospital scene and the patient getting up to speak to Navarro.
[close]


Spoiler
Yeah. Still could go either way though but that patient at the end looking like he was possessed has certainly moved the story in a direction I didn't expect.

Think her sister's going to be key in this give she's basically having the same issues as her mother.
[close]
Quote from: Hazell on February  3, 2024, 07:02:27 pm
Spoiler
Yeah. Still could go either way though but that patient at the end looking like he was possessed has certainly moved the story in a direction I didn't expect.

Think her sister's going to be key in this give she's basically having the same issues as her mother.
[close]
Looking forward to how it pans out. Has been very good. I'm unsure how I would feel about that storyline if that's how it finished.
Even more confused on how this will be wrapped up now.
Enjoyed most of the series but found that ending to be very unsatisfying.
Quote from: Red Viper on February 20, 2024, 10:49:18 am
Enjoyed most of the series but found that ending to be very unsatisfying.
Yeah too much went on for me.
All in all - it was completely shit and a bit embarassing really. No compelling characters whatsoever. Show keeps blowing supernatural smoke up our ass only to flip into dumb procedural detecive show in the last episode. Stupid conclusion, stupid everything really. They go through loops and loops to find entrance to the fabled cave system - do a little Scooby Doo walk in there and hey presto they are inside the science facility. Really?

People associated with this should be ashamed of their work.
Spoiler
it was very meh. Also the way they romanticised suicide was extremely poor form.
[close]
Quote from: Agent99 on February 20, 2024, 05:19:58 pm
Spoiler
it was very meh. Also the way they romanticised suicide was extremely poor form.
[close]

Absolutely. Very, very strange to end it that way.
Quote from: Zlen on February 20, 2024, 12:44:20 pm
All in all - it was completely shit and a bit embarassing really. No compelling characters whatsoever. Show keeps blowing supernatural smoke up our ass only to flip into dumb procedural detecive show in the last episode. Stupid conclusion, stupid everything really. They go through loops and loops to find entrance to the fabled cave system - do a little Scooby Doo walk in there and hey presto they are inside the science facility. Really?

People associated with this should be ashamed of their work.

They would have gotten away with it too if it wasn't for those damn kids.

But yeah I thought it wasn't good at all. Just didn't interest me but I soldiered on through hoping it would improve. I should have stopped after episode 1.
S4 was convoluted rubbish...I did like all the snow though.
Pretty sure that last season was written, directed, and edited by AI. All smooth imitation. No soul, heart, or an ounce of creative spark.
^ yes thats a good shout. The writer Director has made at least one other movie using magic / supernatural elements that has good reviews. But maybe AI was used to fill the gaps.

Its abysmal isnt it. Im on E3 but cant finish it
