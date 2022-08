Spoiler Just can't agree with the notion that Jimmy surviving is a way of keeping the door open for a follow-up. He confessed to his crimes and has been given a life sentence - that's about as final as it gets, and for me way more interesting than opting for the death route. The blood and guts side of BCS was way less significant than it was in Breaking Bad, so it wouldn't have been the right way to end. We had the chaos and the carnage a few episodes back, with Howard's death and the end of Lalo. But at its heart, BCS isn't that show, which is why in the end it's all about a scene with almost no dialogue between Jimmy and Kim. Whereas for BB, of course it made sense to end with carnage because that show was much, much more about that side of things.

My guess is they won't do anything in the BB/BCS world again. I've seen the rumours of something focused on Kim, but I'm not sure what that looks like. But the production team are geniuses. A spinoff focused on Saul Goodman felt crazy, and apparently they had no idea at the start how to approach it. There was talk of it being a prison show, talk of it being a 'case of the week' style comedy. Then it ended up as this masterpiece. I'd trust them to take a Huell-led show to being an Emmy winner.