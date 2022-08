I reckon itís more likely to be something around the poisoning of Brock and Saulís involvement in that - he claimed he didnít know what Walt had planned (I think) but we may learn that he did actually know.



Vacuum store could work but we already had a great scene between the two of them there in BB.



Could be anything though - maybe just a random scene not focused on anything at all, maybe a scene with Saul talking about Kim to Walt could be interesting, who knows.